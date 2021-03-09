Reason Roundup

Twitter Sues Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Accusing Him of Retaliating Against the Company for Banning Donald Trump

Plus: Iowa limits early voting, a prominent sex trafficking "rescue" group relies on psychics, and more...

|

sipaphotoseleven461966(1)
(Phone & background: Jaap Arriens/Sipa USA/Newscom; Paxton: NICK WAGNER/TNS/Newscom)

Twitter sues to stop Texas' top cop from violating the First Amendment. Twitter claims Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is only investigating the company as payback for it banning former President Donald Trump's account. "Paxton made clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees," Twitter says in its federal lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Paxton launched the investigation into Twitter and several other tech companies on January 13—just five days after Twitter's suspension of Trump from its platform—decrying "the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President of the United States."

But private companies are allowed to deplatform public officials as they see fit. The First Amendment doesn't just protect the right of private individuals and corporations to speak freely without censorship from the government but to resist serving as a mandatory forum for government speech, too.

With the new lawsuit, Twitter "seeks to stop AG Paxton from unlawfully abusing his authority as the highest law-enforcement officer of the State of Texas to intimidate, harass, and target Twitter in retaliation for Twitter's exercise of its First Amendment rights," it states. The suit continues:

The rights of free speech and of the press afforded Twitter under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution include the right to make decisions about what content to disseminate through its platform. This right specifically includes the discretion to remove or otherwise restrict access to Tweets, profiles, or other content posted to Twitter. AG Paxton may not compel Twitter to publish such content over its objection, and he may not penalize Twitter for exercising its right to exclude such content from its platform.

You can read the whole complaint here.

FREE MINDS

Iowa is cracking down on early voting, as part of Republicans' ongoing charade that the 2020 election was rife with election fraud. "Republicans said the new rules were needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November's election saw record turnout with no hint of problems in the state," notes NBC News. More:

The law shortens the early voting period to 20 days from the current 29, just three years after Republicans reduced the period from 40 days. It also requires most mail ballots to be received by Election Day, rather than counting votes postmarked by Election Day that arrive by noon on the Monday following the election.

Georgia yesterday also passed a bill restricting absentee voting:

FREE MARKETS

A new vision for antitrust law. Asheesh Agarwal, deputy general counsel at TechFreedom, lays out some of the popular, problematic, and woefully bipartisan proposals to give the U.S. government more control over private businesses and counters with a "positive antitrust agenda" that draws on existing laws and concepts:

In recent months, antitrust activists have defined the debate with very aggressive proposals that break from the bipartisan consensus of the past 40 years. These ideas, popular in Europe, include: abandoning the venerable consumer welfare standard to encompass amorphous concepts such as "democratic ideals"; calling for structural separation of large companies; and adopting a "guilty until proven innocent" presumption for many common business practices, such as small acquisitions.

Rather than simply oppose these ideas, antitrust traditionalists — people on both sides of the aisle who believe in settled antitrust concepts and have concerns about upending decades of law and practice — should promote their own, alternate agenda. Tim Muris, one of the Federal Trade Commission's most successful chairmen ever, developed and implemented a "positive antitrust agenda" to show people that established antitrust concepts could address competitive concerns.

More on what a less extreme antitrust agenda might look like here.

QUICK HITS

• Another U.S. sex trafficking "rescue" group turns out to be a bunch of loons:

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says that fully vaccinated people can "visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing," "visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing," and "refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic."

• It looks more and more likely that COVID-19 did originate in Wuhan, China, but not at an open-air market there.

• A record number of migrant children are being held in U.S. detention facilities. "More than 3,200 migrant children were stuck in Border Patrol facilities on Monday, with nearly half held beyond a three-day legal limit," says CBS News.

• "A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged in an incident in which he set his dog on a driver and kept the biting animal on the man for nearly four minutes even though the driver was pleading for help," reports NBC News.

NEXT: The Great Vaccine Fiasco

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2021 at 9:37 am

    Twitter sues to stop Texas’ top cop from violating the First Amendment.

    Is this worse than suspending his account?

    1. Mother's Lament
      March.9.2021 at 10:05 am

      They really don’t want the deplatforming investigated.

      If it turns out that elected officials and government actors were indeed directing big tech actions over the last six months, ENB’s squeals about “Muh private company” will seem pretty dishonest.

      1. Commenter_XY
        March.9.2021 at 10:23 am

        ENB is as dishonest as they come.

    2. DiIlinger
      March.9.2021 at 10:10 am

      “The First Amendment doesn’t just protect the right of private individuals and corporations to speak freely without censorship from the government but to resist serving as a mandatory forum for government speech, too.”

      So I can put up a sign that says “No niggers, spics, or ENB’s” at my business?

      1. Earth Skeptic
        March.9.2021 at 10:20 am

        Do those people send out mean tweets?

    3. diWhite Knightoxide
      March.9.2021 at 10:22 am

      Remember, Trump cant block trolls

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2021 at 9:37 am

    Iowa is cracking down on early voting…

    Your vote shouldn’t count if it wasn’t informed by the October Surprise anyway.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2021 at 9:40 am

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says that fully vaccinated people can “visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing…”

    Wish the Constitution had thought to allow that.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2021 at 9:48 am

      Don’t abuse this privilege, or we will take it back!

    2. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      March.9.2021 at 9:52 am

      “Someone has to think of the people you don’t think about.”

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2021 at 9:41 am

    … “visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing,” and “refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.”

    However by doing so you are not guaranteed freedom from being shamed by the pajama class and its disciples.

  5. SRQLSY 0ne
    March.9.2021 at 9:41 am

    PRIVATE companies owned BY government interests ARE allowed to deplatform public officials as they see fit.

    Trumpentatorshits want me to stop eating poop and, libertarian-style, end the collusion between the Government Almighty (DNC) who are giving orders to “privately” owned websites! Trumpentatorshits ***ARE*** traitorous (Libertarian) TURN-Coats that wants to join the deplorables gone democratic in Washington DC, and replace oligarchy with democracy! (Regular readers here DO know that trumpanzees are from DEPLORABLE AmeriKKKaistanistanistanistan).

    1. SQRLSY One
      March.9.2021 at 9:49 am

      Yes, this! Tulpa is from the DEPLORABLE parts of AmeriKKKaistanistanistanistan!!! I am SOOOO gonna have to steal that!

      1. Sevo
        March.9.2021 at 10:08 am

        This brain-dead shit is now joined by KAR’s newest handle; flag, refresh

    2. Mother's Lament
      March.9.2021 at 10:07 am

      lol

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2021 at 9:42 am

    It looks more and more likely that COVID-19 did originate in Wuhan, China, but not at an open-air market there.

    Trump’s departure from the White House has brought release to so many previously verboten topics.

    1. Rich
      March.9.2021 at 9:48 am

      Just wait until the Hunter Biden stuff surfaces!

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.9.2021 at 10:14 am

      So it turns out that what every non chink loving retard thought turned out to be true

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2021 at 9:43 am

    A record number of migrant children are being held in U.S. detention facilities.

    They need to be acclimated to their new country’s perpetual lockdown state.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2021 at 9:49 am

      But they aren’t cages.

      1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
        March.9.2021 at 9:53 am

        I prefer my migrants free-range and fair-trade.

    2. JohannesDinkle
      March.9.2021 at 10:01 am

      The average years of education in Mexico is 7.1 years.The median is probably fewer. Half of Mexicans start to work full time at around 14 years old, so many, if not most, of the children held in cages are young males who have been working for years in the land of their birth.
      When we talk about being blind to customs and mores of other cultures, applying an American standard to Mexicans entering the US is an example. Mexican males of 14 – 18 years of age are often workers.

      1. Don't look at me!
        March.9.2021 at 10:11 am

        If they had a job there, why are they here?

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        March.9.2021 at 10:17 am

        What’s the Mexican school system like? I have a feeling 7 years in Mexico is better than 12 years in most US public schools

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2021 at 9:45 am

    More than 3,200 migrant children were stuck in Border Patrol facilities on Monday, with nearly half held beyond a three-day legal limit…

    Hey, you have to give the new administration time to adjust to the idea of releasing people from prisons instead of tossing them in. Biden and Harris will be retrained as soon as their schedules permit.

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.9.2021 at 9:46 am

    “It looks more and more likely that COVID-19 did originate in Wuhan, China, but not at an open-air market there.”

    Irrelevant. We must not let the alleged origins of the #TrumpVirus distract us from the US’s real enemy — Russia.

    #LibertariansAgainstSinophobia
    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

    1. Earth Skeptic
      March.9.2021 at 10:22 am

      #LibertariansForUndesirablesInLaborCamps?

  10. Rich
    March.9.2021 at 9:47 am

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says that fully vaccinated people can … “refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.”

    So, we now know for certain the vaccine cures the formerly-mysterious “asymptotic spread”?

    1. Rich
      March.9.2021 at 9:50 am

      *asymptomatic*

      Damn autocorrect (but I kind of like “asymptotic spread”)!

      1. Earth Skeptic
        March.9.2021 at 10:23 am

        Regression to the mean (IQ)?

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2021 at 9:47 am

    A Michigan State Police trooper has been charged in an incident in which he set his dog on a driver and kept the biting animal on the man for nearly four minutes even though the driver was pleading for help…

    Unpopular take: Animals should not be trained to assault humans. (But if you simply must, at least not off of the owner’s private property.)

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.9.2021 at 9:59 am

      Tell that to Joe Biden and his Hitler youth dogs.

  12. Mother's Lament
    March.9.2021 at 9:48 am

    “But private companies are allowed to deplatform public officials as they see fit. The First Amendment doesn’t just protect the right of private individuals and corporations to speak freely without censorship from the government but to resist serving as a mandatory forum for government speech, too.”

    Just because it’s legal doesn’t make it morally right from a libertarian perspective, ENB; and no matter how you twist it this was a political action pushed by the Democratic Party itself.

    Removing it’s biggest draw was hardly in Twitter’s interest.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2021 at 9:52 am

      I long for the day when Twitter and bookface are no longer mentioned.

    2. Mother's Lament
      March.9.2021 at 9:53 am

      Also, I wonder if Twitter (and ENB) are frightened by what might turn up in the Texas Attorney Generals investigation. There’s a 100% chance that Twitter execs have been taking their marching orders from elected officials on this.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        March.9.2021 at 10:24 am

        Or vice-versa.

    3. SQRLSY One
      March.9.2021 at 10:05 am

      “Just because it’s legal doesn’t make it morally right…”

      Whoa, Mamma got one right for once!

      So if 51% of the voters vote to use Government Almighty jails and guns to steal private property from owners of web sites, and make them bow to the will of the 51%, and punish “Party A” for the writings of “Party B”… That’s legal, because the 51% said so, right? Does it make it MORALLY right to do all of these kinds of things? Hello, Mamma? Logic? Non-hypocrisy? The rule of law? “What is good for the goose, is good for the gander”? How does this compute?

      Or… collectivism, Marxism, your stuff is my stuff… THOSE are special rules that apply when they don’t like your comments, and take them down? One what USED to be THEIR web site?

      1. Sevo
        March.9.2021 at 10:09 am

        f,r

        1. SQRLSY One
          March.9.2021 at 10:12 am

          Asshole clutter-pig is getting lazy ass well now!

          (Or more honest? F,R = Fuckhead, Rabid?)

      2. SRQLSY 0ne
        March.9.2021 at 10:14 am

        If the ***PRIVATE*** company is found to be following the instructions of elected officials is IT STILL a private company? I don’t know and I DON’T CARE!
        My job is to stop any discussion I DON’T LIKE by calling you all Trumpentatortatorshits ***AND*** trumpanzee deplorableorable!

        1. SQRLSY One
          March.9.2021 at 10:27 am

          “If the ***PRIVATE*** company is found to be following the instructions of elected officials is IT STILL a private company?”

          Yes, it is still private, till the Government Almighty takes its property, or bosses it around SOOO much, that, for all practical purposes, Government Almighty OWNS it outright!

          Section 230 MINIMIZES the powers of Government Almighty! Hello?

          Government Almighty pushing around businesses with THREATS to de-fang Section 230? “Nice web site ya got there, be a shame if we tore Section 230 down, and bossed you around some more.
          And punished YOU for stuff that OTHER people wrote!”

          To FIX the above-described problem, conservaturd idiots want to empower Government Almighty! Tear down Section 230! They imagine that the political ghost of Der TrumpfenFuhrer will protect THEIR power-pig comments on chat boards, and Der BidenFuhrer will NOT protect everyone’s baby feelings from conservaturd comments!!!

          Hello, did y’all not notice that the Trumptatorshit LOST the elections?!?! Hello, is there anyone IN there?!?!

    4. Commenter_XY
      March.9.2021 at 10:25 am

      Legally, I don’t think an article III court can instruct a state AG not to investigate potential violations of state law.

  13. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.9.2021 at 9:52 am

    All those Reason.com staffers who voted for Biden are looking smarter every day.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $5.18 billion

    Mr. Koch earned $985,000,000 yesterday. This means he has already erased the $5 billion loss he suffered in 2020 because of Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies. He’s on track to rejoin the top 10 richest people on the planet by the end of the year, exactly as I predicted.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2021 at 9:54 am

      It brings a smile to my face when I think of his dying and leaving all that money behind.

      1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
        March.9.2021 at 9:57 am

        How dare you talk that way about one of this country’s greatest success stories.

        #InDefenseOfBillionaires
        #(EspeciallySelfMadeOnesLikeMrKoch)

      2. Mother's Lament
        March.9.2021 at 9:59 am

        One day he’s going to be standing as a naked soul with billions of others and how much wampum he amassed will be absolutely irrelevant to the judge.

    2. Troglodyte Rex
      March.9.2021 at 10:03 am

      So if the market takes a downward turn is he #KochBlocked?

  14. Ken Shultz
    March.9.2021 at 9:56 am

    “With the new lawsuit, Twitter “seeks to stop AG Paxton from unlawfully abusing his authority as the highest law-enforcement officer of the State of Texas to intimidate, harass, and target Twitter in retaliation for Twitter’s exercise of its First Amendment rights,” it states.

    Does AG Paxton have the authority to investigate Twitter for other reasons, such as collusion?

    The First Amendment doesn’t protect the government’s right to compel speech, but it doesn’t protect the right of Twitter to violate anyone’s rights either.

    While it may be true that Donald Trump doesn’t have the right to express himself on any particular platform, he may have a right to express himself on some platform somewhere, and if Twitter colluded to deprive Trump of the right to express himself anywhere, the Texas AG may be legitimately protecting Trump’s First Amendment rights by investigating Twitter–even from a libertarian perspective.

    If there are only four deep water ports on the west coast, you may not have a right to use any of them, but the longshoreman’s union may be depriving you of your right to use at least one of them if their local unions collude to keep one company from using any of them.

    1. OneSimpleLesson
      March.9.2021 at 10:06 am

      If they have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear.

      1. Ken Shultz
        March.9.2021 at 10:22 am

        Well, that’s not what I’m saying, but just because someone invokes free speech to defend what they’re doing doesn’t mean what they’re doing is engaging in free speech or that they aren’t guilty of doing anything else.

        The First Amendment doesn’t protect our freedom to violate other people’s rights with our speech any more than the Second Amendment protects our freedom to violate other people’s rights with a gun.

        If you pass a note to a bank teller threatening him if he doesn’t empty the cash drawer and give you its contents, you don’t get to claim in your defense that the law against bank robbery is unconstitutional because it protects your freedom of speech when robbing a bank.

        That may be something like what Twitter is doing here. Using the First Amendment as an excuse to violate someone’s rights through collusion, etc. doesn’t necessarily mean Twitter should automatically get off scot-free.

        1. Commenter_XY
          March.9.2021 at 10:26 am

          Consider the author (ENB). Of course she’ll take the totalitarian side.

  15. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.9.2021 at 10:00 am

    “A record number of migrant children are being held in U.S. detention facilities.”

    I’m sure the Biden Administration is merely giving them job training so they can be released in the US and get to work boosting our economy.

    #GDPAboveAll

  16. sarcasmic
    March.9.2021 at 10:03 am

    and adopting a “guilty until proven innocent” presumption for many common business practices, such as small acquisitions.

    Freedom means asking permission and obeying commands.

  17. Nail
    March.9.2021 at 10:04 am

    It looks more and more likely that COVID-19 did originate in Wuhan, China, but not at an open-air market there.

    … I’m confuzed. If not in the ‘open-air’ market then… w-where ?

    Thanks for the breaking news. Derp.
    I love how ENB can’t just plainly write ‘WUHAN VIROLOGY LAB’, which for a long long long loooong time has been the most obvious point of origin.

    1. Pangolin
      March.9.2021 at 10:12 am

      They don’t make girl reporters like Brenda Starr anymore.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2021 at 10:16 am

      OJ Simpson is looking for the real source.

  18. Ken Shultz
    March.9.2021 at 10:05 am

    “Iowa is cracking down on early voting, as part of Republicans’ ongoing charade that the 2020 election was rife with election fraud. “Republicans said the new rules were needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November’s election saw record turnout with no hint of problems in the state,” notes NBC News.”

    Is Iowa doing anything unconstitutional here, and is that the basis of this criticism?

    Addressing the concerns of average people is what elected representatives are supposed to do, and showing contempt for the concerns of average people–because they’re the concerns of average people–is not only elitist but also fundamentally authoritarian. What’s NOT authoritarian about using the government to ignore the concerns of average voters–because they’re the concerns of average voters?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.9.2021 at 10:31 am

      That and ther was literal election fraud. Why wasit okay to toss green party votes for a bad signature signiture but not okay for tossing Democrat votes? Haveing a two tired system like we currently do is straight up fraud.

  19. Pangolin
    March.9.2021 at 10:09 am

    It looks more and more likely that COVID-19 did originate in Wuhan, China, but not at an open-air market there.

    A little late to the party, eh? This “news” is over a year old yet all this time you’ve still been blaming me.

  20. Sevo
    March.9.2021 at 10:16 am

    “Cuomo ‘doesn’t have the self-dignity to resign,’ must be …’
    “Top New York lawmaker calls for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation …”
    “Top State Leader Says ‘Cuomo Must Resign.’ Governor Says …”
    “Cuomo says “there is no way I resign” as top N.Y. leader …”
    “‘The Governor must resign’: Democratic congresswoman joins …”

    TDS-addled shit assures me that the Reason staff discuss the issue during their tea-and-crumpets sessions, but it judging from the coverage it gets here, it must be some sort of local news story…

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2021 at 10:17 am

      FAKE SCANDAL

  21. Nardz
    March.9.2021 at 10:17 am

    As the US military conducts its own ideological purge, promotes people based on pigment and genitalia, and is commanded by a man who can remember neither his primary subordinates name nor where he works…

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/xi-alerts-military-be-prepared-respond-deeply-unstable-uncertain-current-situation

    President Xi continued: “The entire military must coordinate the relationship between capacity building and combat readiness, be prepared to respond to a variety of complex and difficult situations at any time, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and provide strong support for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state,” according to the South China Morning Post.

    Xi, who also serves as head of the Central Military Commission further affirmed the need for “high-level strategic deterrence and a joint combat system” and rapid defense tech innovation

    1. SaveTheRednecks. KillTheMormons!
      March.9.2021 at 10:34 am

      You have no room to criticize Biden for being senile Nardz. You’re so senile that you think conjecture and speculation on a comment section is proof of election fraud.

      You should talk to your wife about assisted suicide. Anyone with your senility must have a horrible quality of life.

  22. Nardz
    March.9.2021 at 10:21 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/9-signs-chess-pieces-are-being-moved-place-major-war-middle-east

    The American people are really going to regret putting the warmongers back in control. Joe Biden has been in the White House for less than two months, and the warmongers that Biden has surrounded himself with have been feverishly setting the stage for the next war in the Middle East. I do not believe that it will start within the next week, but I do believe that it is inevitable.

    While President Trump was in the White House for four years, the U.S. didn’t start any new conflicts, but now the Biden administration is quite determined to start projecting “American influence” all over the globe once again. Most Americans don’t understand the bigger picture, but the truth is that this is going to have very serious implications over the next few years.

    In this article, I would like to examine some of the chess moves that have been made since Joe Biden entered the White House. As you will see, a very troubling picture emerges once you start putting all of the pieces together.

  23. Nardz
    March.9.2021 at 10:25 am

    https://mises.org/wire/why-europes-left-wants-european-financial-superstate

    In an open letter to the EU Commission with the title Joint Letter: Reshaping the European Fiscal Framework, on February 17, 2021, a coalition of left-wing and green politicians, think tanks, and trade unions unsurprisingly led by George Soros made an appeal for a permanent common EU budget with the possibility of borrowing to support investments that advance the Green Deal and other pharaonic projects.

    In addition to the permanent EU budget, the letter calls for overriding and making more flexible EU fiscal rules and supporting fiscal policy with further monetary policy measures by the European Central Bank.

  24. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    March.9.2021 at 10:26 am

    Given the number of dnc board members in Twitter Facebook Google etc it wouldnt be a stretch to list them as a for profit arm of the dnc.
    Also my name is Rev kuck and it has been many days since I last clicked a sullum article

  25. Earth Skeptic
    March.9.2021 at 10:26 am

    “Iowa is cracking down on early voting, as part of Republicans’ ongoing charade that the 2020 election was rife with election fraud.”

    I wonder if ENB has posters of Axis Sally and Tokyo Rose in her bedroom.

  26. John Rohan
    March.9.2021 at 10:29 am

    But private companies are allowed to deplatform public officials as they see fit.

    Are they? If Twitter banned people for being gay, trans, Jewish, black, or whatever, then no they couldn’t. A Christian dating site was even forced to allow gay people to join. Yes, political views aren’t a protected class (yet) but that’s a rather arbitrary distinction that could easily be changed.

    And if Twitter was doing this to help Biden get elected, doesn’t that become an undisclosed campaign donation?

  27. Mother's Lament
    March.9.2021 at 10:31 am

    “Iowa is cracking down on early voting, as part of Republicans’ ongoing charade that the 2020 election was rife with election fraud”

    Tightening up elections to prevent vote fraud is a bad thing in ENB land, because doubting this elections honesty (as opposed to the one before) is somehow a “charade”.

    Sure, there hasn’t been an investigation…
    And sure the establishment are visibly terrified of the electorate…
    And sure they are behaving exactly like they’d just performed a coup…
    But you’d have to be crazy to believe that the party of Tammany Hall and the Chicago Machine would cheat.

  28. SaveTheRednecks. KillTheMormons!
    March.9.2021 at 10:31 am

    Having ballots arrive by election day is reasonable.

    However, wouldn’t longer periods of early voting give election officials more time to look for irregularities?

    It’s not about election security. The more people that vote the less chance the GOP has.

    Until they stop trying to undermine our elections and rid themselves of the fascist Trump worshipping traitors they won’t get my vote.

  29. Claptrap
    March.9.2021 at 10:33 am

    Paxton made clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees

    Does stating in court filings that they were making “editorial decisions” open them up to a loss of s.230 protections? They’re admittedly behaving like a publisher.

  30. diWhite Knightoxide
    March.9.2021 at 10:34 am

    Twitter made an “editorial decision”….as a Publisher….like a TV Channel or a newspaper…therefore they should play by the same rules and Sec 230 should not apply

    Glad to see ENB finally come around on this

Please to post comments