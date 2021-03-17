Domestic spying

A New 'War on Terror' Would Be Just as Disastrous as the Original

"We don't need to use a faulty model and apply it to the very real terrorism problem that we have at home," says terrorism expert Max Abrahms.

|

HD Download

More than two months after rioters stormed the Capitol, Washington, D.C. is still occupied by National Guard troops, and the police say they want to make the fencing that surrounds the Capitol building permanent.

Political scientist Max Abrahms studies global terrorism. He says that the U.S. government's response to January 6 is disproportionate to the actual threat and has turned the Capitol into something resembling a green zone in a war-torn country.

"I think that this was one of those situations where the government swung like a pendulum from doing too little to doing too much," Abrahms tells Reason.  

"They were clearly overwhelmed and unprepared for this onslaught," says Abrahms. "So the government responded by putting in place something like 25,000 national guards in caging up the Capitol. That would be appropriate not to deter the next Timothy McVeigh but to deter something like ISIS storming Baghdad."

Abrahms says that "luckily that's not the kind of threat environment we're dealing with in the United States."

Abrahms worries that the war on terror, started by the George W. Bush administration after 9/11 and which included detaining suspects without due process, torture, mass surveillance, and counterproductive military action, is coming to the homefront. The target: white supremacists and anti-government militia groups.

"Our response to 9/11, and this isn't stressed enough, was actually deeply counterproductive against the kinds of terrorists that we were combating," says Abrahms. "Americans can do much better. We don't need to use a faulty model and apply it to the very real terrorism problem that we have at home."

Instead of toppling dictators, the tactics of this new domestic war on extremism have so far been limited to bullying social media companies into evicting so-called extremists from their platforms, as happened with Donald Trump. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray wants the government to consider repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make it even easier to hold tech platforms liable for content that the government says incites violence. 

"While the immunity under Section 230 has obviously helped the evolution of the social media industry, it's also allowed it to avoid a lot of the burdens and risks that other brick-and-mortar companies have had to face," Wray said on March 2 to the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

Since the mid-1990s, FBI directors have been citing international terrorism as a reason to consider preventing the use of end-to-end encryption. Wray is now making the same arguments, citing domestic extremists.

"We are concerned about end-to-end encryption, especially default end-to-end encryption in connection with a lot of these platforms," Wray testified.

In his book Rules for Rebels: The Science of Victory in Militant History, Abrahms argues that the foreign war on terror created power vacuums that made the world increasingly dangerous, such as when Saddam Hussein was replaced by Al-Qaeda in Iraq, or when U.S. intervention in Syria helped the jihadist group Al-Nusra foment power. Abrahms says we're in danger of repeating the same dynamic in this new war on terror.

"Removing somebody like Donald Trump from Twitter…might seem like a great idea to some people until they realize that Trump isn't the absolute worst leader that could possibly bubble up," says Abrahms. "In all likelihood, the replacements are going to be even more extreme."

"We see a similar phenomenon with people moving from more mainstream social media platforms like Twitter, to ones that have a higher concentration of right-wing extremists like Parler, or even apps with…end-to-end encryption where nobody could surveil them," Abrahms says.

John Brennan, former CIA director under the Obama administration, told MSNBC in January that the Biden team is working "in laser-like fashion" to investigate what he says resembles an overseas insurgency.

"It brings together an unholy alliance frequently of religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists…even libertarians," Brennan said.

Abrahms argues that the perverse effect of lumping such disparate groups together is to push otherwise reasonable actors towards the extremes.

"I think that these different issues need to be unpacked and mainstream media can't simply say that everyone on the right—including those who are more in favor of limited government and sympathetic to some libertarian views—is crazy and believe in pedophile rings at pizza parlors," says Abrahms

Abrahms believes that the mainstream media and the government are attempting to weaponize some of the legitimate fear that has resulted from the events of January 6 in order to marginalize those on the political right, "including those who have quite reasonable views."

"There's this perverse phenomenon where terrorism commentators and pundits, broadcast ubiquitously by the media, make it seem as if terrorists are just so brilliant, strategic, and effective," Abrahms says. "In fact, we often see the exact opposite."

Abrahms says that terrorism frequently results in a backlash against those who perpetrate it. And he argues that the January 6 riots have made far-right groups look much less attractive to members.

"It's become a national embarrassment to be part of these groups," says Abrahms.

The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed in the House back in September, would create new federal law enforcement units focused solely on domestic terrorism. Some politicians and law enforcement officials have said Congress should go further 

"In U.S. law there is no list of domestic terrorism organizations the same way there is for foreign terrorist organizations," Wray said before the Senate. 

"I don't know if we should have one or not," responded Senator Lindsey Grahm (R–S.C.). "But I think it's time to think about it."

Abrahms argues that such illiberal actions could actually serve to incite terrorism. 

"One of the telltale signs of an illiberal government is when it makes no distinction between what it deems as political extremists and tactical extremists," Abrahms says.

Abrahms is concerned that a heavy-handed crackdown lumping the extreme beliefs of some on the right together with the extreme tactics of would-be terrorists will ultimately backfire, just as the war on terror swept up many innocent Muslims and spurred even greater radicalization. 

"I'm really worried, frankly, about Timothy McVeigh 2.0. I think that the government needs to do everything possible not to create one," says Abrahms. "But I'm not confident that the government actually is doing that."

Abrahms believes that the government should prosecute those who commit terrorist acts of violence to the fullest extent of the law. However, he worries that there will be some crossover between who the government regards as a political extremist and an actual terrorist. 

"We cannot crack down on people just because we don't like their ideology," Abrahms says. "Otherwise the government is going to turn into the thought police and that is going to spawn the next generation of terrorists."

Produced by Zach Weissmueller. Capitol riot footage by Ford Fischer. 

Photo credits: FBI/Zuma Press/Newscom; Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Newscom; Dabiq/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Pete Souza/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Moore Mike / Mirrorpix/Newscom; CNP / Polaris/Newscom; FBI/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Dabiq/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Moore Mike / Mirrorpix/Newscom; Pool/Sipa USA/Newscom; Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images/S/Newscom; Thiago Prudencio/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom; Jaap Arriens/Sipa USA/Newscom; Christy Bowe/Polaris/Newscom; Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA/Newscom; KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Newscom; Dennis Brack / DanitaDelimont.com/ Danita Delimont Photography/Newscom; Ho/ZUMA Press/Newscom

NEXT: Lanny Friedlander: The Eccentric Genius Who Created Reason Magazine

HD Download

Zach Weissmueller is a senior producer at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Urmammarabbi
    March.17.2021 at 3:05 pm

    “the very real terrorism problem that we have at home”

    Oh fuck you.

    1. Sylvia J. Irwin
      March.17.2021 at 4:22 pm

      My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out.

      This is what do,…………………………….. READ MORE

  2. Feminist4Liberty
    March.17.2021 at 3:06 pm

    deja vu?

  3. Illocust
    March.17.2021 at 3:16 pm

    In ten years Reason will be pretending that they airways knew this new war on terrorism was based on false pretenses, but by then it will be too late to have made a difference.

  4. Spiritus Mundi
    March.17.2021 at 3:18 pm

    The target: white supremacists

    Given how broad that label has become, anybody good at math or reads a Dr Suess book is going to be targeted.

    1. Dillinger
      March.17.2021 at 3:36 pm

      Gavin says it’s everyone who signed the recall.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.17.2021 at 3:22 pm

    To be fair, the “original” war on terror was started after a foreign nation infiltrated an airline pilot’s school and flew planes into two of the tallest skyscrapers in the world, and the pentagon, killing a couple thousand people. My understanding of the ‘new’ war on terror is that it’s started after a few hundred people walked between some red ropes at the capitol and sat in Nancy Pelosi’s desk, and one of those people was shot in the face by a capitol police officer.

    I say that whatever road America goes down, we should be aware of what started us down that road.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.17.2021 at 3:38 pm

      The protesters of Jan 6 weren’t even on the level of the fraternity members in Animal House.

      And they blew a great chance to repeat Otter’s speech on the floor of the House.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.17.2021 at 4:14 pm

      I’m hoping that at some point that we can have an honest discussion about what actually happened on Jan. 6.

      No it was not nearly as bad as 9/11. Comparing it to that is just silly.

      But it was ALSO not just some frat party that got out of hand. It was not just people wandering around. They trashed the place. They broke windows. They stole stuff. Some of them came prepared to do some real harm. No, not Viking hat guy, but the guys who came in military gear, the guys who set pipe bombs, the guys who pre-planned and coordinated to storm the Capitol. And they did it with the intent of stopping the peaceful transition of power in a demonstration of mob rule.

      Can we talk about Jan. 6 with the full context of what was going on, and not try to minimize what it was?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.17.2021 at 4:32 pm

        “They trashed the place. They broke windows. They stole stuff. Some of them came prepared to do some real harm.”

        We witnessed this, and far worse, nearly every day for six months at the hands of BLM and Antifa rioters all across the country. BLM/Antifa attempted to storm the White House on several occasions. The historic St. Johns church was set on fire and nearly destroyed. Countless statues and national monuments were destroyed or vandalized. Lawless autonomous zones sprung up in various states. Businesses were destroyed. People were killed, including many police officers. Rand Paul and his wife were swarmed by a mob of rioters that were threatening to kill them. Portland is still under siege to this day.

        With that in mind it should never be forgotten that everyone presently calling January 6th an “insurrection” and a “terrorist” attack spent six months casually brushing off mass coordinated violence, looting, rioting, and billions of dollars in destruction at the hands of BLM/Antifa as a “mostly peaceful protest.” Indeed, they pretended it simply wasn’t even happening, with Rep. Nadler denying the existence of Antifa entirely, while clowns like Mayor Durkan referred to the destruction of Seattle as “the summer of love.”

        If an honest conversation is in the cards, then it should start with an admission that the people pushing the “insurrection” narrative are completely full of shit. Until that time, there is nothing more to say.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.17.2021 at 4:36 pm

          So all you have is whataboutism.

      2. damikesc
        March.17.2021 at 4:32 pm

        Sure. Less than 1000 idiots walked into the Capitol. I’ve seen zero evidence that any bombs are tied to them. They were disruptive but far less so than the protesters at the Kavanaugh hearings et al.

        The only option is to portray this as what it was. A simple mostly peaceful protest. But the Left does not like that.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.17.2021 at 4:37 pm

          And more whataboutism.

          Why is so hard to discuss what happened on Jan. 6 on its own merits, without bringing up BLM or Antifa or Kavanaugh?

  6. Dillinger
    March.17.2021 at 3:36 pm

    >> More than two months after rioters stormed the Capitol,

    nope.

    >> Washington, D.C. is still occupied by National Guard troops

    I bet they’d rather not have their guns pointed at us

    >> and the police say they want to make the fencing that surrounds the Capitol building permanent.

    lol but no fencing in McAllen

    1. Urmammarabbi
      March.17.2021 at 3:44 pm

      walls don’t work

      1. Dillinger
        March.17.2021 at 3:53 pm

        it’s the razor wire that gets ya

  7. Nardz
    March.17.2021 at 3:40 pm

    https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1372232297022423043?s=19

    This is much more chilling than you might realize. It’s Soviet show trials stuff, where they can tack on accusations and hidden motivations that go directly against your own given testimony. This is what we’re sleepwalking toward. It’s been done before, always catastrophically.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.17.2021 at 4:08 pm

      Could it be that the Atlanta guy was just a huge fan of the exploited song sex and violence?

  8. Sevo
    March.17.2021 at 4:02 pm

    “More than two months after rioters stormed the Capitol, Washington, D.C…”

    Man, that protest generated tons of purple prose!
    You’re full of shit.

  9. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.17.2021 at 4:03 pm

    “We cannot crack down on people just because we don’t like their ideology,” Abrahms says. “Otherwise the government is going to turn into the thought police and that is going to spawn the next generation of terrorists.”

    As I have said before, the Constitution is a door whose strength is measured only by your neighbors’ unwillingness to kick it down. When people are standing on your porch and kicking down your door, appealing to the existence of the door as a reason for them to stop is an exercise in futility.

    Perhaps this would have been a good time for the writers at Reason to roll up their sleeves and discuss the troubling, ongoing prosecution of a man for the unspeakable “crime” of posting memes. He is now facing ten years in federal prison. If prosecutions like this are accepted by libertarians, then they will have no intellectual ammunition to object to further infringements by the government on the basis of ideology.

    If we want to keep the door on its hinges, averting our eyes and hoping for the best is not enough. If libertarians cannot be bothered to so much as object to one of the most naked displays of political persecution we have seen in our lifetimes, flagrantly violative of the First Amendment, then libertarians deserve to be ignored. And, if libertarians do not think they are next, they are sorely mistaken.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.17.2021 at 4:26 pm

      If you want Reason to cover the Douglass Mackey case, you could actually present it in an intellectually honest manner. He wasn’t arrested for merely “posting memes”. That is a lie and you know it.
      He was arrested because he was trying to steal people’s votes, and his vehicle for his attempted theft were memes on social media. I wouldn’t mind them covering the story either, if for no other reason then maybe you’ll finally shut up about it. (Well, probably not, because they are unlikely to take your point of view on the matter and so you’ll just continue to whine about it.)

      This is what Mackey was arrested for:

      https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/fl-ne-douglass-mackey-ricky-vaugh-arrest-20210127-ui2xxogekrchtffopez7jf5ply-story.html

      I get it, you just *know* that this prosecution represents your dystopian nightmare of Biden firing up the gulags for the purpose of imprisoning all conservatives who disagree with Team Blue, and just like when the TDS crowd would interpret everything that Trump did through the lends of “racism!” and “fascism!”, you are doing the same thing here, interpreting everything that Biden does through the lens of “he hates America!” and “communism!”. But you need to find a better schtick.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.17.2021 at 4:33 pm

        “He was arrested because he was trying to steal people’s votes”

        That is a lie and you know it.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.17.2021 at 4:35 pm

          So you tell me, GG. What is the honest, truthful, intellectually correct way to describe why Mackey was arrested?

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.17.2021 at 4:38 pm

            For posting memes whose content the government did not like. We have been through this a thousand times, so you can fuck right off with your sealioning.

      2. damikesc
        March.17.2021 at 4:35 pm

        “Mackey is accused of violating a U.S. statute that makes it illegal for people to threaten or intimidate others from exercising any right secured to them by the Constitution, such as the right to vote.”

        …there was, literally, zero threats or intimidation used.

        At all.

  10. Vulgar Madman
    March.17.2021 at 4:13 pm

    What a load of hogwash.

  11. Nardz
    March.17.2021 at 4:31 pm

    https://twitter.com/sairasameerarao/status/1372018827798581249?s=19

    A white man has just assassinated eight Asians in Atlanta.

    Instead of sending thoughts and prayers, white people need to dismantle the toxic whiteness that is killing us.

    Whiteness is terrorism.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      March.17.2021 at 4:34 pm

      OH MY GOD! SOMEONE SAID SOMETHING STUPID ON TWITTER!

      1. damikesc
        March.17.2021 at 4:35 pm

        Now do that Mackey guy…

        I mean, he did the same thing.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          March.17.2021 at 4:39 pm

          Try to steal people’s votes?

Please to post comments