Bail

California Voters Will Decide Whether They Want To End Cash Bail Once and for All

Bail bond companies fight to protect their industry, while some civil rights groups worry the reforms won't actually reduce pretrial detentions.

|

jailcellbail_1161x653
(Photographerlondon / Dreamstime.com)

California voters will decide this fall whether they'll embrace a criminal justice reform movement to stop using cash bail to determine whether people who are charged with crimes remain detained in jail.

Complicating the vote is an unusual coalition of opponents: insurers and bail bond companies that would lose their businesses entirely and civil rights and criminal justice groups who fear that the solution may end up being worse than the problem.

Proposition 25 eliminates cash bail in California entirely. Instead, people who have been arrested would be assessed for risk and released under various monitoring conditions. If deemed an unresolvable flight or public safety risk by a judge, they would be detained in jail until at least an arraignment.

The goal is to create an environment where access to money is not what determines whether a person remains in jail (or not) prior to his day in court. The goal itself is laudable—demanding money as a condition of freedom often has the impact of punishing people, particularly poor people, simply for being charged with a crime regardless of guilt or whether they are convicted. Cash bail often requires that these people and their families turn to bail bondsmen to cover the costs, which requires paying a percentage that they'll never get back. Otherwise, they're stuck in jail because they cannot afford bail, and studies show that folks in this situation often end up accepting harsher plea deals and receiving longer sentences than those who are able to contest their charges unincarcerated.

California's legislature actually already passed these very reforms that eliminated cash bail in 2018; S.B. 10 was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in August of that year. But then the bail bond industry bankrolled a successful signature-gathering effort to push the reform to a ballot referendum, halting its implementation until the voters decide whether to accept it.

Organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other criminal justice reform advocates had originally been heavily involved in the shaping of S.B. 10, but in the middle of the process, the state's judges got involved and adjusted the bill so that it gives them much more influence over what happens to defendants once cash bail has been removed. Judges will get a lot more say in deciding what sort of mechanisms would be used to determine who will be freed, how many hoops those people will have to jump through to remain free, and, most importantly, who will remain behind bars. These changes prompted the ACLU and other organizations to withdraw their support for S.B. 10 and oppose its passage. (The ACLU of Northern California did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.)

Dissatisfied California reformers can look to New Jersey, which has eliminated cash bail, as an example. In that state, judges still decide which people who have been arrested can be released, but the system simulates an adversarial court environment where a prosecutor presents the argument and the defendant is represented by an attorney. The pretrial courts operate on the presumption that the defendant will be released; it's up to the prosecutor to make the case that a defendant is dangerous or a flight risk.

California's proposed reforms give judges more leeway in release conditions and pretrial detentions, so many reform advocates believe this will not result in more defendants actually getting released from pretrial detention. Imagine a situation where a judge won't release you under monitoring conditions, but you cannot put up money as a bond and promise to return to court. The big fear is that California's bail reforms could actually leave more people behind bars.

Proposition 25 has resulted in an odd split between California's Democratic political power structure and many of its progressive activists: The California Democratic Party supports its passage, as do many of the state's top unions and prominent politicians. Meanwhile, the California wing of the NAACP has come out against Prop. 25 and Human Rights Watch recently called for voters to reject the measure.

Alice Huffman, president of California's NAACP, said in a statement that the courts will "be even more discriminatory against African-Americans, Latinos and other minorities. Computer models may be good for recommending songs and movies, but using these profiling methods to decide who gets released from jail or who gets a loan has been proven to hurt communities of color."

Her criticism refers to the use of risk assessment tools to help advise the court system on pretrial decisions. In New Jersey, courts use a pretrial assessment tool that scores a defendant's risk based mostly on their criminal background and history of cooperation with the court—it doesn't use demographic factors like race, ZIP code, or employment status. With the exception of age (younger defendants are more likely to miss court dates), the assessment is based entirely on a defendant's past actions.

Opponents of assessment tools broadly fear that biases present in policing will continue to be perpetuated in a system that's so heavily based on a defendants' previous arrests. Proponents, meanwhile, note that these tools are supposed to assist the courts, not serve as a replacement for making thoughtful decisions about release.

It's not yet clear how some of the crime spikes due to this summer's unrest might influence the campaign. The anti-Prop. 25 campaign is attempting to perpetuate the argument that New York's recent bail reforms have led to a crime increase there, a claim that is unsupported by the data.

But the outcome of this ballot referendum is hardly dependent on whose data is better. Bail reform elsewhere has mostly taken place in environments where crime had been trending downward in a way that was easy to perceive and explain. Now, we're seeing a spike in some violent crimes in big cities, particularly homicides and gun-related crimes, even as other crimes continue to decline. While it's not logical to pin that blame on bail reform absent data that links it, that doesn't mean the reform movement won't pay the price.

NEXT: Right of Public Access to Civil Court Cases

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ken Shultz
    August.11.2020 at 1:24 pm

    “The big fear is that California’s bail reforms could actually leave more people behind bars.”

    I don’t believe this was written with irony.

    The big fear among California’s voters is that not enough people are behind bars–and that will be the deciding factor in whether this ballot measure passes.

    “New crime numbers released Friday from July show a 500 percent increase in robberies involving a firearm, a 125 percent increase in assaults with a deadly weapon, a 100 percent increase in shoplifting, and a 75 percent increase in residential burglaries over the previous month of June 2020.

    —-Bay City News

    August 10, 2020

    https://patch.com/california/sanleandro/dangerous-spike-violent-crime-san-leandro

    Earth to social justice warriors. Can you read me? This is Reality calling.

    1. Gray_Jay
      August.11.2020 at 1:39 pm

      Doesn’t matter, Ken. Is your name at the top of a check with a bunch of zeroes on it? No?

      But I bet you George Soros’s is. And ‘bail reform’, ‘decriminalization of theft’, compassionate COVID-related prisoner releases, and other hobby horses whipped in these pages by Shackford and others over the last month or two, are what Soros and aligned NGOs and donors want for their money.

      It’s madness. Which is the point.

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.11.2020 at 1:48 pm

        The whole framing of this is off! The reason we see harsh responses to things like crime and immigration is because when people feel like something is out of their control, they hit the problem as hard as they can with whatever means become available.

        When Californians felt like they couldn’t trust the federal government to control the border, they passed Prop 187.

        When we felt like we couldn’t trust the judges to put people away for a long enough period of time, we passed the three strikes law (Proposition 184).

        This article frames the whole issue wrong. I don’t know that it’s about George Soros, but it certainly isn’t framed from the perspective of California voters who are awash in violent criminals who were released 1) By court order due to overcrowding and 2) Because of the pandemic.

        Why use this tactic at all? If he thinks California voters are sitting around trying to think up new and better ways to keep people out of jail right now, he’s completely out of the loop or, like you said, his primary concern isn’t persuading the people of California as much as it’s some other interest.

        If I wanted to write a piece that was critical of bail right now, the gist of it might be about how the outrageous increase in crime is about court ordered releases due to overcrowding and pandemic related increases. I’d be trying to persuade people that the outrageous releases of violent criminals in California over the last year have nothing to do with cash bail, and that California shouldn’t be holding non-violent people in jail for not being able to pay–when they’re releasing violent offenders for lack of space.

        That’s a legitimate argument. Why pretend that we’re living in a fantasy world where Californians are trying to think up new and better ways to keep people out of jail–when releasing violent offenders for lack of space and because of the pandemic appears (among other factors) appears to be fueling an out of control wave of violent crime?

        Like you said, maybe it’s a big donor. Maybe it’s just a case of someone wanting to believe something so badly that it they can’t see what’s really happening.

  2. John
    August.11.2020 at 1:27 pm

    Ending cash bail means either letting dangerous people out to commit more crimes or holding people in jail no matter how much money they can put up as an assurance of returning to court.

    Originally, I was okay with bail reform. But, experience has shown it to be a disaster. I was wrong to support it and reason is wrong to continue to support it. Ending cash bail leaves people’s fates up to the whim of tyrannical judges. It allows judges who have an agenda to let dangerous people out on the street and make law enforcement a joke. Sure, some guy breaks into your house and you call the cops and they arrest him. The next day he is out on bail and laughing at you or threatening to kill you if you testify against him. That is what bail reform means in practice.

    And that is the best case. The worst case is the other extreme where judges decide that they are just going to bound you over for trail because they don’t like you or whatever reason and you can do nothing about it. At least with bail, you can come up with the money and get out anyway. But with “ending bail” you are also ending the ability to get out of jail if a judge decides you shouldn’t.

    It was a foolish idea that sounded good until you saw how it really worked.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

      We kind of know what the elimination of cash bail looks like in practice– even if only on a microcosm scale.

      My city no longer requires bail for any homeless person arrested for a crime. They’re immediately released without question. As such, you have notorious offenders who continue to commit crimes with fifty, sixty, sometimes eighty arrests. Some neighborhoods have seen crime increases of over 30% in the last two years.

      To be clear, this particular system applies mainly to homeless people. If I commit a crime, I’m getting detained and will be assigned bail as normal. But that doesn’t mean you can strike some balance. For a homeless person, on first arrest of a low-level crime, release without bail. If they don’t show up for their court date, or are arrested for subsequent crimes, assign bail or revoke bail altogether.

      1. John
        August.11.2020 at 1:46 pm

        If you are a homeless person and knew you would always get bail, why would you ever show up to a court date? All they will do is continue the date to a new one, then arrest you and grant you bail if some cop decided to enforce the bench warrant. The only way you could actually go to jail and stay there under such a system would either be to get a home or be convicted. You can solve the home part by just remaining homeless and you can solve the conviction party by just never showing up to court so they can never try and convict you.

        I don’t see how that system is anything but a license for the homeless to commit crimes. What infuriates me about reason is not so much that they continue to support ending cash bail. It is that they refuse to even talk about all of the horrible and absurd consequences that have resulted where cash bail has been tried. They don’t even try to justify the policy or explain away the negative results. Reason’s position on this seems to be “fuck you that is why”.

    2. JohannesDinkle
      August.11.2020 at 2:04 pm

      In Humboldt county there is a guy who has been arrested for breaking into cars over twenty times. He gets out in hours and repeats. Two people from southern California were arrested with 1.5 pounds of Mexican heroin and released the next day.

  3. Jerryskids
    August.11.2020 at 1:27 pm

    Very well, we won’t require you to put up a bond to make sure you don’t run away, but we are going to have to ask that you leave your legs with the clerk.

    Certainly cash bond could use some reforming, just as the whole damn “justice” system needs some serious reforming, but doing away with it all together is going to leave a hell of a lot of people locked up that don’t deserve to be and a hell of a lot of people free who shouldn’t be. This is going to be a mess and you’re going to hear a lot of horror stories about people committing additional crimes while out on no-bail.

    1. John
      August.11.2020 at 1:34 pm

      The other thing is that the bail companies act as a private police force for arresting bail jumpers. Get rid of cash cash bail, and who is going to go out and arrest the people who jump bail? No one. The police don’t have the time or the resources to track down people who jump bail. They certainly don’t have the time and the expertise combined with the ability to go across jurisdictions the way bail bonds companies have.

      So, the result of this is most criminals will just jump bail and not give a shit. As long as they move to another jurisdiction, they are never going to be hauled in to account for their crimes. At some point, they probably will get arrested for something else and if the original jurisdiction has the money and feels like it, they will extradite them and if the case can still be prosecuted after that time, they might actually face justice, assuming some SJW judge doesn’t let them out on bail again.

      This is the system reason wants to create. It is pure stupidity. Worse, it has been shown to have disastrous results wherever it has been tried. Rather than admit they were wrong and change their position, reason just ignores the facts and continues to support a horrible policy.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.11.2020 at 1:31 pm

    the state’s judges got involved and adjusted the bill so that it gives them much more influence over what happens to defendants once cash bail has been removed. Judges will get a lot more say in deciding what sort of mechanisms would be used to determine who will be freed, how many hoops those people will have to jump through to remain free, and, most importantly, who will remain behind bars.

    If you didn’t see this coming…

    Bail, for all its faults has been a reasonably effective way in dealing with pre-trial conditions and release of the accused for a very long time. And whenever you recommend sweeping reforms of any system, always remember this axiom: It’s much easier to make a system worse than it is to improve it.

    It might be a better proposition to create some reforms within the bail system framework, than to just have the same criminal justice system which everyone is criticizing have the simple fiat power of incarcerating someone indefinitely (until trial) or not at all.

    1. John
      August.11.2020 at 1:36 pm

      In fairness to the judge, if some guy gets out without bail and does something horrible, chances are the public is going to hold the judge who let him out responsible. So, I can understand why they would want to have more control over a situation where they are likely going to be held accountable for the results.

      Ending cash bail is just creating chaos or judicial tyranny. Reason has had a long lover affair with judicial tyranny. More recently have developed an affection for lawlessness as well. So, it makes sense reason would love ending cash bail.

  5. John
    August.11.2020 at 1:47 pm

    Meanwhile, reason heroes Portland Antifa is back at it attacking cops and trying to burn down a police station. But I am sure it was a “mostly peaceful protest”.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/08/11/portland-antifa-rioters-injure-police-after-returning-to-station-they-previously-tried-to-burn-down-n775036

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.11.2020 at 1:51 pm

      You mean Trump sent the feds into Portland again?!

      Because there’s no other way to explain why anti-fa would get out of control in Portland again–unless Trump had sent the feds to Portland again.

      1. John
        August.11.2020 at 1:53 pm

        Reason assured us that the only reason they were violent was because the evil Trump sent the feds in and asked for it or something. Oddly, there seems to be no feds involved here. It is almost like Antifa is a terrorist organization and reason was lying for them or something.

        1. Ken Shultz
          August.11.2020 at 2:00 pm

          Well, I don’t know why anti-fa is doing this, but I know that Trump must be to blame somehow. Because otherwise, anti-fa wouldn’t go around burning people’s businesses down. If it wasn’t for Trump, they’d be out giving back to the homeless or something.

          P.S. Someone actually said that to me a while ago. She was looking for time off so that she could “give back to the homeless”. I’ve got nothing against volunteering to help the homeless. I used to volunteer in a homeless shelter myself. But I never thought I was giving back to the homeless. They never gave me a thing!

          . . . unless they were veterans. But then I’m not “giving back the homeless”. I’m giving back to the veterans.

  6. DajjaI
    August.11.2020 at 2:01 pm

    The big fear is that California’s bail reforms could actually leave more people behind bars.

    No the big fear is that libertarians will be deemed ‘flight risk’ by default and will be held indefinitely. Why are we so self destructive?

    Bail is good. If no one is coming to your rescue then you need to take some time to consider your life choices. You think that only innocent people are sitting in jail? They are the rare exception, and we shouldn’t overturn the entire system for their sake. And even in those cases there are other factors that bail reform won’t address (e.g. ‘mental illness’ which is another case where no one wants to deal with their nonsense and they will end up in jail regardless).

    Bail isn’t a perfect system but it works fine for the most part. The solution to justice system abuses isn’t to reform or defund, but to decriminalize (drugs, sex, etc) and gradually reduce police budgets. And before you publicly accuse me of smoking crack, ask whether that will increase or decrease sympathy for police and the drug war.

Please to post comments