Don't Be Fooled By Our Media Wars: Everybody Hates Free Speech

Treating free expression like an instrument of power means that the fight is more about who gets punished most when politicians write new restrictions.

(CBS News)

As America's acid bath of a presidential campaign boils to a merciful close, the political clamor is becoming increasingly indistinguishable from a shouting match about, over, and against the media. Twitter is still blocking the New York Post's main account a week after the tabloid's controversial article on Hunter Biden's alleged corruption. President Donald Trump has been waging preemptive war against upcoming debate moderator Kristin Welker and 60 Minutes correspondent Leslie Stahl. Sacha Baron Cohen, in a Borat sequel that ends with a plea for viewers to vote, just tried to honey-pot Rudy Giuliani.

The partisan lopsidedness to this debate, between attempted authoritarian and "enemy of the people," can give off the misleading impression that the divide over free speech and its applications is a clean philosophical schism, with conservatives on one side, progressives and most journalists on the other. In fact it is not.

The fight over media is more a fight over power, and who gets to wield it, than a fight over principle, and how it should be applied. Trump and Joe Biden both want to roll back the speech protections in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act; the difference is that the president would do it in the name of protecting conservatives and the former vice president would do it in the name of restricting conservative misinformation. Sens. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) and Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) agree that Facebook and Twitter are guilty of "election interference"; it just depends on which election. Google faces antitrust enthusiasm from House Democrats and Bill Barr's Justice Department alike. (This morning, on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria, Donald Trump, Jr., asserted that this election would be a referendum on the First Amendment, because only his father could be trusted with following through on his promise to break up Big Tech, because Democrats who talk a big game are actually in bed with their censorious Silicon Valley overlords.)

The more politics (and its worst form, war) subsumes life, the more free speech is treated as a means to an end rather than as a magnificent if always-threatened achievement of the Enlightenment. It is no accident that the bipartisan clampdown on speech in the governmental realm is coinciding in the intellectual realm with a noisy right-left rethink of the Enlightenment itself.

The New Nationalists and their Silicon Valley edgelord brethren call out the Enlightenment by name, decry individual autonomy, and dream out loud of a new "illiberalism" to supplant the false god of classical liberalism. The identitarian or intersectional left, with its increasing influence on journalism and the managerial class, attacks as untenably hypocritical America's foundational Enlightenment documents, spends an inordinate amount of time debating (based more on instrumental power than philosophical principle) who does and does not deserve a "platform," and treats individual rights like a chef treats eggs.

Just in the past week we've seen a New York Times Magazine cover story on "The Problem of Free Speech in an Age of Disinformation"; a reported Black Lives Matter activist suckerpunching and knocking out the front teeth of a Proud Boy in San Francisco; and most gruesomely, a French teacher getting beheaded after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on free speech. "The victim was immediately depicted as a martyr to freedom of expression," wrote The New York Times, a newspaper too cowed to publish even a file photo of a statue that stood a half-century without incident atop a Manhattan courthouse.

Treating free speech as just one of many balancing tests in this great political struggle called life means checking first the team status of the controversial speaker, which is how you get such ugliness as 145 American intellectuals protesting the fact that murdered Charlie Hebdo cartoonists received a posthumous free speech award. It threatens to dismantle decades of media deregulation over the schoolyard query of, "Yeah, but did we win?"

For now, the Supreme Court acts as a robustly speech-defending bulwark against the restrictionist excesses of our politics and culture. But as long as we keep treating expression as yet another function of power, we're going to be trapped in an absurd, narrowing dichotomy: Speech from the bad guys will increasingly be treated like violence, while violence from the good guys will be increasingly treated like speech. It's long since past time to uncouple those unequal concepts.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Ken Shultz
    October.22.2020 at 4:50 pm

    So, does this mean Reason is ready to hold another “Everybody Draw Mohammed” contest?

    Or do you guys not have the stomach for that kind of thing anymore?

    P.S. Joe Biden is a crook.

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.22.2020 at 4:52 pm

    I read through the article.

    How are conservatives squashing free speech again?

  3. John
    October.22.2020 at 4:54 pm

    So thinking giant social media platforms should not censor content such that they become agents of one political party means you hate free speech. Only someone as stupid and dishonest as Welch could write such garbage

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.22.2020 at 4:54 pm

    The more politics (and its worst form, war) subsumes life, the more free speech is treated as a means to an end rather than as a magnificent if always-threatened achievement of the Enlightenment.

    Well, we know the Enlightenment has been under a long, concentrated attack that originated in post-modernist theory back in the 1960s. One party has taken the fruits of this academic pursuit to heart. So at this point, we’re taking our “enlightenment” chances… and I’m hedging my bets.

  5. Dillinger
    October.22.2020 at 4:59 pm

    I love free speech. you assholes who get paid for your words, voices and faces and abuse the freedom are the problem.

  6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.22.2020 at 5:00 pm

    Off topic idea: limit all politicians to a single term. On the election for the next incumbent, add a question on whether the previous incumbent gets (a) paid anything, (b) contribution to a 401(k), (c) jail.

    The usual argument for allowing re-election is that incumbents needing some reason to get re-elected will try harder to do good. This is a much better and more real encouragement.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.22.2020 at 5:14 pm

      Not allowing a politician to remain in power for a lifetime while destroying Enlightenment values is anti-enlightenment!

    2. Overt
      October.22.2020 at 5:36 pm

      Single term limits have been tried elsewhere- it just creates a machine. You just have a pipeline of Yes-Persons whose turn it is. Hell, this is basically what we have had at a presidential level for years- merely sometimes the person whose turn it is gets bumped out of line by an orange or black man.

      I don’t think there is a system that fixes things- other than getting a populace who understands liberty, tanstaafl, and basic economics.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.22.2020 at 5:04 pm

    I have no problem limiting the speech of far leftists, progtards, democrats, and anyone else who promotes collectivism. I see no reason to give them a platform.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.22.2020 at 5:20 pm

      I do. They should be allowed to speak, and their ideas challenged and grappled with.

    2. Dillinger
      October.22.2020 at 5:28 pm

      nobody is forced to listen to or act on anyone else’s words

  8. AlbertP
    October.22.2020 at 5:13 pm

    “‘Sens. Ted Cruz (R–Texas) and Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) agree that Facebook and Twitter are guilty of “election interference”‘

    For my money, they seem to define “election interference” as daring to let people express their opinions regarding the candidates and the issues. In the world of Cruz and Warren, such opinions need to be carefully filtered.

  9. Rob Misek
    October.22.2020 at 5:24 pm

    I used to participate regularly in a phone in morning radio show. It was great fun.

    There were a panel of media professionals discussing Julian Assanges fate. An editor said he was a traitor.

    I said that traitors give the advantage to one side while Assange shared the information equally with everyone.

    The editor then said “ information is power and I want the power on “our” side”.

    He never clarified whose side “ours” was.

    There are no call in radio shows today.

