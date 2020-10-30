Reason Roundup

The Presidential Campaign Mercifully Heads Into the Homestretch

Plus: Biden should stop bragging about the Violence Against Women Act, Trump should stop bragging about tariffs, and more...

|

spnphotosten077835
(Larry Marano / SplashNews/Newscom)

From the Allegheny Plateau to the Florida coast to the wide-open spaces of the Upper Midwest, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will spend the last weekend of the 2020 presidential campaign crisscrossing the country in search of the last remaining undecided voters.

Trump, who trails in the (meaningless) national polls but seems to have a narrow path to victory in the Electoral College, plans to hold 11 rallies between now and Election Day, according to NBC News. He'll spend Friday at rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, then will hold a series of three events in different parts of Pennsylvania on Saturday. Stops in North Carolina and Florida on the final days of the campaign seem likely, though details remain sketchy for now.

Biden has run a low-key campaign in contrast to the president's high-profile public rallies—the challenger has left his home state of Delaware just three times in the past 10 days, The New York Times notes—but will make visits to Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin on Friday. He will spend Sunday in Pennsylvania.

The contrasting campaign styles match the tone of the two major candidates and reflect, to some extent, their closing messages to voters. That's especially true when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been the dominant story of the campaign and the year. As he has been for months, Trump is pushing the message that America is winning its battle against the disease, and that advances in treating COVID-19 mean precautions like social distancing and mask wearing are not necessary. Biden's more timid schedule recognizes the risks, particularly for individuals as old as the two candidates. "It's important to be responsible," Biden told The New York Times this week when asked about his slow campaign schedule.

This has really never been a campaign about policy—Trump has had a difficult time articulating a second-term agenda even when asked about it by friendly media, while Biden has luxuriated in simply being the anti-Trump.

Both men are likely to offload a significant portion of their agenda-setting to lieutenants, but that's not necessarily great news. Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller on Thursday outlined plans for even more restrictive immigration rules if Trump is reelected, including "limiting asylum grants, punishing and outlawing so-called sanctuary cities, expanding the so-called travel ban with tougher screening for visa applicants and slapping new limits on work visas," NBC News reported.

Meanwhile, Politico reported that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) is seeking to become Biden's Treasury secretary if he prevails. That would put her in a position to be one of the administration's leading voices for setting economic policy—but her ideas don't add up.

Unfortunately, those of us who believe in the unfettered movement of people and money don't have much to get excited about in these final days of the campaign.

Keep in mind that it's unlikely we'll know the outcome of the election on Tuesday night. In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, some counties won't even begin counting their piles of absentee ballots until Wednesday. The ultimate irony of the 2020 campaign is that a record number of votes have already been cast—more than 75 million—before the candidates hit the homestretch, but that all those early votes will translate into later-than-expected results.

Those early votes also change the dynamic of the campaign's final weekend. Instead of a last-minute appeal to would-be supporters (most of whom are already locked in), it's a battle for the souls of Pennsylvanians and Floridians who just now realized there's an election on Tuesday.

FREE MINDS

Don't buy Biden's message about the Violence Against Women Act, which he frequently brags about helping to write when he was a member of the Senate, writes Reason's Elizabeth Nolan Brown:

Biden's role in all of this may indeed reflect a genuine desire to help women. But it also reflects his longtime role as Democrats' for-better-or-worse standard-bearer—the party operator willing to go all-in on whatever centrist ideas have captured the zeitgeist and to give a folksy, do-gooder veneer to all sorts of ultimately ugly policies. In the years since, he has moved seamlessly from mischaracterizing fears about domestic violence to backing counterproductive and ineffective responses to more modern moral panics, like campus sexual assault. And he has continued to display a tendency for elevating faddish interpretations of progressive feminist advocacy that turn out to infantilize women, driving up their arrest rates and placing them in greater danger—all while portraying himself and the state as their saviors.

FREE MARKETS

Don't buy Trump's message about tariffs and protectionism, because the "America First" agenda has failed on just about every possible front, writes the Cato Institute's Scott Lincicome.

Tariffs didn't revive America's steel industry, reports The Wall Street Journal.

And Trump's trade war didn't boost the American manufacturing sector, writes Brad Polumbo at the Foundation for Economic Education.

ELECTION 2020

Final days of the campaign lightning round!

A federal appeals court has ruled that Minnesota can't accept absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day—even the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed, for now, post-election collection of mail-in ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Read The Washington Examiner's Tim Carney on the political realignment in western Pennsylvania that has bridged a decades-old political divide between bosses and workers.

Four days before the election, turnout has already exceeded 2016 levels in Hawaii. Big turnout is being reported in the potential swing states of Georgia and Texas too.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) has twisted himself into a hypocritical pretzel to defend Trump during the past four years. Now that Graham is in danger of losing his Senate race, Trump seems to be leaving him hung out to dry. You absolutely love to see it.

Graham's race is one of the most important Senate elections next week.

Libertarian Party presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen is unhappy about being left out (again) despite being on the ballot in all 50 states and being a potential spoiler in a few key places:

Finally, here's a sign that America's political state is perhaps a bit more fragile than it should be: Businesses in Washington, D.C., are already boarding up windows in advance of next week's election.

QUICK HITS

  • Civil libertarian journalist Glenn Greenwald resigned from The Intercept, which he founded in 2014, amid claims that he was being "censored" by the publication's editors, and it quickly turned into an ugly public feud.
  • New Yorkers are rediscovering the fact that cars are pretty great.

  • It's a metaphor for the election, I think?

NEXT: Should Parents Fear Marijuana Edibles in Their Kids' Halloween Candy? No.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:37 am

    …President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will spend the last weekend of the 2020 presidential campaign crisscrossing the country in search of the last remaining undecided voters.

    I would love to know who hasn’t yet made up their mind on these two.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      October.30.2020 at 9:55 am

      Hello.

      Re Greenwald.

      It always seems whenever these things happen and one of the founders leave, it’s never the bad person. It’s always the one who has principles.

      Gavin McInness helped found Vice and left as well.

      The media ignoring this crazy Biden story is all we need to know (as if we needed more) about how there is no ‘objective’ journalism or any interest at getting to the truth.

      Damn, just look at how this SCAMplancasedemic is being reported.

      Donald Trump is 100% correct. You don’t need social distancing or masks. It’s a SCAM. You heard me.

      1. JesseAz
        October.30.2020 at 10:22 am

        But Gavin left and convinced hundreds of minorities to form the biggest white supremacy group since the KKK.

        1. Tom Bombadil
          October.30.2020 at 10:33 am

          That ole’ Gavin could sell ice to eskimos.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:38 am

    Biden’s more timid schedule recognizes the risks…

    CAMPAIGNING ON FEAR

    1. Jerryskids
      October.30.2020 at 9:47 am

      Campaigning on fear only works if people actually think they have something to fear. Me, I have a dreadful fear of Joe Biden being elected and he’s not doing much to assuage that fear. I guess we’ll see how many other people are afraid.

    2. Don't look at me!
      October.30.2020 at 9:48 am

      Do we want a timid president?

      PS Joe Biden is a crook.

      1. Nardz
        October.30.2020 at 9:55 am

        The left must be crushed

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:39 am

    …do-gooder veneer to all sorts of ultimately ugly policies.

    But at least he has the veneer, which is what we’re all voting for. No?

  4. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 9:41 am

    http://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1321903976552505344?s=19

    I wonder how many organizations are copying our universities in having to do layoffs due to Covid-19 and yet sparing no expenses on DEI initiatives. That this is happening at all should be alarming. That it may be happening widely should be a wake-up call.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:42 am

    Civil libertarian journalist Glenn Greenwald resigned from The Intercept, which he founded in 2014, amid claims that he was being “censored” by the publication’s editors, and it quickly turned into an ugly public feud.

    Editors at the publication being super woke? Greenwald attacking someone? I can’t believe it.

    1. Overt
      October.30.2020 at 9:52 am

      I know you are being glib, but this has nothing to do with a newsroom being Woke. This is straight up partisan hackery. They were woke when they criticized Biden while Sanders was in the hunt. But as soon as Bernie left, they immediately circled the wagons around Uncle Joe.

    2. JesseAz
      October.30.2020 at 9:57 am

      You would hope the conflict would help Reason discover their own slide into group think, but doubtful. These are the same editors who defended ENB calling a large portion of individualist libertarians racist.

      1. JesseAz
        October.30.2020 at 10:01 am

        Speaking of which, had an interesting exchange with a Jo phone bank person. They asked who I was voting for and why. I actually responded and said I can not vote for someone who supports anti-racism and post modernism thoughrbbecausw the end of objectivity was the biggest threat to liberty. He responded that every candidate makes mistakes. I responded that she has had ample opportunity to learn what the anti racist movement was and make a response to it, and she hadn’t. He then responded with “well if you want to be racist that is up to you.”

        This is the ignorant shit happening with the libertarian party and it is embarrassing.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          October.30.2020 at 10:26 am

          LOL, really? That balloonhead is really going with the argument that not voting for JoJo is racist?

          The absolute state of the Libertarian party these days.

          1. JesseAz
            October.30.2020 at 10:34 am

            It was more an ignorant as to what anti racism is. The type of person who would support the nazis if they changed their names to We Love Puppies party. Complete ignorance as to what the ideology is or the fact that the anti racist movement requires actual racism.

      2. Y.A. Titties
        October.30.2020 at 10:14 am

        “These are the same editors who defended ENB calling a large portion of individualist libertarians racist.”

        Then demoted her.

        1. JesseAz
          October.30.2020 at 10:23 am

          Shes had other weeks off of the morning roundup. Usually coincides with a conference or one of her larger articles. See VAWA. She wasn’t demoted.

          1. Tom Bombadil
            October.30.2020 at 10:34 am

            It’s whoring season.

          2. Y.A. Titties
            October.30.2020 at 10:34 am

            JFC…

  6. Jerryskids
    October.30.2020 at 9:42 am

    Don’t buy Trump’s message about tariffs and protectionism

    Message: “I care”. As long as the message gets out, nobody gives a fuck about the substance. They haven’t cared at least since FDR helped the little guy by massively exacerbating and prolonging the Great Depression, and there was much rejoicing.

    1. Overt
      October.30.2020 at 9:59 am

      The sad thing for Trump is that he couldn’t out-tariff the democrats twice. Despite increasing the cost for me to buy appliances and a new grill with his steel tariffs, Trump couldn’t get the United Steel Workers Union to back him.

      https://www.usw.org/news/media-center/releases/2020/usw-backs-biden-harris-made-in-america-plan

      It may very well be that Trump still pulls in a lot of workers, but ultimately those unions were infiltrated by socialists long ago, and his tariffs aren’t ever going to be enough to win them over.

      The funny thing is the same criticism holds true for the Never Trumpers who have been carrying water for your mainstream leftists. They think they are building an alliance that will survive the test of time, but they will be thrown under the bus just as quickly as the USW disavowed Trump when it is convenient.

    2. JesseAz
      October.30.2020 at 10:05 am

      The problem is boehms infantile description of the issue. China and others are not free and open partners. China especially prosecuted billions of dollars on corporate theft and anti market practices every year. Retaliating against these practices is not anti libertarian, doing them unprovoked is. Trump has many clear statements on ending tariffs if other actors ended their practices as well. At the eruopean summits he has offered every partner a zero tariff if they respond in kind. They don’t want to. Recognizing global trade is not an idealized market system is the first step in a rational policy, something Boehm refuses to do.

      1. SQRLSY One
        October.30.2020 at 10:21 am

        https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/24/economy/us-china-trade-war-intl-hnk/index.html

        Trump promised to win the trade war with China. He failed

        Surprise, surprise! When one practices endless pussy-grabbing, the grabbed can often figure out how to become grabbers! What comes around, goes around! Who knew?

        Of course, all news sources that disagree with JesseSPAZ are “Marxists” or some such, so I am wasting my time, trying to get JesseSPAZ to EVER change His Perfect Mind, about ANYTHING!

        Other readers may benefit… AT the VERY least, diligent readers will perceive that not ALL supposed libertarians lust after an endless Trumptatorshit, or endless pussy-grabbing! So, I will continue to afflict the intellectually WAAAAY over-comfortable!

        1. JesseAz
          October.30.2020 at 10:25 am

          Wars don’t end in short time spans or single battles dipshit.

          Allowing tens of billions a year in theft for 3 decades is not winning the war either. Yet you seem to be okay with being a loser.

  7. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 9:43 am

    http://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1321914704063848456?s=19

    You got a smaller refund because the government let you keep more of your own money in your paychecks. Refunds are not bonus checks. It’s your own money. A smaller refund is GOOD, you absolute damned morons. I weep for this country’s collective IQ which plummets by the day.

    1. Anomalous
      October.30.2020 at 9:56 am

      A big refund means you fucked up on your withholding. Be better.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      October.30.2020 at 9:57 am

      LOL! This is freakin hilarious! Clueless people bitching because they are too stupid to look at their own paychecks…

  8. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    October.30.2020 at 9:43 am

    Hey Peanuts, the real media is finally covering the Hunter Biden controversy:

    <How a fake persona laid the groundwork for a Hunter Biden conspiracy deluge
    A 64-page document that was later disseminated by close associates of President Donald Trump appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm."

    One month before a purported leak of files from Hunter Biden's laptop, a fake "intelligence" document about him went viral on the right-wing internet, asserting an elaborate conspiracy theory involving former Vice President Joe Biden's son and business in China.

    The document, a 64-page composition that was later disseminated by close associates of President Donald Trump, appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm" called Typhoon Investigations, according to researchers and public documents.

    The author of the document, a self-identified Swiss security analyst named Martin Aspen, is a fabricated identity, according to analysis by disinformation researchers, who also concluded that Aspen's profile picture was created with an artificial intelligence face generator. The intelligence firm that Aspen lists as his previous employer said that no one by that name had ever worked for the company and that no one by that name lives in Switzerland, according to public records and social media searches.

    https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/how-fake-persona-laid-groundwork-hunter-biden-conspiracy-deluge-n1245387

    It’s all fucking made up! Fake faces, fake firms, fake authors!

    You fucking idiots were duped again!

    HILARIOUS! Trump Trash fooled again!

    1. Don't look at me!
      October.30.2020 at 9:51 am

      Fake news.

      1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        October.30.2020 at 9:58 am

        A Tucker Carlson “backed off” this fake scandal last night out of concern for Hunter Biden’s mental health.

        Ratfuckers just aren’t as good as they used to be.

        1. Ilych
          October.30.2020 at 10:08 am

          You appear to know this is going to end Biden.

    2. Troglodyte Rex
      October.30.2020 at 10:01 am

      Peanuts? Is that supposed to reference the peanut gallery? You know, that racist term used to denigrate blacks due to their seating section in theatres?

      Fucking racist pedophile.

      1. JesseAz
        October.30.2020 at 10:07 am

        Its what pedos call each other on the forums.

    3. JesseAz
      October.30.2020 at 10:06 am

      Youre just sad at this point. Even worse than jeff.

    4. Gulan Kath
      October.30.2020 at 10:07 am

      So it’s real and Hiunter sold access and favors, but some other guy wrote something which upset you, got it.

    5. Ilych
      October.30.2020 at 10:12 am

      “Fake faces, fake firms, fake authors!”

      Conspicuously absent in that list, emails and hard drives.

    6. Tom Bombadil
      October.30.2020 at 10:15 am

      The lamest misdirection ever.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:44 am

    …Trump reportedly squashed a Justice Department investigation into a Turkish bank.

    Trump is so unsophisticated that he doesn’t know the word quash.

    Also, let’s hope that there are emails showing Erdogan went through Barron to get to the president.

  10. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 9:44 am

    http://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1322170980685533186?s=19

    Looks like a scene of the elites from Hunger Games

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:44 am

    Chinese authorities arrested a man for reading Wikipedia.

    He was supposed to stick to editing it.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:46 am

    Can companies lure workers back to offices with free lunches and other goodies?

    Businesses love paying office rent so much they’re willing to spend extra on filling them?

    1. Cy
      October.30.2020 at 10:07 am

      Exactly. This seems to be a huge side effect of the virus that no one wants to talk about.

      How’s commercial real estate going to do when all of these businesses refuse to renew?

      How much fuel are we saving?

      How much more efficient is it to not collectively move millions of people, millions of miles, to sit at computers they have in their homes?

      How can people get sexually harassed at an office they never visit?

      How can you have an on the job injury or an office you never visit?

      How much are companies saving on insurance policies they no longer need to carry for offices they no longer need to rent?

  13. wihiv18517
    October.30.2020 at 9:46 am

  14. Don't look at me!
    October.30.2020 at 9:47 am

    Businesses in Washington, D.C., are already boarding up windows in advance of next week’s election.
    So racist.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:47 am

    New Yorkers remembering that the reason we have cars is because we love freedom and the car is the greatest symbol of freedom imaginable is the most New Yorker thing I can imagine.

    Yeah, freedom to kill the environment.

    1. Jerryskids
      October.30.2020 at 9:52 am

      The reason we have cars is so that we can run over mostly peaceful protestors when they threaten to kill us.

    2. John
      October.30.2020 at 9:59 am

      Because says clean environment like a dirty subway car.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:48 am

    A New York City man recently fell about 15 feet into a pit of rats when a sidewalk sinkhole opened under his feet

    “That’s disgusting!” cried the rats.

    1. Anomalous
      October.30.2020 at 9:58 am

      Were the rats having a pizza party at the time?

    2. JesseAz
      October.30.2020 at 10:09 am

      The sequels to Indiana Jones keep getting worse.

  17. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    October.30.2020 at 9:49 am

    New York = Rat Pit

    Sounds about right.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    October.30.2020 at 9:51 am

    A federal appeals court has ruled that Minnesota can’t accept absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day—even the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed, for now, post-election collection of mail-in ballots in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

    Rules are meant to be broken when procrastinated votes are at stake.

    1. John
      October.30.2020 at 10:00 am

      The Supreme Court allowed the laws in those states to be followed. The law in Minnesota is different. Both decisions are just enforcing state law as written. I am unsure why that is such a hard concept for ENB to grasp.

  19. bobby oshea
    October.30.2020 at 9:53 am

    “Civil libertarian journalist Glenn Greenwald resigned from The Intercept, which he founded in 2014, amid claims that he was being “censored” by the publication’s editors, and it quickly turned into an ugly public feud.”

    Nothing to see here. Move along. Just some ugly feuding. No deeper meaning to be examined.

  20. Commenter_XY
    October.30.2020 at 9:53 am

    No mention of MN Team D political leaders suppressing the 1-A right of free assembly in MN by Birdbrain Boehm. Only n=250 people allowed at the Trump campaign rally. Total bullshit.

    I thought this was a libertarian oriented publication. They should be protesting this violation of 1-A.

    1. JesseAz
      October.30.2020 at 10:10 am

      Local news.

    2. Commenter_XY
      October.30.2020 at 10:16 am

      PS: Joe Biden is corrupt AF!

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      October.30.2020 at 10:17 am

      Open wider, Commenter_XY.

      The reckoning — for bigoted, half-educated, superstitious and gullible clingers — begins next week.

      1. Y.A. Titties
        October.30.2020 at 10:23 am

        If you’re just going to mail it in why bother.

      2. Commenter_XY
        October.30.2020 at 10:28 am

        You need to win the election first, Arthur. I see a some ‘pucker factor’ is settling in for you. Yeah, I’d start getting nervous right about now, too. You seem a little testy these days. Can’t imagine why.

        I mean, the floodgates are opening on Quid Pro Joe’s family business deals, and the electorate is asking questions, even if CNN/MSDNC/Etc will not.

        Besides, Brain-Dead Biden is up 10 points in the polls! Don’t you believe them? 🙂

  21. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 9:54 am

    http://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1322082224448045056?s=19

    The left…

    1. Commenter_XY
      October.30.2020 at 9:55 am

      Fucking hilarious….Hopefully that will be the look on November 6th when we pretty much will know who won.

  22. Tom Bombadil
    October.30.2020 at 9:56 am

    “That’s especially true when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been the dominant story of the campaign and the year. ”

    Trump was impeached. Biden has been shown to be as corrupt as they come.

    And the top story is a flu virus.

  23. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 9:59 am

    Hunter Biden Email 100% Authentic, Forensic Analysis Concludes https://t.co/YMZRO7PMr2

    1. JesseAz
      October.30.2020 at 10:12 am

      Wait… but spb used a fake document only the left has apparently seen to prove other items are fake or something. Ignore the public witnesses, corroborated emails, wire transfers in the senate report, agreement with secret service flight logs. Etc

  24. Jerryskids
    October.30.2020 at 9:59 am

    I wouldn’t get too excited about the election drawing to a close, that’s just Act I of the drama. Act II is the legal wrangling over which invalid votes should be counted, Act III is the big shootout. Act IV sets the stage for the endless sequels that re-hash the same storyline, much like the Halloween franchise.

    1. wihiv18517
      October.30.2020 at 10:00 am

    2. John
      October.30.2020 at 10:02 am

      I am increasingly convinced that Biden is going to lose by beyond the margin of fraud and knows it. Thus everything from the polls to the media claiming the Hunter Biden emails are an evil Russian plot is just to create a myth that the election was stolen to tell the faithful.

      1. JesseAz
        October.30.2020 at 10:13 am

        Him running to a stop in Minnesota is very revealing.

        1. John
          October.30.2020 at 10:17 am

          The early results showing him running behind in Philadelphia and the Rasmussen poll that shows Trump at 30% among black voters is as well. Yes, 30% seems insanely high, but even if it is off by a third, that means Trump gets 20% of the black vote and Biden is doomed. I mean how wrong could it be?

          1. JesseAz
            October.30.2020 at 10:27 am

            30% agrees with at least 2 other polls.

          2. Red Rocks White Privilege
            October.30.2020 at 10:35 am

            At this point, I can’t trust any of the polls that come out. 30% black vote for Trump? Biden up by 17% in Wisconsin? A few point-advantage I could buy, but these guys’ methodologies seem to be completely out of whack.

        2. Tom Bombadil
          October.30.2020 at 10:24 am

          He’s hoping to at least match Mondale.

      2. Commenter_XY
        October.30.2020 at 10:20 am

        May it be as you say = Biden is going to lose by beyond the margin of fraud

        But I am not holding my breath on this. The bottom line is that Team R has to turn out voters like mad. That way, the mail ballots are irrelevant. They have to show up and vote.

        I see the crowds and it is really amazing. But I also see the polls, and the efforts of Team D with mail ballots and subverting election law.

        My gut tells me this will be agonizingly close. Watch PA.

        1. Tom Bombadil
          October.30.2020 at 10:25 am

          The only way Biden wins is through cheating, which is very possible.

        2. Brandybuck
          October.30.2020 at 10:29 am

          Crowds in red state. No crowds in blue states. What matters are the swing states. And some crowds there. But crowds aren’t votes. We need to actually count the votes.

          Don’t let your bubble fool you. Everyone is in a bubble and only sees what they want to see. Trump supporters may be more vocal, but that does mean the Trump is a shoe-in.

          The best indicator are the congressional races. Ignore the honking horns and signs, does it look like the GOP will take back the House and keep the Senate? Or not? I think they will keep the Senate, but I can’t see them taking back the House. In our new manichean world, how the House goes is how the Presidency will go.

          1. John
            October.30.2020 at 10:34 am

            It looks very good for the Senate. I would be shocked if the GOP lost the Senate. As far as the House goes, there is no way to tell. The House is a collection of 535 local races of which there is almost no accurate public polling. Yes, probably 400 of those races are locked in one way or another. But there is almost no reliable data on the races that will swing control of the House one way or the other. So, I don’t think anyone can make an intelligent prediction about the House one way or another.

          2. Commenter_XY
            October.30.2020 at 10:36 am

            Brandy, now that is where you are not quite correct = No crowds in blue states.

            POTUS Trump turned out over 20K in the People’s Republic of NJ, in Wildwood, NJ. That doesn’t count the thousands lining the streets. Now I live in an affluent town in South Jersey. In this now liberal town (used to be staunchly conservative), there was a ‘Trump Convoy’ going right down Main Street. And not a little one.

            At the shore, there are Boat Parades.

            Regarding House races in NJ, I see a clean sweep by Team D. Why? Because we are about to witness the greatest religious event of our lifetime. How, you ask? Well on November 3, we will have tens of thousands of dead zombie voters suddenly resurrect for one day – election day – and then return to their eternal sleep here in the People’s Republic of NJ. Just watch.

            PS: Joe Biden is corrupt AF!

        3. John
          October.30.2020 at 10:32 am

          The problem with the polls is they are too good for Biden. You can’t square the claims of Biden having a lead with the underlying numbers. The same polls that show Biden ahead will show Trump getting 20% of the black vote and 35% or more of the Hispanic vote. Both of those things cannot be true. There is no way Trump loses while getting those percentages of blacks and Hispanics.

          The other thing is that the polls are based on whatever turnout model the pollster guesses is correct. Red Rocks Rockin made a very interesting point on here yesterday. We are in the process of a political realignment whereby the Republicans are now a populist nationalist party and the Democrats are an elite internationalist party. That is doing all sorts of things to the electorate and making the existing turnout models useless. I think that has made it impossible for the polls to figure out what is going on and adjust the polls to being more accurate before the election after the usual 8 months of gaslighting the public that the Democrat is so far ahead they can’t lose.

    3. Brandybuck
      October.30.2020 at 10:23 am

      Yes. The next three months (years?) are going to make the 2000 election results seem like a dress rehearsal. I expect some actual violence to erupt on occasion.

      Remember that photo of the bawling college chick back in 2016? Yeah, magnify that by a couple of factors, and apply it to whichever side loses. Whichever side.

      1. JesseAz
        October.30.2020 at 10:28 am

        I expect some actual violence to erupt on occasion.

        Just call it peaceful protesting as you’ve been doing all year.

  25. Tom Bombadil
    October.30.2020 at 10:01 am

    “Civil libertarian journalist Glenn Greenwald resigned from The Intercept, which he founded in 2014, amid claims that he was being “censored” by the publication’s editors, and it quickly turned into an ugly public feud.”

    From the little I’ve read, this feud sounds mostly like they agree on the facts:

    Greenwald says the editors want to censor him.

    The editors say Greenwald thinks he’s too VIP to be censored.

  26. Cy
    October.30.2020 at 10:01 am

    Trump is crushing it! The anarchists, communists and neo-federal fascists will stay on their heels another 4 years! Biden is cooked and I can only hope that his family sees actual jail time for their crimes.

    1. Commenter_XY
      October.30.2020 at 10:23 am

      Wray needs to be summarily dismissed
      The FBI needs to be downsized
      There are a lot of bad actors at DOJ and State that need to leave
      The Federal bureaucracy in DC needs to be downsized
      Gina Haspel…well, she needs to be more forthcoming…or leave

      A lot of fucking people belong in jail.

  27. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 10:02 am

    http://twitter.com/KurtSchlichter/status/1322052581238059009?s=19

    Pretty happy to have a GOP that can contain Lil’ Wayne.

    1. Nardz
      October.30.2020 at 10:04 am

      http://twitter.com/LisaMarieBoothe/status/1322172901920022528?s=19

      If Brett Favre, Jack Nicklaus, Lil Wayne, and Lil Pump all support Trump, imagine what kind of broad coalition exists out there in the electorate.

      1. Ilych
        October.30.2020 at 10:10 am

        No way, Biden is obviously ahead by 15 points in every state.

  28. End Child Unemployment
    October.30.2020 at 10:03 am

    To Ken Shultz: I voted for Trump, and comments you’ve written here significantly influenced my decision. One of my largest factors was the information you provided about middle east peace deals the Trump administration has negotiated. I was a Gary Johnson voter in 2016 & 2012, and didn’t vote in 2008. I live in Washington state so it’s largely symbolic, but I thought you’d like to know you’ve influenced someone.

    1. Cy
      October.30.2020 at 10:11 am

      I have a lot of friends and family in Washington state. I was born their. I think there’s a good chance it may go purple and a slight chance it goes red this election. Chaz may already be out of the news cycle, but it rocked the very foundations of the nearby populace. There was looting a stones throw from Medina. It didn’t go unnoticed.

      1. End Child Unemployment
        October.30.2020 at 10:36 am

        I’m setting my expectations low because in the past people’s ability to cling to blue orthodoxy has continually shocked me. I have seen this year people seem a bit more willing to speak heresies in public.

        I talked to a guy who worked at Asado, a prominent steakhouse in Tacoma, a day before they closed down for now 3 months. Always 100% booked, can’t eat there without a reservation. The type of restaurant that should be able to survive the COVID restrictions. Their web announcement said they were closing for “employee and customer safety” but the guy told me the real reason is they can’t break even with Inslee’s constantly changing rules. He was pissed. I said and he agreed that in a strongly democrat state you would expect the governor would not be screwing small businesses but helping megacorps, but Home Depot and Walmart haven’t closed one day since lockdowns started.

  29. Tom Bombadil
    October.30.2020 at 10:04 am

    “It’s a metaphor for the election, I think?”

    Meh, but it is literally NYC.

  30. John
    October.30.2020 at 10:04 am

    https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/10/30/the-morning-briefing-who-had-lil-wayne-chillin-with-trump-on-their-2020-bingo-cards-n1106443

    Lil Wayne endorses Trump. Every “smart” white person informs me Trump is a racist. They only way I can square those two facts is that it must be that white liberals really do think black people need smart white people to do their thinking for them. Of course, it is everyone but liberals who is racist.

  31. CharlesDMazur
  32. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 10:06 am

    http://twitter.com/TomFitton/status/1322175088997867522?s=19

    ALERT: “Pennsylvania’s voting rolls are such a mess that even PA can’t tell court details of how dirty or clean they are!” 800,000 inactive names on the rolls! Chief Justice Roberts decision is helping create perfect storm of #VoterFraud.

  33. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:07 am

    This fact-check is seriously “Robert Byrd was actually an Exalted Cyclops of the KKK, not a Grand Wizard”
    https://twitter.com/emzanotti/status/1322172732772098050

  34. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:08 am

    This is outstanding. NBC News dug up some weird Hunter Biden decoy story that nobody has ever heard of and is pretending that it’s the real Hunter Biden story and they’ve debunked it. Wow. This is a brand new low for a terrible outlet.
    https://twitter.com/EddieZipperer/status/1322124501111480322

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.30.2020 at 10:09 am

      https://twitter.com/EddieZipperer/status/1322168240605405185

      President Trump has never even mentioned the document
      @NBCNews
      writes about here, and they’re forced to admit that fact in their attempt to connect it to him:

      1. Ra's al Gore
        October.30.2020 at 10:10 am

        https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1321972519306485760

        In order to avoid scrutinizing the real story, NBC is busy debunking a fake story about Hunter Biden that was shared a grand total of 5,000 times across Facebook and Twitter

    2. Ilych
      October.30.2020 at 10:11 am

      Yeah Palin’s Buttplug was trying to distract with it upthread.

      1. John
        October.30.2020 at 10:19 am

        Go out and find something fake, pretend it matters, and then use the fake document to discredit the real ones by a completely fabricated guilt by association. Fake documents exist, therefore these documents must be fake is the logic.

        Of course the irony of the very same media who spent four years treating the Steele dossier as gospel truth not complaining about a document created by a private intelligence firm is something so large only the major media is capable of creating it.

    3. JesseAz
      October.30.2020 at 10:18 am

      See the pedo above.

    4. Tom Bombadil
      October.30.2020 at 10:29 am

      If an 8 year-old came up with a strawman misdirection story like that, I’d give him a D-. Beyond lame.

      1. Tom Bombadil
        October.30.2020 at 10:31 am

        And the worst part is not that NBC news is that stupid.

        It’s that NBC news thinks ‘we’ are that stupid. I daresay I’m a bit offended.

  35. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:10 am

    https://twitter.com/peterjhasson/status/1322003570422677505

    NEW: Forensic analysis of the metadata of the Hunter Biden email at the center of the NYPost expose shows it’s 100% authentic,
    @AndrewKerrNC
    reports

  36. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:13 am

    https://twitter.com/PartymanRandy/status/1322161019880427525

    NBC will do this

    NYT will give some mid-level bureaucrat anonymity and lie about him being a senior aide to Trump

    Twitter and Facebook will literally ban negative info about Biden

    And they call you a conspiracy theorist if you think they’re not above tinkering with the polls

    @TimMurtaugh

    NBC is trying to dupe you into thinking the Biden pay-to-play scandal has been debunked. It has not.

    This NBC tweet is about a random document almost no one has seen. It’s not connected to what Bobulinski is accusing Joe Biden of.

    NBC is actively running interference for Biden.

  37. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 10:14 am

    F Miss Lindsey Graham, but this photo is hilarious

    http://twitter.com/izzybelle1964/status/1320894408968065025?s=19

  38. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:15 am

    https://twitter.com/JamesRosenTV/status/1321927288716480515

    EXCLUSIVE: A
    @TheJusticeDept
    official confirms that in 2019, the
    @FBI
    opened up a criminal investigation into “Hunter Biden and his associates,” focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today. More very soon on your
    @WeAreSinclair
    stations.

  39. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:15 am

    https://twitter.com/GScottSays/status/1321997428753604608

    So concerned about disinformation is
    @NBCNews
    that is digs up a phony document no one has ever heard of, pretends everyone was talking about it, mixes in references to a real scandal in order to make readers conflate the two…sounds like…disi…nform…ation…

  40. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:16 am

    https://twitter.com/Rossputin/status/1322005760780369922

    Story designed to confuse the public and willingly gullible reporters into thinking that the actual Hunter Biden emails are part of this fake thing. You don’t have to think the Hunter story is very important to realize what’s going on here.

    @KimStrassel

    I can say i have never seen this document, nor have i read anything quoting it.
    I can also say it therefore bears zero relevance on the legitimate evidence about Hunter Biden’s biz, via laptop and Bobulinski.

  41. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:17 am

    Ya know, I’m fine with crushing the Fortune 500 now.

    https://twitter.com/i/events/1321944220228202496

    Walmart removes guns and ammunition from store floors amid civil unrest
    The retailer said that the decision was prompted by protests and looting in Philadelphia sparked by the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man with mental health issues who approached them while carrying a knife. While guns and ammunition won’t be stocked on shelves, they will still be available for sale.

    1. Mother's Lament
      October.30.2020 at 10:23 am

      Have looters mostly peaceful protesters targeted gun stores yet?
      I imagine that the staff might be a little to dangerous to peacefully protest against, so maybe peacefully protesting the Walmart gun aisles might be more lucrative.

  42. Mother's Lament
    October.30.2020 at 10:17 am

    “Meanwhile, Politico reported that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) is seeking to become Biden’s Treasury secretary if he prevails.”

    Cripes! Bite the pillow America.

  43. Brandybuck
    October.30.2020 at 10:20 am

    Tariffs are the stupidest thing ever. That both Democrats and Republicans think they will make ‘Murica Grate Again is just sad.

    Tariffs are taxes. As such they need to originate in the House, voted on by Senate, and signed by the President. And morally they need to be low and uniform, if they exist at all.

    Trump made them the central to his programs, but the Democrats love them too. They are an abomination fueled by economic ignorance.

    1. sarcasmic
      October.30.2020 at 10:29 am

      But, but, but four dimensional chess! Trump wants free trade! Trump’s protecting American jobs! He can do it all!!!!

      1. JesseAz
        October.30.2020 at 10:31 am

        More shitty strawman huh? Stick to your socks.

    2. JesseAz
      October.30.2020 at 10:31 am

      If all costs to a business are taxes then so is corporate theft. So are security costs. Shit you fail to recognize.

  44. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:20 am

    Enabling his meth and crack addicted son by using him as his bagman for millions of dollars. Father of the year.

    https://twitter.com/fadde/status/1322154957034778624
    If Joe Biden was willing to sacrifice his own son in order in lining his pockets, what do you think he’ll do to us?

    1. Commenter_XY
      October.30.2020 at 10:25 am

      That is the question I have been asking as well. You really have to wonder about Brain-Dead Biden…what kind of dickhead uses his drug-addicted kid to negotiate deals?

  45. Nardz
    October.30.2020 at 10:22 am

    http://twitter.com/newzealblog/status/1321989125759766528?s=19

    THREAT: ‘Shut Down DC’ Releases Target Maps to ‘Confront’ Trump’s Campaign Officials and Supporters at Home

    “It is clear that Shut Down DC will not allow the election to be ‘won’ until the victor is Joe Biden.”

  46. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:23 am

    https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/10/29/dont-get-suckered-by-the-establishment-psyop-n2578887?299

    Oh, we were totally off in 2016 but we totally get Trump voters now and can poll them accurately.

    Oh, we’ve been doing everything we can to make sure you don’t here at thing about the evidence showing Hoover Biden was auctioning off, intros to Pappy for a of couple hookers and a baggie of crank, but we’re going to be totally honest about our Democrat +15 weighted polls.

    Trust us – we’re the press!

    Then they hint that if you vote it won’t count because they’ll just steal the final score. All this talk about election fraud – they want it! They want you scared of fraud. They want you to think, “Why bother, since dead people’s ballots will swamp mine.” The simple fact is that the GOP is on the job this time. We’re winning the vast majority of election court cases and we’re going to be there on the ground watching the counts. Remember, you can only steal a very close election – think of the logistics of filling out 10,000 ballots, and the red flags that would go up from Republican observers if someone backs up his Chevy to a count room with 3,000 Biden ballots he just happened to “find” in his trunk. Election theft is possible, but it’s hard when everyone’s looking and impossible when it isn’t razor close. Your vote will count – but only if you cast it.

    Then they threaten you.

    If you patriots dare stand up for your rights and exercise your sovereignty by appointing a justice who has read the Constitution, we’ll get revenge!

    If you reelect Trump, we’ll take to the streets.

    Conform or else!

    Bring it, sissies.

  47. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:30 am

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1321964477315751936

    If the “second wave” is going to be worst than the first, what was the point in the first lockdown?

    Prof Carl Heneghan: “People calling for lockdown need to realise that it is a blunt tool that will just kick the can down road.”

  48. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:31 am

    https://twitter.com/MichaelEWebber/status/1321878671213416448

    Incredible traffic jam in Paris as people try to leave the city before 9 pm curfew and before confinement begins at midnight. Traffic is barely moving in every direction as far as the eye can see. Lots of honking and frustrated drivers.

  49. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:31 am

    https://twitter.com/OfWudan/status/1321918144118738946

    Welcome to London.

    Families buy groceries completely unphased by the man stabbed to death just outside of the glass.

    Everyday life.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.30.2020 at 10:32 am

      https://twitter.com/CatholicArena/status/1321753125187977216

      The Catholic woman beheaded while she attended Mass this morning in Nice, France was in her 70s.

      The terrorist shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before beheading her and another Catholic, before then stabbing another Catholic to death.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        October.30.2020 at 10:32 am

        https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/1321792638589304832

        The former Prime Minister of Malaysia reacted to a series of Islamic terror attacks in France by tweeting, “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”

  50. Sevo
    October.30.2020 at 10:32 am

    “Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US”
    […]
    “Former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service director Dan Ashe agreed that wolves were recovered and said it’s time for the agency to “move on” to help other imperiled wildlife. But he questioned the announcement coming so close to the election…”
    https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Trump-officials-end-gray-wolf-protections-across-15685737.php

    The wolves are fine, but TRUMP!!!!!!!!

  51. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:34 am

    https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1321998480886280192

    Wanted: assessment of why Bush-era war criminals are suddenly the darlings of the Rachel Maddow #Resistance-and-smart glasses set, and are being welcomed as thought leaders in the modern Democratic Party. They share more than just a dislike of Donald Trump.

  52. Ra's al Gore
    October.30.2020 at 10:35 am

    https://twitter.com/JMichaelWaller/status/1322043912337395713

    Two US Capitol Police (responsible for Congress) told me that Washington DC
    @MayorBowser
    has instructed the DC metropolitan police to “slow walk” any responses to distress calls from Senator Mitch McConnell’s house on Capitol Hill.

  53. Sevo
    October.30.2020 at 10:36 am

    “Quit accepting SAT and ACT test scores, court tells University of California”
    […]
    “The University of California, which has stopped requiring applicants to take the SAT or the ACT, cannot allow prospective students to submit their scores on the standardized tests, a state appeals court said Thursday in a victory for students with disabilities…”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/education/article/Quit-accepting-SAT-and-ACT-test-scores-court-15686999.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    Some ‘victory’; now your degree is worth every bit as much as some kid’s GED.

Please to post comments