Reason Roundup

In a Year of Wild Conspiracy Theories, Super Bowl Sex Trafficking Is a Classic

Plus: A reminder that censorship backfires, Wyoming city considers ban on "performance prostitution," and more...

|

zumaamericastwentynine889066
(Luis Santana/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

The Super Bowl shows how truly mainstream sex trafficking conspiracy theories are. With Super Bowl LV coming up this Sunday, the now-routine round of warnings about sex trafficking around the big game has once again surfaced. (There's even an art awareness project that involves goats, and special spot-a-trafficker training for Uber drivers.)

So, here is your annual reminder that there's no truth to the idea that forced and underage prostitution pick up around the Super Bowl (or other big sporting events), nor that "human traffickers" will descend on the city where it takes place. Tampa can rest easy (at least about that), and we can all marvel at the persistence and audacity of this myth.

The idea that violence against women picks up around the Super Bowl started gaining steam in the 1980s, though back then the specific claim was that domestic violence picked up during sporting events generally and that wife-beating was epidemic on Super Bowl day.

The domestic violence/Super Bowl claim was tied more to advocacy and legislation around protecting "battered women" by intensifying policing and punishment of their abusers (see this story I wrote on President Joe Biden and the Violence Against Women Act for more on that misguided and hyper-carceral bipartisan crusade) than it was to credible evidence. But it caught on nonetheless, capturing news headlines. And like its more current iteration, this myth refused to fade away for many years after being discovered as fake news. ("This myth was debunked three days after it first broke in the media in 1993, but seven years later it's still making the rounds," complained a fact-checker in 2000.)

At some point early this century, the claim shifted to sex trafficking (i.e., prostitution involving people under age 18 and/or fraud, coercion, or force).

The Super Bowl sex trafficking claim—and wild human trafficking claims more generally—is based in part on desires to stamp out all sex work by conflating consensual exchanges with violence and abuse.

"Alleged attempts to tackle #humantrafficking in response to mega sporting events are too often based on conflating #sexwork in general with the separate issue of trafficking within that sector, & using that to crack down on consensual sex workers trying to make a living," tweets U.K. writer Emily Kenway, author of the new book The Truth About Modern Slavery.

Super Bowl sex trafficking claims also seem to have gained steam as using terrorism to justify all manner of militarized policing and surveillance grew less politically popular in many factions. Saving children and vulnerable women from sexual monsters, real or imagined, never goes out of style. This means claims of an influx of Super Bowl sex traffickers has helped the feds put a positive spin on security theater around the event, while giving local cops an excuse to do vice stings and call them rescue missions.

Without fail, however, the "Super Bowl sex trafficking" stings almost exclusively lead to more misdemeanor prostitution arrests, ensnaring sex workers and their would-be customers. These stings tend to take place throughout Super Bowl weekend and the week or even full month or more before.

"The consequences of criminalization are devastating," said Alex Andrews, who runs the nonprofit Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP) Behind Bars. "The public has been led to believe that increased resources for law enforcement efforts will go to 'saving' victims of sexual exploitation, when in fact arrests only hurt those they claim to help."

SWOP Behind Bars is running a bail fund to assist sex workers arrested in these stings with getting out of prison after police have seized all their cash. (The group has also put out a very good guide to what should be done instead of our current approach: "On the Super Bowl, Safety and Solidarity.") Partnering with the Woodhull Freedom Foundation, Metro Inclusive Health, LIPS Tampa, and Big John's Bail Bonds, Andrews' group  "has set up a bail and legal assistance fund for sex workers detained by 'anti trafficking' stings around this year's Big Game."

"Already 71 people have been arrested," SWOP Behind Bars reports:

While many will be released on their own recognizance (ROR), repeat offenders can face up to one year in prison in the state of Florida. Sex worker advocates will show up for first appearance hearings to bond out those not granted ROR. Additional volunteers will meet people once they are released from jail to connect them with services.

Meanwhile, local news and mainstream outlets (including the Associated Press) keep churning out bullshit warnings about the Super Bowl being a magnet for sex traffickers, even though dozens of news outlets have challenged the idea (I rounded up some of them last year here), academic researchers have debunked it, and even government mouthpieces like the Polaris Project say it's inaccurate.

"Before 2018, 76% of U.S. print media helped propagate the myth of spiking numbers of sex trafficking during the Super Bowl," report researchers from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Minnesota.

While online ads for sex work may increase around large events, including the Super Bowl, it doesn't follow that sexual exploitation or even the number of discrete sex workers in an area has increased, they say. In fact, "the evidence showed a reduction in the availability of clients during some sporting events, such as the Olympics, which may shrink commercial sex markets."

"Our main finding was that available empirical evidence did not support a causal or correlative link between Super Bowls and sex trafficking," said study co-author Lauren Martin, an associate professor at Minnesota, in a 2019 news release.

It's fashionable these days to gawk at believers of QAnon conspiracy theories, which posit that Democrats, celebrities, and rich elites are trafficking children. But while QAnon puts a partisan and next-level whacko spin on sex trafficking panic, it's hardly just rooted in far-right fever dreams and unstable minds. For more than two decades now, we have seen the U.S. media and political establishment work in tandem with radical feminists, Christian morals groups, and federal crime, security, and intelligence agencies to spread the idea that sex trafficking, especially of children, is out of control and overlooked.

For 20 years, the left, right, and center have been pushing out-of-thin-air claims like that hundreds of thousands of American children are trafficked for sex each year, or that sex trafficking is a $9.5 billion business, or that the average age of entry into prostitution is 13 years old, or that "68,000 victims are trafficked right in front of our eyes, often on commercial flights."

QAnon is a product of mainstream culture and politics as much as anything else, and the persistence of Super Bowl sex trafficking myths provides a perfect illustration of this.

FREE MINDS 

A reminder that censorship backfires, even when it's for allegedly noble aims:

FREE MARKETS

"Performance prostitution" ban being considered in Casper, Wyoming. "A City Council vote in Casper, Wyoming was delayed [Tuesday], after a council member pointed out that a newly phrased legislative proposal criminalizing 'performance prostitution' would affect local online sex workers, particularly those with an OnlyFans account," reports Gustavo Turner at XBiz.

The proposal changed the ordinance to create the new crime of "performance prostitution," which it defined as "any touching, manipulation or fondling of the sex organs and/or aerola [sic] by one person upon themselves or by one person upon the person of another, whether by touch of the physical use of other items, for the purpose of sexually arousing or sexually gratifying the person who paid for and/or financed the sexual arousal or sexual gratification."

But at yesterday's meeting, Council Member Kyle Gamroth pointed out that the definition would criminalize online sex work in the city.

"I was just curious," Gamroth asked, "would that make somebody, like, if they were using an OnlyFans account or something to generate some revenue on the side, would that make that illegal."

"You know, if they were using that sort of phone application? Because I would be very hesitant to support something that, you know, criminalized someone using an OnlyFans account to generate some money on the side," he added.

QUICK HITS

  • The House will vote on whether to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R–Ga.) of her committee assignments:

• Law professor Thom Lambert, who describes Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) as "a friend," takes aim at Hawley "lying" about GameStop.

• We are never getting out of Afghanistan.

• The "cop-free library movement" is calling on cities to reexamine the relationships between public libraries and police.

  • This is going nowhere good fast:

• On a Biden administration "reality czar."

NEXT: How Biden Is Repeating Trump’s Mistakes

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. tevosos959
    February.4.2021 at 9:51 am

    ●US Dollar Rain Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job oppertunity provide for our community pepoles who,s already using facebook to earn money 85000$ every month and more through facebook and google new project to create money at home withen few hours Then try this……   Read More

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 9:51 am

    The Super Bowl shows how truly mainstream sex trafficking conspiracy theories are.

    I heard they’re all insurrectionists waging guerilla warfare from between their thighs.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    February.4.2021 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1357332645793955842

    Wow.
    @simonschuster
    (same company that cancelled
    @HawleyMO
    ’s book) gave a book deal to Hunter Biden. Hunter was accused by his dead brother’s wife (who he then dated) of being sexually inappropriate with his 14 year old niece and he’s the target of a criminal investigation. Vile.

    1. JesseAz
      February.4.2021 at 10:11 am

      Hunter is also getting a high end art gallery showing. Democrats know how to hide their bribes.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 9:52 am

    A reminder that censorship backfires, even when it’s for allegedly noble aims…

    Plus noble is in the eye of the beholder.

    1. JesseAz
      February.4.2021 at 10:14 am

      It seemed to work well on Parler, the Federalists comment site, etc.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    February.4.2021 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1357070177620414468

    Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg posted a document to Twitter containing tweets that she was told to post and actions she should take regarding the current protests in India. She quickly deleted the tweet.

    BREAKING UPDATE: Greta Thunberg is now facing a criminal conspiracy investigation in India over deleted farmers protest tweets (New York Post)

    1. Moonrocks
      February.4.2021 at 10:13 am

      Good for India. Hopefully they will also start looking into their domestic collaborators and publish a thorough account of how they construct these color revolutions, if for no other reason than posterity.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    February.4.2021 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/JeromeAdamsMD/status/1357314162863583237

    Interesting (&concerning) that #COVID19 updates have fallen to 2nd or 3rd tier stories on most network websites/ channels. Cases still spreading, people still dying, vax still lagging, & disparities still worsening, but no longer a “lead” story. Hope we aren’t becoming resigned..

    1. Longtobefree
      February.4.2021 at 10:00 am

      Didn’t you read the part where that panic is over? Joe got elected, you know.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.4.2021 at 10:06 am

        CNN dropped their COVID tracker from being always on screen.

    2. Moonrocks
      February.4.2021 at 10:02 am

      Might be related to why Reason all of a sudden cares about the Afghanistan deal.

    3. JesseAz
      February.4.2021 at 10:15 am

      Barely anybody heard Biden lost track of 20 million doses in 2 weeks.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.4.2021 at 10:19 am

        They blamed Emmanuel Goldstein Trump.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    February.4.2021 at 9:54 am

    Meanwhile, libtards are pushing our boys to take estrogen and be ‘trans’.

    China promotes education drive to make boys more ‘manly’
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-55926248

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.4.2021 at 9:55 am

      We are so getting our asses kicked in a war with a major repressive power, and no libtard will accept responsibility.

      Fuck you, Reason

      https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1357158380998172674

      The U.S. military acknowledged it was unsure about how to address extremism in its ranks, and is planning military-wide stand-downs pausing regular activity at some point in the next 60 days to tackle the issue

      1. Moonrocks
        February.4.2021 at 10:14 am

        We are so getting our asses kicked in a war with a major repressive power

        That’s the point.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      February.4.2021 at 10:08 am

      Chinese kids are learning STEM. Our kids are learning that they are racist and that Kap is a good QB.

      1. JesseAz
        February.4.2021 at 10:16 am

        Great QB. Up there with Brady.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 9:54 am

    Because I would be very hesitant to support something that, you know, criminalized someone using an OnlyFans account to generate some money on the side…

    I take it that OF income is taxed locally.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.4.2021 at 10:04 am

      What part of Casper, Wyoming did you not understand?
      Income Tax – Personal 0%
      Income Tax – Corporate 0%
      Property Tax 0 mills
      Lodging(includes Local & State sales tax) 9%

      So maybe real live hotel prostitution, but not a penny due for OF.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    February.4.2021 at 9:56 am

    Momentarily – we haven’t come up with any BS why its racist to apply the law to us but not to you, but we will.

    Law used to prosecute Capitol riot, Black Lives Matter violence under fire as racist
    Defense lawyers say the ‘Civil Obedience Act’ was born of backlash against civil rights movement.
    https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/02/capitol-riot-black-lives-matter-465156

    Over the past year, the federal government has been leaning on a Civil Rights-era law to charge people involved in violent protests at Black Lives Matter rallies and then at the U.S. Capitol this past month.

    But defense attorneys for those charged for their involvement in the racial justice protests now say the law is unconstitutional and rooted in racism. And their arguments are strong enough to complicate — at least momentarily — those prosecutions and potentially the ones related to the Capitol riots.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      February.4.2021 at 9:58 am

      Investigators struggle to build murder case in death of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
      https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/02/politics/brian-sicknick-charges/index.html

      …To date, little information has been shared publicly about the circumstances of the death of the 13-year veteran of the police force, including any findings from an autopsy that was conducted by DC’s medical examiner.

      …In Sicknick’s case, it’s still not known publicly what caused him to collapse the night of the insurrection. Findings from a medical examiner’s review have not yet been released and authorities have not made any announcements about that ongoing process.

      According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.

      …The case could also be complicated if Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition. It could not be learned if he did.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        February.4.2021 at 9:59 am

        Remember this?

        No convictions in Waco biker shootout that left 9 dead, 20 injured
        https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/04/03/waco-biker-shootout-shooting-twin-peaks-cases-charges-dropped-convictions/3352073002/

        The deadliest biker shootout in U.S. history left nine dead and at least 20 injured almost four years ago in Waco, Texas. And now all charges tied to the shooting will be dropped.

        Pursuing charges in the violent clash between rival biker gangs “would only result in further waste of time, effort and resources,” McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said Tuesday in a statement.

        About 200 bikers had gathered outside a Twin Peaks restaurant on May 17, 2015, before the fracas broke out. Most were members of the Banditos or Cossack motorcycle gangs, Johnson said. After police intervened, 177 bikers were arrested with 155 of those charged with criminal activity.

        All but 24 of those cases were eventually dropped before Tuesday.

        More than 100 of those bikers would go on to file civil rights lawsuits, the Waco Tribune reported, and only one case — of Bandidos leader Jacob Carrizal — was ever prosecuted in court. It ended in a mistrial.

        According to KWTX-TV, McLennan County noted that costs tied to the Twin Peaks incident over the years totaled $1,317,835.

        All that led Johnson to decide to “end this nightmare,” per the Tribune.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 9:57 am

    “Deadly viral spread to COs and communities!”

    Turns out the prison unions, caught in a dilemma between keeping the incarceration rates up and protecting their members’ health, often chose the former. Prison worker populations are more expendable than prison inmate population norms?

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 9:59 am

    The House will vote on whether to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R–Ga.) of her committee assignments…

    You can corrupt, you can be self-serving and you can be crazy in the House, but you can’t be Trump crazy.

  12. KillAllRednecks
    February.4.2021 at 9:59 am

    Wyoming may be the inbred sister fucking capital of the country.

    Gaetz was there ruling up the Trump cultists. That’s especially dangerous because people in Wyoming are dumber than Floridians(I know that’s hard to believe).

    Fuck the Mormon defending Trump Nazis.

    Kill every last Mormon on earth. Anyone dumb enough to believe the goddamn horseshit they believe and who try to force it on everyone deserves to die.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    February.4.2021 at 10:00 am

    https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/03/chuck-schumer-used-violent-rhetoric-to-sic-a-mob-on-two-supreme-court-justices/#.YBqdXsLJ5oo.twitter

    One example Paul left out of his excellent speech is even more relevant to next week’s impeachment. Less than one year ago, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York led a mob on the steps of the Supreme Court while a case was being heard and tried to thwart the natural deliberation of justices by violently threatening two of them to rule in favor of his and other Democrats’ preferred outcome.

    “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer threatened the two most recently confirmed justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

    The threat was so alarming that even leftist activists such as Laurence Tribe condemned it. Schumer received a rare, same-day rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, who said, “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.”

    Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned Schumer’s remarks as “astonishingly reckless and completely irresponsible.” However, Sen. Josh Hawley’s efforts to censure Schumer for his violent threats were scuttled.

    The Washington Post write-up of Schumer’s threats focused instead on Republican opposition to them. “GOP seizes on Schumer’s remarks” read the headline.

    Schumer’s threats came just 17 months after the Supreme Court had been besieged and attacked by abortion activists upset at Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Like the Jan. 6 event, the October 2018 siege also involved Vice President Mike Pence being condemned by protesters. As he walked down the steps of the U.S. Senate following the vote to confirm Kavanaugh, the crowd greeted him with chants of “shame!”

    Across the street, hordes of protesters broke through a police barricade and attempted to beat down the 13-ton bronze doors of the court. Protesters included a topless woman with a Hitler mustache and another woman who scaled the Contemplation of Justice statue in front of the court and sat in her lap to the cheers of other protesters.

    Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, who attended Kavanaugh’s immediate swearing in, were hit with water bottles and tomatoes when their car left the court afterward. Some 164 people were arrested in that protest.

  14. tevosos959
    February.4.2021 at 10:01 am

    I have made $13594 last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and by just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop, I payed off my student loans. Check this out and start making cash online in so incredibly simply way by just following instructions on this website… ——HERE?
    About Of Job

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 10:01 am

    Law professor Thom Lambert, who describes Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) as “a friend,” takes aim at Hawley “lying” about GameStop.

    Someone loooooooooooooves hedge funds more than he likes Hawley.

  16. JesseAz
    February.4.2021 at 10:01 am

    The Narrativr keeps having bad days….

    Investigators are struggling to build a federal murder case regarding fallen US Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, vexed by a lack of evidence that could prove someone caused his death as he defended the Capitol during last month’s insurrection.

    Authorities have reviewed video and photographs that show Sicknick engaging with rioters amid the siege but have yet to identify a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries, law enforcement officials familiar with the matter said.

    According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true.

    WK and Stolen Valor will be hardest hit.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/02/03/investigators-struggle-to-build-murder-case-in-death-of-officer-brian-sicknick-who-died-after-capitol-riot-n1422850

    It is almost like we knew he died of a stroke that the doctors refused to link to the riots. Yet the media ran woth assumptions as truth. Based merely on temporal nearness of the death.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.4.2021 at 10:06 am

      Don’t be a damn fool. He died of COVID-19.
      Because of Trump

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 10:03 am

    We are never getting out of Afghanistan.

    We just got rid of the only one who had a chance of leaving, perhaps announced via Twitter and on a whim.

  18. JesseAz
    February.4.2021 at 10:03 am

    ACLU denies science.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/aclu-issues-twitter-thread-allegedly-debunking-myths-about-trans-students-in-sports

    Their argument is essentially not every transgender is an Uber athlete, so ignore the results of the transgender policies in Connecticut

  19. JesseAz
    February.4.2021 at 10:05 am

    Bidens administration ended benefits for women currently on parental leave.

    https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/04/biden-admin-yanks-maternity-leave-from-trump-appointees-days-before-some-give-birth/

    1. Longtobefree
      February.4.2021 at 10:07 am

      If you can’t kill them before they are born, make the mother pay!

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 10:05 am

    The “cop-free library movement” is calling on cities to reexamine the relationships between public libraries and police.

    It’s been this long for the Bookman character from Seinfeld to make a cultural impact?

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    February.4.2021 at 10:08 am

    On a Biden administration “reality czar.”

    With this president’s mental state they’re also going to need an irony czar.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    February.4.2021 at 10:09 am

    https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1357190128846983168

    DeSantis was extremely accomplished before politics, he has produced results in politics, and he has mother-in-law appeal. He was also totally unwavering in calling out the Russia hoax right from the get go.

    Watch the GOP establishment try and derail him as be builds momentum.

  23. JesseAz
    February.4.2021 at 10:10 am

    Remember when libertarians were actually libertarians….


    Suppose that Mr. A tells Mr. B: “Go out and shoot the mayor.” Suppose, then, that Mr. B, pondering this suggestion, decides it’s a darn good idea and goes out and shoots the mayor. Now obviously B is responsible for the shooting. But in what sense can A be held responsible? A did not do the shooting, and didn’t take part, we will assume, in any of the planning or executing of the act itself. The very fact that he made that suggestion cannot really mean that A should be held responsible. For does not B have free will? Is he not a free agent? And if he is, then B and B alone is responsible for the shooting.
    ….
    [I]f the will is free, then no man is determined by another; then just because somebody shouts “burn, baby, burn,” no one hearing this advice is thereby compelled or determined to go and carry the suggestion out. Anybody who does carry out the advice is responsible for his own actions, and solely responsible.

    Above is from Rothbard.

    https://mises.org/wire/incitement-not-real-crime

  24. Ra's al Gore
    February.4.2021 at 10:12 am

    We regret to inform libs that Kyle Rittenhouse hasn’t disappeared
    https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/we-regret-to-inform-libs-that-kyle-rittenhouse-hasnt-disappeared/

    On the Kyle Rittenhouse address dispute: Kenosha detectives appear not to have known that he was no longer living at the Antioch, Ill., address he provided the court. The Antioch police put out a press release in Nov. saying that he had moved out of town:

  25. Longtobefree
    February.4.2021 at 10:13 am

    “In a Year of Wild Conspiracy Theories, Super Bowl Sex Trafficking Is a Classic”

    Yet we will still use it to generate clicks, rather than ignore it as the fantasy it is?

  26. Sevo
    February.4.2021 at 10:14 am

    “Slain Capitol Police officer honored: ‘We will never forget’”
    […]
    “…The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick, who died the next day, was injured “while physically engaging with protesters,” though the cause of his death has not been determined…”
    https://apnews.com/article/brian-sicknick-honored-at-capitol-d8804f70438d1a731a7b5b0f96061d0a

    Strange, last week, his death was the result of a stroke, now it’s undetermined?

  27. Sevo
    February.4.2021 at 10:17 am

    “Grocers Association Sues Oakland Over Grocery Worker Hazard Pay Mandate”
    […]
    “The California Grocers Association on Wednesday filed suit against Oakland a day after Oakland city councilmembers voted to require large grocery stores to raise workers’ pay by $5 per hour. The ordinance was passed as an emergency ordinance, so it takes effect immediately.
    The grocers association filed a similar lawsuit against the city of Montebello in Los Angeles, which voted for a $4 an hour increase for grocery workers.
    “In addition to clearly violating federal and state law, the extra pay mandates will harm customers and workers,” said CEO Ron Fong in a prepared statement. “A $5/hour mandate amounts to a 28 percent average increase in labor costs for grocery stores. That is too big a cost increase for any grocery retailer to absorb without consequence. Options are few. Either pass the costs to customers, cut employee or store hours, or close. Already two stores closed in Long Beach after the city enacted a $4/hour pay increase. Nearly 200 workers lost those jobs.”…”

    Maybe this time the voters will understand that buying votes costs *them* money.

  28. Eeyore
    February.4.2021 at 10:17 am

    So…..touching your own nipples on zoom is now prostitution?

Please to post comments