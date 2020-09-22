Election 2020

Will Pennsylvania Be the Florida of the 2020 Election?

If so, Republicans, Democrats, the state legislature, the state Supreme Court, and Gov. Tom Wolf will all share the blame.

|

dreamstime_xl_161584348
(Illustration 161584348 © Birgit Schmidt - Dreamstime.com)

Imagine this scenario: incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are running neck and neck as results roll in on election night. Trump is once again losing the popular vote but winning enough states to give him a shot at a second term—and, as the night wears on, it becomes apparent that Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes may prove decisive.

The race is so close—in 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 50,000 votes—that pundits are already raising the prospect of a recount, but there are numerous complications. Hundreds of thousands of mailed-in ballots that arrived at county election offices in the weeks before Election Day are only starting to be counted. More mail-in ballots will be delivered on Wednesday. And Thursday. And Friday. They will all be counted. Conservative media makes hay out of reports that Democratic state officials have ordered counties not to reject mail-in ballots that have mismatched signatures. As the days pass and the results tip toward Biden, allegations of voter fraud fly around social media, the president tweets angrily about Democrats stealing the election, and lawsuits are filed. It seems almost certain that the whole thing will end up before the Supreme Court.

Gulp.

There is no shortage of nightmare scenarios surrounding the 2020 presidential election. For the most part, however, there is little reason to get worked up about crises that may come to pass—that goes for both Republicans who fear mass voter fraud and Democrats worried by the possibility that Trump will refuse to leave the White House if he is defeated. Neither the Postal Service nor Russian agents are likely going to steal this election.

But if there is a nightmarish, chaotic ending to what's already been one of the most unpredictable campaign seasons in American history, there's a good chance Pennsylvania will be at the center of it. And there's a good chance that two under-the-radar decisions made earlier this month by the state's election officials and its Supreme Court will be the reason why.

On September 15, the Pennsylvania Department of State issued new guidance telling counties not to reject mailed-in ballots solely because of mismatched or missing signatures. That clarification was made in response to a lawsuit that was triggered by the fact that more than 26,000 mail-in ballots were rejected during Pennsylvania's primary election for signature issues. Now, counties will flag those ballots and give voters a chance to appear in-person to verify their ballots.

Then, on September 17, the state's Supreme Court ordered counties to accept mail-in ballots that arrive up to three days after the November 3 election, as long as they were postmarked on or before Election Day. But there's a potential wrinkle. Ballots "received within this period that lack a postmark or other proof of mailing, or for which the postmark or other proof of mailing is illegible, will be presumed to have been mailed by Election Day," unless there is some evidence to suggest that they were not, the court wrote.

Both decisions are driven by a desire to avoid accidentally disenfranchising some voters who cast their ballots by mail. As I've written before, in-person voting reduces common mistakes that voters sometimes make—like voting for too many candidates or failing to sign a ballot—that are more likely to happen with absentee ballots. This year's equivalent of the 2000 presidential election's Florida recount, which hinged on "hanging chads" and ultimately required the U.S. Supreme Court to step in, is likely to be the very inexact science of trying to determine whether a signature on an absentee ballot matches the one on a voting roll.

With these new rules on the books, "Pennsylvania voters can cast their vote without fear that their ballot could be rejected solely because an election official—who isn't trained in handwriting analysis—thinks their signatures don't match. Voting should not be a penmanship test," said Mark Gaber, director of trial litigation at the Campaign Legal Center, one of several voting rights nonprofits that had sued the state over the signature-matching issue. Those lawsuits were withdrawn after the Department of State issued new guidance earlier this month.

"Obviously the changes are disconcerting and do nothing to help voters but do open it up to fraud," Ray Zaborney, a Pennsylvania-based Republican campaign strategist, tells Reason. "But, like anything else, each campaign will have to adjust to the changes, but the partisan nature of the court should be chilling for everyone."

Even before those changes were made, Trump's campaign (and the president himself) has argued expanded use of mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ripe for fraud. That's not true. In fact, studies show that absentee and mail-in ballots are no more vulnerable to fraud than in-person voting and that increased rates of mail-in balloting do not skew elections toward either Republicans or Democrats. When the Trump campaign tried to sue Pennsylvania earlier this year over its mail-in voting rules, it alleged voter fraud but couldn't produce any evidence to support the claim.

Still, rewriting parts of the state's election protocol just weeks before the election carries the stench of political favoritism—particularly when it is all being done by a Democratic administration and a state Supreme Court with a Democratic majority. (Judges in Pennsylvania are technically nonpartisan but are elected in partisan contests.) The perception of partisan politics shaping election rules could undermine the legitimacy of the election's outcome if it all comes down to Pennsylvania.

And it definitely could. The latest forecast at FiveThirtyEight predicts that Pennsylvania is the most likely "tipping-point state"—that is, the state that puts either Biden or Trump over the all-important 270 electoral vote threshold. "In fact, Pennsylvania is so important that our model gives Trump an 84 percent chance of winning the presidency if he carries the state—and it gives Biden a 96 percent chance of winning if Pennsylvania goes blue," writes election analyst Nathaniel Rakich.

If chaos unfolds in Pennsylvania in the days after November 3, however, save some blame for the state's Republican-controlled legislature, which has stubbornly refused to consider a number of simple changes that could have smoothed out problems in the state's election laws. Maybe the most important of those changes is a proposal to allow county officials to open and count mail-in ballots before Election Day—something that all but a few states allow and that could speed up the process of determining a winner.

Instead, it's almost certain that—barring a shockingly large landslide—Pennsylvania won't be able to declare a winner in the presidential race on election night, and probably not for days or even weeks afterward. If the state's 20 electoral votes could swing the election, all of America might be wondering why Pennsylvania made such a mess of things.

Republicans, Democrats, the state legislature, the state Supreme Court, and Gov. Tom Wolf will all share the blame if Pennsylvania becomes this election's Florida.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Dillinger
    September.22.2020 at 1:57 pm

    Land. Slide.

    1. ElvisIsReal
      September.22.2020 at 3:26 pm

      Getting deeper every single day.

  2. Jerryskids
    September.22.2020 at 1:57 pm

    Even before those changes were made, Trump’s campaign (and the president himself) has argued expanded use of mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ripe for fraud. That’s not true.

    I see you’re going the fact-checker route of labeling a statement of opinion false.

    But anyway, Pennsylvania is not going to be this year’s Florida, it’s going to be this year’s Chicago. And it’s not going to be the only one, every swing state is going to be this year’s Chicago. By the time all the votes are counted, Joe Biden will not only have won the popular vote by 200 million votes, he will have won the electoral college by 800.

  3. Hot Fries
    September.22.2020 at 1:58 pm

    Don’t be ridiculous no one has ever heard of “Pennsylvania man”

    1. What's that smell?
      September.22.2020 at 2:35 pm

      Check the papers. We are second only to Florida Man.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.22.2020 at 1:59 pm

    Did Reason cover the most recent covid-lockdown court ruling for Pennsylvania? If they did, great, if not… for shame, because it should rank very highly in terms of Libertarianism.

    Trump Judge, btw.

    1. What's that smell?
      September.22.2020 at 2:42 pm

      While that is true Wolf is a classic “Holier than Thou” Dem and Statist. He has already defied the court order and has vetoed a bill that would allow individual school district to make their own determination when it comes to allowing spectators at school sporting events.
      He has magnanimously and graciously decreed that bar can now serve drinks until 10pm provided they serve food.
      Somehow the virus can tell time and only spreads where alcohol is served w/o food.
      He is a masonic tyrant with a micro penis.

    2. Bill Godshall
      September.22.2020 at 2:58 pm

      As I recall, the Democrat PA Supreme Court also upheld Gov. Wolf’s business shutdown after lawsuits were filed in State court (challenging Wolf’s shutdown).

      Last week’s ruling that struck down Wolf’s shutdown as Unconstitutional was by a federal judge (in federal court).

  5. Fats of Fury
    September.22.2020 at 2:00 pm

    Was this meant to be a letter to Penthouse?

  6. Leo Kovalensky II
    September.22.2020 at 2:01 pm

    It seems almost certain that the whole thing will end up before the Supreme Court.

    Deadlocked… 4-4. NOTA wins by default. The libertarian moment has finally arrived!

  7. albo
    September.22.2020 at 2:06 pm

    The Ds own the administration and the Supreme Court. That, combined with the predictable voter fraud and vote buying in Phily will win the state for Biden.

    The Ds have to supress the Trump vote in the West and get out the black vote in Philly to win.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.22.2020 at 2:13 pm

    Yep sounds like democrats are at it again. They always harvest ballots and vote fraudulently. The law be damned and the courts go along with it.

    1. What's that smell?
      September.22.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Watch DA Shapiro. He’s a Dem machine hack. He’ll do as the party demanded and will be happy to lick boots.

    2. NashTiger
      September.22.2020 at 3:09 pm

      BOTH SIDES!!!! BOTH OF THEM!!!!!

  9. Jerry B.
    September.22.2020 at 2:14 pm

    “Both decisions are driven by a desire to avoid accidentally disenfranchising some voters who cast their ballots by mail.”

    Sure they are.

  10. SteelCityAncap
    September.22.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Uh oh

  11. Lord of Strazele
    September.22.2020 at 2:16 pm

    “Now, counties will flag those ballots and give voters a chance to appear in-person to verify their ballots.”

    And this is what you find objectionable? There’s a pandemic. Giving people the chance to verify a questionable subjective measure like a signature with fool proof in person verification is just making sure all the legitimate votes are properly counted. There’s nothing fraudulent about it. Not giving people the opportunity to proof they signed a ballot is the cheating way. Y’all just grasping. Counting the votes accurately is the most important consideration.

    1. Dillinger
      September.22.2020 at 2:20 pm

      >>There’s a pandemic.

      there was an illness season. and mania. be thankful it was not a pandemic.

  12. MollyGodiva
    September.22.2020 at 2:25 pm

    There are many reasons a person’s signature can change and giving an untrained election judge the ability to throw out ballots based on their opinion will disenfranchise many people. If PA legislators wanted to create a fair process for verifying signatures then they should. Otherwise the right thing to do is all the ballots in. Otherwise the amount ignored voters wrongly disenfranchised would be far greater then the small number of fake votes prevented.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.22.2020 at 2:27 pm

      small number of fake votes prevented.

      That’s a huge, unsubstantiated assumption.

      1. MikeP2
        September.22.2020 at 3:01 pm

        exactly. it is not rare in PA to arrive at the in-person voting and find that someone has already ‘signed’ for you in the voting book that is nothing like the signature on record, and the largely useless poll-workers do little more then shrug their shoulders and had over a provisional ballot.
        Voting in PA is rife with fraud and has been for decades. Philly is notorious for this.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          September.22.2020 at 3:14 pm

          Yeah, the “there’s no voter fraud… ’cause we’re not looking for it” thing is getting old.

          What’s amazing is Democrats refuse to even entertain the possibility that there could be procedural fraud, yet somewhere near 100% of them believe that an animated GIF posted by a Russian toll farm on Facebook swung the election for Donald Trump.

        2. Illocust
          September.22.2020 at 3:16 pm

          Can you report this as fraud yourself? We have an explicit right to vote, so it would seem like something you could file a police report over. If nothing else it gets on record that voter fraud occurred at that location.

    2. Dillinger
      September.22.2020 at 2:39 pm

      >>the amount ignored voters wrongly disenfranchised would be far greater then the small number of fake votes prevented

      brought to you by ACME Crystal Balls & Zoltan Machines.

    3. MikeP2
      September.22.2020 at 3:05 pm

      no…the right thing to do is require photo ID.

      but corrupt dem officials have fought this tooth and nail, even against a plan for PA to freely issue photo IDs to those who didn’t have drivers license for the sole purpose of voting.

      Fraudulent voting is rampant in PA.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        September.22.2020 at 3:18 pm

        The Democratic fight against id for voting is one of the most bizarre political episodes in the world… and I literally mean that. People from other countries are shocked (and that includes the left of those countries) at how lax the US voting system is. In Canada, you have to show two piece of ID and proof of address to vote. Yet no one is accusing “Trudeau’s Canada” as a racist hellhole that’s suppressing the vote. The fact that people have allowed themselves to be cowed by screams of “racism” the moment you mention “hey, maybe some form of id might be a good idea” is shameful.

    4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.22.2020 at 3:25 pm

      There are many reasons a person’s signature can change and giving an untrained election judge the ability to throw out ballots

      By the way, I’m not going to make any assumptions about how the process works, but I will say no one should “throw out a ballot” based on a mismatched or poorly matched signature. It should be set aside for “further investigation”.

      If you’re right, and ballots are “thrown out” if the signatures are declared to not match, you have just made the most cogent, logical argument against mail-in voting I’ve yet read.

  13. Bill Godshall
    September.22.2020 at 2:50 pm

    Note that three years ago the Democrat majority in the PA Supreme Court struck down the Congressional Districts that were approved by the PA Legislature (following the 2010 Census), and then imposed their own Gerrymandered Congressional District map to give Democrats three additional seats in Congress (and took away three Republican seats).

    And yet, the PA Constitution specifically authorizes the PA Legislature (not the PA Supreme Curt) to redraw Congressional (and state legislative) districts every decade.

    So nobody should be surprised that PA’s Supreme Court is now allowing mail in ballots (even those without postmarks or matching signatures) to be counted as long as they arrive 3 days after the election.

  14. Jefferson Voltaire
    September.22.2020 at 2:55 pm

    Given that Pennsylvania for the past two decades has been overrun by queers and liberal imbeciles that hate everything Pennsylvania has always represented, I’d say, it’s going to be circus.
    Have to love it when all the city imbeciles move “out to the country” and immediately start cutting down all the trees, complaining about all the wildlife and throwing a fit about all the “hunter type gun nuts”.

  15. Chumby
    September.22.2020 at 3:04 pm

    Voting should not be a penmanship test. It should be in person. With identity verified.

  16. Larkenson
    September.22.2020 at 3:10 pm

    Anti-White liberals and respectable conservatives that support massive 3rd world immigration and forced Multiculturalism for Every White country and Only White countries say that they are “anti-racist”, but their policies will lead to a world with no White children i.e White Genocide.
    Anti-racist is just a code word for anti-White.

Please to post comments