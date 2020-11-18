Antitrust

The Conservative Antitrust Case Against Big Tech Is a Giant Self-Own

It's hard to take seriously complaints that there are no alternatives to Facebook when they're made on Twitter.

(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

Few prominent political arguments have been so nakedly self-refuting as the conservative case for antitrust action against big tech. 

The argument typically goes something like this: Big tech has too much power, and social media companies like Facebook use that power to shape and stifle political debates, censoring conservatives and conservative speech in ways that are both visible and invisible. They are not neutral actors but partisan boosters, and their sheer size means they must be reigned in. 

As Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) put it on Fox News last night, following yet another congressional hearing featuring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, "These are the most powerful companies we've seen in American history. They're the most powerful companies in the world. And it's time we took them on." Hawley, the right's foremost critic of big tech, has repeatedly called for taking antitrust action against Facebook, arguing that it represents a monopoly. Facebook, he said in October, "is a lot like a supermarket…except there's only ONE supermarket in town, and they decide who can and can't shop." 

Facebook, in Hawley's telling, is the only online venue for political speech. There are no other options. There's no place else to go to share your political views, especially if you're a conservative. 

He explained all this, of course, on Twitter

This blistering self-own was not some one-time tactical misstep on Hawley's part: He has repeatedly called for antitrust action against Facebook on the grounds that as a monopolist, the social media company exerts a de facto censorship power over conservative speech, and he has repeatedly done so on rival social media platform Twitter.

Hawley's Twitter-based attempts to establish that Facebook is the only game in town for political speech have in fact established precisely the opposite. There's obviously a competitor. He's using it. 

This is roughly the quality of conservative gripes against big tech: Far from being overtly hostile to conservative speech, Facebook has actually become a haven for right-of-center media, with conservative outlets regularly dominating charts of the site's best performing content. That proved especially true in the run-up to the election. As Politico reported in September, "the Facebook posts with the most engagement in the United States most days—measured by likes, comments, shares, and reactions—are from conservative voices outside the mainstream media." President Donald Trump's personal page also regularly topped the Facebook charts. 

As for Twitter, Hawley warned in June (again, on Twitter) that "Twitter's 2020 election interference will eventually end in banning Trump." Yet the election has come and gone, and President Trump is arguably still Twitter's most prominent and provocative user, with 88 million followers and a massive secondary media infrastructure devoted to amplifying and arguing with his every word. The company has taken to appending warnings to his (largely false or misleading) tweets about election fraud, but he continues to use the platform to widely disseminate his views. 

The proximate cause for yesterday's hearing, meanwhile, was a pre-election New York Post article alleging connections between President-Elect Joe Biden and his son Hunter's work with foreign governments. Facebook throttled sharing of the article, while Twitter blocked it altogether—a mistake, in my view—leading to accusations that the company had censored the story. 

At yesterday's hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) riffed on this idea, griping about the decision to limit sharing of the Post piece. "What I want to try to find out is, if you're not a newspaper at Twitter or Facebook, then why do you have editorial control over the New York Post?" he said. "They decided, and maybe for a good reason, I don't know, that the New York Post articles about Hunter Biden needed to be flagged, excluded from distribution, or made hard to find. That to me seems like you're the ultimate editor." 

Again, it's a strange accusation that seems to willfully misunderstand what sort of power a newspaper editor has. 

The New York Post published the Hunter Biden piece. It remained available on The New York Post's website, and in the pages of its print edition, at all times. No one from Twitter or Facebook usurped the power or authority of the Post's editors, writers, or publisher; the newspaper's editors remained in complete control of their own publication's editorial decisions. The article remains easy to access for anyone with an internet connection—on The New York Post's website, which New York Post editors, rather than Facebook or Twitter moderators, continue to control. They, not social media overlords, were the ultimate editors of their own publication. 

Fatuous antitrust arguments are not solely the domain of the right. At yesterday's hearing both Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D–Conn.) and Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) also brought it up, with Blumenthal warning the two CEOs that they had "built terrifying tools of persuasion and manipulation with power far exceeding the robber-barons of the Gilded Age," and Klobuchar accusing Facebook of having "damaged the ability of…small businesses to compete." Perhaps Facebook has a rival in Twitter, but with both so entrenched, would an upstart competitor really stand a chance?

As it happens, an upstart rival is rapidly gaining a foothold at this very moment: Parler, a conservative social media platform with Twitter-like functionality, which launched in 2018 and has reportedly gained millions of new users in just the last few weeks. In the days after the election, Parler became the number one app downloaded on Apple's App Store. Its existence and growing success refute both Klobuchar's accusations and Hawley's dire warnings about left-leaning social media companies controlling online political discourse; to recycle Hawley's metaphor, there's clearly more than one supermarket in town. 

In some ways, however, this is all beside the point. Listen closely to the complaints from politicians on both sides of the aisle, and it becomes clear that the real underlying concern here isn't really about monopoly or censorship or a healthy marketplace. But it is about competition—not with other companies, but with the government itself. 

That idea was inherent in Blumenthal's statement that he has urged "a break-up of tech giants because they've misused their bigness and power," and it was even plainer in Graham's opening statement, which included the following lament: "I don't want the government to take over the job of telling America what tweets are legitimate and what are not. But when you have companies that have the power of government, have far more power than traditional media outlets, something has to give." 

Hawley's Fox News rant closed on the idea that "we the people" need to use antitrust in order to take power over large tech companies that exercise a dangerous amount of control over the country. As is typical of anti-tech populist rallying cries, it managed to wildly oversell the practical power that social media companies actually exert. (Remember Cambridge Analytica?) On the other hand, it was a very frank articulation of Hawley's view that big tech's power is a threat to his own, and that his real goal is to claw some of it back. If nothing else, you can presume that, in this case, "we the people" means senators with last names like Graham, Blumenthal, and Hawley. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Illocust
    November.18.2020 at 2:23 pm

    Subtitle doesn’t work when twitter and Facebook get caught colluding to censor in tandem. Never has a trio of companies begged harder to get their shit hit with anti trust laws.

    1. NashTiger
      November.18.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Suderman can subtly GFH

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      November.18.2020 at 2:51 pm

      Libertarians for antitrust lawsuits from DoJ! Libertarians for more federal regulations of business! Libertarians for Just Leave Trump Alone!

      1. NashTiger
        November.18.2020 at 2:57 pm

        Libertarians Against Enforceable Contracts! Libertarians for Illegal Surveillance! Libertarians Against Privacy! Libertarians Against Free Speech and Free Press! Libertarians For Oligopolistic Collusion and Unpersoning!

        1. mad.casual
          November.18.2020 at 3:11 pm

          Libertarians Against Individual Liberty!

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          November.18.2020 at 3:13 pm

          How about, “Libertarians For Private Property Rights”

          1. NashTiger
            November.18.2020 at 3:19 pm

            What I say here on this site is not Zuckerberg’s private property, fvcktard.

            If I sign up for Twitter and agree to their TOS, which says they get collect data on me to sell and I get to publish my thoughts on their platform, as long as it isnt racist or violent or whatever, and they arbitrarily break that contract and dont let me talk about The Bidens or election certification in a negative light, but still collect my info and sell it without delivering their end of the bargain, that is a broken contract.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              November.18.2020 at 3:33 pm

              That would depend on precisely on how legally binding the TOS is, and what specifically you agreed to. If you agreed to something that permits Twitter to change its TOS whenever it feels like, which is from what I understand quite common, then that’s what you agreed to. If that is not something that is legally enforceable, then get a court to agree with you. If you just want to bitch and moan about conservative ‘censorship’ by Big Tech (often, ironically, on Big Tech’s own platforms), then do carry on.

      2. Illocust
        November.18.2020 at 2:59 pm

        Bake the cake bigot.

        If banking could be deregulated enough that third parties could get into the market without suddenly finding themselves unable to have their payments processed, I’d be much more okay with what is going on, but that’s not a world I live in and I see no way to actually get back to said world.

  2. NashTiger
    November.18.2020 at 2:24 pm

    In a hearing where we found out that Facebook and Twitter collude in their censorship efforts, and Facebook illegally tracks users across other websites, illegally, and uses this to build profiles of their users – THIS is the takeaway? Hawley still Tweets?

    The amount of corksoakind TReason does on behalf of illiberal Oligarchs trampling Enlightenment values is dimbfounding. Its almost as if Dorsey, Sindar, and Zuck are paying for this yellow dreck

    1. NashTiger
      November.18.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Maybe Dorsey or Fvckerberg could pay for a Preview feature or an Edit button

    2. Juice
      November.18.2020 at 2:57 pm

      Huh? Tracking cookies are illegal?

      1. NashTiger
        November.18.2020 at 2:58 pm

        STFU, tard, if you wont even bother to stay remotely on topic

        1. Juice
          November.18.2020 at 3:06 pm

          You referred to illegal tracking. What are you talking about?

          1. NashTiger
            November.18.2020 at 3:12 pm

            Maybe you shouldbread up on the ropic before weighing in.

            Facebook is tracking, not only what other sites their users visit (nothing to do with cookies), but what they Say and Do while there (dedinitely not covered under TOS). If you have a Facebook or Twitter account, and post Wrongthink here at Treason H&R Comment section, it is going in a file and you are going on a Naughty List, and when Jack and Zuck get together to compare lists, you can be Unpersoned online.

            Obsequious worms like Tony and WK fear not, the rest of us free people better push back. God Bless Haey for bringing this to light.

            1. NashTiger
              November.18.2020 at 3:14 pm

              Hawley*

            2. chemjeff radical individualist
              November.18.2020 at 3:17 pm

              Forgive me if I don’t just take your word for it. Do you have a link for this? Helpful if this link doesn’t go to Breitbart or Gateway Pundit.

              1. NashTiger
                November.18.2020 at 3:19 pm

                GFY

                1. chemjeff radical individualist
                  November.18.2020 at 3:23 pm

                  So you don’t have a link, got it. You just mindlessly adopt the claims made by your Team Red heroes.

                  I suppose if Hawley claimed that Zuckerberg eats babies, you’d believe that one too?

            3. Juice
              November.18.2020 at 3:21 pm

              (nothing to do with cookies)

              Then what is it? Are they installing software on people’s computers? Forgive me if I’m skeptical of these claims.

              1. NashTiger
                November.18.2020 at 3:28 pm

                Its called CENTRA, a whistleblower from Facebook told Hawley’s office about it and took screenshots, and Zuckerberg tried to play dumb not knowing the name, but never denied its use.

              2. chemjeff radical individualist
                November.18.2020 at 3:28 pm

                Clearly, the magnitude of NashTiger’s outrage should be sufficient proof for anyone, right?

  3. Ra's al Gore
    November.18.2020 at 2:26 pm

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/17/hawley-claims-to-have-clear-evidence-that-facebook-google-twitter-plot-censorship-together-n1154015

    Facebook confirmed to PJ Media that the company does work with Twitter and Google to fight terrorism but repeated Zuckerberg’s insistence that it does not coordinate with other tech companies on content moderation.

    “You’re coordinating together to control information,” Hawley said to Zuckerberg. “In recent days, my office was contacted by a Facebook whistleblower, a former employee of the company, with direct knowledge of the company’s content moderation practices. And I want to start by talking about an internal platform called Tasks that Facebook uses to coordinate projects including censorship.”

    “The Tasks platform allows Facebook employees to communicate about projects they’re working on together. That includes Facebook’s censorship teams, including the so-called community wellbeing team, the integrity team, and the hate speech engineering team, who all use the Tasks platform to discuss which individuals or hashtags or websites to ban,” the senator claimed.

    Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook employees use the Tasks system “for people coordinating all kinds of work across the company.” It seems to be something of a company-wide to-do list.

    Hawley presented a screenshot of Tasks, mentioning “referenced to election integrity.”

    “What particularly intrigued me is that the platform reflects censorship input from Google and Twitter as well,” the senator claimed. “So Facebook, as I understand it, Facebook censorship teams communicate with their counterparts at Twitter and Google and then enter those companies’ suggestions for censorship onto the Tasks platform so that Facebook can then follow-up with them and then coordinate their censorship efforts.”

  4. NashTiger
    November.18.2020 at 2:29 pm

    Also, no mention of the fact that the Unabomber’s Satanist nephew Dorsey admitted it was a mistake to censor the NYP – only on the premise that it brought them more attention, Not on the premise it was wrong. Wrong to censor, wrong to bury news harmful to partisan interests.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.18.2020 at 2:31 pm

      Dorsey said the NYP didn’t violate the terms of service, after saying they were locked out of their account due to their violating the terms of service.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    November.18.2020 at 2:33 pm

    https://twitter.com/dbongino/status/1329067226255810565

    The tech tyrants strike again. They’re doubling down on their war on speech. Here’s an email from the tyrants at .
    @Outbrain
    who canceled services on our websites for spurious reasons.If you’re running a conservative website, you’ve been warned about Outbrain.More on my show today

  6. Ra's al Gore
    November.18.2020 at 2:34 pm

    Eventbrite shuts down March for Trump page for ‘potentially harmful misinformation’
    https://thepostmillennial.com/eventbrite-shuts-down-march-for-trump-page-for-potentially-harmful-misinformation/

    “THE MARCH IS NOT CANCELED,” tweeted veteran Tea Party activist Amy Kremer, citing Facebook, Mailchimp, and now Eventbrite’s efforts to censor the right-wing cause. “#BigTech is trying shut down our march. But we won’t let them.”

    The event listing has been removed and any paid orders were refunded. In addition to the since-deactivated event page, Eventbrite emailed Tuesday morning: “We encourage our organizers to express their views and gather for a chosen purpose as long as it’s done in a way that doesn’t violate our Terms of Service.”

    “We do not permit events, content, or creators that share or promote potentially harmful misinformation,” the letter continued, determining that the event violates Eventbrite’s Community Guidelines and is therefore not permitted on the platform. The company’s Trust and Safety division warned that repeated or severe violations may result in account termination.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    November.18.2020 at 2:36 pm

    https://twitter.com/HonkSJ/status/1327103090890305536

    Google [Docs] censored a spreadsheet collecting data on v-t-r fr–d.

    1. NashTiger
      November.18.2020 at 2:45 pm

      Twatter and Fakebook are the tip of the iceberg. Google and Amazon have terrifying power.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        November.18.2020 at 3:12 pm

        Google and Amazon have terrifying power.

        So what do you want the government to do about that?

        Or are you just going to bitch endlessly about it but propose nothing?

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.18.2020 at 2:36 pm

    Jesus how dumb can you be? I guess when reason itself gets deplatformed from its hosting provider maybe then you’ll understand.

    1. NashTiger
      November.18.2020 at 2:49 pm

      As long as Big Brother is listed on the Stock Exchange, it really is OK to love him

      ” Four legs good, Board of Directors better!”

    2. mad.casual
      November.18.2020 at 3:18 pm

      I guess when reason itself gets deplatformed from its hosting provider maybe then you’ll understand.

      Nope. As long as they can bake cookies with their sisters and post about how the lockdowns aren’t affecting them personally, they don’t care. As long as the Twitter bots like them, who cares?

      1. NashTiger
        November.18.2020 at 3:37 pm

        They are huge amongst the ex-Shoprite staff

  9. Ra's al Gore
    November.18.2020 at 2:36 pm

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-gofundme-shuts-fund-data-analysts-investigating-2020-voter-fraud-raising-240000-new-campaign-launched-givesendgo-com/

    BREAKING: GoFundMe Shuts Down Fund for Data Analysts Investigating 2020 Voter Fraud After Raising Over $220,000 — NEW CAMPAIGN Launched on GiveSendGo.com

  10. NashTiger
    November.18.2020 at 2:43 pm

    I DONT CARE what you think about Josh Hawley’s flawed interpretations of Sec 230….

    If you cant recognize he was the Good Guy in that room, if not downright fvcking heroic on behalf of the citizens of this country, you are hopelessly lost. No Libertarian should be OK with the Oreeliian offenses being perpetrated by this unelected cabal in Silicon Valley. Your stupid ” use a different service” argument is out the window when tjey are illegally surveilling and colluding

    1. mad.casual
      November.18.2020 at 3:31 pm

      Hawley’s interpretation of section 230 is the correct one. The problem is he’s the wrong team (or even just the wrong wing of the wrong team).

      Again, Cox and Wyden stated at the time and since that they felt that Cubby v. Compuserve and Stratton Oakmont v. Prodigy were wrongly decided and that this was the motivation for S230. Compuserve was found not to be liable because they didn’t moderate and Prodigy was found to be liable because they do. Cox/Wyden wanted Congress to control moderation to prevent the internet from becoming the Wild West. They wanted Compuserve to face greater liability for in no way filtering/moderating its users’ posts. I’m sure all the “don’t use their products” and “build your own internet” morons were giving Compuserve users their incontrovertible spiel in ’96.

  11. Jerryskids
    November.18.2020 at 2:48 pm

    In some ways, however, this is all beside the point. Listen closely to the complaints from politicians on both sides of the aisle, and it becomes clear that the real underlying concern here isn’t really about monopoly or censorship or a healthy marketplace. But it is about competition—not with other companies, but with the government itself.

    I believe you actually got it! All the legal, moral, ethical, and practical considerations aside, this is all about power. I believe the technical name for it is “FYTW”, and once one side starts using it, eventually we’re all going to start using it. And “we” are generally the last ones to start using it but when “we” start embracing the “FYTW”, we tend to start lopping off heads. So, you know, you might want to be a little careful with that shit.

  12. Juice
    November.18.2020 at 2:55 pm

    LOL Twitter and Facebook are not rivals.

    1. NashTiger
      November.18.2020 at 3:02 pm

      In a hearing where it came out they collude. this wss the dumbest possible sale

  13. Ben_
    November.18.2020 at 2:59 pm

    Another clueless article about some unknown species of creatures called “conservatives” by someone who hasn’t been paying attention for the last 5-8 years or the trends before that.

  14. Macaulay McToken
    November.18.2020 at 3:04 pm

    “Classical libertarianism” has given way to Reason’s idea of libertarianism which, at its core, seems to be some flavor “corporate libertarianism”.

    It’s rather odd to me how the writers at Reason refuse to see that the same hammer these companies are dropping on conservatives, and the same limits on speech/the free flow of information they are using to invariably help one side of the political isle (Democrats), will invariably be turned on libertarians, including this site.

    Or maybe they’re hoping their corporate overlords will spare them the hammer since they were all in on “ORANGE MAN BAD!” for five years.

  15. chemjeff radical individualist
    November.18.2020 at 3:09 pm

    So enough bitching from the usual suspects.
    Those of you who are critical of Big Tech, what should be done? What is your plan?

    Do you want government to break them up? How should government do that? What would the metric that the government ought to use to decide that a certain size of company is “too big”?

    Do you want government to declare social media to be “the public square”, effectively nationalizing those companies? How should the government intend to compensate (if at all) the actual owners of those platforms? What is your standard by which a social media platform becomes “big enough” to be declared “the public square”? Do you see any downsides to having the government run social media (think: China) rather than having social media platforms run by private companies?

    And if government should get involved in regulating social media because reasons, why should government stop there? Why shouldn’t government get involved in ANY company, because that company is “critically important” in some way? What is your standard by which government should or should not get involved in the affairs of some company?

    1. Juice
      November.18.2020 at 3:24 pm

      People should just do what they’ve been doing, which is go to Parler, Me We, or wherever. There was a time when Twitter and Facebook were much smaller. Eventually they got big. Ok, go get on the smaller platforms. You won’t have as big an audience, but you won’t be censored (maybe).

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        November.18.2020 at 3:29 pm

        I personally agree with you.
        But there’s a bunch of people here who don’t, and who are cheering on censors like Hawley to “do something” about Big Tech.
        But all I ever see them do is bitch and moan and complain about it. I say time to put up or shut up. Present a workable idea and defend it. The time for critique is over.

        1. NashTiger
          November.18.2020 at 3:32 pm

          Hawley hasnt censored shit, Twitter and Facebook have, you fvckin idiot

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            November.18.2020 at 3:36 pm

            Yes, Twitter and Facebook censor on their own private property, as any private property owner is entitled to do. If you came on to my private property and started spewing your bullshit in my house, I’d censor your ass too.

            The difference is between censorship by private individuals on private property, which is a manifestation of private property rights and something that every defender of liberty ought to be in favor of the right of a private property owner to do, even if they don’t agree with every specific instance of it; and *government* censorship of private speech on private property, which is forbidden by the First Amendment and generally something that is odious to the entire concept of liberty.

            1. NashTiger
              November.18.2020 at 3:42 pm

              Not if I signed a lease and paid rent. Fvck off, slaver

              1. NashTiger
                November.18.2020 at 3:44 pm

                And especially not if you put in hidden cameras, cloned my phone, and bugged and tracked my car

      2. NashTiger
        November.18.2020 at 3:31 pm

        I hear Parlernlets the Community vote what to censor. Im not big on that, either.

    2. mad.casual
      November.18.2020 at 3:40 pm

      Those of you who are critical of Big Tech, what should be done? What is your plan?

      *sigh* Repeal section 230. It’s not *the* solution, but it is *a* solution and, despite detractors’ cries of impending doom, is not an exceedingly radical one. Let the varying circuits figure out what constitutes legally actionable speech online and what doesn’t. Let SCOTUS strike down/uphold the narrow exceptions.

      1. mad.casual
        November.18.2020 at 3:42 pm

        It’s not *the* solution, but it is *a* solution

        At the very least, it’s an erasure of the initial mentally-handicappng meme.

      2. NashTiger
        November.18.2020 at 3:45 pm

        ITS A SUPERPRECEDENT. WE WILL ALL DIE WITHOUT SEC 230

