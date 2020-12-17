Minimum Wage

Determined To Kill Businesses That Survived Lockdowns, New York Plans Minimum Wage Hike Later This Month

New York's unemployment rate is nearly 10 percent and roughly one-third of small businesses in New York City may have closed forever. Seems like a great time to make it more expensive to employ people, right?

(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

In an apparent effort to finish off the businesses that survived the nightmare that was 2020, New York will go ahead with a planned minimum wage increase at the end of the month.

The New York Department of Labor announced Wednesday that it will move forward with plans to hike the state's minimum wage on December 31. Under the state's phased-in minimum wage increase that started in 2016, businesses in New York City are already required to pay workers a minimum of $15 per hour. On December 31, the minimum wage in Long Island and Westchester County will increase by $1 to $14 per hour, and the minimum wage across the rest of the state will jump from $11.80 to $12.50 per hour.

The Labor Department had considered postponing the minimum wage hikes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated government-mandated shutdowns that have crushed businesses across New York. The unemployment rate in New York state has been above 10 percent nearly every month since March, and as many as one-third of New York City's small businesses may have permanently closed due to the pandemic. With new statewide economic lockdowns announced in recent weeks (and Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatening even more in the near future), those figures are likely to get gloomier before they improve.

Seems like a great time to make it more expensive to employ people, right?

Greg Biryla, New York director of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle that the Cuomo administration's reasoning for approving the minimum wage hike "defies logic." Even with assistance from the state and federal governments, 39 percent of NFIB members say they could be out of business in the next year.

The infuriating thing is that the state is well aware of the additional burden it is creating—the Cuomo administration just doesn't seem to care. A report commissioned by the labor department to review the potential costs of hiking the state's minimum wage in the middle of a pandemic and economic crisis notes that "COVID-19 has dramatically changed the economic landscape, casting doubt on whether the capacity to absorb minimum wage increases without adverse impact can continue over the near-term."

But the analysts add that "Anecdotally, our research has found examples of job openings upstate offering wages well above $12.50," and conclude that "these examples could be interpreted as evidence that upstate businesses are able to offer the wages necessary to attract the workers they need."

Yes, they discard piles of actual economic data because they found anecdotal evidence that businesses can afford to pay higher wages—and so all must.

F. A. Hayek famously wrote that politicians and bureaucrats will always lack the necessary knowledge to run the economy as well as the market can. That's often true. But here's an example of bureaucrats having all the information necessary to make what should be a very easy decision to postpone a minimum wage hike until the pandemic passes and unemployment falls—and the amount of knowledge doesn't matter as long as Cuomo's administration is determined to ignore reality.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Brian
    December.17.2020 at 12:24 pm

    Democrats are dumbasses and they’ll never know it.

    1. Jerryskids
      December.17.2020 at 12:33 pm

      Seems like a great time to make it more expensive to employ people, right?

      Yep. Fuck Hanlon’s Razor, we’ve moved way past that. These people aren’t stupid, they’re evil. They’re doing this shit intentionally because they want people to be dependent and beholden to government and if not on government directly at least to the crony capitalist fascists that play footsie with the government. Anybody that shows any spark of independence must be stomped down and made to conform.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        December.17.2020 at 12:41 pm

        Individualism can simulate socialism with contracts, but socialism cannot even tolerate individualism, let alone simulate it.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        December.17.2020 at 12:42 pm

        All this small business really decentralizes wealth, which is very bad if you’re a lefty.

        If you intend to seize wealth, it’s way easier when only a few people are wealthy. If you only intend to control all the wealth via fascism, it’s way easier when only a few people are wealthy.

        Having all these independently wealthy people is a nightmare for them. Very hard to control, very hard to tax efficiently, and people who have their own wealth cannot be as easily bribed into voting for you with $1200 checks.

    2. KathleenGraham
      December.17.2020 at 1:11 pm

  2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    December.17.2020 at 12:25 pm

    I love the picture where he is pulling down his mask with his gloved hand which defeats the specific purpose of both items of PPE.

    Believing this guy gives the slightest shit about science is a mistake that will continue to kill people until he is recalled or someone puts a bullet in his head.

    1. Jerryskids
      December.17.2020 at 12:42 pm

      until he is recalled or someone puts a bullet in his head

      It’s wishful thinking to hope he’s going to be recalled – NYers are apparently masochists who love their masters the more the harder they’re beaten. It doesn’t take any strength to force people to do what they want to do in the first place, it takes strength to force them to do what they don’t want to do and Cuomo absolutely loves looking like a strong man. The more Cuomo can enforce brutal edicts, the stronger he looks and who doesn’t love a strong man?

  3. Emma_Qaisoun
    December.17.2020 at 12:26 pm

  4. Longtobefree
    December.17.2020 at 12:35 pm

    Small businesses are typically owned by individuals, or a family group. They generally will vote for republicans.
    Why does it surprise anyone that the democrats want them to go out of business and disappear?

  5. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    December.17.2020 at 12:37 pm

    The beatings will continue until morale improves.

  6. sarcasmic
    December.17.2020 at 12:38 pm

    It’s not a surprise. Government views business as enemies of the people because profits are immoral and coercion is a virtue.

  7. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.17.2020 at 12:39 pm

    I saw something from a while back which typifies statists. It’s only semi-relevant here, but it’s funny to me.

    Massive flood may have led to China’s earliest empire

    All about finding evidence for the legendary floods which triggered formation of China’s legendary first dynasty.

    This particular quote grabbed my attention: “If the findings hold up, they could lend credence to early historical texts and help resolve a long-running debate over the origins of China and its people.”

    The first mistake is conflating “China” and a government. “China” is a society, formed by people acting spontaneously. An emperor is just the chief thief of a kleptocracy who could not have existed with the prior existence of the society, and who emphatically did not create the society or the people who created the society.

    The second mistake is “China and its people.” The people are China. “China” as a concept exists because the people created, spontaneously, the society which is known as “China”.

    To me, this is a perfect example of what is wrong with statists. They put State first, people last, and think society is created by the State.

    This minimum wage raise, the lockdowns, everything is a perfect match for what is wrong with that four year old article. It is so ingrained in people’s minds that no one at the magazine batted an eye at the phrase; I’d bet 90% of them could not understand my complaint even if I explained it to them.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      December.17.2020 at 12:49 pm

      “”To me, this is a perfect example of what is wrong with statists. They put State first, people last, and think society is created by the State.””

      If you don’t put state first, who will enforce gender identity?

    2. Jerryskids
      December.17.2020 at 12:50 pm

      I’ve often said that the Declaration of Independence is our foundational document, it’s why we celebrate the Fourth of July and 1776 – we became a free and independent people on the day we said we were free, not on the day the King of England was forced to agree and certainly not on the day the Constitution established that necessary evil known as government. The Declaration is a sacred document, the Constitution is not. The establishment of our government is not something that should be celebrated.

    3. Brandybuck
      December.17.2020 at 1:04 pm

      Also, good evidence that the Chinese bureaucracy halted societal progress for two thousand years. Lots of different governments over the millennia but the bureaucracy was nearly constant.

      All those early inventions and innovations, then nothing for two thousand years. The great stagnation.

  8. Mickey Rat
    December.17.2020 at 12:40 pm

    New York’s government wants to be seen as doing something for the little guy. That it ultimately screws everyone is not their concern and they will blame anything else other than their own policies for any bad effects.

  9. H. Farnham
    December.17.2020 at 12:47 pm

    Not to worry, Congress will keep raising the universal basic wage to ensure financial security for those left without a job when unscrupulous business owners quit paying employees after our wise experts in government forced them to close their doors.

    1. Brandybuck
      December.17.2020 at 1:00 pm

      Next stop will be to forbid business owners from closing their doors, even as they are ordered to shutter their doors. It’s like California taxing businesses who leave the state.

  10. I, Woodchipper
    December.17.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Do you know how to tell if a government rule is a bad idea?

    There’s a government rule.

  11. 7.62
    December.17.2020 at 12:57 pm

    Cuomo looks like one of the characters from planet of the apes in that picture.

    1. Brandybuck
      December.17.2020 at 12:59 pm

      It’s a mad house! A mad house!

  12. Brandybuck
    December.17.2020 at 12:58 pm

    > New York’s unemployment rate is nearly 10 percent

    That’s the official unemployment rate. The number of people actually looking for a job through official channels. It does NOT count the number of people who have just given up, or been on unemployment too long, or resort to the underground economy to feed their families. The real rate is probably closer to 25%. Which is Great Depression levels of unemployment. No way to know because the government isn’t collecting that data. Basically, if you’re not on unemployment you don’t get counted. Homeless people don’t get counted as unemployed.

    Because of that anything about 3 or 4% unemployment is considered serious. 10% unemployment should be making Cuomo shit his pants. But he don’t give a shit. He’s flipping the finger at the unskilled unemployed by raising their barriers to employment.

    I will now invoke my Section 230 by asking why the Woodchippers have not yet been deployed.

  13. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    December.17.2020 at 1:04 pm

    This is not very surprising. Leftists have long made clear that they either don’t understand basic economics, or else think that economic laws can be ignored or “repealed”.

