Death Penalty

Justice Department Executes First Federal Prisoner in Nearly 2 Decades

A quick scramble to end a man’s life, despite objections by attorneys and even the relatives of his victims

Booking photo of Daniel Davis Lee

The United States government carried out its first execution in 17 years this morning, killing Daniel Davis Lee, 47, by lethal injection.

Lee was scheduled to have been executed Monday in Terre Haute, Indiana, but legal maneuvers slowed the Department of Justice's efforts. First, a judge temporarily delayed the execution because relatives of Lee's victims sued since they were afraid to travel to attend due to fears of catching COVID-19.

A panel of judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit lifted that injunction on Sunday, but on Monday, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan ordered a new delay while Lee (and three other men scheduled for execution in the coming days) fought the use of pentobarbital as the sole drug for lethal injection, claiming the drug causes pain during the process of stopping the prisoner's heart.

That delay was enough to miss Monday's scheduled 4 p.m. execution. But the Department of Justice continued to fight, asking the Supreme Court to intervene, and in the early morning hours, the Court ruled in their favor, lifting the injunction. According to the Associated Press, Lee was declared dead at 8:07 a.m. this morning. His final words were "You're killing an innocent man."

Four justices—Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor—dissented from the majority ruling lifting the injunction. In a signed dissent (the majority decision is unsigned), Sotomayor wrote, "Once again, the Court has chosen to grant an emergency application from the Government for extraordinary relief. … The dangers of that practice are particularly severe here, where the grant of the Government's emergency application inflicts the most irreparable of harms without the deliberation such an action warrants."

Ruth Friedman, Lee's attorney, wrote that as soon as the Supreme Court issued its decision, Justice Department officials immediately swung into action in the middle of the night. She writes that Lee still had multiple motions pending, and the Department of Justice rushed to execute him without informing her or letting her be present:

"It is shameful that the government saw fit to carry out this execution during a pandemic. It is shameful that the government saw fit to carry out this execution when counsel for Danny Lee could not be present with him, and when the judges in his case and even the family of his victims urged against it. And it is beyond shameful that the government, in the end, carried out this execution in haste, in the middle of the night, while the country was sleeping. We hope that upon awakening, the country will be as outraged as we are."

It's also not clear whether the Department of Justice actually had a valid execution warrant because the warrant they had obtained had expired at midnight.

Lee was convicted and sentenced to death for murdering a family of three (including an 8-year-old girl) in 1996 as part of a plan to steal money and guns from them to establish a "whites-only" nation. The surviving relatives of Lee's victims opposed Lee's execution. They wanted him to be sentenced to life in prison, matching the sentence of the man who allegedly masterminded the crime.

The federal government hasn't executed a prisoner since 2003, and the trend toward executing prisoners has been declining for the past two decades nationally. Last summer, Attorney General William Barr announced plans to resurrect federal executions, specifically targeting men on death row convicted of murdering children.

Lee is just the first. There are two others scheduled for this week. Wesley Ira Purkey is scheduled for execution tomorrow (though it is currently on hold as courts consider legal claims about the quality of Purkey's defense) and Dustin Lee Honken is scheduled to die on Friday. Another man, Keith Dwayne Nelson, is scheduled for execution in August.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. MiloMinderbinder
    July.14.2020 at 11:55 am

    And it is beyond shameful that the government, in the end, carried out this execution in haste,

    Yeah, haste. He killed that family 24 years ago. What’s the hurry?

    1. JesseAz
      July.14.2020 at 12:24 pm

      Words no longer have meaning.

  2. Longtobefree
    July.14.2020 at 11:55 am

    2020 – 1996 = 24 years.
    A real quick scramble. A quarter of a century.

  3. Dillinger
    July.14.2020 at 11:58 am

    USA?

    1. Gray_Jay
      July.14.2020 at 12:27 pm

      USA!

      1. Dillinger
        July.14.2020 at 12:42 pm

        I assume you can gain employment as Executioner if you’d like.

  4. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    July.14.2020 at 12:01 pm

    Lee was convicted and sentenced to death for murdering a family of three (including an 8-year-old girl) in 1996 as part of a plan to steal money and guns from them to establish a “whites-only” nation.

    I know libertarians are supposed to be against the death penalty, but if he was, in fact, guilty then fuck him. Also, I know we’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover and all that, but I’m not gonna shed a lot of tears for someone with an SS logo tattooed on the side of their neck.

    1. Illocust
      July.14.2020 at 12:16 pm

      Why aren’t libertarians allowed to support the death penalty? Any principled argument that initiated from the NAP would apply equally to taking away someones rights via jail time.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      July.14.2020 at 12:21 pm

      The death penalty is one of those issues that I personally struggled with the most as I came to understand libertarianism. On the one hand, it gives extraordinary powers to the state. On the other hand, these are generally despicable people who likely deserve their fate.

      Really, though, I don’t generally have a problem with locking these people away forever as a better alternative. For me, it ultimately comes down to whether I trust government to perform sentencing and execution in a fair manner with absolutely no room for mistakes. Who here would say that the really trust prosecutors to act responsibly 100% of the time? Considering the amount of exonerations that happened when DNA testing became a thing, I’ve erred on the side of being against the death penalty just because there really is no coming back if/when the state makes a mistake.

      Our need for vengeance as a society shouldn’t outweigh our respect for rights. This to me is one of those cases where the reward doesn’t outweigh the risk in terms of magnitude, because the alternative, life in prison without parole, is a pretty horrible existence as well.

      1. JesseAz
        July.14.2020 at 12:27 pm

        In cases of people who have openly, as in this case, violated the NAP through murder (the case isn’t dependent on vague evidence) what is the issue? It is likely this guy has continued violence in Jail and would have continued violence in Jail, creating more violations of the NAP as well.

        1. Leo Kovalensky II
          July.14.2020 at 12:35 pm

          For me, the main issue is that we’ve given government the ultimate power. That doesn’t sit well with someone, who like most libertarians I know, is generally skeptical of government power.

          I don’t necessarily see it as a violation of the NAP, as you seem to agree. But that doesn’t mean that I personally think it’s better than the alternative. This is a case where the old trope “if it saves just one life” is convincing to me, because we aren’t giving up rights as a society in order to avoid killing an innocent person. Justice is still served in a life sentence, even if it doesn’t fully satisfy society’s need for vengeance. The right to life for the potential innocent person far outweighs any societal need for full vengeance.

      2. BestUsedCarSales
        July.14.2020 at 12:39 pm

        I think that traditional opposition to the death penalty arises more from a traditional Judeo-Christian viewpoint than anything. It places an emphasis on forgiveness that is basically more extreme than any other.

        There seems to be a more modern movement though that is based around both the idea of later exoneration, as you mentioned, and also just a certain squeamishness. We’re also so rich that holding people forever in a cell isn’t as big of a deal as it was 100 years ago.

        In general though, I think I fall against the death penalty increasingly from the Christian viewpoint of things. I don’t think I have the bravery to be a Quaker, or any other absolute pacifist philosophy, but I respect and understand it.

        1. BestUsedCarSales
          July.14.2020 at 12:41 pm

          I think the squeamishness thing might be why we have the rise in lethal injection, which is just a barbaric way to kill someone. Bring back the guillotine or something, most traditional methods of swift execution are preferable.

      3. Dillinger
        July.14.2020 at 12:49 pm

        >>it gives extraordinary powers to the state

        strict no return policy if errant.

    3. Kevin Smith
      July.14.2020 at 12:43 pm

      “but if he was, in fact, guilty”

      I believe this is where the libertarian opposition to the death penalty stems from (or at least where my own opposition does)

      I’m not saying this guy was innocent, but I certainly don’t trust the state to get that right 100% of the time. At least if the person is in jail, and found to be innocent, they can be released and compensated in some form. Execution, however, is a one-way street

  5. Hans Bader
    July.14.2020 at 12:02 pm

    This execution will save lives by deterring future murders. As the Associated Press noted in 2007, “Each execution deters an average of 18 murders, according to a 2003 nationwide study by professors at Emory University. (Other studies have estimated the deterred murders per execution at three, five and 14).”

    His execution is justice — long overdue justice. People who kill and torture children, and wipe out families, deserve the death penalty.

    1. NoVaNick
      July.14.2020 at 12:08 pm

      Maybe they do, but the other guy who actually did the killing got a life sentence. That’s how it works, plus he was sitting on death row for nearly 25 years. There are places where “justice” is much swifter, like Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia. If we moved as quickly as they did to execute, more innocent people would be killed. I find it odd that people who do not trust the government with their taxes or anything else, trust it to make decisions on taking human lives.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      July.14.2020 at 12:19 pm

      A clear scientific consensus that the death penalty does not deter crime.

      This makes logical sense. Most homicides are not premeditated. Rather, they are impulse decisions by people with high time preference.

    3. Gray_Jay
      July.14.2020 at 12:29 pm

      It certainly deters Lee from committing any more murders.

  6. Fats of Fury
    July.14.2020 at 12:18 pm

    His last words, “I’ll keep an eye out for you”.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      July.14.2020 at 12:28 pm

      If we wanted an eye for an eye, well, we got the short end of the deal on this guy.

      1. BestUsedCarSales
        July.14.2020 at 12:40 pm

        And that picture doesn’t tell the whole story, but looking at him, I fear a tooth for a tooth may be a non-starter as well.

  7.  sarcasmic
    July.14.2020 at 12:21 pm

    “causes pain” isn’t the standard

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.14.2020 at 12:41 pm

    Problematic tattoos.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.14.2020 at 12:43 pm

    Daniel Davis Lee
    Dustin Lee Honken

    This article continues again to reaffirm my theory about the criminality of men with ‘Lee’ in their name.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.14.2020 at 12:46 pm

    Who was it who made the crack about Reason covering the Libertarian Party candidate when Jo Jorgensen endorsed Biden?

    We just got closer to that reality.

  11. Adans smith
    July.14.2020 at 12:49 pm

    I was a supporter of the death penalty for years. Then, many people on death row were found innocent thru DNA. There was many instances of government legal violations also. Since it’s a penalty that can never be reversed I am now against it due to the fact it can never be 100% certain. Also, in the last several years, let’s say starting in 2001 and thru how this ‘virus crisis’ is handled , I have lost all faith in the competence and honesty of government.

