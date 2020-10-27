Illinois

Illinois' Governor Begs Citizens To Let Government Tax Them Even More

Lawmakers are bribing citizens with a tiny tax break in exchange for the power to jack up income tax rates down the line.

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker (BILL GREENBLATT/UPI/Newscom)

Citizens of Illinois pay a lot of taxes, but on Election Day, state leaders are begging its residents for permission to tax them even more.

The state currently ranks seventh nationally in sales taxes and second in property taxes. But Illinois is one of only 11 states that have a flat income tax rate for all residents, regardless of income bracket. That rate is 4.95 percent. Democratic leaders, headed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, want to change the flat tax to a graduated income tax in order to jack up the rate on the state's wealthiest citizens.

State lawmakers already approved a bill for this transition in June 2019. Their proposed graduated tax system would slightly cut taxes for people making less than $100,000 a year, but dramatically increase the tax rate for those making more than $250,000 a year to 7.75 percent at a minimum.

Having a flat tax is embedded in the state's constitution, so lawmakers need to get voters to approve a rewrite in order to actually implement the tax change. So voters will consider referendum SJR1, officially titled "Illinois Allow for Graduated Tax Amendment." Pritzker isn't just the amendment's top spokesman; he's also far and away the amendment's biggest financial backer, contributing more than $56 million to the committees pushing for its passage.

Pritzker is calling it a "fair" tax and claiming that 97 percent of Illinois residents will actually see their income taxes decline with the new rates. He even put up a tax calculator to allow people to see what they'd save. It's all being marketed as a plan to get more money from the state's richest.

Under Illinois constitutional referendum rules, in order to pass, either 60 percent of the people who vote on the referendum have to say yes, or more than 50 percent of all voters who cast ballots have to approve it.

Here's the problem. Voters aren't actually voting to implement Pritzker's specific tax numbers. They are, in fact, just voting to grant lawmakers the authority to set graduated tax rates. It just so happens that Pritzker and lawmakers have this particular plan that will be implemented should the vote pass. But those numbers aren't going to be set in stone in the constitution. This referendum grants lawmakers the authority to continue to adjust and, of course, increase these tax rates.

A single person earning $50,000 a year will save all of $39 a year under this new tax plan. That's not a lot of savings in exchange for giving lawmakers the power to jack up tax rates in subsequent years. The nonprofit Illinois Policy Institute (which is suing over what they claim is a deceptive ballot description of the referendum) looked at what happened when Connecticut switched from a flat tax to a graduated tax, and it set off red flags:

Claims that the middle class will not see an increase might be true at first, but middle class taxes have gone up 13% in Connecticut since they switched to a progressive tax from a flat rate—the only state to do so in the past 30 years. The middle class is where the bulk of taxable income exists, and Pritzker already made $10 billion worth of spending promises from a $3.7 billion tax before COVID-19 put a $4.6 billion hole in state revenues. Moreover, only $200 million of the new tax is expected to go toward the state's No. 1 fiscal threat—increasing pension costs.

Illinois still has huge, looming unfunded pension problems. Between 2001 and 2009, according to data collected by the Reason Foundation (the nonprofit that publishes this site), the funding status of pensions for government employees within the state dropped from 70 to 51 percent. And the loss of travel and tourism revenue to Illinois due to COVID-19 partly accounts for that hole in state revenue.

Illinois remains desperate for money to keep up with its pension obligations and debts. Unsurprisingly, this tax referendum is endorsed by all the major public employee unions.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.27.2020 at 12:56 pm

    Stop electing Democrats.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      October.27.2020 at 1:51 pm

      Stop electing politicians.

      FTFY

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    October.27.2020 at 12:56 pm

    And even more of the rich people in Chicago will move to Munster in, and the rich people north of chi will move to wis

    1. Kevin Smith
      October.27.2020 at 1:33 pm

      Munster is old news, they’ve been going to St John for over a decade now

  3. Fats of Fury
    October.27.2020 at 12:58 pm

    That fat fuck doesn’t even pay his own fair share. He cheated on his property taxes when he removed the toilets from one of his mansions and claimed it was a distressed property. He won’t reveal his finances probably because his trust is set up to avoid all taxes. He should have been thrown in jail with Blagoyevich when he was caught bribing Blago for a government job.

  4. Agammamon
    October.27.2020 at 1:04 pm

    Pritzker is calling it a “fair” tax and claiming that 97 percent of Illinois residents will actually see their income taxes decline with the new rates. . . . It’s all being marketed as a plan to get more money from the state’s richest.

    Do these people just not *get* how easy it is for the top 3% of earners in any location to just . . . move?

    So, 5 years from now after the richest of the rich have left, they’ve got an even bigger budget problem.

    1. Illocust
      October.27.2020 at 1:06 pm

      I think the idiots don’t realize that most of the truly rich don’t have that large of income streams, because being truly rich is owning things not cash.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.27.2020 at 1:30 pm

      They really don’t. See all the outrage with Amazon after they threatened to leave Seattle due to the taxes explicitly targeting Amazon.

      You’re just supposed to let them steal from you, anything else is beyond comprehension.

    3. Mickey Rat
      October.27.2020 at 1:40 pm

      He is an Illinois governor. He will be in jail five years from now and it will be someone else’s problem.

  5. Jerryskids
    October.27.2020 at 1:17 pm

    Jesus Christ! How about a little trigger warning before you spring a picture like that on an unsuspecting public?

  6. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    October.27.2020 at 1:18 pm

    Fat pig wants a bigger trough. News at 11.

  7. MollyGodiva
    October.27.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Consent of the governed. As it should be. The voters get to choose if they want to give the government that taxing power.

  8. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    October.27.2020 at 1:26 pm

    That picture doesn’t even need an explanation, one look at that guy and I’d immediately guess he’s a scumbag politician from Illinois.

  9. Careless
    October.27.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Pass the amendment or not, they’re still going to have to raise taxes

  10. Ken Shultz
    October.27.2020 at 1:45 pm

    “Illinois still has huge, looming unfunded pension problems. Between 2001 and 2009, according to data collected by the Reason Foundation (the nonprofit that publishes this site), the funding status of pensions for government employees within the state dropped from 70 to 51 percent.”

    One of the best reasons to vote for President Trump is because if he’s reelected, states like Illinois won’t get a federal bailout.

    If Biden is elected and goes through with his support for the Democrats’ plan to spend $1 trillion bailing out the states, the reaction to it should be bigger than the Tea Party reaction to Congress bailing out Wall Street by way of TARP.

    Why should federal taxpayers be forced to pay for the unfunded pension liabilities of states like California, Illinois, and New York–problems that predated the pandemic by a long shot–when they can’t even vote in those states–and their legislators refuse to reform their outrageously generous pension system?

    No taxation without representation!

    P.S. Joe Biden is a crook.

