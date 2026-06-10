Brickbat: Rats and Roosters

Denver Golmon, a police officer in Hammond, Louisiana, is facing federal charges for allegedly exposing the identity of a confidential informant in a cockfighting investigation. Golmon's uncle was indicted as part of the investigation, which was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security. According to court records, Golmon shared videos of the informant that were provided to his uncle's attorneys during discovery, telling the recipients not to share where they'd gotten them. He also asked another officer to arrest the informant at his workplace and to conceal his own involvement. Authorities say the informant has since been labeled a "rat" and may now be in danger because his identity was exposed.