Military Draft

Washington Wants To Be Able To Draft Your Daughters Into Military Service, in the Name of 'Equity'

Here's a better idea: Abolish the "Selective" Service.

|

GalMilitary3
(ID 15916683© Ramzi Hachicho Dreamstime.com, ID 115273984© Chernetskaya dreamstime.com)

"The current disparate treatment of women unacceptably excludes women from a fundamental civic obligation and reinforces gender stereotypes about the role of women, undermining national security."

Go on, fancy national commission, tell this #GirlDad more!

"After extensive deliberations, the Commission ultimately decided that all Americans, men and women, should be required to register for Selective Service and be prepared to serve in the event a draft is enacted by Congress and the President."

Go f-f-f-f-f-f-lush yourself.

Last Thursday, the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, a body created by Congress in 2017 to reassess the oxymoronically named Selective Service System and brainstorm ways to increase public participation in the military, at long last presented its final recommendations to the Senate Armed Services Committee. In a nearly year-old report whose official delivery was serially delayed by COVID-19 and other distractions, commissioners reacted to our newish reality of having fully integrated female combat troops by urging Congress to ungender President Jimmy Carter's 1980 reinstatement of compulsory draft registration for 18-year-old males.

And, because this is the world we live in now, they did so in the name of equity.

"That women register, and perhaps be called up in the event of a draft, is a necessary prerequisite for their achieving equality as citizens, as it has been for other groups historically discriminated against in American history," the commission concluded. "Reluctance to extend the registration requirement to women may be in part a consequence of gender stereotypes about the proper role for women and their need for special protection."

There is indeed a compelling moral and legal case for women and men to be treated equally under the law when it comes to military obligations. Which is why I, like The Volokh Conspiracy's Ilya Somin and most libertarians I'm aware of, prefer the equality of no military obligations whatsoever.

In consequentialist terms, the draft has not been used since 1973, and military capability has improved markedly since switching to an all-volunteer force. But the root argument against pre-conscription is moral: We do not truly own our own lives if the state can lay theoretical claim on them between the ages of 18 and 26. The Declaration of Independence elevated first among our unalienable rights "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness," not "Death, on-call Servitude, and whatever else you can Manage in the margins."

The most common rejoinder to registration refuseniks is that, c'mon, it's just a piece of paper; no one's going to jail for not signing up, and most importantly no one's getting drafted (Congress would have to pass additional legislation for that, after all). To which I would respond, 1) if you don't sign that paper, goodbye college loans and probably also your driver's license; and 2) the state does not share your no-one's-getting-drafted confidence, at all.

Let's look at some more of the commission's verbiage, shall we? "The next time America must turn to a draft, it will need to include everyone who is capable and qualified. It would be harmful to the Nation's security to leave out the skills and talents of half of the U.S. population." That's a when, not an if.

Hippies during these debates tend to overuse such phrases as "cannon fodder," but the military establishment that seeks to extend more control over the civilian populace has some dehumanizing metaphors of its own (bolded):

Should future circumstances become so dire that a draft is required, it is in the national security interest of the United States to be able to draw on the best talent in the country for military service. Roughly doubling the pool from which the Nation might obtain conscripts would improve military readiness by raising the quality of those who might serve, as some women would be more qualified to serve than some men. Defense officials in recent years have noted that changing national demographics and low eligibility trends for qualified military recruits do little to alleviate future uncertainties. Indeed, these trends exacerbate concerns over meeting military personnel requirements in the event of an emergency. The population growth rate in the United States is at its lowest point in more than 80 years, and 7 of 10 young Americans—male and female—are currently ineligible to serve because they fail to meet physical, moral, educational, and health standards, including mental health criteria. Consequently, the number of young people eligible for military service in the country is shrinking. Of those eligible, data from DoD's Joint Advertising, Market Research and Studies (JAMRS) suggests that young women are on average equally likely to qualify for military service as young men—29.3 percent of female qualified military applicants versus 29.0 percent of male qualified military applicants.

Because the existing registrant pool may prove inadequate to meet the personnel needs of DoD if a draft is required, it is critical to create a broader pool that includes women.

Feel empowered today, punk?

The commission took pains to emphasize that it solicited the full gamut of opinion—from those who believe "that women and men should have equal obligations under the law to register for the Selective Service System," to those who "support women's right to serve voluntarily in the military but oppose requiring women to register for a potential draft." Allow me to gently suggest that there are some other views across this great land.

A military that openly brags about "playing shell games to not make clear to our [civilian] leadership how many troops" we have in Afghanistan is a military that has lost any claim to treating U.S. citizens like droplets in its water supply. The Founding generation would likely be sickened by our current status as hegemon-on-autopilot, forever indifferent to legislative influence on the power to wage war. The federal government was supposed to secure our rights, not our blood loyalty.

Congress should take the commission's recommendation as an excellent opportunity to dismantle Jimmy Carter's late-term Cold War panic once and for all. As the report—titled "Inspired to Serve," natch—makes clear, "The current practice of registering all men—even those ineligible for military service under today's All-Volunteer Force standards—is intentionally designed to limit potential inequities in the draft process."

The best way to remove inequities in the draft process is to remove the damned draft. Hands off my daughters, Washington.

NEXT: New Hampshire Towns Turn Out Tiny-Home Dwellers

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. damikesc
    March.18.2021 at 9:19 am

    You should be more concerned about the military turning into a supportive arm of the DNC. Biden’s purge of undesirables should be leading to calls of him being a fascist but Reason’s actual owner is making bank so Reason won’t.

    1. diWhite Knightoxide
      March.18.2021 at 9:22 am

      Reasonoids applaud the removal of icky troglodytes who might not support tranny bathrooms in combat zones and welcome our new SS

  2. Jerryskids
    March.18.2021 at 9:21 am

    They should only draft pregnant women, I’ve heard they make the best fighting force.

    1. Mother's Lament
      March.18.2021 at 10:05 am

      But then who will pay for tranny surgery?

  3. diWhite Knightoxide
    March.18.2021 at 9:24 am

    Will there be co-ed showers? And why doesnt Denise Richards use them?

    1. BlueStarDragon
      March.18.2021 at 10:10 am

      When I was in the military we had Co-ed dorms. But about 2 months after I was their they got rid of it.

      1. Urmammarabbi
        March.18.2021 at 10:12 am

        you dog!

        #humblebrag

  4. creech
    March.18.2021 at 9:28 am

    Maybe registering to vote should equal registering for the draft? That would be a quick way to “suppress the vote.”

    1. JohannesDinkle
      March.18.2021 at 10:30 am

      I remember coming back from an extended sabbatical in Southeast Asia to find that not only did I not have to wait another year to vote, but 18-year olds could vote as well. Women at university recognized the haircut I had been given and said they would have never served like the coward I obviously was, not that they were subject to the draft, and they could all vote as well.
      The argument for 18 year old voters was, if you could be drafted, you should be able to vote. They couldn’t be drafted, but could vote anyway.
      I understand there is a push to have 16-year olds vote. Why not 10?

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.18.2021 at 9:35 am

    “After extensive deliberations, the Commission ultimately decided that all Americans, men and women, should be required to register for Selective Service and be prepared to serve in the event a draft is enacted by Congress and the President.”

    When the Chinese outnumber you 4-to-1, you take what you can get. You take the gimps, the fags, the fatties, the trannies, the pregnant ladies, the retards, the racially confused, the mentally confused, the old and infirm, the children, and even the pacifists and you send em’ to the front lines! For every regular, minimally competent soldier in a platoon, you need at least three irregular freaks in the mix to bite the bullet in his place.

    Ever seen a pregnant lady get turned inside out with a bayonet? Well, better her than the guy behind her that can actually fire a rifle and kill a man without crying! Fags, on the other hand, come with the advantage of being able to resist some really cruel Chinese tortures. There is nothing they can stick in that guy’s ass that will make him talk! And the children? Ha! The best part about the children is you can strap bombs to their chests and send them innocently into a crowd of Chinks and ….. BOOM! Now that’s equity.

    That’s how you win a war, boys.

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      March.18.2021 at 10:20 am

      Fags, on the other hand, come with the advantage of being able to resist some really cruel Chinese tortures. There is nothing they can stick in that guy’s ass that will make him talk!

      *Read in Mr. Slave’s voice from South Park* “Ooh, that sounds like fun! Jesus Christ!”

  6. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    March.18.2021 at 9:51 am

    Involuntary service has another name. The courts just decided the 13th Amendment gave the government a monopoly on the practice.

  7. Illocust
    March.18.2021 at 10:03 am

    I don’t know what you are comparing about this is fantastic news. Any man can sue now when required to get his draft card and the courts can’t pretend it’s not a violation of equal protection under the law. The USG has ceded the arguement, which means the law will have to be overturned by the courts unless congress gets an amendment to the law passed in time.

    1. carvedriftwood
      March.18.2021 at 10:21 am

      There have been a number of lawsuits on this subject for quite some time and they’ve all lost or been dismissed. Challenges have been based on due process or equal protection. This doesn’t change anything. The latest lawsuit is National Coalition for Men v. Selective Service System.

  8. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
    March.18.2021 at 10:03 am

    I haven’t stopped laughing since the “Camouflage Ceiling” arguments of the late nineties.

    Feminists will never be happy until they are unhappy.

  9. DetroitDumbGuy
    March.18.2021 at 10:05 am

    Thank god for our progressive leadership. Why shouldn’t women have the privilege of being potentially conscripted to fight in pointless, never ending wars that having nothing to do with our national security interests?

  10. A Cynical Asshole
    March.18.2021 at 10:08 am

    “That women register, and perhaps be called up in the event of a draft, is a necessary prerequisite for their achieving equality as citizens, as it has been for other groups historically discriminated against in American history,” the commission concluded.

    Nothing says “equality” like being equally treated as potential slave soldiers.

  11. Longtobefree
    March.18.2021 at 10:19 am

    ” . . . and 7 of 10 young Americans—male and female—are currently ineligible to serve because they fail to meet physical, moral, educational, and health standards, including mental health criteria . . . ”

    SO – too many republicans?

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      March.18.2021 at 10:26 am

      they fail to meet physical, moral, educational, and health standards, including mental health criteria

      More like too many low-T estrogen addled twinks (physical), immoral sadists and narcissists (moral), dumb asses (educational), and mentally ill anti-depressant addled twats (mental health).

  12. Mother's Lament
    March.18.2021 at 10:19 am

    This is when you realize that the military is no longer a fighting force but a social signaling and vanity project.

    I suppose the ruling American junta needs red guards more than traditional soldiers and who better for bullying than teenage girls.

  13. Brandybuck
    March.18.2021 at 10:21 am

    I have never understood why Democrats are still stuck on keeping selective service, and keep talking about bringing back the draft. It’s stupid.

    Dump them both, and tar and feather any politician who wants to bring them back.

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      March.18.2021 at 10:35 am

      I have never understood why Democrats are still stuck on keeping selective service, and keep talking about bringing back the draft.

      1) When have you ever known Democrats to not support a massive expansion of government force or opportunity to force the proles to do what they demand?

      2) What they really want, I suspect, is to be able to force not only the 3/10 people who meet the “physical, moral, educational, and health standards, including mental health criteria” to serve in the military but also the other 7/10 to serve in some kind of civil service type capacity (think “Americorps” or some other bullshit “community organizing” type role).

      Bottom line: Democrats have always been in favor of slavery, especially when it’s the government that’s the slave master. They just don’t like to use that word.

  14. Demosthenes of Athens
    March.18.2021 at 10:41 am

    Remember the “Draft our daughter’s Meme?”

    Meme Magic is real.

  15. Brian
    March.18.2021 at 10:54 am

    The more equity we have, the more it feels like Soviet Russia.

Please to post comments