Coronavirus

Deregulate Pharmacists Now To Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake

It's time to unleash America's 88,000 pharmacies and 314,000 pharmacists to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

|

pharmacycovidshot
(Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime)

Enabling tens of millions of Americans to get themselves speedily vaccinated against COVID-19 will be a huge logistics challenge. A new policy brief from the Mercatus Center, a think tank at George Mason University, argues that we could greatly accelerate the process by removing the complex state regulations that prevent pharmacists from administering vaccines.

There's a good chance we'll need those vaccines to end the pandemic. Herd immunity is the resistance you get to the spread of a contagious disease when a sufficiently high proportion of a population is immune to the illness; you can reach it through either mass infection or mass vaccination.

Epidemiologists generally estimate that the COVID-19 threshold for herd immunity is around 60 to 70 percent. Some researchers believe the number may be much lower than that, but even then we aren't necessarily near the threshold: Recent testing of nearly 1 million American blood donors from June 15 to August 23 for COVID-19 antibodies finds that only 1.82 percent had them.

Blood donations aren't a random sample of the population, of course. But in congressional testimony earlier this week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief Robert Redfield noted that his agency "is in the process of a very large, sequential study across the entire United States" to measure the presence of antibodies to the novel coronavirus; the stufy will be finalized and likely "published in the next week or so." According to Redfield, "The preliminary results on the first round show that a majority of our nation—more than 90 percent of the population—remains susceptible" to the novel coronavirus.

So if mass infection isn't about the get us there, tens of millions of American will need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the virus. In congressional testimony earlier this week, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci said that he believes that the U.S. will have produced enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine to distribute to every American by April.

But who will give us those shots? While most states already allow pharmacists to administer many vaccines, regulators have unnecessarily imposed a variety of age restrictions on which patients pharmacists may vaccinate and individual patient prescription requirements.

The Mercatus Center report recommends that state regulators relax age restrictions on pharmacist-administered vaccinations; issue statewide standing orders authorizing pharmacists to administer vaccines without requiring a physician-written prescription for each patient; and revise regulations, as Oregon has, to permit pharmacists to administer all of the vaccines recommended by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The latter recommendation "prevents lag in vaccine administration due to boards or legislatures having to approve individually named vaccines for pharmacist administration."

Herd immunity is a big goal. Now is the time to unleash America's 88,000 pharmacies and 314,000 pharmacists to reach it.

Advertisement

NEXT: Sixth Circuit Rejects Claim Covid-19 Requires Easing of Ballot Initiative Rules

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. ThomasD
    September.25.2020 at 2:31 pm

    Given the storage and stability issues with the current COVID vaccine contenders it is highly unlikely they could be administered in any ordinary retail pharmacy, probably not in your GP’s office either.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      September.25.2020 at 2:36 pm

      I think the bigger issue is that a lot of people don’t trust the vaccine, and even if they do they see no reason to bother with it.

      I’ve never gotten a flu vaccine and I haven’t had the flu in at least a decade. Knowing what I know about COVID I probably won’t bother with that vaccine either. I’m not going to die if I get COVID, I probably won’t experience any real symptoms at all, why bother with a rushed vaccine?

      If other people want to get vaccinated because people like me exist, go for it.

      1. Yes Way, Ted
        September.25.2020 at 2:50 pm

        “I’m not going to die if I get COVID”

        If you’re a kid, that’s 100% true. If you’re older, there is maybe a very small chance you could die of COVID. Your daily consumption of fried chicken, bacon, and donuts is more likely to take you out.

  2. TangoDelta
    September.25.2020 at 2:33 pm

    With the potential for reinfection being only a matter of months I’m not sure a vaccine would prove effective unless you actively force a majority of people to get the vaccine in a short time frame. Any widespread resistance and it becomes a semi-annual whack-a-mole like annual flu shots.

    I am hopeful that this study will produce some effective treatments however.

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    September.25.2020 at 2:35 pm

    What about the ignorant hicks and rural gun clingers who refuse to get a vaccine because they believe Jeebus is gonna protect them? Vaccines need to be mandatory and those who refuse should be fined or imprisoned! We need herd immunity NOW to protect American citizens, especially those undocumented Americans and racial minorities who don’t have equal access to necessary health care because of systemic racism.

    1. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      September.25.2020 at 2:38 pm

      Yeah! And what about ignorant rubes like Kamala Harris and Joe Biden who say they don’t trust the vaccine because Trump was President when it was developed? Fine or imprison them!

    2. ThomasD
      September.25.2020 at 2:40 pm

      Silly Rabbi, the way to get herd immunity is to herd everyone together. Why even bother “offering” a vaccine under pain of imprisonment? Just cut to the chase already.

      1. Dillinger
        September.25.2020 at 2:57 pm

        one of my fave kid jokes ended in “silly Rabbi, kicks are for Trids”

  4. Dillinger
    September.25.2020 at 2:42 pm

    >>Enabling tens of millions of Americans to get themselves speedily vaccinated against COVID-19 will be a …

    giant waste of time and money.

  5. Yes Way, Ted
    September.25.2020 at 2:46 pm

    Here we go again, Reason.

    A safe and effective vaccine takes more than a decade to develop.

    There vaccine has never been developed for a coronavirus.

    The rushed H1N1 vaccine, for a pandemic that wasn’t, resulted in hundred of people injured, even to the point of brain damage.

    “Now is the time to unleash America’s 88,000 pharmacies and 314,000 pharmacists to reach [herd immunity].”

    No. Now is the time to end the lock downs while protecting the vulnerable to reach herd immunity.

    Take your rushed Big Pharma products peddled by paid pharmacists and shove them up your ass.

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    September.25.2020 at 2:47 pm

    Ron, don’t listen to the Trumptards. Thank you for your honest reporting as usual, Dr. Bailey.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.25.2020 at 2:50 pm

    Since a fully tested and safe vaccine is unlikely before next year, just end the lockdowns and stupid rules so people can continue on with their lives. If you vote for and elect Biden you’re going to get it even worse because that old man is being preyed on and used by some very nasty people who want back in power at any cost.

  8. Earth Skeptic
    September.25.2020 at 2:53 pm

    I am trying to sort out what seems to be a logical disconnect. Lots of my neighbors seem to be ardent mask supporters, and whine about people ignoring mandates as selfish and dangerous.

    But they have also stated they will not get any COVID vaccine until some unreasonably imaginary standards are met.

    I think I want to tell them they are full of shit, at least in that they support mask mandates because the safety of everyone is more important than individual rights but they claim individual rights to resist the vaccine that would actually make everyone safe.

    Yes?

Please to post comments