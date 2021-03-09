Science

The Great Vaccine Fiasco

Federal predictions that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020 were off by an order of magnitude.

(Illustration: Joanna Andreasson, Source images: solarseven/Shutterstock, Wikipedia)

Like so much of the government response to COVID-19, the rollout of vaccines has been beset by poor planning and bad management.

While vaccine distribution is underway, federal predictions that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020 were off by an order of magnitude; the actual number was a bit more than 2 million. Eleven days into 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that only 9 million or so Americans had received their first doses. "It was a planning error, and I am responsible," U.S. Army General Gustave F. Perna, chief operations officer for the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, said in December.

Perna was responding to state officials who complained that the federal government was slow to deliver vaccines and that they had nowhere else to turn. By pre-purchasing hundreds of millions of doses, the feds arguably stimulated production, but they also bypassed normal channels. That left them with a virtual monopoly, and they demonstrated all the speed and care characteristic of the U.S. Postal Service and the Veterans Affairs Department.

"Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed," the pharmaceutical company announced on December 17, as criticism mounted. "This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses."

To be fair, there was plenty of blame to be shared by state and local officials. New York's Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, threatened providers with huge fines and loss of their licenses if they bypassed government criteria for prioritizing vaccine recipients. When, inevitably, providers dumped doses rather than face penalties for letting people jump the list, he threatened new consequences. As Reason's Billy Binion noted, "Cuomo presented area hospitals with a double bind: Fail to use all of your vaccines and be fined up to $100,000, or vaccinate people out of order and be fined $1,000,000."

In Florida, state and county online reservation systems crashed and phone lines booted those who sought to make vaccination appointments. "Due to overwhelming demand, we have reached capacity with our COVID-19 vaccination for the community," the Broward County Board of Health announced on December 30. "Scheduling will resume in the coming weeks."

Of course, it wouldn't be a government program if unsavory political considerations didn't enter at some point. "In one of the most shocking moral misjudgments by a public body I have ever seen, the CDC invoked considerations of 'social justice' to recommend providing vaccinations to essential workers before older Americans even though this would, according to its own models, lead to a much greater death toll," wrote Yascha Mounk, a professor of political science at Johns Hopkins University. "The CDC was effectively about to recommend that a greater number of African-Americans die so that the share of African-Americans who receive the vaccine is slightly higher."

That proposal ultimately was rejected, again thanks to political considerations. "Governors are under enormous pressure from their constituents—especially older people, who vote in great numbers and face the highest risk of dying from the virus—to get the doses they receive into arms swiftly," The New York Times noted.

In mid-January, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced accelerated vaccine distribution through "more than 40,000 pharmacy locations from 19 chains and associations across the country." It seemed a logical move, given that pharmacies regularly administer vaccines and many have small medical clinics. Perhaps they should have played a larger role from the beginning?

Government red tape still threatens to hobble distribution. At a New York facility attempting to comply with vaccine requirements, USA Today reported, "it took 52 clicks on each person's digital medical record before the patient was ready to receive a shot." A spokeswoman for Virginia's Chesapeake Health Department noted that "the additional burden of the system, process, paperwork, policies, CDC, and budget is overwhelming" for many vaccine providers.

Once again, government planning has proven to be less a cure and more a competing disease.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Cyto
    March.9.2021 at 6:27 am

    The interesting followup to this article is that the lessons learned from this are exactly the opposite of what is implied in this article, at least in our new federal administration.

    The Biden administration has pushed millions for new federal vaccination centers.. a process that is already weeks behind schedule and in any case could never hope to match programs like those in florida using pharmacy chains like CVS and Publix grocery stores, who have existing supply chains and hundreds of outlets.

    They also concluded that, far from what one would think, “social justice” should be this primary consideration in all federal policy and action… So instead of getting rid of the folks who would mandate more people die, including more people of color, simply to ensure that folks die in racially equitable percentages…. They have ordered that all policy be similarly structured going forward.

    It is almost as if they are fighting hard to prevent a colorblind society living in racial harmony. And it seems that federal control is more important to them than the ultimate outcome or costs.

  2. Commenter_XY
    March.9.2021 at 6:28 am

    Fiasco, my ass. It is nothing short of miraculous that this country was able to produce not one, not two, but THREE vaccines to treat a novel pathogen in less than a year.

    The fiasco I see is biased Unreason writers.

    1. Balloon maker
      March.9.2021 at 7:17 am

      Production and distribution are different things.

  3. Jerryskids
    March.9.2021 at 7:04 am

    While vaccine distribution is underway, federal predictions that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020 were off by an order of magnitude

    I don’t know what you mean by “federal predictions”, but there were plenty of federal officials predicting we wouldn’t have a vaccine at all – and if we did, they sure as hell weren’t taking it if Trump were in favor of it. I’m rather surprised you haven’t heard of that, it was all over the news.

  4. eyeroller
    March.9.2021 at 7:19 am

    This is a case study in socialism — 100% government rationing. You can’t pay for a vaccine even if you want to.

    Lessons learned?

  5. Jerryskids
    March.9.2021 at 7:26 am

    Once again, government planning has proven to be less a cure and more a competing disease.

    Trump made it clear that the states were going to take the lead on vaccine distribution, and yet many states were scrambling at the last minute to develop plans for vaccine distribution. Just as many states are scrambling right now to develop plans for re-opening. What the fuck have they been doing for the past year? It’s obvious from the fact that much of this shit is being announced via governors issuing executive orders that the legislatures and “the experts” aren’t necessarily involved in this, it’s just one person reacting to political pressure and it’s got nothing to do with “the science”. (Witness, for example, Gavin Newsom announcing stringent lockdowns in response to “the numbers”, which you were not allowed to see, and then announcing re-openings when the numbers hadn’t changed a bit – except for the number of signatures on a recall petition.) It’s obvious our “leaders” aren’t leading, they’re following. They’re following the polling numbers and that’s all they give a shit about. Nobody is thinking ahead and developing plans for what’s coming down the pike, they’re just reacting to whoever is screaming the loudest.

