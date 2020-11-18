Coronavirus

A New Prevalence Estimate Suggests the COVID-19 Infection Fatality Rate in Texas Is Roughly 0.4 Percent

That makes the disease much deadlier than the seasonal flu but not nearly as deadly as modelers initially assumed.

A new estimate of COVID-19 prevalence in Texas, the second-most populous state, suggests that the true number of infections is more than four times as high as the official tally. While the Houston Chronicle presents that as bad news, it implies a statewide infection fatality rate (IFR) substantially lower than the most recent national estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The implied Texas rate is also much lower than the estimates used in last spring's worst-case scenarios, which projected as many as 2.2 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

According to an analysis by the University of Texas at Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, based on cellphone mobility data and hospitalization numbers, one in six Texans has been infected by the virus that causes the disease. That amounts to 4.75 million people, compared to a confirmed case tally of 1.1 million. When you take underreporting into account, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services told the Chronicle, the model's estimate is likely to be "generally in the ballpark" of the true number.

"If you thought things were bad when Texas topped 1 million COVID-19 cases, guess what?" the Chronicle says. "Researchers estimate at least four times as many people have caught the virus." The modeling consortium's associate director, Spencer Fox, likewise says the infection estimate shows that "the speed at which things can get out of hand is a lot quicker than people expected."

That is one way of looking at it: Other things being equal, the chance of encountering a carrier rises as the number of active infections goes up. But if more than three-quarters of infections have gone undetected in Texas, that suggests they did not cause symptoms serious enough for people to seek testing, which is more reassuring than alarming. It also means the IFR (deaths as a share of all infections) is much lower than the case fatality rate (deaths as a share of confirmed infections), which is currently 1.8 percent in Texas. Based on the current statewide tally of COVID-19 deaths (about 20,300), the IFR would be roughly 0.4 percent, meaning one patient will die for every 250 people who are infected.

That rate suggests that COVID-19 (in Texas, at least) is about four times as deadly as the seasonal flu. By contrast, the projections that the CDC made in March, which predicted that as many as 1.7 million Americans could die from COVID-19 without intervention, assumed an IFR of 0.8 percent. Around the same time, researchers at Imperial College produced a highly influential worst-case scenario in which 2.2 million Americans died, based on an IFR of 0.9 percent. The CDC's most recent "best estimate" of the nationwide IFR in the United States, based on data from other countries, is 0.65 percent.

Based on antibody screening of blood drawn for routine diagnostic tests unrelated to COVID-19, the CDC has produced state-by-state infection estimates. While the patients whose blood was used in those studies may not be representative of the general population, the CDC's estimates indicate that the IFR varies widely from one state to another. As of mid-August, for example, the implied IFR was at least 10 times higher in Connecticut than in Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, or Utah.

Possible explanations for these interstate differences include age demographics, the prevalence of preexisting medical conditions, the quality and capacity of local health care systems (including the extent to which they are strained by the pandemic), and population density, which not only makes it easier for the virus to move from person to person but may result in larger virus doses and more dangerous infections. Another factor could be the timing of each state's epidemic, since the development of more effective treatments may have improved outcomes for people infected more recently.

Based on samples drawn in July, the CDC estimated that 1.6 million people had been infected in Texas by mid-August. Combined with the contemporaneous death count, that implied an IFR of about 0.66 percent—very close to the CDC's nationwide estimate. The gap between that implied IFR and the one suggested by the University of Texas at Austin model may be partly due to differences in methodology: The CDC estimated the number of infections based on the prevalence of antibodies in blood samples, while the new estimate is based on a less direct (although perhaps more representative) approach. But the difference may also reflect factors that have made COVID-19 less deadly over time, including a younger, healthier mix of patients and improved treatment.

In addition to the interstate differences, the lethality of COVID-19 varies dramatically by age group. According to the CDC's most recent national estimates, for example, the IFR for people in their 70s (5.4 percent) is 1,800 times as high as the IFR for people 19 or younger (0.003 percent). The CDC's IFR estimate is 0.02 percent for 20-to-49-year-olds and 0.5 percent for 50-to-69-year-olds.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Dillinger
    November.18.2020 at 1:36 pm

    a prevalence estimate makes the disease much deadlier. check.

  2. chemjeff radical individualist
    November.18.2020 at 1:41 pm

    The death rate is one metric to use when studying the pandemic, but it’s not the only one. Many people who get infected but don’t die nonetheless suffer life-altering consequences from the illness. Brain damage, permanently reduced lung capacity, etc. I wonder if there is a metric out there that measures not just the death rate but the “physical impairment” rate that occurs due to COVID-19.

    1. Dillinger
      November.18.2020 at 1:44 pm

      >>I wonder if there is a metric out there that measures not just the death rate but the “physical impairment” rate that occurs due to COVID-19

      as long as there is money to be made on false numbers you will never know this.

    2. damikesc
      November.18.2020 at 1:44 pm

      …and that can be proven to actually be caused by COVID. A nice chunk of the deaths aren’t so I doubt most of the problems are either.

      1. mad.casual
        November.18.2020 at 1:58 pm

        I can only guess he suffered some brain damage himself.

        Yes influenza causes some of these symptoms but that’s a fraction of a fraction of the cases. If it kills 40K people, it mentally retards or destroys the lungs of less than 1,000. If COVID killed 0.4% of everyone infected but rendered even 1% vegetables, we’d be getting case, death, and comatose reports. And that’s before wading into the abject stupidity of mask mandates and economic lockdowns.

        Remember how quickly everyone jumped on Zika and that “only” caused microcephaly in (a narrow range of) pregnant women? The idea that COVID is sucking away hundreds of thousands of quality life years that is being overshadowed by the deaths is stupidity. Might as well go full-retard and start worrying about how many life-years it will steal from kids who contract it today when they’re in their 70s and 80s (like lots of people already do with Lyme Disease).

        1. Claptrap
          November.18.2020 at 2:06 pm

          There’s preliminary evidence that’s breeding chronic fatigue. Which is true of a lot of other viruses as well (I haven’t been the same athlete since I caught mono 20 years ago; apparently this is not uncommon).

          They seem to be dissipating with time, though.

          https://www.wsj.com/articles/doctors-begin-to-crack-covids-mysterious-long-term-effects-11604252961

          Estimates about the percentage of Covid-19 patients who experience long-haul symptoms range widely. A recent survey of more than 4,000 Covid-19 patients found that about 10% of those age 18 to 49 still struggled with symptoms four weeks after becoming sick, that 4.5% of all ages had symptoms for more than eight weeks, and 2.3% had them for more than 12 weeks. The study, which hasn’t yet been peer reviewed, was performed using an app created by the health-science company Zoe in cooperation with King’s College London and Massachusetts General Hospital.

          Another preliminary study looking mostly at nonhospitalized Covid patients found that about 25% still had at least one symptom after 90 days. A European study found about one-third of 1,837 nonhospitalized patients reported being dependent on a caregiver about three months after symptoms started.

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          November.18.2020 at 2:09 pm

          This is a strawman. I didn’t say that brain damage caused by COVID is this huge massive gigantic problem. It is nonetheless *a* problem, and it ought to be considered when discussing the relative dangers of COVID.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        November.18.2020 at 2:04 pm

        No, if a pre-existing condition is exaggerated or made worse by COVID that ought to count as well at least by some measure. For example, consider a person who has asthma. If a person has a relatively mild case of asthma that can be controlled with inhalers gets COVID, which makes the asthma worse, and now this person requires much more aggressive treatment, I think it’s fair to count this person as someone who was negatively impaired by COVID. The coronavirus didn’t cause this person’s asthma but sure did make it a lot worse.

    3. Bubba Jones
      November.18.2020 at 1:45 pm

      Critical Care literature basically sucks at retrospective morbidity studies.

    4. mad.casual
      November.18.2020 at 1:49 pm

      Just be glad you survived Jeff.

  3. Bubba Jones
    November.18.2020 at 1:49 pm

    “But if more than three-quarters of infections have gone undetected in Texas, that suggests they did not cause symptoms serious enough for people to seek testing, which is more reassuring than alarming. ”

    My Texas county didn’t include the antigen rapid test in the official reporting or contact tracing until September.

    So let’s not assume that a failure to be counted is a failure to seek medical treatment.

  4. speedylee
    November.18.2020 at 1:49 pm

    Should we shut down for rhinoviruses, too?

    From 2017: Rhinovirus infection in the adults was associated with significantly higher mortality and longer hospitalization when compared with influenza virus infection. Institutionalized older adults were particularly at risk.

    https://reference.medscape.com/medline/abstract/28134768

  5. Bill Godshall
    November.18.2020 at 1:51 pm

    If the covid infection rate is FOUR times greater than the case rate
    (i.e. positive tests) throughout the nation, some counties, states and/or regions of the US may naturally achieve herd immunity by the time any vaccines will be made available in limited quantities (around 20 million units per vaccine).

    Several previous studies (including one by CDC) estimated the covid infection rate was TEN times greater than the case rate.

    Below is the percent of residents who have tested positive for covid to date (note that rates have doubled in the past month in many states) for the highest states.
    North Dakota – 8.6%
    South Dakota – 7.6%
    Iowa – 6.1%
    Wisconsin – 5.8%
    Nebraska – 5.3%
    Utah – 4.9%
    Idaho – 4.7%
    Illinois – 4.7%
    Tennessee – 4.6%
    Montana – 4.6%
    Mississippi – 4.5%
    Alabama – 4.5%
    Arkansas – 4.5%
    Louisiana – 4.4%
    Kansas – 4.3%
    Rhode Island – 4.2%
    Florida – 4.1%
    Missouri – 4.1%
    Georgia – 4.0%
    Nevada – 4.0%
    Oklahoma – 4.0%

    1. Bill Godshall
      November.18.2020 at 2:05 pm

      Many experts agree that 70% infection rate is the typical threshold for achieving herd immunity.

      So if 6% of people in a workplace/city/county/city/state have already tested positive for covid, if another 6% test positive during the next two months, and if the infection rate is 4 times greater than the case rate, 48% of that population will have contracted the virus by mid January.

      And if 25% of people are given the vaccine that is 90%-95% effective, herd immunity will have been attained (48% + 25% = 73%).

      1. Bill Godshall
        November.18.2020 at 2:07 pm

        Correction above on the math (48% + 22.5% = 70.5%).

      2. MollyGodiva
        November.18.2020 at 2:10 pm

        You ignore the overlap between those who got the virus and do not know it, and those who get the vaccine.

      3. Claptrap
        November.18.2020 at 2:12 pm

        And if 25% of people are given the vaccine that is 90%-95% effective, herd immunity will have been attained (48% + 25% = 73%).

        If 75% of the COVID-infected are unknown then there’s going to be a huge overlap between these figures.

        Serology testing is going to winnow some of it away, but I expect that most who have antibodies but never had symptoms are going to demand a shot anyway. And their doctors will be happy to oblige.

  6. Longtobefree
    November.18.2020 at 1:59 pm

    Who really cares what the CDC says anymore?

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.18.2020 at 2:12 pm

      The CDC was respected world wide as a center of excellence. Then Trump came around and trashed it, and now a laughing stock. It is very sad that such a great organization was destroyed.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.18.2020 at 2:00 pm

    There was never a need to lockdown, and the data shows it clearly. Many of us were saying this for 6+ months. This was always a liberal leftie pile of bullshit for an election. What is clear now is the left and democrats cannot be trusted to run government and need to be run off.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      November.18.2020 at 2:08 pm

      Did democrats cause lockdowns internationally?

      1. Claptrap
        November.18.2020 at 2:14 pm

        Backwards. They saw lockdowns happen internationally and decided that it must be the only path forward. Groupthink is a common human failing.

        1. MollyGodiva
          November.18.2020 at 2:15 pm

          It was a reasonable precaution given the knowledge at the time.

    2. MollyGodiva
      November.18.2020 at 2:14 pm

      Yes, in retrospect, knowing what we know now, a lock down was not needed. If we had all the knowledge back in March, everyone wore a mask, social distanced, and closed down the most risky activities, we would have been ok.
      But back in March/April we did not know that, we thought the death rate was about 2%, and did not know exactly how it spread.

  8. Longtobefree
    November.18.2020 at 2:10 pm

    Follow the science:
    https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/18/major-study-finds-masks-dont-reduce-covid-19-infection-rates/

    Note to non link followers; this study was real medical masks, not the pussy “cloth face coverings” USA tyrants mandate.

