Coronavirus

Did Sweden Accidentally Blunder into COVID-19 Herd Immunity?

If so, that could be really good news for the rest of the world.

|

TegnellNewscom
(Naina Helen/JAMA/T/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish government's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, denied that his relatively permissive approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus was aimed at achieving herd immunity.

Unlike most other rich countries—including its Nordic neighbors Denmark, Norway, and Finland—Sweden did not institute a strict lockdown. The government did, in late March, ban public gatherings of more than 50 people, including at theaters and sporting events. But the country decided to let most bars, restaurants, primary schools, and retail shops stay open. Universities and high schools were closed, and people were urged to work from home if possible. Some social distancing rules were adopted, such as limiting the number of customers at a time in shops and providing only table service at bars and restaurants.

Herd immunity is the resistance to the spread of a contagious disease that results if a sufficiently high proportion of a population is immune to the illness. At that point, some people are still susceptible but they are surrounded by immune individuals, who serve as a barrier preventing the microbes from reaching them. Herd immunity can be achieved through either mass infection or mass vaccination. Epidemiologists have converged on an estimate that 60 to 70 percent of people need to either have been vaccinated or infected to reach herd immunity for COVID-19.

While not explicitly adopting disease-induced herd immunity as a policy goal, Swedish public health authorities evidently expected the coronavirus to run quickly through the country's population while not overwhelming its health care system. If a high enough percentage of Swedes became infected and recovered, then herd immunity would forestall a second wave of the disease.

At the end of April, Tegnell told CNBC: "In major parts of Sweden, around Stockholm, we have reached a plateau (in new cases) and we're already seeing the effect of herd immunity and in a few weeks' time we'll see even more of the effects of that. And in the rest of the country, the situation is stable." Also in late April, the Swedish Public Health Agency projected that 26 percent of Stockholm's 2 million residents would have been infected by May 1. "About 30 percent of people in Stockholm have reached a level of immunity," the Swedish ambassador to the U.S. told NPR. "We could reach herd immunity in the capital as early as next month."

Yet a May study of blood tests in Stockholm found that only 7.3 percent of the city's residents had produced antibodies in response to being infected by the coronavirus. This suggested that country was still far from that 60 to 70 percent threshold.

On June 3, as COVID-19 cases in Sweden continued to mount, Tegnell told Swedish Radio, "Should we encounter the same disease, with exactly what we know about it today, I think we would land midway between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world did." In late April, daily Swedish COVID-19 deaths did peak, but it took until late June for the daily number of cases to begin to decline.

By late July, Tegnell was saying, "The epidemic is now being slowed down, in a way that I think few of us would have believed a week or so ago." He added, "It really is yet another sign that the Swedish strategy is working. It is possible to slow contagion fast with the measures we are taking in Sweden." On August 8, the Financial Times quoted Tegnell arguing that "there is a relationship between the very quick drop of the last few weeks and the increasing immunity in many parts of Sweden."

Noting the recent drop in the daily tally of COVID-19 cases, Tegnell observed on August 9, "Exactly why this happened at that time and why it was so quick and sudden, is difficult for us to understand." Tegnell acknowledges that the results of antibody blood tests do not find that enough Swedes have been infected and recovered to confer herd immunity as would be conventionally expected by epidemiologists.

So what could explain the "quick and sudden" drop in Sweden's COVID-19 case and death rates? This is very speculative, but Swedish public health authorities may have accidentally blundered into herd immunity through a combination of previously unsuspected extensive pre-existing T-cell immunity to the coronavirus and differential risks of infection due to social interaction variations among its people.

First let's look at T-cell immunity. Recent research suggests that people who have been infected with the milder coronaviruses that cause the common cold also have developed some immunity to the COVID-19 virus.

Two studies published in June—one by researchers associated with Karolinska Institute in Sweden, the other by researchers at the University Hospital Tübingen in Germany—identified coronavirus reactive T-cells, which are another virus-fighting component of the immune system. Earlier this month, a study in Science noted that T-cells that react to and counter COVID-19 coronavirus infections have been extensively reported in unexposed individuals, suggesting a pre-existing immune response in 20 to 50 percent of the population. So pre-existing T-cell coronavirus immunity among a significant proportion of the population may now be functioning as a barrier to COVID-19 infections, thus contributing to that 60 to 70 percent threshold.

Now let's examine how age cohorts and social interaction propensities might affect the threshold. Science just published a modeling study that calculates, based on various assumptions about population age structures and social contact rates, that the herd immunity threshold for COVID-19 could be as low as 35 percent.

In a July 24 preprint study, a team of researchers associated with Oxford University's Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health estimate that the COVID-19 herd immunity threshold could be as low as 10 to 20 percent. In their calculations, the team assumes that the individuals who are more susceptible or more exposed tend to become quickly infected and thus become immune early in the epidemic. Their subsequent interactions with the still-uninfected will thus not result in additional cases. Basically, they think the virus may stymie itself by disproportionately removing those most useful to it from contributing to its future transmission.

The Oxford researchers apply their analysis to the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. They conclude that all four countries, will reach a herd immunity threshold

between July and October and the COVID-19 epidemic [will be] mostly resolved by the end of 2020. Looking back, we conclude that [non-pharmaceutical interventions] had a crucial role in halting the growth of the initial wave between February and April. Although the most extreme lockdown strategies may not be sustainable for longer than a month or two, they proved effective at preventing overshoot, keeping cases within health system capacities, and may have done so without impairing the development of herd immunity.

You must keep firmly in mind the preliminary evidence for extensive pre-existing T-cell immunity and the speculative nature of these modeling studies. But combined, they do at least suggest the possibility that Sweden is more or less inadvertently close to achieving herd immunity—and, even better, that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic for much of the rest of the world may also be nigh.

How has Sweden fared in comparison with its Nordic neighbors that chose more comprehensive interventions? As of August 11, COVID-19 cases in Denmark, Norway, and Finland amounted so far to 14,959, 9,712, and 7,623, respectievly; deaths per million are at 107, 47, and 60, respectively. In Sweden, cases stood at 83,126 and deaths per million at 571. In the U.S., meanwhile, cases totaled 5,265,034 with deaths per million were at 503.

How did Sweden's less vigorous adoption of non-pharmaceutical interventions affect its economy? Sweden's GDP dropped 8.6 percent in the second quarter, compared to the European Union average of 11.9 percent. On the other hand, Sweden's unemployment rate rose to 9.8 percent in June, while the European Union's overall unemployment rate is 7.1 percent. And Sweden's neighbors? Denmark's unemployment rate is 5.5 percent; Norway's is 4.6 percent; Finland's is 7.9 percent. Meanwhile, the U.S economy shrank in the second quarter by 9.5 percent, and our an unemployment rate at the end of July stood at 10 percent.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. John
    August.14.2020 at 3:56 pm

    Since when is respecting the freedom and rights of their citizens “blundering”? What a terrible choice of words. And yes, Sweden did the right thing regardless of their death rate. They didn’t turn their country into a police state and abuse public health powers to quarantine everyone like they were sick. I don’t care what their death rate is, that was the right thing to do. I was under the impression that respecting freedom even in the face of costs for doing so is something Libertarians cheered in a government. I guess I am misinformed.

    1. Traci
      August.14.2020 at 4:03 pm

      1. julia kane
        August.14.2020 at 4:31 pm

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      August.14.2020 at 4:14 pm

      I wouldn’t put down American blundering too much, I was with them when they blundered into Berlin in 1917

    3. Zeb
      August.14.2020 at 5:03 pm

      Yeah. Their plan worked as intended. Because it was a good plan. Because that’s how everyone has always dealt with diseases like this until 6 months ago. Sweden should be a model for everyone, not because they had some brilliant, clever plan but because they didn’t lose their shit and forget that other things matter besides not catching this one particular virus.

  2. Sevo
    August.14.2020 at 4:03 pm

    Or, perhaps Emperor Newsom and his like purposely rejected that alternative in favor of a power grab.
    We have sacrificed control of our lives and most of our economic activity to that notably incompetent organization known collectively as ‘the government’, and anyone who has read even a modicum of 20th-century history should know full well that *nothing* good comes of that.
    And we have done so as a result of an illness which infects many and seems to cause real harm in few; so far, it has yet to kill 1/10 of 1/2 of 1% of our population.
    After more than 6 months of draconian controls, followed by a mild relaxation of these controls, we find a rise in the infection rate, accompanied by a falling death rate. The governments’ response is to increase controls, which controls, from experience, seem only to have pushed the rise in infection rates further down the calendar.
    At one time we were told the controls would be withdrawn after ‘the curve was flattened’; now it seems they will be lifted after Eastasia is defeated.
    At least some of us are embarrassed at the lack of outrage at such a naked power grab, and I was not alone in calling for rioting in the streets the first day Newsom decided he was dictator thereby ruling when and under what conditions we could leave our prisons.
    It is worth repeating that this grab was accepted by us as a result of an illness which infects many and seems to cause real harm in few; so far, it has yet to kill 1/10 of 1/2 of 1% of our population.
    The path forward and out of this government-inflicted disaster is suggested by Vaclev Havel’s approach (“Post War”, Judt, pg 568):
    “…The objective […] should be to act with autonomy, whatever the regime tries to impose on you; to live *as if* one were truly free…”
    Regardless of the CA ‘mask gestapo’, I wear a face diaper when I must enter a business and nowhere else; any dirty looks get a smile in return.
    No, I will not be tested, since it seems any test is valid for, oh, a week or so at best. Nor will I accede to any ‘tracking’ scheme, regardless of any claims of privacy.
    Simply I attempt to act as if the world is not currently in control of tin-pot-dictator wannabes; if it means a ticket or jail for my actions, I’m your guy!

  3. avb
    August.14.2020 at 4:10 pm

    How could Sweden be at heard immunity but not the US, or even New York. The US has had more known cases per person that Sweden. New York has even more. Is is just that there are more US and New York cases that went undetected? Or, are there more people in Sweden with T-cell immunity?

    1. JesseAz
      August.14.2020 at 4:14 pm

      Known cases =/= actual cases. Sweden never really panicked. They didn’t have healthy asymptomatic people rushing to get tested like in the States. Media fearmongered so hard the average American thinks 30 million people in the US have died.

      1. avb
        August.14.2020 at 4:23 pm

        But, only .8% of Sweden and 1.6% of the US population is known to have contracted COVID-19. It sounds far fetched to say that the real number is over 30%.

        1. JesseAz
          August.14.2020 at 4:28 pm

          Where are you getting your numbers? It was approaching 10% in May.

          https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/21/just-7-per-cent-of-stockholm-had-covid-19-antibodies-by-end-of-april-study-sweden-coronavirus

          1. avb
            August.14.2020 at 4:30 pm

            Johns Hopkins:
            https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COVID-19/tree/master/csse_covid_19_data/csse_covid_19_time_series

            It does not include estimates based on antibody studies. It is only confirmed cases.

            1. JesseAz
              August.14.2020 at 4:31 pm

              So back to my original reply then.

              1. avb
                August.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

                If I extrapolate the .1% known cases to be 7.3% actually infected at the end of April to today, it suggests that about half of Sweden has had COVID-19. I suspect testing is better that then. So, it probably isn’t a great extrapolation. And missing 98% of cases at this point sounds outrageous.

                I suspect part of the answer to my question is that New York did reach herd immunity.

            2. Zeb
              August.14.2020 at 5:07 pm

              If only a few percent (if even that) get seriously ill, I would not be surprised if the confirmed cases is undercounted by a factor of 10 or more. Lots of people just won’t get tested. I won’t get tested next time I get a cold or flu. I don’t need the CDC calling me up and getting in my business.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      August.14.2020 at 4:19 pm

      It also helps the sweeden probably didn’t completely lie about case rates. E. G. Died in a car accede t was not counted as died of covid, and 1 person tested 10 times does not equal 10 positive covid cases

      1. avb
        August.14.2020 at 4:25 pm

        Sweden’s death rate is about 1/3 of New York (but similar to the US despite a lower number of cases). Someone would have to be really botching the death data for those to be close.

    3. Zeb
      August.14.2020 at 5:05 pm

      I’m pretty sure New York is there. Probably not to the total herd immunity level. But enough that there won’t be any more large outbreaks. Which is all that really matters. This virus isn’t going to be eradicated, but it will become normal and no more of a worry than the flu. I just hope that happens sooner than later.

  4. JesseAz
    August.14.2020 at 4:13 pm

    No. That was their actual plan. How do you blunder into what you planned on?

    https://en.as.com/en/2020/05/18/other_sports/1589796373_875369.html

    What a stupid headline.

    Sweden continued with the herd immunity plan, with Johan Giesecke, the nation’s former chief epidemiologist and internationally recognised expert who advises the World Health Organization, describing the strategy as the “best in the world”.

  5. DajjaI
    August.14.2020 at 4:14 pm

    Yup. And you don’t need herd immunity. Just infect the ‘networkers’ as you aggressively protect the vulnerable (elderly & obese). Once the networkers have immunity, that’s enough to slow the spread and flatten the curve. The problem with lockdowns is that they keep people at home – which is where the virus is most likely to spread. Whereas if kids can go to school then the elderly have a few hours each day to enjoy the rest of the house without being put at risk. Also regarding this hysteria about “Wear a mask when you go out” – really people should be wearing masks at home with their elderly & obese!

    The people I’ve come across online pushing hardest on mask mandates and lockdowns admit to doing precious little to protect the vulnerable in their lives. It’s just cynical, hypocritical politics to prolong and exacerbate the pandemic for political gain.

    1. mad.casual
      August.14.2020 at 5:02 pm

      Once the networkers have immunity, that’s enough to slow the spread and flatten the curve.

      This is synonymous with herd immunity, but you don’t care, you’ve got your own special breed of stupidity to advance.

      1. Zeb
        August.14.2020 at 5:09 pm

        Not quite synonymous. There are two meanings to herd immunity, I think. There is one level where a virus (or whatever) will die out for lack of hosts. I think that’s the 60-80% level that people talk about. The herd immunity you are talking about (which I think is all we really need for the epidemic to be effectively over) is probably 20-30% from what I have read on the subject.

    2. Bronxbred
      August.14.2020 at 5:05 pm

      The people who I know pushing mask mandates and lockdowns have been collecting taxpayer funded unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, work from home, or work for the government and haven’t lost a dime of their taxpayer funded salary and benefits even as they sit at home and do nothing. But now that the layoffs and furloughs are climbing up the food chain and the ‘temporary’ restrictions are having permanent consequences, I’m interested to see just how much personal suffering the self-righteous sheep are willing to tolerate. It’s real easy to call other people selfish and greedy for wanting to make a living when you’re comfortable and not in danger of losing everything.

  6.  Jim78
    August.14.2020 at 4:17 pm

    At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish government’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, denied that his relatively permissive approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus was aimed at achieving herd immunity.

    Did I miss the quote that supports this claim?

    1. JesseAz
      August.14.2020 at 4:19 pm

      Nope. Why I quoted their old chief epidemiologist for him saying the opposite.

    2. Ronald Bailey
      August.14.2020 at 4:37 pm

      J: Tegnell’s denial of seeking to achieve herd immunity was widely reported early on, although more suspicious folks opined that that may have been his implicit (secret?) plan all along. In any case, I have now added a couple of links to earlier reporting on this issue.

      1. JesseAz
        August.14.2020 at 4:53 pm

        You know there are leaked emails of his non explicitly public statements right?

        https://www.newsweek.com/sweden-emails-anders-tegnell-johan-giesecke-herd-immunity-coronavirus-1524847

  7. Rich
    August.14.2020 at 4:18 pm

    the virus may stymie itself by disproportionately removing those most useful to it from contributing to its future transmission.

    Even the *virus* is living in “Idiocracy”!

  8. Nail
    August.14.2020 at 4:22 pm

    “blunder”

  9. Longtobefree
    August.14.2020 at 4:23 pm

    Or maybe they followed the actual science, not the political science?

    1. Longtobefree
      August.14.2020 at 4:39 pm

      Upholding the natural rights of man is hardly a blunder.

  10. Serial Microaggressor
    August.14.2020 at 4:40 pm

    Perpetual lockdowns for some, and miniature Swedish flags for others!

  11. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.14.2020 at 4:40 pm

    Did Sweden Accidentally Blunder into COVID-19 Herd Immunity?

    No. Because there was nothing accidental about what they did (or didn’t do), nor did they “blunder.”

  12. Juice
    August.14.2020 at 4:45 pm

    While not explicitly adopting disease-induced herd immunity as a policy goal, Swedish public health authorities evidently expected the coronavirus to run quickly through the country’s population while not overwhelming its health care system. If a high enough percentage of Swedes became infected and recovered, then herd immunity would forestall a second wave of the disease.

    So they didn’t have it as a policy goal, but their plan was set up as if they did. k

  13. Dillinger
    August.14.2020 at 4:45 pm

    everybody everywhere will eventually ____ into herd immunity.

    1. Juice
      August.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

      vaccinate?

      1. Dillinger
        August.14.2020 at 5:06 pm

        i was going for live or exist or something … it’s a g.d. cold virus

    2. mad.casual
      August.14.2020 at 5:05 pm

      You hear that Mr. Anderson? That is the sound of herd immunity.

      1. Dillinger
        August.14.2020 at 5:07 pm

        +1 the Oracle lied.

  14. ElvisIsReal
    August.14.2020 at 4:46 pm

    Oh fuck off they didn’t “accidentally” do anything. The virus burned itself out there just like it has in the American northeast and soon in the sunbelt.

    This was ALWAYS their strategy.

  15. Don't look at me!
    August.14.2020 at 4:46 pm

    You had to know it was going to pan out in favor of the Swedes, but nobody will ever admit it.

  16. Sidd Finch v2.01
    August.14.2020 at 4:51 pm

    Did Sweden Accidentally Blunder into COVID-19 Herd Immunity?

    No. Sweden accidentally blundered into being nowhere close to herd immunity.

  17. Art Kumquat
    August.14.2020 at 4:53 pm

    Good then we can go back to normal and no more fear mongering from the democrats and their bootlickers.

    1. mad.casual
      August.14.2020 at 5:07 pm

      Oh sure, now that Bernie’s out of the race you want to be more like Sweden!

  18. mad.casual
    August.14.2020 at 4:55 pm

    Did Sweden Accidentally Blunder into COVID-19 Herd Immunity?

    I know what it is like to lose. To feel so desperately that you’re right, yet to fail, nonetheless. It’s frightening, turns the legs to jelly. I ask you to what end? Dread it. Run from it. Blunder into it. Herd immunity still arrives all the same. And now it is here.

  19.  Jim78
    August.14.2020 at 5:00 pm

    Thank you for that it is much appreciated.

    Some questions if I can impose a bit further?

    Your original statement.

    At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swedish government’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, denied that his relatively permissive approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus was aimed at achieving herd immunity.

    And bow the relevant quotes from your links

    He’s also repeatedly said it would be good for the Swedish population to gain immunity to the disease, though he’s flatly denied purposely seeking “herd immunity.”

    Tegnell denies that his main aim is “herd immunity”, insisting that he wants to flatten the coronavirus curve to ensure Sweden’s health service copes.

    You’ll probably notice the same thing I did. There aren’t any direct quotes about herd immunity there.

    And that doesn’t even touch that “main aim” is a different animal than “was aimed.”

    Is there a direct quote of him saying it was not an aim full stop?

    And thank you for the background speculation that it may have been a secret goal, it gives useful insight.

    1.  Jim78
      August.14.2020 at 5:01 pm

      Crap should have been a reply to Mr. Bailey.

Please to post comments