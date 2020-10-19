Coronavirus

Americans Are Moving Where They Want. Will It Be a Win for Choice or Polarization?

We can increasingly live where we please while working jobs of our choice. What we do with that bonanza is up to us.

(Eva Blanco Westend61/Newscom)

Get outta town! Seriouslyif you started this year as a resident of one of America's megalopolises, there's a good chance that you've at least considered leaving, whether or not you followed through. In the midst of a pandemic that has closed or restricted access to so many of the things that make otherwise crowded and expensive cities enjoyable while simultaneously normalizing the practice of working from home, people are on the move. Data shows Americans flowing from places where they had to live to places where they want to reside.

This mobility is one of the few upsides of the COVID-19 eraa victory for choice in how and where people settle down. It's also, however, an acceleration of decades of sorting that has seen us separate into tribes based on living habits and culture. Given that lifestyle correlates so closely with political affiliation, the victory for choice could mean even greater political polarization in the years to come.

Even before the great viral apocalypse of 2020, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York were losing population to other areas, especially in the South and Southwest. But the trend has accelerated and spread during the pandemic.

"Fresh data from LinkedIn's Economic Graph team shows that smaller metro areas are gaining, some famous big cities are slipping, and hints of de-urbanization can be found across the country," George Anders wrote for LinkedIn at the end of September. "In the most striking switch, two giant metro areasNew York and the San Francisco Bay Areaaren't coveted destinations anymore."

Among the reasons he cited for the urban exodus are that "theaters are closed, nightlife has dwindled and even a walk along prime shopping streets isn't effortless anymore."

Anders spoke with the owner of a relocating firm and found that "lower costs and growing acceptance of a work-anywhere attitude in response to pandemic dislocations helped spur that decision."

Likewise, United Van Lines, one of the country's leading movers, this month "revealed higher outbound move requests from New York City and San Francisco as compared to nationwide averages" with life changes wrought by the pandemic as a major motivator.

The company cited one customer saying that "the slower pace of life brought on by COVID-19 caused us to re-evaluate what was important to our family." Another told the company that "given the remote environment and projected vision of remote working condition, our family opted to move out of the city to a beach location with a smaller footprint and less stressful (and) busy community."

Paula Campbell Roberts, an analyst for the investment firm KKR, believes "rhetoric around the 'great urban exodus' is likely overblown," but only in an absolute sensethat is, she doesn't see Americans moving back to the farm. Instead, people and businesses are dispersing to a variety of destinations. "COVID has only accelerated the growth of medium-sized cities, as well as exurbs and suburbs near gateway cities. Amid growth in southern and medium-sized cities nationally, the locus of economic activity should disperse among multiple metropolitan nodes beyond gateway cities."

Too many of these moves are done out of financial desperation as social distancing and lockdown orders choke businesses and kill jobs. Moving back home with your parents because there's no money for rent isn't something that most adults want to do.

On the other hand, working remotely has achieved new acceptance among employers and is a major draw for job-seekers. That means an explosion in possibilities for people in work that can be done remotely, who are increasingly able take jobs that are physically located in one place while we live in another.

"The places where Americans are moving in the midst of COVID-19 may finally be expressing a more fundamental preference for how they really want to live instead of where they have to stay because of their job location or where their kids go to school," Peter Lane Taylor noted for ForbesLife. "COVID is accelerating demographic trends that were already in place before the pandemic, especially when it comes to businesses seeking places to expand that are pro-growth, low-tax, politically stable, and stacked with an educated work force in advanced degrees."

Put another way, the pandemic is speeding-up Americans' decades-old shift toward places where they feel comfortable and can live the lifestyles that appeal to themwhat the author Bill Bishop calls The Big Sort in his book of that name. And, it turns out, political views correlate closely with lifestyle preferences.

"In what may seem like stereotypes come to life, a new Pew Research Center study on political polarization finds that conservatives would rather live in large houses in small towns and rural areasideally among people of the same religious faithwhile liberals opt for smaller houses and walkable communities in cities, preferably with a mix of different races and ethnicities," Pew Research reported in 2014.

Once in communities of people with shared hobbies, values, and ideologies, we amplify each other's identities. "The self-reinforcing dynamics of homophily and influence dramatically amplify even very small elective affinities between lifestyle and ideology, producing a stereotypical world of 'latte liberals' and 'bird-hunting conservatives' much like the one in which we live," researchers find.

That gets even more self-fulfilling, since "fully half of consistent conservatives, and 35% of consistent liberals, say it's important to live in a place where most people share their political views," according to Pew.

The pandemic-accelerated changes in American life, then, are simultaneously giving us more of what we wantlife where we like, choosing from a menu of remote jobs, and doing what makes us happy among like-minded neighborseven as it puts as at ever-greater odds with those who have different preferences.

The solution to the "problem" created by this explosion of choices seems obvious: Encourage local control so that like-minded people can run things their own way without worrying about the disapproval of people who live and think differently. We can live separately and even scoff at one another without being at each other's throatsif we can leave each other alone.

But that may be too sensible for modern Americans. Amidst a beneficial, though accidental, bonanza of living options created as a byproduct of the pandemic, we may insist on finding grounds for more conflict rather than a source of shared happiness.

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

  1. Stephen Robert
    October.19.2020 at 12:25 pm

  2. Idle Hands
    October.19.2020 at 12:26 pm

    Division. These people are fleeing blue provinces like locusts and will continue to vote like they always have.

    1. Don't look at me!
      October.19.2020 at 12:28 pm

      They just have to vote for the right people this time.

      1. John
        October.19.2020 at 1:06 pm

        It was just bad luck that these policies didn’t work in the cities they are leaving

  3. Dillinger
    October.19.2020 at 12:29 pm

    the freedoms to be and associate outweigh political polarization.

    1. Mother's Lament
      October.19.2020 at 1:01 pm

      I earnestly wish you were right, but I don’t believe it.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.19.2020 at 12:36 pm

    The hope that people will just get along will remain forlorn as long as government meddles so much in our lives. Different people want different meddling, and with government, you get only one choice; thus the polarization. The only solution is to reduce government meddling, and since there’s no way to reduce all meddling at once, no one wants to give up their meddling first in the hope that others will follow suit.

    The only solution I see is for people to use government less. Around here, more people barter now than before, and not just pot farms and other black market stuff. People trade firewood for dentistry, rides for cash, and none of that is reported as income. I think there may be a day when most of the economy is local or dark web barter, and the government will have less to meddle with. Whether it would actually wither away, I doubt; but I think it will shrink enough for people to not spend so much effort making it meddle with others before other make it meddle with them.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    October.19.2020 at 12:39 pm

    Polarization? What polarization

    https://twitter.com/radleybalko/status/1318198629371432963

    I understand the argument that it’s unhealthy for a new administration to investigate the previous administration. But it seems even less healthy to send the message that the most powerful people in the country can’t ever be held accountable for what they did in office.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.19.2020 at 12:43 pm

      https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1318212593262206978

      US cultural and media elites so deeply crave a dramatic, psychologically gratifying conclusion to the Trump saga that they’ll continue projecting insane post-election scenarios (Civil War, violent militia insurgency, etc) that are just figments of their very troubled imaginations

      1. Robert Frost
        October.19.2020 at 12:49 pm

        This person is fucking delusional. There is already an active insurgency in left-wing cities and towns, and if they lose the election they will absolutely attempt to nationalize their movement into a violent civil war. Fortunately the insurgents are all a bunch of LARPing middle class white faggot doughboys like Garrett Foster. But make no mistake, they will have the entire force of government behind them.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        October.19.2020 at 12:51 pm

        I see NOTHING unhealthy about the new crooks investigating the previous crooks. I would rather they did, in fact, not only to deter politicians from being crooks, but to keep them all busy and with less time to plan future crookology.

        1. John
          October.19.2020 at 1:11 pm

          Exactly. You have two choices, either the crooks investigate each other and you achieve some measure of accountability or they agree never to investigate each other and know they can act with impunity. I will take the former.

        2. Mother's Lament
          October.19.2020 at 1:12 pm

          That’d work if the establishment and the clerisy weren’t part of one team of crooks too.

  6. Longtobefree
    October.19.2020 at 12:39 pm

    How elitist.
    The poor cannot work from home, they have to go stock Hiden’ Biden’s grocery shelves.
    Until there is a federal program to find a new job for anyone who wants to move, and another federal program to pay for their move, we must prohibit the few that can afford to move from doing so.
    For the children.

    1. Ron
      October.19.2020 at 12:52 pm

      California wants to tax people for leaving California i wonder when they will require people living out of state but work online for a California company to pay taxes in Cali, they may already ?

      1. Robert Frost
        October.19.2020 at 12:53 pm

        i wonder when they will require people living out of state but work online for a California company to pay taxes in Cali, they may already ?

        There’s absolutely nothing to stop them from doing so after the Wayfair decision.

      2. Bubba Jones
        October.19.2020 at 1:04 pm

        It depends. The employer can set up a Tax ID in the state of employee residence. Lots of small companies have remote and field employees in other states.

        They have to play by the rules of the state where the employee is located. At least for “field” employees. It might be different for “remote” employees.

  7. Robert Frost
    October.19.2020 at 12:46 pm

    The fraction of people in the work force who can work from home without consequence is minuscule. There’s only so many positions where one can sit on their fat, bloated, drunken ass all day sniping on Twitter like a teenage girl in exchange for a paycheck. About 95% of society is outside actually performing valuable work in order to enable a comfortable lifestyle for you. Stay in your shitholes, because your potential new neighbors are not going to like you anymore than you like them, and to your utter amazement, they can actually read and comprehend the contempt in which you hold them. You’ve already structured society, the economy, and government against them. When you start encroaching on their physical space and very existence, you’re going to find out how your 2 weeks of carrying an illegal pistol in New York City back when you were a yung guff gai stacks up against a lifetime of actually killing shit.

  8. damikesc
    October.19.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Social media has intentionally torn away any semblance of a connection between the sides in pursuit of profit.

    As long as social media exists, polarization is the only option.

    1. Robert Frost
      October.19.2020 at 12:52 pm

      in pursuit of profit.

      LOL. What a fucking joke. They have rejected profit in service of their political agenda, and most of these companies are not now and have never been profitable in the first place. They are playthings of wealthy benefactors. They don’t give a fuck about money. It’s not profitable to preach to a choir that consists entirely of radical Marxist campus activists. This is about power, pure and simple.

      1. Bubba Jones
        October.19.2020 at 1:01 pm

        Call it Revenue, then.

        In 2019, Facebook’s revenue amounted to 70.7 billion US dollars, up from 55.8 billion U.S. dollars in the previous fiscal year. The social network’s main source of income is digital advertising.Feb 3, 2020

        1. Robert Frost
          October.19.2020 at 1:13 pm

          And they continue to spend more than they earn, as they continue to lose active monthly users, enabled by a constant influx of capital from multibillionaire benefactors whose agenda they advance to the exclusion of new opportunities to sell advertising. This is a repeat of what happened in the legacy media which is why the nation’s largest newspapers are now wholly-owned by billionaire benefactors whose agenda comprises the paper’s editorial stance. There’s a reason why Mother Jones doesn’t get the kind of ad spend that Better Homes and Gardens does. But the great thing about being an oligopoly with special legal privileges who gets to gatekeep access to information for the benefit of a wealthy patron is that you can publish like Mother Jones while still maintaining the reach of Better Homes and Gardens.

  9. Bubba Jones
    October.19.2020 at 1:00 pm

    It’s not division. It’s tunnel vision. This will breed even more disconnect between the professional pundits and the real world. Which is fine, until they feel compelled to force everyone else to conform.

    I subscribe to the NYT daily email, and it reads like it’s written by someone who is very smart, but doesn’t actually know anything. I expected it to be written by a 25 year old Harvard grad, but what I found was worse. A 50 year old, third generation new yorker with a degree in math. It’s completely disconnected from how real people live and think and make decisions.

    I think we’re going to get a whole lot more of that. The ones who truly “get it” are the ones opting out to work from the beach. The “left behind” will be the DC Swamp creatures.

  10. Mother's Lament
    October.19.2020 at 1:04 pm

    “Even before the great viral apocalypse of 2020, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York were losing population to other areas, especially in the South and Southwest. But the trend has accelerated and spread during the pandemic.”

    Cities are the wave of the future, something something clingers.

  11. Brandybuck
    October.19.2020 at 1:20 pm

    I’ve lived in the most conservative county in the state, and in the most liberal county in the state. My preference? NEITHER OF THEM!

    Once a party or ideology or whatever reaches a certain critical threshold, all thought ceases and everything is geared towards rooting out the non-believers. It’s quite hostile. And I’m NOT talking about current cancel culture shit, I’m talking about experiences over the past thirty years. When someone assumes that everyone around them believes automatically believes the same thing they do, it’s quite a problem. Even if you agree with them, but especially if you don’t.

    As a libertarian I can look at this from an outside viewpoint. The conservatives aren’t as bad as the progressives when it comes to thought control, but get a large enough concentration of them and they’re just as stifling.

    So I prefer locales where there is a healthy mix of opinion. Because it means a healthy society. A society that doesn’t automatically see “outsiders” as deadly enemies to their way of life.

