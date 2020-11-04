Election 2020

No One Has Won the Presidential Election (Yet)

Go to bed.

(Yasuhiro Ogawa/Jiji Press/Newscom)

No winner was determined on Election Day in three of the most important states for this year's presidential contest: Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

That means neither President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden has clinched the election. And there's a good chance that it will be several days before one of them does.

This is not an unexpected outcome! In fact, it is exactly the sort of scenario that political scientists and media outlets—including Reason—have been highlighting for months as a serious possibility. Three major factors that combined to delay a result: a large number of absentee ballots, high turnout, and a neck-to-neck race in several swing states.

In Pennsylvania, for example, state law prohibited election officials from even beginning to count the estimated 2 million mail-in ballots until polls closed on Tuesday. Some counties decided to hold off on opening those ballots until Wednesday morning. Unless in-person votes cast on Tuesday gave either Biden or Trump an unexpectedly insurmountable lead, there was never much hope that Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would be decided on Election Day itself.

Wisconsin is in a similar situation, with state officials forbidden from counting mail-in ballots early, as most other states do. About 1.9 million absentee ballots have been returned in Wisconsin, so unless in-person votes cast on Tuesday gave either Biden or Trump an unexpectedly insurmountable lead…well, you get the point.

In Michigan, some mail-in ballots were processed ahead of Election Day, but Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tells Politico that it will likely take until Friday for counting to be completed.

As of 12:45 on Wednesday morning, neither Biden nor Trump had declared victory or conceded the race. In brief remarks delivered from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he was "feeling good about where we are" but urged patience as the votes are counted.

"We knew this was gonna go long, but who knew it was going to go into tomorrow morning—maybe longer?" Biden said.

Around the same time, Trump tweeted (and then deleted) an unfounded allegation that the election was being stolen.

Early results on Tuesday seemingly shut the door on the possibility of a Biden landslide, but the Democratic challenger also hasn't lost any states that were essential to his most likely paths to an Electoral College victory. With more than a dozen states still up for grabs, the only state that appears to have "flipped" from its 2016 result is Arizona, which some outlets have called for Biden.

The Arizona results could be telling, since the state was one that processed mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day. Biden supporters hoping for a "blue shift" in results as mail-in ballots are counted in places like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin may take heart from the outcome in Arizona.

On the other hand, losing Arizona's 11 electoral votes is not a critical blow to Trump's campaign either. He seems to have avoided a wipeout by holding Florida and possibly Georgia—and Republicans appear on track to hold the Senate as well.

So the outcome will take a while to be settled. Assume good will on the part of election officials and volunteers facing unprecedented circumstances. Let all the votes be counted. Have patience.

  1. Trump Won Eric
    November.4.2020 at 1:04 am
  2. Red Rocks White Privilege
    November.4.2020 at 1:10 am

    Remember the good old days when you knew who was going to be your President before midnight Pacific time?

    There’s third-world countries that are less fucked-up in their election systems than we’re showing right now.

  3. Clark Gable
    November.4.2020 at 1:14 am

    85% of precincts reporting in Wisconsin – Trump ahead by 106,000 votes (51.2%)
    62% of precincts reporting in Michigan – Trump ahead by 308,000 votes (53.8%)
    87% of precincts reporting in Georgia – Trump ahead by 248,000 votes (52.2%)
    94% of precincts reporting in North Carolina – Trump ahead by 78,000 votes (50.1%)
    It’s over, fuckwad. Even with the SCOTUS-sanctioned fuckery you absolute fucking shanks were planning to pull in Pennsylvania you can’t win. Those 4 states put Trump at 273. Eat this fucking L with a spoon, and make sure to bottle your tears so that I can savor them like fine wine for another 4 years. LMFAO

    1. Overt
      November.4.2020 at 1:20 am

      It isn’t over. Each precinct is not the same population. If the outstanding precincts are large pop centers, they will swing the election.

      They really should change from “% Precincts” to “% Potential voters”

      1. Clark Gable
        November.4.2020 at 1:24 am

        There isn’t a precinct left in most of those states large enough to overcome the Trump advantage in votes. The only reason they haven’t been called yet is because the media complex is as apoplectic as they were in 2016 and are trying to bury it for a while so they can see if their left wing terrorists pull enough shit to change the outcome. Spoiler: they won’t.

        1. Ve-Ra
          November.4.2020 at 2:06 am

          If you look at where the voters are still out and what votes are still out GA is too close to call. It is Atlanta mail-in ballots still outstanding so heavy Dem. The Wis and Mich think they have enough mail ins to swing it.

  4. DaveSs
    November.4.2020 at 1:16 am

    Around the same time, Trump tweeted (and then deleted) an unfounded allegation that the election was being stolen.

    Pretty much a fact that officials in Philly are filling in ballots right now.

    We know that government actors are corrupt, why are we pretending that they are not corrupt when it comes to elections?

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      November.4.2020 at 1:24 am

      Pretty much a fact that officials in Philly are filling in ballots right now.

      Like I said earlier today, the absolute stupidity of the Pennsylvania AG to say what he said about the vote count is going to give Trump the ammunition he needs to contest any final result there. Also, states like NC, GA, and AZ have been stuck at vote counts for HOURS now.

      We’re past the election stage and entering the lawfare stage. It’s going to get incredibly ugly.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        November.4.2020 at 1:28 am

        Apparently, in Arizona Adrian Fontes, the Maricopa County Recorder, ordered election workers to stop counting same-day votes for four fucking hours, including while the polls were still open. He just opened himself up to a AZ GOP lawsuit for those reindeer games.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          November.4.2020 at 1:34 am

          In other news, Abortion Barbie, aka Wendy Davis, appears to have lost her state congressional seat, Donna Shalala lost her House seat, and Susan Collins appears to actually be on track to win her Senate seat. Those are three races I never would have expected to turn out like that.

    2. darkflame
      November.4.2020 at 1:24 am

      Yep. They need to have the feds count the fucking Philly ballots, because those cheating bastards have been doing their best to rig it all day.

      1. Clark Gable
        November.4.2020 at 1:32 am

        SCOTUS rigged it for them weeks ago when they decided they can count unsigned ballots with no postmarks for an indefinite period of time after election day. But it doesn’t matter because Trump’s going to take enough EC votes without PA.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          November.4.2020 at 1:44 am

          There’s likely going to be massive ballot harvesting fraud in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin to try and swing the election Biden’s way. Count on it. That’s why the networks have held off calling PA, NC, and GA for Trump all night.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            November.4.2020 at 1:45 am

            And once that happens, Trump’s lawyers are immediately going to challenge the results, which is when all hell breaks loose.

  5. goneGalt
    November.4.2020 at 1:22 am

    House = (D)
    Senate = (R)
    POTUS = Trump

    Zzzzzzzzz…

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    November.4.2020 at 1:22 am

    Look, I’m not saying it’s necessarily enough to sway the state, but those of us in PA are well aware that Philadelphia elections are seldom on the up and up. The county resisted the state’s attempt to standardize election systems for a reason.

    Anyway, I’m declaring myself president.

    1. goneGalt
      November.4.2020 at 1:24 am

      I, for one, welcome my new overlord.

  7. 7.62
    November.4.2020 at 1:29 am

    So is this the open thread that has been requested

    I say yes

