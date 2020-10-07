Jo Jorgensen

Jo Jorgensen Beating the Polling Spread in 4 States; Each Voted for Trump in 2016

Libertarian faces potential "spoiler" charge in Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa, and Georgia.

|

JoJorg
(Paul Hennessy/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Four weeks before Election Day, third-party presidential candidates continue to lag in the polls compared to the spike year of 2016, when 5.7 percent of the electorate went nontraditional for POTUS. In the RealClearPolitics average of the last five national polls, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen sits at just 2 percent, while the Green Party's Howie Hawkins is at a temporarily high 1.4 percent that will revert closer to 1 once the next poll rolls over. (Also, if Hawkins, in the face of near-fanatical Democratic voter motivation this year, tops 2016 nominee Jill Stein's 1.1 percent, I will eat a Dodgers hat on live television.)

Still, there remains potential yet for Libertarians and even Greens to be labeled "spoilers" depending on how this high-intensity election plays out. Jorgensen is polling higher than the gap between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in four key states, each of which Trump won in 2016: Ohio and North Carolina, where Biden currently leads, and Iowa and Georgia, where the incumbent retains a tiny advantage.

Here are those state races, ranked by the percentage-point distance between the third-party candidate and the margin between the top two.

1) Ohio, +2.3

Polling percentages: Biden 45.5, Trump 44.5, Jorgensen 3.3, Hawkins 0.8, other/not voting/undecided 6.5 (four polls)

Forecast: Rated a toss-up by 12 out of 14 prognosticators, with the other two leaning Trump. "Ohio looked like a red state a year ago," noted Cleveland.com last week. "Heading into the presidential debate, it's clearly a toss-up."

2016 results: Trump 51.7, Hillary Clinton 43.6, Gary Johnson 3.2, Jill Stein 0.8, Richard Duncan 0.4

2) North Carolina, +1.0 

Polling percentages: Biden 45.8, Trump 44.6, Jorgensen 2.0, Hawkins 0.6, Constitution Party nominee Don Blankenship 0.4 (in eight polls), other/not voting/undecided 6.2 (17 polls)

Forecast: 13/14 toss-up, with one leaning Biden. "Most every political veteran in North Carolina, Democrat or Republican, is expecting a close race," reported The New York Times on September 26. "Each of the last three presidential races in the state has been decided by less than four percentage points….[And] a number of people in the state have already voted: Absentee ballots began going out to the state's voters three weeks ago."

2016 results: Trump 49.8, Clinton 46.2, Johnson 2.7, Stein 0.3

3) Iowa, +1.0

Polling percentages: Trump 45.8, Biden 44.8, Jorgensen 2.0, Hawkins 0.7 (in 3 polls), other/not voting/undecided 6.8 (five polls)

Forecast: 9/14 rate it a toss-up, with five leaning Trump. Reports CNN this week: "Trump's campaign canceled its planned television advertising in Iowa and Ohio this week, focusing its spending on states where Trump is behind even as polls show he is neck-and-neck with Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the two Midwestern states."

2016 results: Trump 51.2, Clinton 41.7, Johnson 3.8, Evan McMullin 0.8, Stein 0.7, Darrell Castle (Constitution Party) 0.3, Lynn Kahn (New Independent) 0.1, Dan Vacek (Legal Marijuana Now) 0.1

4) Georgia, +0.6

Polling percentages: Trump 46.6, Biden 45.1, Jorgensen 2.1, Hawkins 1.0, other/not voting/undecided 5.6 (11 polls, four with Hawkins)

Forecast: 12/14 toss-up, with two leaning Trump. "In a wild 2020 election shaped by pandemic, protests and polarizing politics," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote last week, "suburban women could well determine the fate of Georgia's presidential race, two U.S. Senate elections and down-ballot contests. And both parties have sharpened their pitches to win over the once-reliably Republican bloc."

2016 results: Trump 50.4, Clinton 45.4, Johnson 3.0, Evan McMullin 0.3

Bonus state: Alaska, +/- ?

That's a question mark because for some foolish reason POLLSTERS AREN'T INCLUDING THIRD-PARTY CANDIDATES IN ALASKA, NOT EVEN ONCE. This is a particularly unwise tactic in the Last Frontier since voters there are as likely as any in the union to vote against the grain—a combined 12.2 percent for non-Dems/Repubs in 2016. Ralph Nader got 10.1 percent of the vote there in 2000; Ross Perot got 28.4 percent of the vote in 1992.

Forecast: 13/14 prognosticators peg this race as likely or leaning Republican, and fair enough—Alaska has voted for the last 13 consecutive GOP presidential nominees, and by at least 14 percentage points for the past six. "Alaska's values are the values of the Libertarian Party," Jorgensen told the Juneau Empire last month. "We believe in the individual, we believe that people have the right to make their own decisions and we shouldn't be bossed around by the people in Washington. The federal government is too big, too nosy, too, bossy and the worst part is, they usually end up hurting the very people they're trying to help."

2016 results: Trump 51.3, Clinton 36.6, Johnson 5.9, Stein 1.8, Castle 1.2, Reform Party nominee Rocky De La Fuente 0.4

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Quo Usque Tandem
    October.7.2020 at 1:34 pm

    “I will eat a Dodgers hat on live television.)”

    Make that a scat sandwich and I’ll watch.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.7.2020 at 1:43 pm

      Dodgers, scat, what;s the difference?

      1. Anne
        October.7.2020 at 1:54 pm

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.7.2020 at 1:40 pm

    2) North Carolina, +1.0
    Polling percentages: Biden 45.8, Trump 44.6, Jorgensen 2.0

    Using a Pentium? 2.0 – (45.8 – 44.6 —> 1.2) —> 0.8 not 1.0. The other three are ok.

  3. NOYB2
    October.7.2020 at 1:41 pm

    Libertarian faces potential “spoiler” charge in Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa, and Georgia.

    Well, that’s something to be really proud of when Harris and the Democrats finally turn the US into a socialist shithole!

    But, hey, leave it to a big-L Libertarian to ignore Duverger’s law and pretend like we live in a multi-party system. It’s not like Jo cares about achieving libertarian outcomes anyway, all she cares about is good libertarian talking points.

    1. Brandybuck
      October.7.2020 at 1:45 pm

      Libertarians are NOT Republicans. Your assumption that they will be sad when the Republicans lose is unwarranted. They don’t want EITHER side to win. We’re either going to get a socialist shithole or a fascist shithole. Libertarians are opposed to shitholes regardless of flavor.

      1. Inigo Montoya
        October.7.2020 at 1:58 pm

        THIS

        Very well said.

      2. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.7.2020 at 2:00 pm

        What is fascist, anyway?

      3. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------
        October.7.2020 at 2:03 pm

        I used to vote Libertarian, and if there was no libertarian in a local race, I voted Republican. Not anymore. I cannot bring myself to vote for a Republican ever again. Now I now have nothing in common with the GOP, except for the 2nd Amendment. Of course, I can’t bring myself to vote for a Democrat, so I am going to be leaving some blank spaces on the ballot.

        1. Nardz
          October.7.2020 at 2:15 pm

          You’d do better to leave a blank space in the world. You’d be much better off.

          But, regardless of eunuch, the libertarian position has become utterly irrational. Rs are also bad, and Trump isn’t “presidential”, so who cares if we get full on totalitarianism like Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany?
          Apparently tariffs and any level of immigration restrictions or requirements = Green New Deal, critical race theory based social credit score enforced by Big Business and government, nationalization of healthcare, Supreme Court packing and legislation via judicial fiat, multitudes of new taxes, and gun confiscation.
          You may deserve the totalitarianism you effectively shill for, but I and others don’t.

      4. SIV
        October.7.2020 at 2:24 pm

        Trump isn’t exactly a Republican and a substantial portion of his base doesn’t identify that way either.

  4. NashTiger
    October.7.2020 at 1:50 pm

    Reason is now cpmpletely out for 2 trillion dollar public employee bailouts and Biden-Harris

  5. Juice
    October.7.2020 at 1:55 pm

    https://mobile.twitter.com/kenbone18/status/1313866162304937984

  6. Ken Shultz
    October.7.2020 at 2:24 pm

    Playing spoiler was cute back when the differences between Bush Jr. and Obama–on so many issues–that Reason morphed Bush’s face into Obama’s, and everybody thought it was apropos.

    That shit ain’t funny when one of the parties is campaigning on authoritarian socialism by way of gun grabbing, bailing out the states, packing the Supreme Court, and the Green New Deal.

    If Jo Jorgensen spoiled the election for Trump so that we ended up with Stalin, I would not hail that as a great day in the history of libertarianism. If voting for the Libertarian candidate initiates bun grabbing, packing the Supreme Court, bailing out the state pension plans in California, Illinois, and New York, and the Green New Deal, then you might as well have been a progressive.

    Making a symbolic protest when the progressives that run the Democratic party are trying to implement authoritarian socialism in the real world is worse than futile. It’s enabling.

Please to post comments