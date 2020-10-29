Election 2020

Supreme Court Ruling Means We Probably Won't Know Who Won Pennsylvania Until Days After Election

And maybe a lot longer, since the Supreme Court left the door open to re-hearing a Republican-led challenge seeking to discard late-arriving absentee ballots.

Who houses in Northumberland, Pennsylvania. (Paul Weaver/Pacific Press/Newscom)

Pennsylvania is the state most likely to decide next week's presidential election, but a Supreme Court ruling this week has all but guaranteed that we won't know who won the Keystone State's 20 electoral votes on Election Day.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a Republican effort to force Pennsylvania to discard mail-in ballots received after Election Day, but the high court left open the possibility of re-hearing the case after the election if those ballots could alter the outcome. Last month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered counties to accept and count ballots that arrive through November 6, three days after the election, even if those ballots don't contain postmarks showing when they were mailed.

If the election in Pennsylvania is close—and if the overall results hinge on who wins Pennsylvania—those late-arriving ballots are likely to end up being 2020's version of the infamous "hanging chads" that defined the 2000 presidential election in Florida.

In a statement announcing the court's decision on Wednesday (no formal opinions were issued), Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch said that "it would be highly desirable to issue a ruling" on the Pennsylvania ballot rules before the election, but that the court decided "there is simply not enough time" to give the issue a proper hearing "at this late date."

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's secretary of state issued new guidance to county-level election offices on Wednesday instructing officials to keep late-arriving ballots separate from absentee ballots that arrive before or during Election Day.

That should help avoid some of the potential chaos. But other issues are looming too.

Unlike most other states, Pennsylvania does not allow mailed-in ballots to be opened or counted before Election Day, which means election offices have not been able to get a head start on what's likely to be a record number of absentee ballots cast this year. Under state law, counties can begin counting those ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day, but some counties have already decided they won't begin counting any absentee ballots until the day after the election, PennLive reports. In Cumberland County, a Republican-run suburban county near Harrisburg, that means at least 45,000 votes won't be counted the day of the election.

Statewide, there are expected to be more than 2 million mail-in ballots waiting to be counted. State officials maintain that the "overwhelming majority" of those votes will be counted by the Friday following Election Day, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Angela Couloumbis reports. Still, there's plenty of room for the results to shift in the days after the election. Keep in mind that President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 50,000 votes in 2016.

"We need to brace ourselves for a 'blue shift' in states like Pennsylvania," advises FiveThirtyEight's Geoffrey Skelley. "That is, states that primarily report Election Day results first could show Republicans with an initial lead on election night only to then shift toward Democrats as more mail ballots are counted."

In short, it looks like the best-case scenario in Pennsylvania is that a winner is announced before the end of next week. The worst-case scenario sees a Florida 2000–type mess and the election's outcome landing in front of the Supreme Court.

If that happens, newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be part of the decision-making process. She did not participate in this week's decision to punt the Pennsylvania ballot issue—or similar cases involving late-arriving mail-in ballots in North Carolina and Wisconsin—because she did not have time to fully review the cases. She did not recuse herself.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that states "must have final total on November 3rd."

In Pennsylvania—and probably in a few other places too—that is simply impossible.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. damikesc
    October.29.2020 at 4:47 pm

    “Impossible”?

    Sounds like a “not my problem” kind of problem.

    Change the rules? Well, as long as you can abide by the requirements, then it’s all good. If you cannot, then you fucked up and it is ALL on you to fix it.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    October.29.2020 at 4:48 pm

    even if those ballots don’t contain postmarks showing when they were mailed.

    Bull fucking shit.

    1. Minadin
      October.29.2020 at 4:57 pm

      Are there any legitimate reasons why mailed-in ballots would not contain postmarks?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        October.29.2020 at 5:03 pm

        I’m guessing there are. Well, that’s a good question. Isn’t the DNC telling people to hand-carry their ‘mail-in’ ballot by hand? So if we’re classing a mail-in ballot as a ‘type’ then I suppose you could have mailin ballots as a class that lack a postmark.

      2. Moonrocks
        October.29.2020 at 5:04 pm

        Yes. Mail that the post office accidentally delivers to the trunk of a car usually lacks the post mark.

  3. Dillinger
    October.29.2020 at 4:58 pm

    >>results first could show Republicans with an initial lead on election night only to then shift toward Democrats as more mail ballots are counted.

    equally likely the vote is so tilted T the mail-ins can’t flip it even if ballots are “found”

  4. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    October.29.2020 at 4:59 pm

    It’s horrible and disgusting news but… that still won’t be enough to beat Trump. Team D once again will throw everything and the kitchen sink at Trump and he’ll still going to crush them with ease.

    1. Don't look at me!
      October.29.2020 at 5:28 pm

      Joe Biden is a crook.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.29.2020 at 5:06 pm

    counties to accept and count ballots that arrive through November 6, three days after the election, even if those ballots don’t contain postmarks showing when they were mailed.

    So this will make it easier for truckloads of ballots to ‘appear’ after election day?

    1. Longtobefree
      October.29.2020 at 5:20 pm

      That is the historical precedent.
      See Texas and LBJ (“I stole that election fair and square”)
      The dems need about 6 hours to determine how many ballots they need to “find”, and how many to allow to be Republican yet still “win”.

      “The runoff vote count, handled by the Democratic State Central Committee, took a week. Johnson was announced the winner by 87 votes out of 988,295, an extremely narrow margin of victory. However, Johnson’s victory was based on 200 “patently fraudulent”:608 ballots reported six days after the election from Box 13 in Jim Wells County, in an area dominated by political boss George Parr. The added names were in alphabetical order and written with the same pen and handwriting, following at the end of the list of voters. Some of the persons in this part of the list insisted that they had not voted that day.”

      1. Gray_Jay
        October.29.2020 at 5:37 pm

        And it didn’t matter, did it? Nobody kicked out LBJ, and he, much later, got to die in bed on his ranch.

        You get more of what you reward, and less of what you punish. We say we’re against voter fraud, so where’s the punishment?

    2. MaxBlancke
      October.29.2020 at 5:34 pm

      That is the whole point. It is a strategy. All they have to do is wait for the totals to start coming in, then “produce” as many votes as are necessary to flip the election in their favor.
      I guess either party could use that strategy, but the democrats already have a system and people in place to do it.
      If they cannot win, they can at least create some ambiguity about the results, and use that as an excuse to foment unrest.

  6. Gaear Grimsrud
    October.29.2020 at 5:06 pm

    Shitshow.

  7. Mickey Rat
    October.29.2020 at 5:08 pm

    What the PA Supreme Court has done has created an election without sensible rules which if not inherently corrupt is wide open to massive corruption.

    It is bad policy and it is a usurpation of legitimate authority.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.29.2020 at 5:17 pm

    I don’t think we’ll have to wait. Because I am not at all convinced PA is going for Biden. In fact I think it will be the Biden campaign that will sue to overturn the results. Should they be successful then you may be looking at some very bad shit going down.

    1. Dizzle
      October.29.2020 at 5:46 pm

      I live about 10 miles southwest of Pittsburgh and it’s 9 to 1 trump over Biden signs. What really bodes poorly for Biden here is that even with blm shit heads creeping the streets there’s a good bit of trump signs in the downtown area. Back in 16 I lived in the city and there was barely any trump signs and he still got the state. He certainly has more overt support here now.

      OH and fuck boehm, limpwristed snowflakes like him smokin Tom wolfes pole while bitching about trump is what’s wrong with Pennsylvania

  9. Union of Concerned Socks
    October.29.2020 at 5:18 pm

    Pennsylvania is the state most likely to decide next week’s presidential election

    I fucking love science.

    1. Longtobefree
      October.29.2020 at 5:20 pm

      Minnesota officially pissed.

  10. CE
    October.29.2020 at 5:22 pm

    So what was the original law the state legislature passed concerning mail-in ballots? Toss out the state court ruling and go with that.

    You can’t change the rules while people are voting.

    A reasonable rule would be that the ballot has to be signed and post-marked by election day, and received within 7 days (or whatever is customary for worst case mail delivery in the state) to count. But various states have various deadlines and requirements. Just go with what they have enacted in law previously.

    1. Moonrocks
      October.29.2020 at 5:27 pm

      But firm, transparent rules on vote counting disenfranchises minorities.

      1. Union of Concerned Socks
        October.29.2020 at 5:32 pm

        And dead people.

  11. Rich
    October.29.2020 at 5:44 pm

    a Supreme Court ruling this week has all but guaranteed that we won’t know who won the Keystone State’s 20 electoral votes on Election Day.

    How conVEEEEENient! 8-(

