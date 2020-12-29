Section 230

Mitch McConnell Agrees To Pass $2,000 COVID-19 Checks—in a Bill That Would Also Eliminate Section 230

Here we go again.

|

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) today acquiesced to demands from President Donald Trump, a majority of congressional Democrats, and some congressional Republicans to greenlight a bill giving $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks to Americans under a designated income threshold. But there's a catch: McConnell's legislation would also eliminate Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 essentially functions as the internet's First Amendment, by protecting private companies from being held liable for most forms of user-generated content. This is the second time in very recent history that lawmakers have sought to sneak Section 230 changes into legislation that otherwise has nothing to do with Section 230.

Earlier this month, Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) because it contained no clause repealing Section 230. Sen. Roger Wicker (R–Miss.) reportedly tried to achieve Trump's aim by inserting such language into the legislation; the effort failed, and yesterday Congress overrode Trump's veto.

Section 230 has attracted bipartisan enmity, although for completely different reasons: Republican critics say that online giants such as Facebook and Twitter are too heavy-handed with content moderation, at least when it comes to conservative speech, while their Democratic counterparts want platforms to scrub more hate speech, fake news, etc. 230's critics range from Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, though one wonders if either one would be happy with the result of the rollback once the other party was in power.

McConnell's bill would also create a committee to investigate election fraud and the impact of COVID-19 on voting practices, as Trump keeps pushing the conspiracy theory that President-elect Joe Biden stole the 2020 election.

Trump initially threatened to veto the recent omnibus spending bill if Congress failed to include the $2,000 individual relief checks—which are currently capped at $600—and eliminate some of the miscellaneous wasteful measures. (The Smithsonian, for instance, will receive $1 billion for two new museums.) Not one of those demands was met, but he signed the legislation regardless. McConnell may think today's bill gives him the best of both worlds: He addresses Trump's demands while sinking any hope of actually passing it.

The House of Representatives yesterday approved a separate bill to increase the $600 payments to $2,000. Only two Democrats voted against that, and a handful of Republicans voted in favor.

Several Senate Republicans also support the idea, including Hawley and the two Georgia Republicans up for reelection: Sen. David Perdue (R–Ga.) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.).

Both Perdue and Loeffler have positioned themselves as stalwarts of free markets, with Perdue claiming on Fox News that they are "the last line of defense" against socialism in Congress. It's highly doubtful that either Georgia senator would support such a proposal had it not come from Trump. On the other hand, it's hard to explain why someone would vote yes on the $2.3 trillion omnibus bill—whose 5,593 pages were decorated with special handouts—and say no to direct assistance for the American people.

  1. Don't look at me!
    December.29.2020 at 6:38 pm

    BOOM! Everyone is corrupt.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    December.29.2020 at 6:42 pm

    COVID relief and opinion relief? Congress is so dreamy.

  3. Don't look at me!
    December.29.2020 at 6:46 pm

    Will the checks have SleepyJoe’s name on them?

  4. Ken Shultz
    December.29.2020 at 6:56 pm

    “The Kentucky Republican, without committing to hold a vote, said the Senate would address Mr. Trump’s demands to boost the size of the checks to $2,000 from $600 as well as his concerns about Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which regulates online speech, and his complaints about purported election fraud . . . .

    “This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” Mr. McConnell said, without offering further details. A person familiar with his thinking said Mr. McConnell was considering putting all three items into one bill.”

    —-Wall Street Journal

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/mcconnell-says-senate-will-address-trumps-call-for-bigger-stimulus-checks-11609263622

    If the three bills were introduced separately, the repeal of Section 230 would be likely to go through, the $2,000 direct payments would be likely to go through with the help of a few Republicans in the senate (at least), and a version of the investigation into voter fraud would pass in the senate but never be passed in the House.

    If the bills are wrapped up in a three way, all or nothing situation, the odds of it passing aren’t as good–but I’d say it’s still likely to pass.

    There may be a 50/50 chance of the Democrats winning both races in Georgia. The Democrats have virtually nothing to fear from an investigation into voter fraud regardless, especially with the news media all but 100% on their side. If this were about introducing an investigation into Hunter Biden’s influence peddling, that might be another story.

    As it is, however, don’t be surprised if Section 230 is repealed and you have $2,000 on the way by the end of the week.

    Oh, and ENB will probably need to update her silly headline from yesterday, “Trump Gets None of His Demands in the Spending Bill but Signs It Into Law Anyway” Trump may get Section 230 repealed, $2,000 for average Americans, and an investigation into voter fraud. We won’t know until McConnell introduces a bill and there’s a vote.

    I suspect McConnell would rather not introduce a bill, but the Georgia senate races may be forcing his hand. Being the party that denies $1,400 to every voter in Georgia isn’t likely to play well for the Republican party in the upcoming runoffs. If McConnell wants to remain Majority Leader in the senate, he better introduce that bill.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.29.2020 at 7:12 pm

    Seems to be a poison pill. Anyway boo on Congress sending out checks when the deficit and debt are causing us to teeter on economic collapse.

    But yes on ending Section 230. Liberaltarians are wrong on that one.

    Anywho- would be great to see the most cherished “conservatives” including their orange idiot be banned immediately from every platform because they don’t want to be held liable for their bullshit.

