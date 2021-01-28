Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren and the SEC Should Let the GameStop Lulz Go On

The last thing this game-inspired, meme-powered finance fight needs is federal meddling.

|

(Liu Jie / Xinhua News Agency/Newscom)

If you follow video game news, you've probably seen reports of solved puzzles, unlocked secrets, and game-breaking stunts meant to test the limits of a game's design. 

Sometimes these feats, which can range from speed runs to accessing game areas never meant to be explored, can take years of effort. Other times, they take hours or days, with puzzles meant to take months (or secrets meant to stay hidden forever) unlocked with unexpected rapidity. In every case, the secret is players working together, usually in an ad hoc fashion, loosely—and I mean very loosely—coordinating via online forums. 

These exploits have varying purposes: to beat intentionally designed in-game challenges, to map the vulnerabilities and quirks of a game's architecture, to secure loot drops or other high-level prizes, or just to brag about what you and your community have done online. Why climb the mountain? Because it's there. 

So one way of looking at the crowdsourced escalation of stock prices for GameStop, AMC Theaters, and other companies over the last few days—coordinated largely but not exclusively through the meme- and profanity-laced Reddit forum WallStreetBets—is as an inevitable advancement of online video game culture, and the prankish, puckish spirit of both earnest and mock heroism that flows through so many of these efforts. This was a meme-managed, crowdsourced effort to exploit a quirk in the financial system, to test its limits, and, in a way, to break the game. 

The "players" involved did it for any number of reasons. There was a belief that it would afflict the powerful by causing hedge funds that bet heavily on GameStop's decline to lose money. There was a desire for personal gain—not loot drops, but the real money that at least some of these investors are earning. And failing that, there was a sense of camaraderie and communal purpose: The real treasure was the memes they made along the way. 

It's also born out of a persistent desire apparent in so much online crowd behavior, from flash mobs to Boaty McBoatface: to simply cause amusing chaos, to see how far things can go. If you could organize a bunch of message board shitposters to bid up the price of a struggling relic of mall-era America and maybe collapse a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund in the process…why wouldn't you? Do it for bragging rights. Do it for money. Do it for the community. But mostly, do it for the lulz

Of course, if there's one thing America's national political class does not like or understand, it is lulz. Lulz are inherently chaotic and disorderly, and that tends to cause headaches for most anyone with a bureaucratic bent. But it also produces reactions like one we saw yesterday, in which Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) used the GameStop episode to call for intervention by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

It's not at all clear what the SEC could do to stop what is essentially a financial market flash mob, aside from ensure that no large institutional investors are secretly in on the WallStreetBets side of the trade. If that's the case (and it may well be, though who knows), then the SEC will probably end up taking some sort of action based on existing rules designed to prohibit fraudulent pump-and-dump schemes, where stocks are artificially boosted and sold off. 

But mostly it just goes to show the limits of Warren's technocratic brand of populism. For years, she's positioned herself as a defender of average Americans and a critic of big finance. And in this case, she frames her argument as an indictment of the "hedge funds, private equity firms, and wealthy investors dismayed by the GameStop trades." Yet if the SEC were to intervene in the GameStop trades, it's more likely it would end up doing so in a way that benefited the big hedge funds who bet on the game retailer's fall. It would be to tip the scales against a movement that sees itself as a populist uprising.

I say "sees itself," because the populist valence of this particular form of guerilla financial warfare has probably been at least somewhat overstated. Some of the retail investors battling the hedge funders will probably make out like bandits; others are likely to lose money.

Some of the money losers are probably prepared to take financial hits, and are effectively paying to consume the experience, like gamblers who come into a casino prepared to lose a certain amount of money in order to have a good time. But there may well be others for whom that isn't true. This episode won't end without some sort of consequences. 

That's not to take Warren's side; the SEC has no call to intervene in a market tug-of-war that is freely chosen and entered into by all. On the contrary, this context and complexity highlight the ways Warren's bright-line, heroes-and-villains approach tends to fail as a justification for regulatory intervention.

Besides, it is pretty funny. Let the lulz play out.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Red Rocks White Privilege
    January.28.2021 at 2:08 pm

    Populism vs. corporatism. Don’t say you weren’t given the heads-up, folks, just like I warned years ago that all the political activism and increasing left-wing radicalism on college campuses was eventually going to come home to roost.

  2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    January.28.2021 at 2:08 pm

    Many of the WSB “populists” are saying it is the little guy who wasn’t bailed out by Bush’s 2008 TARP program vs the “elite” on Wall Street who were. Many wingnuts are trying to pick this meme up.

    In reality it is just another Pump and Dump scheme by traders levered by massive short positions.

    Good for the WSB traders. They won this one.

    1. Overt
      January.28.2021 at 2:27 pm

      “In reality it is just another Pump and Dump scheme by traders levered by massive short positions.”

      If you really understood what was going on, you would realize how incorrect this sentence is.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.28.2021 at 2:08 pm

    PROTECT THE WALL STREET HEDGE FUNDS! DO SOMETHING WARREN!

    1. DetroitDumbGuy
      January.28.2021 at 2:12 pm

      Sadly, the brainless morons will support her desire to intervene, even though it will inevitably benefit the billionaires they claim to hate.

  4. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
    January.28.2021 at 2:09 pm

    Ugh, I hate Warren so much. So glad she didn’t win the nomination. Confused ideologues like her are so dangerous.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.28.2021 at 2:11 pm

    But mostly it just goes to show the limits of Warren’s technocratic brand of populism.

    Warren is not a populist. If she were a populist, she’d let this continue and watch with glee as the Biden-supporting Wall Street hedge fund managers lost their shirts. She’s the exact opposite of a populist. She’s a DC insider with strong connections to Wall Street elites.

    1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
      January.28.2021 at 2:16 pm

      She is the worst kind of populist – a finger-in-the-wind ambulance chaser type.

      She went all anti-trade protectionist Trump style on Obama in 2015 in preparation for her future run.

      She is fucking awful.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.28.2021 at 2:20 pm

      Exactly. She talks a populist game, but when the rubber hits the road, she lines up with the party’s corporatist establishment like a good foot soldier is supposed to do.

      I’m reminded of the security hacks that the channers did in the mid-late 2000s. Instead of taking the lesson that companies needed to be more prudent about setting up their network security functions from the get-go, instead of cheaping out to save a few bucks, the establishment wrung their hands about “hackers” and the threat they posed. No, the threat is your own short-sightedness and general incompetence. Look in the mirror.

      It’s the same with this hedge fund. They should have been FAR smarter about hiding their short position, and because they weren’t careful, they got dusted. Warren needs to be telling these guys, “the stock market is a gambling casino; you cashed in all your chips and came up snake eyes. This is a real business with real employees; if you’re mad about what happened, take it to court.”

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        January.28.2021 at 2:24 pm

        Wrong.

        The “corporate establishment” desperately wanted Obama’s TPP and Lizzie Warren went all anti-trade Trump style populist against it.

  6. 68W58
    January.28.2021 at 2:12 pm

    Whether the SEC acts or not it looks like many of the big online trading platforms are preventing the trade of “volatile stocks”. No one else gets to rig the system except the big players.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      January.28.2021 at 2:16 pm

      Looks like it’s time for a peer-to-peer stock trading platform of some kind.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.28.2021 at 2:22 pm

      No one else gets to rig the system except the big players.

      Bingo.

  7. bevis the lumberjack
    January.28.2021 at 2:12 pm

    Short squeezes have been happening since the beginning of the markets. Why does this one deserve so much attention, much less some regulatory action?

  8. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.28.2021 at 2:13 pm

    If hedge fund managers cannot even redeem their “political donations” for some clout in the market, why do we even need a government?

  9. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    January.28.2021 at 2:15 pm

    Ah, the great champion of the poor, Lizzie Warren, fighting for…hedge fund millionaires. Kinda heartwarming, what?

  10. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    January.28.2021 at 2:19 pm

    It’s not at all clear what the SEC could do to stop what is essentially a financial market flash mob

    No one can even conceive of a reasonable “solution” to this problem. Herds are gonna run in both directions.

  11. Geiger Goldstaedt
    January.28.2021 at 2:22 pm

    “[T]hen the SEC will probably end up taking some sort of action based on existing rules designed to prohibit fraudulent pump-and-dump schemes, where stocks are artificially boosted and sold off.”

    When does something become fraud? If buying stock to send a political message is fraud, then so is every politically inspired boycott of a publicly traded company.

    If anything comes out of this I hope it is the widespread among Americans realization that we are not operating in a free market. And, when that realization hits …. well, you know, the troops are stationed in D.C. for a reason.

  12. Overt
    January.28.2021 at 2:25 pm

    Yeah, I have spent the last two days watching r/WallStreetBets. There are tons of people believing (or pretending to believe) they are going to make lots of money. Still others think they are fucking over Hedge funds.

    The ultimate downside of this comes on 2 sides: 1) the elites who are likening this to the capital hill riot (which in and of itself was overblown) in an attempt to fortify their status and 2) the many people who are going to lose their shirts, and who will blame it on “the man” rather than their own emotional behavior.

    Right now, Robinhood- which had positioned itself as trading for the little guy- has banned purchases of GME, BB and AMC. It has come out that one of the key investors in Robinhood is the hedge fund manager most likely to lose their shirts from this situation. To me, it is a great example of just how much these “Virtuous Corporations” are merely a thin veneer meant to dupe their customers.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
      January.28.2021 at 2:30 pm

      I can see some merit in Robinhood blocking the sales if they are trying to protect vulnerable small time investors from dumping all their money into a bubble that will most likely wipe out their savings. A sort of “it’s for your own good” logic coming from a genuine place of concern. But of course any such reasoning will be drowned out by calls of conspiracy and collusion with the big players.

