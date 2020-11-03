Election 2020

Here's Who and What Is Winning in State Races and Ballot Initiatives

Attention all fans of federalism!

(Vchalup / Dreamstime.com)

Eleven states (and two territories) are electing governors this evening, and political control of state legislatures is on the table in Texas, Arizona, Iowa, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Montana, Alaska, North Carolina, and a couple of other places.

There are also 120 ballot initiatives under consideration in 32 states covering such issues as drug policy, criminal justice reform, taxes, redistricting, and election systems.

Throughout the evening look for updated results here about the balance of political power within states and the results of important ballot initiatives.

Polls will start to close in East Coast states at 7 p.m. Here are some relevant ballot initiatives that I'm keeping an eye on in those states:

  • In Florida, voters will consider whether to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
  • Also in Florida, voters will consider whether to shift the primary elections away from closed partisan races to a "jungle primary" where all registered voters can vote regardless of party affiliation and all candidates compete in the same pool regardless of party; the top two vote-getters then face off in the general election. This is similar to how state races in California and Washington are held.
  • In Virginia, voters will consider whether to strip the power away from the state legislature to draw congressional and state district boundaries and instead give it to a 16-member commission.

More polls will be closing at 8 p.m. eastern and we'll have a lot more initiatives to look at then, including marijuana legalization in New Jersey, ranked-choice voting in Massachusetts, and psilocybin decriminalization in District of Columbia.

This post will be updated with new information as more polls close and election results arrive.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

