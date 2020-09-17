Coronavirus

Suggesting That Face Masks Are More Effective Than Vaccines, the CDC's Director Exemplifies the Propaganda That Discourages People From Wearing Them

Government officials think Americans can't handle the truth, an assumption that tends to backfire.

Robert-Redfield-testifying-9-16-20
(C-SPAN)

In congressional testimony yesterday, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), emphasized the value of face masks in preventing transmission of COVID-19. "These face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have," he told a Senate subcommittee while holding a cloth mask. "I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine."

As The New York Times notes, Donald Trump is notably less enthusiastic about face masks. Redfield "made a mistake" when he said masks provide better protection than vaccines, the president told reporters yesterday. While masks "may be effective," he said, a "vaccine is much more effective."

The Times presents that contrast as another example of the president's resistance to expert advice in dealing with COVID-19. "Trump Scorns His Own Scientists Over Virus Data," says the headline. But the truth is more complicated. Redfield, whose agency initially dismissed the value of face masks worn by the general public, is now erring in the opposite direction by exaggerating the strength of the evidence in favor of that practice. While I believe that evidence is sufficient to conclude that face masks are a reasonable precaution in indoor public places, the case is not as iron-clad as Redfield implies.

Trump's ambivalence about masks is reflected in the mixed messages he has been sending for months.

In a July 20 tweet, Trump called wearing a face mask in public "a patriotic duty." He amplified that message at a press briefing the next day. "We're asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask," he said. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They'll have an effect. And we need everything we can get."

More recently, Trump has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of face masks. "The concept of a mask is good," he said during an ABC-sponsored Q&A with undecided voters on Tuesday night, "But it also does—you're constantly touching it. You're touching your face. You're touching plates. There are people that don't think masks are good."

That objection to masks, like the concern that people will not wear them properly, does not address the basic question of how we know that masks, when used correctly, help prevent virus transmission. Nor does it address Redfield's claim about the relative effectiveness of masks vs. vaccines.

In late June, about three months after the CDC began recommending general mask wearing, six COVID-19 researchers published a systematic review and meta-analysis of the evidence supporting that practice in The Lancet. "Face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection," they reported, although they expressed "low certainty" in that conclusion. They noted that "N95 or similar respirators" were more strongly associated with risk reduction than cloth masks of the sort that Redfield displayed at yesterday's Senate hearing. The evidence was limited to observational studies, since the authors found "no randomised controlled trials." But overall, they concluded, the data "suggest that wearing face masks protects people (both health-care workers and the general public) against infection."

In July, CDC spokesman Jason McDonald noted that "data are limited on the effectiveness of cloth face coverings" and "come primarily from laboratory studies." But it is reasonable to believe, based on the limited evidence, that a cloth mask is better than nothing when it comes to intercepting respiratory droplets emanating from a mask wearer or from other people. A mask need not be completely effective to do some good.

"Masks, depending on type, filter out the majority of viral particles, but not all," notes a study published by the Journal of General Internal Medicine in July. But even when masks do not prevent virus transmission, they may reduce the "dose of the virus for the mask-wearer," resulting in "more mild and asymptomatic infection manifestations." The CDC's current advice says "wearing masks can help communities slow the spread of COVID-19 when [masks are] worn consistently and correctly by a majority of people in public settings and when masks are used along with other preventive measures, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and cleaning and disinfecting."

What about Redfield's suggestion that masks are better than vaccines? He said a vaccine might provoke an immune response in 70 percent of the people who receive it. "If I don't get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me," he said. "This face mask will."

Given the variable effectiveness of different mask types and the limited overall evidence, that is clearly an overstatement. The way the Times frames the issue is even more misleading. "Vaccines are not 100 percent effective," it says, "whereas masks, worn properly, do what they are designed to do." Neither masks nor vaccines are "100 percent effective." The question is which strategy works better to control the epidemic: widespread mask wearing or widespread immunity created by a combination of vaccines and prior infection.

The honest answer is that we don't really know, since that comparison depends on how effective cloth face masks actually are and how effective vaccines prove to be. But we don't actually have to choose between those two strategies, and in practice we are pursuing both. Face masks are a tool to reduce virus transmission, especially to people who face the greatest risk from COVID-19, while we wait for vaccines that we hope will work well enough to make such precautions unnecessary.

Government officials tend to oversimplify science, ignoring nuances and glossing over uncertainty, in the interest of sending clear public health messages aimed at encouraging behavior they believe will reduce morbidity and mortality. But that approach can backfire when officials make statements that clearly go beyond what we actually know.

In July, when Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote a New York Times op-ed piece urging Trump to impose a nationwide face mask mandate, she asserted that "wearing a mask has been proven to reduce the chance of spreading Covid-19 by about 70 percent"—a claim for which there is no scientific basis. Any mildly skeptical person who investigated Whitmer's factoid would have quickly discovered it is unsupportable. That hardly seems like a smart strategy for persuading people who are leery of face masks that wearing them is a good idea.

Likewise with Redfield's comparison of face masks and vaccines. What he should have said is that the evidence, while inconclusive, indicates that wearing face masks when you are indoors with strangers helps protect them, since you may be carrying the virus without realizing it, and may also protect you. Americans may bridle at blatant exaggerations, but that does not mean they can't handle the truth.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Aloysious
    September.17.2020 at 1:53 pm

    Government officials think Americans can’t handle the truth…

    They don’t like you to the point they are openly contemptuous of your very existence, they aren’t your friend, and they don’t have your best interests in mind.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      September.17.2020 at 2:19 pm

      There is nothing a Progressive loves so much as forcing people to do something very publicly for very little reason. It demonstrates both moral authority and raw power. It is best if there is no demonstrable reason.
      The US accounts for about 1% of the plastics in the ocean. Most of that is associated with commercial fishing, lost nets weighing tons. The amount from plastic straws or grocery bags is so small as to be almost invisible, so of course there has to be a ban on them.
      Face masks are like the Scarlet Letter – a mark of sin forced upon the wearer.

  2. Idle Hands
    September.17.2020 at 1:57 pm

    or maybe it exemplifies the fact this is all bullshit.

    1. Idle Hands
      September.17.2020 at 2:06 pm

      Here’s the thing they don’t even know the efficacy of masks against the flu. Something that’s been around for hundreds of years and studied endlessly they have no idea. They are just as clueless as the rest of us on this and can’t admit it.

      1. Longtobefree
        September.17.2020 at 2:48 pm

        Actually, the DO know the effectiveness of both real masks, and of “cloth face coverings”. From the CDC web site, before the PC edits:
        begin CDC
        1. “If you are sick,” the CDC says, “you should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.” But “if you are NOT sick,” it adds, “you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask).
        2. A randomized trial of face masks involving about 7,700 hajj participants in Mecca had less promising results. At the end of the study, which was reported in The Lancet last year, the subjects who received masks—most of whom used them intermittently or not at all—were just as likely to have viral respiratory infections as those who did not. Last year was 2019; most people in C19 panicked 2020 wear their mask intermittently, or just plain wrong like over their mouth only, or hanging around their neck.
        3. New England Journal of Medicine 5/21/2020
        We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal. In many cases, the desire for widespread masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety over the pandemic.
        End CDC
        The CDC bit above was before politics; now this is the new gospel:
        Oddly enough, for the real flu;
        Begin CDC
        Unvaccinated Asymptomatic Persons, Including Those at High Risk for Influenza Complications
        No recommendation can be made at this time for mask use in the community by asymptomatic persons, including those at high risk for complications, to prevent exposure to influenza viruses
        End CDC
        But for the magical COVID;
        Begin CDC
        In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
        Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
        The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
        End CDC
        So “cloth face coverings” (note: not called masks) are a voluntary option where anti-social distancing is NOT feasible, per the CDC. Yet every fascist issuing an emergency order quotes them as REQUIRED.

    2. Yes Way, Ted
      September.17.2020 at 2:17 pm

      Yep, like the post 9/11 security theater. Masks are a joke.

    3. Don't look at me!
      September.17.2020 at 2:41 pm

      The fact he wasn’t wearing a mask while pumping the effectiveness of mask wearing tells me he is full of shit.

  3. IceTrey
    September.17.2020 at 1:58 pm

    The science has said for years that masks have no effect on the spread of respiratory diseases.

    1. Yes Way, Ted
      September.17.2020 at 2:18 pm

      Exactly. Then suddenly a bunch of “studies” were quickly conducted to show that face diapers **might** be helpful; the MSM pounced on this, contorted it, and propagandized it.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    September.17.2020 at 1:58 pm

    Who wants to find the older CDC study saying masks don’t help the average person, except as an emotional feel-good during a pandemic?

    1. ElvisIsReal
      September.17.2020 at 1:59 pm

      And where they specifically point out that masks can provide a false sense of security?

      1. Set Us Up The Chipper
        September.17.2020 at 2:50 pm

        Face masks *should* be effective at some level given that they do inhibit droplet transmission. Their usage though is complicated by systemic factors such as how they are used, what type of mask is used, etc. So from a pure risk management perspective wearing masks is ok, imo. They don’t cost much to use and they *might* help. I think that should be the message. They are a potential buffer.

        However, there doesn’t seem to be any large data sets that have any sort of inflection point that correlates to mask mandates. Without that the mask mandates have little ground to stand on.

  5. ElvisIsReal
    September.17.2020 at 1:59 pm

    As he’s not wearing his mask and is instead waving it around like a prop.

    Actions speak louder than words. When Nancy Pelosi goes and gets her hair done without a mask, it tells you more than everything she says about the topic. Ditto Cuomo in NY and every other idiot “leader” who is caught breaking their own rules.

    1. Fats of Fury
      September.17.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Face Masks are so effective you only need it in close proximity.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.17.2020 at 2:00 pm

    “That hardly seems like a smart strategy for persuading people who are leery of face masks that wearing them is a good idea.”

    Well we are talking about Whitmer who is dumb as a stump. But she’s a freaking genius compared to most democrats.

    Anyway just get on with your life. Wear a mask, don’t wear it, but fucking quit whining.

    1. Yes Way, Ted
      September.17.2020 at 2:20 pm

      “Anyway just get on with your life. Wear a mask, don’t wear it”

      You must not live in a blue state. You don’t wear a mask in a liberal city, and you’ll be shamed, ridiculed, even physically attacked.

  7. 10percenter
    September.17.2020 at 2:00 pm

    Masks are more effective than a vaccine. Which is why every year people get a flu shot instead of wearing a mask during flu season.

    1. Brandybuck
      September.17.2020 at 2:55 pm

      I think that’s going to change. I think from now on people will get vaccinated AND wear a mask.

      The error is thinking that there can only be ONE solution. Maybe vaccines AND masks are the way to go.

  8. mad.casual
    September.17.2020 at 2:04 pm

    A mask need not be completely effective to do some good.

    So then, would you say a mask doesn’t need to be completely harmful to do some harm? If not, please rectify that with the above.

    1. Brandybuck
      September.17.2020 at 2:57 pm

      Plenty of data that strongly suggests that masks may be effective, but NO DATA suggesting they’re in any way harmful.

  9. Yes Way, Ted
    September.17.2020 at 2:16 pm

    Reason pimping face diapers after all the research pre-COVID showed them to be ineffective in the general population. So ineffective Fauci said not to wear them.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.17.2020 at 2:25 pm

    “Trump Scorns His Own Scientists Over Virus Data,”

    Because according to the media, Scientists are mystical acolytes from whom we receive immutable truths and wisdom. We ignore Scientists at our peril. The Scientists have spoken, therefore the Science is settled. So Sayeth the Scientist.

    1. mad.casual
      September.17.2020 at 2:37 pm

      *pantomimes donning nitrile gloves*
      Quod erat demonstratum!

  11. lxo25394
  12. Dillinger
    September.17.2020 at 2:33 pm

    fuck you, CDC guy w/no mask on.

  13. Rossami
    September.17.2020 at 2:36 pm

    It may well be “reasonable to believe” that cheap masks are better than nothing. That doesn’t mean there’s any actual evidence supporting the claim. It is also “reasonable to believe” that there are unintended consequences to mask-wearing that could outweigh their benefits.

  14. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    September.17.2020 at 2:41 pm

    The whole “masks work, you fucking science denier!” argument would work a little better if people wearing them could otherwise go about their business. But the politicians get a woody every time they hear the word “lockdown”. Fuck, even when a vaccine is administered I’ll bet they still come up with some fucking excuse to keep small businesses shuttered.

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.17.2020 at 2:45 pm

      It will be because the vaccine doesn’t work and/or people aren’t taking it.

    2. Longtobefree
      September.17.2020 at 2:51 pm

      Small business owners tend to be individualistic, and vote Republican.
      I can’t imagine why a fascist would want them to go broke.

  15. sarcasmic
    September.17.2020 at 2:49 pm

    Science shmience. Only politics matter.

Please to post comments