Rudy Giuliani

The Rudy Giuliani Scene In the New Borat Movie Isn't What You Think

Trump’s lawyer was caught on camera in a hotel room...tucking in his shirt.

(Republican National Convention via CNP / SplashNews/Newscom)

By now, you have likely heard about the scene in the intermittently amusing new Borat movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, is caught in what The Guardian has described as a "compromising scene" with a young woman posing as a journalist in a hotel room. 

Here's how The Guardian, which first reported the scene, described it: "In the film, released on Friday, the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of the actor playing Borat's daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist."

The scene doesn't exactly look great for Giuliani, but if that's all you've heard, it's probably not what you think. 

The bit, which serves as the movie's finale, starts with Giuliani sitting down for an interview in a hotel suite, a fairly common location for videotaped interviews of well-known figures. He thinks he's talking to a foreign journalist. But in fact, he's talking to the actress who plays Borat's 15-year-old daughter (the actress is actually 24) who has disguised herself in order to interview someone close to the president for plot reasons that aren't particularly important. 

As the interview begins, she butters him up, describing how thrilled she is to be talking to him. The interview is obsequious in tone, and when COVID-19 comes up, the former mayor makes the striking claim that "China manufactured the virus" and "deliberately spread" it around the world. 

As the conversation, which has obviously been heavily edited, proceeds, the pair appear to be flirting with each other, or at least acting quite friendly. But this might be because she's acting somewhat anxious about the interview, and he's trying to reassure her; at one point he tells her, "you're doing very well." At this point, Borat, played by Sasha Baron Cohen but disguised as a sound tech for the interview, comes in to interrupt the proceedings. As she apologizes for the interruption, she puts her hand on his knee. 

Eventually, the interview is over. This is where things take a turn: She invites him to "have a drink in the bedroom." Drink in hand, he follows her in. There is some close bodily contact, and it almost looks like he might be unzipping her dress. But if you look closely, you can see that he is removing her microphone. For those who have never worn a lavalier mic for a TV interview, they can be wired up around you in ways that are slightly awkward to put on or take off. Often, news networks have crew members assist with the mic process, which involves close personal contact. 

After he removes her mic, he sits on the bed, and you can hear him say "you can give me your phone number and your address." It's meant to sound like a proposition of some sort, but again, it's not that unusual for a journalist (which she wasn't, but which Giuliani believed her to be) to want to give contact information to a high profile source. 

She then removes his microphone—again, shot in a way to emphasize the intimacy of their contact—and in the process, the front of his shirt comes untucked. At this point, he leans back, appearing to briefly lie on the bed, and reaches a hand into his pants. But it's fairly clear he's tucking his shirt back in—which is what Giuliani himself says was happening. 

Was there something salacious about the interaction? Quite possibly: I can't say what Giuliani was thinking when he followed a younger, flirtatious woman into a hotel suite bedroom with a drink in his hand, but it's not too difficult to imagine what he might have been expecting, or hoping for. And the whole thing is so heavily edited that it's hard to say precisely what went on. 

But the pivotal detail from The Guardian story—that he was caught "reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals" looks wildly misleading. Yes, he reached into his trousers, but as heavily edited as the tape is, it's pretty clear that he was tucking in his shirt, not pulling a Toobin

And what if expected that eventually his pants would come off? He's a divorced adult man, and the (fake) journalist he was with gave every sign of being interested in him. Notably, she invited him into the bedroom, not the other way around. Is that "compromising?"

For my money, the more damning bit comes earlier, when he flatly and without any caveats claims that COVID-19 was a Chinese bioweapon created intentionally to wreak havoc on the rest of the world. Some people have speculated that the disease came from a Chinese lab, but the best evidence strongly suggests otherwise, and there's nothing to indicate that it was an intentional Chinese plot to sicken the world. It's worrying that someone who believes in that sort of conspiracy theory is a close personal adviser to the president, and that he would be attempting to spread that conspiracy in what he thought was an on-camera interview.  

It's more than a little ironic that the big story to come out of that scene was fake news about a presidential lawyer—when the real story is that a presidential lawyer was trying to spread fake news. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Moonrocks
    October.22.2020 at 11:36 am

    Alternate headline:
    In Complete Shock To Everyone, Leftist Media Distorts News To Smear Right Wing Personality

    I’m actually surprised Reason is attempting to correct the lie, but I guess they need something to talk about that isn’t the Biden corruption scandal.

    1. vofoco
      October.22.2020 at 11:53 am

    2. perlchpr
      October.22.2020 at 12:21 pm

      “Hey, look over there! Is that a badger?”

  2. jimc5499
    October.22.2020 at 11:37 am

    In the mean time there is growing evidence that Hunter Biden was parading around naked in front of a 14 year old girl and the media is trying to hush it up. What a bunch of morons.

    1. John
      October.22.2020 at 11:42 am

      Even if it was what is claimed, two adults having consensual sex. Yeah that is totally the same as Hunter Biden having a naked video chat with his 14 year old niece.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.22.2020 at 11:49 am

        Ah, but you see …. Guiliani **thought** she was a teenager and, therefore, despite the fact that the woman was actually an adult, he is as much of a child rapist as Hunter Biden who made the all too common mistake of thinking his teenage fixation was actually an adult.

        Confusing an adult for a teenager is literally exactly the same as confusing a teenager for an adult.

        1. John
          October.22.2020 at 11:50 am

          The teenager was his niece.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            October.22.2020 at 11:59 am

            Oh yea? It is not illegal to fuck your family members. And, also, Trump once admitted to fantasizing about fucking his daughter.

            So …

            Checkmate.

            1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
              October.22.2020 at 12:06 pm

              Shut the fuck up pervert and go suck your wife’s dick.

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                October.22.2020 at 12:10 pm

                This guy gets it.

            2. Haystack
              October.22.2020 at 12:18 pm

              Hahahahahaha. Good one. Trump did say that.

  3. John
    October.22.2020 at 11:37 am

    A lot of people think COVID was a Chinese bioweapon. And there it is entirely possible that it was. We can’t say that it was but it is certainly not out of the question. The fact that Suderman finds Guilliani having this opinion damning just shows what a conformist stooge Suderman is. Suderman not only believes whatever the elite media consensus is no matter how absurd or unreasonable, he also sees himself as an enforcer of that conformity.

    I am not sure who is worse, Suderman or his dingbat wife.

    1. Brian
      October.22.2020 at 11:47 am

      I think that’s the problem, John: we don’t know if COVID was a Chinese bioweapon, it’s possible that, maybe, it was a bioweapon…

      but Gulliani “flatly and without any caveats claims that COVID-19 was a Chinese bioweapon created intentionally to wreak havoc on the rest of the world.”

      That’s not the kind of judgement that needs to be leading the world, and these people sabotage their own credibility.

      1. John
        October.22.2020 at 11:53 am

        Guilliani isn’t leading anything. And everyone makes very strong statements of opinion like that in private sometimes. The bottom line is, it is not an unreasonable opinion. And the opinion only matters to the extent of what he thinks should be done about it.

        Beyond that, you give Suderman way too much credit here. His problem is not that Guilliani is certain. It is that Guilliani thinks it at all.

        1. Brian
          October.22.2020 at 12:37 pm

          I think you’re giving Guilliani too much credit.

    2. ThomasD
      October.22.2020 at 12:20 pm

      Wait, I thought Suderman was the dingbat wife…

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      October.22.2020 at 12:27 pm

      “A lot of people think COVID was a Chinese bioweapon.”

      A lot of people were or are birthers.

      A lot of people swallow the QAnon line.

      A lot of people fell for PizzaGate.

      A lot of people chanted “lock her up.”

      A lot of people believe evolution is a plot hatched in hell.

      A lot of people vote for Trump.

      A lot of people, and their opinions, do not deserve respect from competent adults.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.22.2020 at 12:33 pm

        “A lot of people believe evolution is a plot hatched in hell.”

        Seems like something a demon would say to throw the pious off his master’s scent …

  4. Bill Godshall
    October.22.2020 at 11:50 am

    More anti Trump propaganda posing as journalism by Reason.

  5. Bill Godshall
    October.22.2020 at 11:51 am

    Looks like Reason has become yet another Fake News site.

  6. Commenter_XY
    October.22.2020 at 11:55 am

    Suderman…why did you leave out the part where Guilliani actually called the police to report the incident when it happened?

    That says a lot about your journalistic ethics

  7. Bubba Jones
    October.22.2020 at 12:07 pm

    Are reporters not vetted prior to interviews?

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.22.2020 at 12:07 pm

    More to the point Borat and Cohen are extremely boring now.

    In 2004 when nobody knew who he was it seemed sort of funny to trick famous people. It wasn’t original in the slightest though.

    “If this is anyone except Steve Allen, you’re stealing my bit”

  9. EscherEnigma
    October.22.2020 at 12:07 pm

    The funny thing to me is that Guilliani is even trying to deny this. Anyone that would think less of him for trying to bang a young woman probably jumped ship at “grab them by the pussy”. Of the people that still think he’s worth listening to, most would probably give him a high five if he’d scored with her.

    Which is to say… I don’t know or care what actually happened. I think it’s hilarious that Guilliani and Suderman think anyone else does either.

  10. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.22.2020 at 12:18 pm

    “For my money, the more damning bit comes earlier, when he flatly and without any caveats claims that COVID-19 was a Chinese bioweapon created intentionally to wreak havoc on the rest of the world. Some people have speculated that the disease came from a Chinese lab, but the best evidence strongly suggests otherwise, and there’s nothing to indicate that it was an intentional Chinese plot to sicken the world.”

    There is a fundamental difference between “manufacturing” a virus, and discovering a naturally occurring virus and releasing it upon the public, whether deliberately or inadvertently.

    The AP “Fact Check” disputes that the virus was manufactured. To my knowledge, Guiliani never claimed the virus was manufactured, only that it may have been released from a Chinese lab.

    In other words, a complete strawman.

  11. Big Chief
    October.22.2020 at 12:22 pm

    Please – haven’t we seen enough of these “highly edited” videos and audio files to know that you can’t assume that anything they portray can is true? We have plenty of instances where these edited files are run with or treated as if they are “real” without our media class even bothering to check them out, starting with the video of the Ag Dept bureaucrat under Obama, the NPR Muslim brotherhood audio, to the Covington kids video. I’ve seen and heard enough to know that the more salacious the video or audio, the more likely the clips have been edited to make the victim of their work seem to say the exact opposite of what they actually state. Let’s quit being so naïve about this crap. Cohen is trying to get an audience, and I don’t think ANYTHING in this clip can be taken as representing anything Giuliani actually said.

  12. ThomasD
    October.22.2020 at 12:33 pm

    Listened to someone talking about this last night over poker. As soon as he said ‘Borat’ I know everything I needed to know about the story and about him.

    1. ThomasD
      October.22.2020 at 12:34 pm

      It wasn’t a good first impression.

