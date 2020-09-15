breonna taylor

Louisville Will Pay $12 Million to Settle Lawsuit by Breonna Taylor's Family

The agreement also includes several reforms aimed at preventing reckless drug raids based on dubious evidence.

|

Breonna-Taylor-family-photo
Breonna Taylor (family photo)

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has reached a $12 million settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed during a dubious, reckless, and fruitless drug raid that has figured prominently in nationwide protests against police brutality. It is by the largest settlement in the city's history based on allegations of police abuse. The family's lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said it is also one of the largest payouts in U.S. history for a police killing of a black woman.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, filed the lawsuit in Jefferson County Circuit Court last April, a month after plainclothes officers invaded Taylor's apartment in the middle of the night. Taylor's boyfriend, who called 911 to report a break-in, grabbed a gun and fired a single shot, which struck one of the officers in the leg. The cops responded with a barrage of more than 20 bullets, several of which struck Taylor, who was unarmed. Acting Police Chief Robert Schroeder later said Det. Brett Hankison "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds" into Taylor's apartment.

The no-knock warrant for the raid was based entirely on guilt by association. Since Taylor was still in touch with a former boyfriend suspected of drug dealing, who sometimes received packages at her apartment, police alleged that she was involved in his criminal activity. But the packages reportedly contained shoes and clothing, and no evidence has emerged to implicate Taylor in drug dealing. Furthermore, although the warrant authorized police to enter without knocking and announcing themselves, the affidavit presented no evidence specific to Taylor that would have justified dispensing with the usual rule.

In addition to the $12 million payout, the settlement commits Louisville to several reforms, including high-level approval of search warrant applications and SWAT operational plans. The city had already responded to Taylor's death by firing Hankison and banning no-knock warrants. A Jefferson County grand jury is soon expected to hear evidence that could lead to indictments of Hankison and other officers involved in the raid. The FBI is conducting its own investigation of the incident.

Another reform included in the agreement is a warning system that will look for "red flags" suggesting police misconduct. Hankison and at least four other officers who participated in the investigation that led to Taylor's death were also involved in a 2018 SWAT raid that terrorized a family wrongly suspected of growing marijuana. In both cases, police broke into people's homes based on dubious evidence, and the residents initially thought they were being robbed.

"Justice for Breonna means that we will continue to save lives in her honor," Palmer said. "No amount of money accomplishes that, but the police reform measures that we were able to get passed as a part of this settlement mean so much more to my family, our community, and to Breonna's legacy."

NEXT: The Justice Department's Investigation of John Bolton Seems Like a Witch Hunt

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Overt
    September.15.2020 at 5:53 pm

    The asshole Crump- lawyer for the Taylor family- used this press conference to shill for Kamala Harris.

    I don’t know what is more disgusting- for that huckster ambulance chaser to suggest that Harris is any sort of friend to civil rights, or to baldly assert that she was ” the first national elected official to discuss Taylor’s death on national television.” What fucking bullshit.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      September.15.2020 at 5:56 pm

      Harris would’ve have put Taylor’s ex boyfriend in prison for a decade if given the chance.

      Which, in an odd way, would’ve prevented her death. If he was still locked up, he wouldn’t have visited her and made her guilty by association, so no need to search her place.

      Kamala’s draconian drug sentences are actually for these minorities’ own good.

  2. Ken Shultz
    September.15.2020 at 6:05 pm

    So, the taxpayers of Louisville, Kentucky are paying through the nose for what amounts to policy mistakes?

    I don’t know what the solution to racism is in a society that has chucked the idea that other people are valuable because Jesus died for them and abandons their children to the mercy of teachers’ unions and bureaucrats for education–except maybe to teach people the fear of Jesus and to insist that they educate their own damn children.

    I know that anything bad that happens in a no-knock raid in the prosecution of the drug war is a self-inflicted wound, and I know that if the taxpayers of Louisville, Kentucky don’t use their votes to elect local politicians who will change whatever needs to be changed, then they deserve to pay out $12 million for something that could have been avoided.

    This will happen again if they don’t hold their politicians accountable at the polls. No politician has ever learned a thing from shelling out the taxpayers’ money. They learn from seeing other politicians lose their seats.

    1. IceTrey
      September.15.2020 at 6:20 pm

      The solution to the violence problem between cops and blacks is to end drug prohibition.

      1. Ken Shultz
        September.15.2020 at 6:22 pm

        I’m not saying that, but if that house hadn’t been the subject of a drug raid, there wouldn’t have been a shooting.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      September.15.2020 at 6:23 pm

      The family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump, said it is also one of the largest payouts in U.S. history for a police killing of a black woman.

      Seriously, WTF does this have to do with anything? ‘Fuck you’ to Crump, ‘fuck you’ to Sullum and ‘fuck you’ to anyone else who can’t quit crying racism for 2 seconds to acknowledge that this can happen to anyone. I am way past done giving a shit about anyone’s skin pigment when they have a bad police interaction.

      Or were Tuttle and Nicholas too white and Goines too black to matter?

      1. Ken Shultz
        September.15.2020 at 6:32 pm

        Because the rioters say it’s about Breonna Taylor certainly doesn’t mean it’s about Breonna Taylor. I maintain that the overriding cause of the unrest we’ve seen over recent months is the pandemic, the lockdowns, and their impact on the economy.

        1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          September.15.2020 at 6:36 pm

          It certainly isn’t about Breonna. The protesters proved that went after Rand Paul shouting, ‘Say her name!’

        2. con_fuse9
          September.15.2020 at 6:47 pm

          So it has nothing to do with the last 300 hundred or so years?
          Even if you disagree with the argument, there are groups in the US that feel that history has been and continues to be unfair to them based, at least in part, on the color of their skin.
          At some points, the anger blows over.

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        September.15.2020 at 6:49 pm

        this can happen to anyone.

        They CAN, but they DON’T.

    3. Overt
      September.15.2020 at 6:30 pm

      “No politician has ever learned a thing from shelling out the taxpayers’ money”

      And this is yet another time to point out that Qualified Immunity reform is no panacea. You can guarantee that if cops are more easily sued for their actions, that the unions will put tax payers on the hook. They will get the city to pay for the settlements, or for insurance.

      The hope is that at least in these cases, some localities can drive changes in their relationship with the Unions.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        September.15.2020 at 6:38 pm

        Municipal bankruptcy is certainly one way to defund the police.

  3. Yes Way, Ted
    September.15.2020 at 6:27 pm

    “In addition to the $12 million payout, the settlement commits Louisville to several reforms, including high-level approval of search warrant applications and SWAT operational plans.”

    Better yet, actually solve the problem by ending the war on drugs!

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      September.15.2020 at 6:33 pm

      Careful, you might get outed as a libertarian for that opinion.

  4. Ben_
    September.15.2020 at 6:30 pm

    Judges who sign off on these warrants need to be punished. Letting them keep doing this erases the 4th Amendment and due process rights.

    1. con_fuse9
      September.15.2020 at 6:49 pm

      The judges are only there to scrutinize the facts as presented in the warrant. They do zero investigation. Its the police that have to swear to the facts presented.

  5. creech
    September.15.2020 at 6:41 pm

    The silver lining is that by highlighting these ridiculous SWAT raids on blacks folks, the reforms will help stop the ridiculous SWAT raids on white folks too. Most reforms that will be enacted will help curb police abuse against everyone.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.15.2020 at 6:42 pm

    Haven’t seen any signs about Dennis Tuttle anywhere. Nobody says “say her name” about Rhogena Nicholas.

    Skin color matters to the blmantifa freaks. They are racist as fuck.

    1. con_fuse9
      September.15.2020 at 6:51 pm

      Relax clown boy.
      Being concerned about a race doesn’t mean a lack of concern for others that don’t fall into that catagory.
      Its like saying American Cancer Society doesn’t give a shit about Heart Attacks.

Please to post comments