Reason Roundup

Kentucky Authorities Offered Leniency to Breonna Taylor's Ex if He Would Implicate Her in Drug Crimes

Plus: Biden asks America: "Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?"

|

(Rick Davis / SplashNews/Newscom)

They're trying to "paint a picture of her which was vastly different than the woman she truly was," says lawyer. Kentucky authorities' defense for fatally shooting Breonna Taylor in a late-night raid for nonexistent drugs and drug money has always turned on the idea that Taylor—a 26-year-old emergency room technician who lived with her sister—was part of her ex-boyfriend's alleged drug scheme. Now, new documents show how far they were willing to go to manufacture evidence for this narrative.

"On Tuesday, we were told Breonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was offered a plea deal, which would have required him to say that Taylor was part of his drug operation," Vice news correspondent Roberto Aram Ferdman noted yesterday, adding that "the family's attorney shared a picture of a plea deal that appears to show it is true."

To accept the deal, Glover would have had to sign a statement saying that Taylor was among several others who helped him in an "organized crime syndicate" as he "trafficked large amounts of Crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates" in the Louisville area and sold it "from abandoned or vacant homes."

If he agreed, the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney was willing to shrink his possible 10-year prison sentence to only probation.

Even if Taylor had been part of this supposed "crime syndicate," it wouldn't justify what police did here, of course. They were still trigger-happy goons who did a middle-of-the-night raid, without announcing themselves clearly, as part of an unwinnable but endlessly violent, discriminatory, and abusive war on drugs that makes everyone less safe and routinely leads to avoidable tragedies like these.

But their actions are all the more appalling when you consider the weakness of their evidence that anything illegal was at Taylor's house. In fact, they raided the home and killed Taylor as she had been disentangling herself from Glover, trying to move on from their relationship and whatever tangential involvement in his activities it may have brought.

But police and county authorities wouldn't let her. They were insistent on casting the net as wide as possible and taking Taylor down with Glover—at any cost, apparently. And now that Taylor can't defend herself, they're trying to manipulate the legal system to get Glover to go along with it.

The attempt shows "the lengths to which those within the police department and Commonwealth's Attorney went to after Breonna Taylor's killing to try and paint a picture of her which was vastly different than the woman she truly was," Taylor's lawyer, Sam Aguiar, said.

Glover didn't ultimately take the deal, offered to him in July, and rejects the idea that he is somehow responsible for Taylor's death. "The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna's door," he told The Courier Journal. "There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there," he said.

FREE MINDS

Antifa Airlines thwarted? President Donald Trump is again rambling on about insane conspiracy theories on national television, this time about how Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden is being controlled by a cabal of shadowy "thugs" that the president can't talk about.

A garbled memory of a viral rumor? A further attempt to portray Biden as soft on crime in advance of the election? A dog whistle for QAnon? Any way you look at it… WTF?

In related news:

Meanwhile, Biden asks America: "Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?"

FREE MARKETS

Marijuana decriminalization vote in three weeks. A date has been set for the U.S. House vote on a bill that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level:

ELECTION 2020

A Military Times poll suggests active-duty troops aren't too fond of Trump. It reports:

In the latest results — based on 1,018 active-duty troops surveyed in late July and early August — nearly half of respondents (49.9 percent) had an unfavorable view of the president, compared to about 38 percent who had a favorable view. […] Even with the steady decline, Trump's popularity in the poll remains better than former President Barack Obama. Obama had a 36 percent favorable rating and a 52 percent unfavorable rating in a January 2017 Military Times poll. […] Among active-duty service members surveyed in the poll, 41 percent said they would vote for Biden, the Democratic nominee, if the election was held today. Only 37 percent said they plan to vote to re-elect Trump.

QUICK HITS

• More good news about the ability of masks to defeat facial recognition technologies.

• The latest research on COVID-19 fatality rates confirms that older patients make up a hugely disproportionate amount of deaths from the virus. "Patients 65 or older account for about 16 percent of confirmed cases but four-fifths of COVID-19 deaths," notes Reason's Jacob Sullum:

The crude case fatality rate indicated by the CDC's numbers (deaths divided by confirmed cases) is about 0.25 percent for patients younger than 50 and nearly 16 percent—63 times higher—for patients older than 64. While the overall crude CFR is 3 percent, the rates among adults range from 0.07 percent for patients in their late teens and 20s to 29 percent for patients 85 or older—more than 400 times higher.

• The Department of Homeland Security has "confirmed NBC News reporting that migrant children who had been separated from their parents were left waiting in vans for hours, in some cases overnight, while waiting to be reunited."

Vox's Matthew Yglesias makes the case for building more housing and letting more people in.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: September 1, 1823

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    September.1.2020 at 10:02 am

    More good news about the ability of masks to defeat facial recognition technologies.

    Giving up your liberties to own the state.

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.1.2020 at 10:06 am

      That’l teach ‘em.

    2. jasika
      September.1.2020 at 10:25 am

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      September.1.2020 at 10:30 am

      Hello.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    September.1.2020 at 10:03 am

    To accept the deal, Glover would have had to sign a statement saying that Taylor was among several others who helped him in an “organized crime syndicate” as he “trafficked large amounts of Crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates” in the Louisville area and sold it “from abandoned or vacant homes.”

    Prosecutors gonna prosecute be dirtbags.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      September.1.2020 at 10:28 am

      Sounds like she’s getting Kamala’d.

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        September.1.2020 at 10:44 am

        I guess we can look forward to the Louisville DA being someone’s VP pick in a few years.

  3. John
    September.1.2020 at 10:05 am

    If Joe Biden thinks rioters should be arrested and prosecuted, why isn’t he criticizing the DA’s in Minneapolis, Portland, and St. Louis who are refusing to prosecute rioters? Why did he allow his staff to donate to and promote an organization that bailed rioters in Minneapolis out of jail?

    If we had an actual functioning media, Biden would have had to have answered those and other questions yesterday. Since we don’t and only have a hack media that operates as operatives for the Democratic Party, he was able to “condemn the riots” in the most general and meaningless way without having to answer any follow up questions or have to give any explanation of his position.

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.1.2020 at 10:07 am

      He can’t answer questions.

      1. John
        September.1.2020 at 10:10 am

        There is that. I am hesitant to say that Biden is full on senile. It looks that way to me but maybe I am biased and am too eager to conclude that. I would be curious to hear what someone who is less biased has to say. To me at least, he looked totally out of it yesterday.

    2. damikesc
      September.1.2020 at 10:09 am

      John, Reason has got a laughably bad crush on Biden.

      1. Mother's lament
        September.1.2020 at 10:27 am

        More a crush on that dreamy (D) beside his name, than the old man himself.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          September.1.2020 at 10:34 am

          And the lingering smell of Obama?

          1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
            September.1.2020 at 10:37 am

            I’ve tried all the different flavors of Febreeze and it’s still here.

    3. Fats of Fury
      September.1.2020 at 10:12 am

      Why isn’t he criticizing his VP choice for raising money to bail out rioters and looters?

      1. John
        September.1.2020 at 10:15 am

        By implication it would seem so. I would be curious to hear someone ask him if that is what he meant.

        1. End Child Unemployment
          September.1.2020 at 10:31 am

          Boy I sure hope Trump asks him about Kamala’s rioter bail fund in the debates

          1. Jerryskids
            September.1.2020 at 11:00 am

            Speaking of the debates, when are they expected to name the moderators for the debates? Everybody keeps talking about how Trump is going to eat Biden alive in the debates, but it sort of depends on what sort of questions they’re asked, doesn’t it? I mean, if Chris Cuomo, Rachel Maddow and George Stephanopoulos are named as the moderators, do we really expect that they won’t be asking Trump when he stopped beating his wife?

            1. John
              September.1.2020 at 11:06 am

              It does to some degree. But Trump isn’t going to stand there and let Candy Crowley shove her fat ass in the breach to save Biden the way Romeny did with Obama. Trump is going to go after Biden and I am not sure how any moderator could prevent that.

        2. damikesc
          September.1.2020 at 10:31 am

          Or his own staff who did so.

          Also love watching Dems decide that due process is STILL not needed. I wonder what part of the Constitution they actually support.

          1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
            September.1.2020 at 10:48 am

            I wonder what part of the Constitution they actually support.

            The secret part on the back in invisible ink that says “Ha ha, we were just kidding! We get to do whatever you want, suck it proles!”

            1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
              September.1.2020 at 10:51 am

              *whatever you we want*

              EDIT BUTTON!

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        September.1.2020 at 10:48 am

        You really think he even knows about that? I guarantee he has no fucking clue what is staff is doing. The guy is the epitome of a figurehead leader.

        That he can condemn anarcho-communist violence in the cities with a straight face while his VP candidate is coordinating funding to bail these same people out of jail shows that he has no real authority or knowledge of what’s going on in his own campaign. He’s a Potemkin candidate.

    4. creech
      September.1.2020 at 11:06 am

      Maybe reason ought to hire a thousand of us (at $1 each) as journalists so we can get access (yeah, right) to campaign events and ask the questions the alleged “real journalists” are reluctant to ask?

  4. Don't look at me!
    September.1.2020 at 10:08 am

    Patients 65 or older account for about 16 percent of confirmed cases but four-fifths of COVID-19 deaths,”
    Why do writers mix percentages with fractions?

    1. Phot Purka
      September.1.2020 at 10:16 am

      They’re stupid and bad at basic math.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        September.1.2020 at 10:27 am

        Barbie says, “Math is hard.”

        Journalist Barbie says, “I don’t really understand numbers, but bigger is always better (for clicks).”

    2. Jerryskids
      September.1.2020 at 10:17 am

      Only half of writers mix percentages and fractions, 60% don’t know what percentages and fractions are. The remainder don’t care.

      1. JesseAz
        September.1.2020 at 10:53 am

        ++

    3. Tom Bombadil
      September.1.2020 at 10:29 am

      It weeds out the tards.

    4. Under_Pressure
      September.1.2020 at 10:38 am

      Was wondering the same- if the number was half, or three quarters, or something standard like that I could see it but… four-fifths? Makes me assume that it is how that was expressed wherever Sullum found it, and he didn’t want to convert it. Wonder what the chances are that Sullum (or ENB) could actually express four-fifths as a percentage without a calculator? Or even with a calculator?

      1. Nardz
        September.1.2020 at 10:40 am

        1:4

      2. Tom Bombadil
        September.1.2020 at 11:12 am

        4 fifths is what ENB drinks before she goes out street walking.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    September.1.2020 at 10:09 am

    Vox‘s Matthew Yglesias makes the case for building more housing and letting more people in.

    I thought Trump’s COVID ineptitude killed all the people.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:15 am

      I thought we were all already dead because Trump ended net neutrality.

      1. xh daba
        September.1.2020 at 10:19 am

        No he had WW3 with Iran and we got nuked to death silly.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          September.1.2020 at 10:35 am

          Before or after we all died from COVID?

        2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
          September.1.2020 at 10:55 am

          No, no, no, the trade war with China escalated and we got “Red Dawned” to death.

          And not the good one from the ’80s, the shitty remake from a few years back. The North Koreans invaded us as a favor to China so they could keep their hands clean, or something like that.

        3. Troglodyte Rex
          September.1.2020 at 11:01 am

          And the NorKs? They’re warriors too…or something.

    2. Mother's lament
      September.1.2020 at 10:28 am

      Lol, she’s been huffing Vox again.

      1. JesseAz
        September.1.2020 at 10:57 am

        Just be glad that Ezra let Yglesias start speaking again.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      September.1.2020 at 10:49 am

      Does ygleisa have evidence that ENB killed multiple people? That’s the only reason anyone would link to an article by a jack ass who lists his greatest journalistic achievement and lying tk people about tax cuts and getting them to believe it

  6. Illocust
    September.1.2020 at 10:09 am

    I think Reason is a prime example of why in the modern age of video conferencing and reporters never visiting the locations they report on, that newspapers really need to start hiring people that don’t live in either New York or California. Reporters aren’t going to be exposed to a diversity of opinion in their office if everyone in the office lives in the same couple blocks and only speaks to the same people every day. Pull someone in from a different location and the quality of your reporting goes up as reporters are exposed to facts and views they’ve never seen before.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:14 am

      The entire reason staff are hipster journalists who share a common and homogeneous culture and world view. It is not even that they all live in the same place. Bailey at least lives in Charlottesville, Virginia I think. It is that they all have the same background, the same shared views and experiences, and exactly the same social circle. You could move them all over the country and that would still be a problem. They need to stop hiring 20 something liberal arts majors who are angling for a job at the Atlantic and instead hire people who actually know something and bring a different perspective to the table.

      If nothing else, they should ban all of their staff from Twitter. Make them give up their accounts as a condition of employment. Getting them off Twitter would force them to get at least some of their information from somewhere other than the DC media fart bubble.

      1. Fats of Fury
        September.1.2020 at 10:22 am

        The problem with all journolists is they may not go to the same schools but all those schools are teaching whatever Columbia U is cranking out.

        1. John
          September.1.2020 at 10:30 am

          Yes.

      2. damikesc
        September.1.2020 at 10:33 am

        As Twitter has pointed out, Left-wing journalists follow and deal with conservatives even LESS now than they did in 2016. Their bubble is far more dense of a bubble.

        But, yes, if I owned a media company, Twitter would be verboten for all employees.

      3. Overt
        September.1.2020 at 10:36 am

        The main place Reason falls down is when they try reporting on the latest trending topic on Twatter. When Greenhut is writing on things out here in CA, it is great. Same with the rent control stuff, and many pieces on militarization of the police.

        However, the readers reward them for running clickbait. Whoever writes their headlines knows and manipulates this, and then the commentariate re-enforces it. Go back and look at how many comments go to an article about asset forfeiture vs how many comments go to an article about Trump’s latest tweet-tantrum, and it is no contest: if reason wants viewers, we have trained them to do the stupid hot takes.

        1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
          September.1.2020 at 10:59 am

          Go back and look at how many comments go to an article about asset forfeiture vs how many comments go to an article about Trump’s latest tweet-tantrum, and it is no contest: if reason wants viewers, we have trained them to do the stupid hot takes.

          Pretty much this. They churn out click-bait that’s what gets rewarded. You get more of the behavior you reward.

          1. Illocust
            September.1.2020 at 11:07 am

            That’s why a normal newspaper is shit, but Reason is supposed to be a paper dedicated to spreading Libertarian ideals. When they churn out articles that convince people to leave libertarianism behind they’ve failed in their mission.

      4. Earth Skeptic
        September.1.2020 at 10:37 am

        John, that’s the wrong kind of diversity.

      5. Illocust
        September.1.2020 at 10:40 am

        Twitter does hold a significant role in how fast group think activate in modern reporters. Used to reporters had to wait until their fellow spent enough time to publish an article in order to be influenced by others opinions. It gave them more time to flail around and say what they really think. Twitter sped up the process though. Now ideas can be thrown at the wall in light speed and reporters can all adopt the same argument within an hour.

      6. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        September.1.2020 at 10:55 am

        Nick lives in Ohio too

    2. lap83
      September.1.2020 at 10:30 am

      You make a good point, as evidenced by the fact that Nancy Rommelman is the only decently objective perspective they have publish on the Portland riots, due to the fact that she lives there.

  7. JesseAz
    September.1.2020 at 10:10 am

    Title of article says it all:

    Dr. Fauci’s Hydroxychloroquine Denial

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/08/31/dr_faucis_hydroxychloroquine_denial__144095.html

    Fauci continues to ignore direct evidence of the usage of HCq + azithromycin and zinc despite evidence from both Sweden/France that shows a direct increase in deaths when WHO ordered the usage to stop based off of academic fraud in the Lancet. Many epidemiologists are now attacking Fauci over his stubborn refusal to acknowledge the benefits. It is not a late stage smoking gun, but an early stage prophylactic that has shown great promise in every country that utilizes it (lower death rates than the US).

    1. JesseAz
      September.1.2020 at 10:11 am

      Next up in State mandated hysteria madness… You now must register your name/number at every business you visit in San Diego.

      https://www.redstate.com/kiradavis/2020/08/31/san-diego-businesses-register-names-numbers-customer/

      1. Don't look at me!
        September.1.2020 at 10:24 am

        Bob Smith 555-1234

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          September.1.2020 at 10:55 am

          “I’m not sure…”
          “You have entered ‘Not Sure’ as your name. Is this correct?”
          “No, I’m not…”
          “Thank you for confirming your name as: Not Sure.”

        2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
          September.1.2020 at 10:58 am

          Herman munster
          1313 mockingbird lane

        3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
          September.1.2020 at 11:07 am

          First name: “Nunya”
          Last name: “Bidness”
          Phone number: “1-800-EAT-SHIT”

      2. Tom Bombadil
        September.1.2020 at 10:31 am

        It would be so much easier if the state would just tattoo the number on our foreheads.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          September.1.2020 at 10:38 am

          Or forearms?

          1. Unicorn Abattoir
            September.1.2020 at 11:12 am

            You know who else…

      3. damikesc
        September.1.2020 at 10:51 am

        “My name is ‘Fuck You’. My number is ‘Fuck You'”

    2. Michael Ejercito
      September.1.2020 at 10:13 am

      In fairness to him, Fauci claimed that the flu was a greater threat than COVID-19.

    3. Fats of Fury
      September.1.2020 at 10:24 am

      Fauchi’s stalling until Big Pharma can crank out a high dollar pill made with HCq + azithromycin and zinc.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      September.1.2020 at 11:02 am

      He’s a weasel.

  8. Jerryskids
    September.1.2020 at 10:12 am

    Biden asks America: “Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

    No, Joe, you look like a functional retard being led around by the nose by radical socialists with a soft spot for rioters and you’re too goddamn stupid to know it. Have you really not figured out that half your party hates America, Western Civilization. capitalism, and white men? What the hell do you think a “fundamental transformation” means?

    1. Brandybuck
      September.1.2020 at 10:38 am

      Yup, pretty much.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      September.1.2020 at 10:39 am

      It will be a mostly peaceful transformation.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        September.1.2020 at 10:56 am

        Fiery yet peaceful.

      2. Unicorn Abattoir
        September.1.2020 at 11:14 am

        Well, at least hormones aren’t involved in this transformation.

    3. The White Knight
      September.1.2020 at 11:07 am

      “ Have you really not figured out that half your party hates America, Western Civilization. capitalism, and white men?”

      There are clearly those elements in the Democratic Party, but “half”? I doubt is “half” just as much as I doubt that half of the Republican Party are alt-right militia members and their boosters.

      Most people in this country are moderate, and the fringes are much smaller than all the attention they are getting right now makes them look.

  9. JesseAz
    September.1.2020 at 10:12 am

    3 Years ago, the left predicted wild drunken shootouts at the University of Kansas based on their carry laws being expanded to the University.

    Still waiting on the first incident.

    https://bearingarms.com/cam-e/2020/08/31/another-anti-gun-myth-destroyed-reality/

    1. Earth Skeptic
      September.1.2020 at 10:40 am

      They misspelled “Kenosha”.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      September.1.2020 at 10:59 am

      But in Portland there are no shootings thanks to their strict gun laws

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        September.1.2020 at 11:15 am

        They don’t count “Trump guys” in their statistics.

  10. Michael Ejercito
    September.1.2020 at 10:12 am

    Who was stoking the fires of division, again?

    http://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/07/22/as-antifa-terrorizes-portland-biden-claims-trump-is-attacking-peaceful-protesters-n670345

    On Wednesday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden finally addressed the federal response to the horrific antifa riots and lawlessness in Portland. Rather than acknowledging the violence and destruction in that city — which have carried on for 54 nights — Biden slammed federal officers, claiming they were “brutally attacking peaceful protesters” in service of President Donald Trump’s “political interests.” His statement did not even mention the firing of mortars at police officers and at the federal courthouse or the brief “autonomous zone” that emerged in Portland earlier this month.

    “We have a president who is determined to sow chaos and division. To make matters worse instead of better,” Biden began. “We all remember the appalling scenes in front of the White House, when peaceful protestors were gassed to make way for a Trump photo op. Now Homeland Security agents — without a clearly defined mandate or authority — are ranging far from federal property, stripped of badges and insignia and identifying markings, to detain people.”

    “They are brutally attacking peaceful protestors, including a U.S. Navy veteran,” the Democrat insisted.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:18 am

      If the evil Trump is attacking peaceful protesters, then why is Biden having to condemn riots? If there are riots such that Biden has to condemn them, then the protests are not peaceful and Trump can’t be attacking peaceful protesters.

      I don’t think this attempted Jedi mind trick is going to work with anyone but the converted. Biden is condemning riots while at the same time condemning Trump under the assumption that the riots are not happening.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        September.1.2020 at 10:35 am

        Antifa is a myth.

        Like the Black and Brown shirts and Blue Caps.

        All in your head.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      September.1.2020 at 11:01 am

      “Brutally attacking”–if only. The cities where the police haven’t fucked around and the mayors/city councils aren’t tolerating this shit have been largely quiet and the few demonstrations actually peaceful.

      Detroit could have gone off full-cocked, but the Mayor told the police to keep shit locked down, and for the most part it’s been pretty calm. The faggot soy mayors in Portland and Minneapolis, on the other hand, have been standing by impotently as their cities descend into anarchy.

      Where citizens have stepped up in areas where the police fell short, the riots calmed down considerably. The day after Kenosha burned, residents were supposedly taking potshots at protesters even before St. Kyle, First of His Name, Slayer of Pedos, Crippler of Thieves started taking out the commies with Parthian shots.

      1. John
        September.1.2020 at 11:11 am

        The suburban counties around DC haven’t seen any violence. That is because even the Democratic mayors and county leaders didn’t tell the cops to stand down the way the mayor of DC and the cities you mention did.

        None of these riots are organic. They don’t involve the local population rising up the way the riots in the 60s or in LA in 92 did. When that happens, the cops are not going to do shit except protect a few government buildings. These riots are total astro turf caused by a few hundred paid agitators. They only reason they occur at all is because the local authorities allow them to occur. There hasn’t been a single riot, other than Kenosha where the out of town rioters were able to overwhelm a small police department, that has occurred anywhere except cities that refuse to stop them. Everywhere the cops were allowed to act, the riots either didn’t happen at all or ended very quickly.

  11. JesseAz
    September.1.2020 at 10:13 am

    A Barista that works at a Starbucks inside a Target in Indianapolis posted a TikTok video of a poisonous concoction he created for law enforcement officers. The Starbucks cup has the words “Blue Lives Matter” written on the side of the cup. The recipe includes more than a cup of bleach.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/08/31/watch-starbucks-barista-creates-a-poisonous-blue-lives-matter-drink-for-law-enforcement-n2575402

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.1.2020 at 10:18 am

      Wouldn’t the bleach make them white?

    2. Fats of Fury
      September.1.2020 at 10:29 am

      Van Greyson Hart, the barista, is another tranny. Someone noted Antifa has quite a few trannies as members.

      1. damikesc
        September.1.2020 at 10:34 am

        I can see cops are getting worse. Their jobs are getting so much easier that they blow off training.

        “Watch me make a video OF A CRIME”. FFS.

        1. Illocust
          September.1.2020 at 10:43 am

          First thing a cop will tell you. We don’t catch criminals because we are particularly smart. We catch criminals because criminals are incredibly dumb.

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    September.1.2020 at 10:17 am

    “Biden asks America: ‘Do I look like a radical socialist …'”

    Not only is Biden far from a radical socialist, he’s actually much closer to Koch / Reason free market capitalism than Drumpf is. That’s why Biden has more billionaire donors.

    #BillionairesKnowBest

  13. Fats of Fury
    September.1.2020 at 10:18 am

    Antifa setting off fireworks around Ted Wheeler’s condo.

    https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1300675670368870406

    Wheeler’s probably not there but if I were the neighbors I’d bust down his door and toss him out the window if he was.

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:19 am

      The Frankenstein monster comes home to meat it’s creator.

      1. Fats of Fury
        September.1.2020 at 10:31 am

        Good and Hard.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        September.1.2020 at 10:43 am

        Green Lives Matter!

    2. Illocust
      September.1.2020 at 10:57 am

      Now see, why can’t antifa set that building on fire instead of random innocent people’s property?

      Who am I kidding. Not enough profit in actually attacking the people responsible for your city.

      1. Don't look at me!
        September.1.2020 at 11:05 am

        Not insured?

  14. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    September.1.2020 at 10:19 am

    “On Tuesday, we were told Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover was offered a plea deal, which would have required him to say that Taylor was part of his drug operation,” Vice news correspondent Roberto Aram Ferdman noted yesterday, adding that “the family’s attorney shared a picture of a plea deal that appears to show it is true.”

    The sickening thing about this isn’t that they attempted to smear an innocent woman after they killed her in an unjustifiable no-known raid based on a faulty, rubber stamped warrant. The sick part is that this sort of thing is probably standard operating procedure.

    1. Don't look at me!
      September.1.2020 at 10:26 am

      It’s not new.

    2. Tom Bombadil
      September.1.2020 at 10:34 am

      I think Kamala did a Ted talk on it.

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        September.1.2020 at 11:01 am

        Hell, we could probably just call this sort of thing “pulling a Kamala.”

    3. JesseAz
      September.1.2020 at 11:10 am

      Singleton’s attorney argued during the trial and later on appeal that the deal between the prosecutors and Douglas amounted to BRIBERY in violation of 18 U.S.C.A. § 201(c)(2) (2000). Although a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit initially agreed with Singleton, the court sitting en banc over-ruled the panel and affirmed the conviction. According to the court, the federal bribery statute did not apply to the federal government with respect to plea bargains.

      https://law.jrank.org/pages/9229/Plea-Bargaining.html#ixzz6WnsCjc4t

  15. Ra's al Gore
    September.1.2020 at 10:20 am

    ‘Divinity Consultants’ are Now Designing Sacred Rituals for Some Corporations
    https://slashdot.org/story/20/08/31/0454218/divinity-consultants-are-now-designing-sacred-rituals-for-some-corporations#comments

    They have degrees from divinity schools. Their business is borrowing from religious tradition to bring spiritual richness to corporate America. In simpler times, divinity schools sent their graduates out to lead congregations or conduct academic research. Now there is a more office-bound calling: the spiritual consultant. Those who have chosen this path have founded agencies — some for-profit, some not — with similar-sounding names: Sacred Design Lab, Ritual Design Lab, Ritualist.

    They blend the obscure language of the sacred with the also obscure language of management consulting to provide clients with a range of spiritually inflected services, from architecture to employee training to ritual design. Their larger goal is to soften cruel capitalism, making space for the soul, and to encourage employees to ask if what they are doing is good in a higher sense. Having watched social justice get readily absorbed into corporate culture, they want to see if more American businesses are ready for faith. “We’ve seen brands enter the political space,” said Casper ter Kuile, a co-founder of Sacred Design Lab. Citing a Vice report, he added: “The next white space in advertising and brands is spirituality….”

    Ezra Bookman founded Ritualist, which describes itself as “a boutique consultancy transforming companies and communities through the art of ritual,” last year in Brooklyn. He has come up with rituals for small firms for events like the successful completion of a project — or, if one fails, a funeral. “How do we help people process the grief when a project fails and help them to move on from it?” Mr. Bookman said. Messages on the start-up’s Instagram feed read like a kind of menu for companies who want to buy operational rites a la carte: “A ritual for purchasing your domain name (aka your little plot of virtual land up in the clouds).” “A ritual for when you get the email from LegalZoom that you’ve been officially registered as an LLC.”

    1. Earth Skeptic
      September.1.2020 at 10:45 am

      So much for Science.

    2. Illocust
      September.1.2020 at 10:59 am

      Smart move on their part, the corporate world has been showing a great desire for a religious type movement recently.

      To be honest, I’d prefer a silly ritual every time they handed out a raise compared to the social justice nonsense they have now. At least the ritual is actually harmless.

    3. Jerryskids
      September.1.2020 at 11:11 am

      Well, at least they’re honest about this being merely a ritual. And who knows? Maybe they’ll have better rituals than the ritual screaming of “Racist!” that accompanies every statement now.

    4. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.1.2020 at 11:19 am

      The rituals at these companies were all going fine, until the CEO of Tyson foods sacrificed a chicken and drank it’s blood…

  16. Ra's al Gore
    September.1.2020 at 10:20 am

    https://twitter.com/DaTechGuyblog/status/1300668217866825728

    remember Stacy McCain’s #Rittenhouse question

    “What are the odds that a guy opens fire at a mass gathering and all three of the people he shoots turn out to have criminal records? Doesn’t this tell you something about who is engaging in these “mostly peaceful” protests?”

    1. Earth Skeptic
      September.1.2020 at 10:46 am

      At least the non-nonviolent parts.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    September.1.2020 at 10:21 am

    https://twitter.com/LuigiCPA/status/1299749585674354689

    With burglaries up 42% year-to-date (under Boudin), SFPD sources are telling me that Boudin’s office is telephoning burglary victims and asking them to drop their case as a favor to “restorative justice.”

    1. xh daba
      September.1.2020 at 10:24 am

      You gonna “restore” my missing shit?

    2. Illocust
      September.1.2020 at 10:27 am

      That’s a pretty damn clever move. Crime making you look bad? Just guilt your idiot residents into dropping charges.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        September.1.2020 at 10:47 am

        Black-washing?

    3. Fats of Fury
      September.1.2020 at 10:38 am

      Would the DA’s office drop charges if someone shot Boudin between the ears?

      1. damikesc
        September.1.2020 at 10:53 am

        Can’t charge somebody for causing no harm or damage, can you?

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      September.1.2020 at 11:05 am

      That’s some frightening commie stuff right there.

      Wasn’t this douche left-wing radical raised by Ayers because his parents were criminal commies and went to prison because they’re irresponsible commie losers?

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        September.1.2020 at 11:08 am

        If I’m a resident of SF, I start to look at some other source of protection.

        This is what the Mafia does best.

        The criminals in government won’t do anything? Fine. Vinny and Vito will.

  18. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    September.1.2020 at 10:23 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $56.6 billion

    Is Reason.com due for another fundraiser soon? I hope you all give generously since our primary benefactor Mr. Koch has very little cash to throw around these days.

    #50BillionIsntEnough

  19. jasika
    September.1.2020 at 10:25 am

  20. Jerryskids
    September.1.2020 at 10:29 am

    The President claims people in the dark shadows who control the streets are really controlling Biden. He goes on to talk about a plane full of people wearing black uniforms but then says he can’t reveal anymore because it’s under investigation.

    Jesus, that’s almost as insane as that time he tweeted out that Obama had the wires tapped in Trump Tower. What a loon!

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:31 am

      Trump also tweeted out that the guy in Wisconsin acted in self defense without any evidence at all, except for the link in the tweet to a video showing a mob attacking the guy. The nerve of that guy.

      1. The White Knight
        September.1.2020 at 10:50 am

        I think I’ll wait for the trial rather than a public trial by shaky video. The President of the United States should not be undermining that trial by taking a side in what is not at all a clear cut matter.

        1. Dang Long
          September.1.2020 at 10:52 am

          But the kid could be Donald’s son.

        2. John
          September.1.2020 at 10:54 am

          The guy is innocent until proven guilty. And he is not undermining anything. The video is out there and is what it is.

          Moreover, if you don’t want Trump undermining the trial, then Democrats should stop claiming the guy is guilty and trying to use it for political gain. Once they did that, then Trump had every right to rebut their assumption that the guy is guilty of murder.

          1. Don't look at me!
            September.1.2020 at 11:06 am

            Maybe have the guys over for a beer.

          2. The White Knight
            September.1.2020 at 11:12 am

            Sure, the President is just another guy. It’s totally cool if he is totally partisan, divisive, and undermines local justice systems.

            1. Sevo
              September.1.2020 at 11:20 am

              And the Ds who are trying to make political hay of that are just guys, right?
              Your ‘neutrality’ mask is transparent.

        3. Red Rocks White Privilege
          September.1.2020 at 11:02 am

          “shaky video”

    2. Brandybuck
      September.1.2020 at 10:36 am

      What saddens me the most is that I close friends and family who believe everything he tweets. The things impossible for them to believe they refuse to acknowledge. He is literally God’s Chosen (James Dobson said so) and thus can do no wrong.

      To a large segment of the evangelical right, Trump as replaced Jesus Christ as the their personal savior. Very eschatological.

      1. The White Knight
        September.1.2020 at 10:53 am

        You would think, after the Jerry Falwell, Jr. fiasco that came to light last week, that thinking evangelical Christians would re-examine putting faith in anyone who claims to be a hero of Christianity.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          September.1.2020 at 11:03 am

          I don’t think you understand how Christianity works.

          1. The White Knight
            September.1.2020 at 11:14 am

            Explain to me how Christianity works.

      2. John
        September.1.2020 at 10:55 am

        I think you need to make some friends besides the ones who live in your head. Real people don’t act that way. Only imaginary ones do.

      3. The_Unknown_Pundit
        September.1.2020 at 11:15 am

        Say what you will. But they know Trump has their backs. They also know the Left despises them. Can’t say I blame them for their unwavering support.

  21. Rufus The Monocled
    September.1.2020 at 10:30 am

    Rittenhouse. Um. What’s the problem?

    They were looking to pummel that guy.

  22. Brandybuck
    September.1.2020 at 10:30 am

    Trumpsplainers, please ‘spain this: “The President claims people in the dark shadows who control the streets are really controlling Biden. He goes on to talk about a plane full of people wearing black uniforms but then says he can’t reveal anymore because it’s under investigation”

    Really, I want to know your excuse for this. Is he really the mostly inerrant leader, or is he getting soft in the head? As in creeping dementia. No slur intended, it’s something that happens to septuagenarians. Or maybe he’s starting to believe the conspiracy and is reporting on stuff he reads on QAnon forums?

    In either case, is this a man fit to be president. Will you be calling on Pence to invoke the 25th if necessary?

    1. John
      September.1.2020 at 10:33 am

      Mobs of of rioters are descending on communities in this country. The people in Kenosha Wisconsin say it wasn’t locals who rioted. The mayor of DC said yesterday no one arrested this weekend for the violence around the BLM march was local.

      So no Trump isn’t soft in the head. He is saying what everyone knows. Are you senile and just not understand what is going on or are you just a fucking hack who will repeat whatever talking points you are given? Or both?

      1. The White Knight
        September.1.2020 at 10:41 am

        The big problem is that Brandybuck would never get what you just said somewhat articulately from listening to that clip of Trump babbling incoherently. Biden has been criticized, not without reason, for showing signs of senility. Trump, if not also showing signs of senility, is clearly also mentally deficient in some way.

        The other dangling thread is that neither Trump’s nor your explanation above explains how signs of organized antifa rioting is controlling Biden. The dots weren’t connected in what Trump said.

        1. xh daba
          September.1.2020 at 10:47 am

          We understand you, your plan is to project Biden’s weaknesses onto Trump, because you’re desperate to cover for your candidate Biden’s dementia

          1. The White Knight
            September.1.2020 at 11:15 am

            As I have said many times, I am not voting for either major party presidential candidate. I never have in any past election.

        2. John
          September.1.2020 at 10:56 am

          Trump said exactly what I said. There is nothing incoherent about it. Stop lying .

          1. The White Knight
            September.1.2020 at 11:16 am

            That is just a blatant denial of reality. The man in that video clip is babbling incoherently.

      2. The White Knight
        September.1.2020 at 10:44 am

        “now also showing” (My iPhone likes to “correct” what I type in.)

      3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        September.1.2020 at 10:45 am

        200+ arrests in Kenosha, over half of them from out of town.

        For an organization that doesn’t exist, Antifa is awfully capable of mobilizing swarms of retards at a moment’s notice.

        1. Fats of Fury
          September.1.2020 at 11:02 am

          The T in Antifa must stand for tourist.

          1. Dang Long
            September.1.2020 at 11:20 am

            decent.

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege
          September.1.2020 at 11:06 am

          They operate like radical left-wing cells have operated for decades. Pretty much everything they’re doing now was already in practice during the 60s and 70s, it’s just facilitated a little better by modern telecommunications. The methods, however, haven’t changed a bit.

          I keep beating this drum, but everyone on this board needs to read “Days of Rage” by Bryan Burroughs. Everything he describes in there is being replicated almost note-for-note today.

    2. Mother's lament
      September.1.2020 at 10:46 am

      I really don’t understand what you’re on about.

      “People in the dark shadows” and “shadowy” are rhetorical devices that everyone uses, to imply that those being referenced are trying to remain anonymous.
      It’s already well known that several celebrities as well as Soros and Steyer are bailing out vandals and thugs from the protests and paying for busing them around. But maybe others who balk at publicity are providing funding too, and it sounds like there’s an investigation.

      Also, the fact that the Secret Service wear dark suits or that Trump can’t comment further on the investigation, is not really the analogous parallel you seem to think.

    3. Don't look at me!
      September.1.2020 at 11:08 am

      He also thought his phones were tapped when he was running for office. Crazy, right?

  23. Mother's lament
    September.1.2020 at 10:30 am

    Biden asks America: “Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?
    Kamala and the rest of your nurses sure do.

  24. Rufus The Monocled
    September.1.2020 at 10:32 am

    “The latest research on COVID-19 fatality rates confirms that older patients make up a hugely disproportionate amount of deaths from the virus. “Patients 65 or older account for about 16 percent of confirmed cases but four-fifths of COVID-19 deaths,” notes Reason’s Jacob Sullum”

    Hm.

    Things we already knew months ago.

    What am I missing here?

    1. The White Knight
      September.1.2020 at 10:35 am

      Nothing major really. Just that the CDC confirmed that it is true with the latest data, and Sullum wrote a blog post about it.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        September.1.2020 at 10:42 am

        Confirmed? It was confirmed months ago.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          September.1.2020 at 10:53 am

          But that has not and will not stop the media from pushing the universal panic narrative, especially by hyping the few exceptions where younger people have died or indulging in unfounded speculation about mysterious health issues in kids.

          1. Rufus The Monocled
            September.1.2020 at 11:09 am

            Ok, ok. Young people survive it. BUT THEY WILL SPREAD IT TO GRANDMA!

            O…..k…..? Soooooo, isolate granny like we always did?

            YOU WANT GRANNY TO DIE!??!

    2. Tom Bombadil
      September.1.2020 at 11:19 am

      The retards are going to have to pivot soon and this is being presented as “new” as the usual smokescreen.

  25. The White Knight
    September.1.2020 at 10:32 am

    The generous interpretation of that video from Trump’s interview Is that he is trying to say what some commenters here have said: that someone is organizing antifa rioters and sending them into cities, and Joe Biden is condoning it.

    The problem is that if we go with the generous interpretation, rather than how ENB spun it or sound more like he’s talking about some Deep State mind control aliens, is that Trump was babbling and inarticulate.

    1. xh daba
      September.1.2020 at 10:43 am

      “I know let’s pretend all the things wrong with Joe are actually Trump’s problems!!!”

      1. Dang Long
        September.1.2020 at 10:50 am

        They’ve been doing it for months and only the trubleevers are dumb enlugh to fall for it.

      2. The White Knight
        September.1.2020 at 11:18 am

        It’s not pretending. The two major parties are offering up two lousy choices for President.

    2. creech
      September.1.2020 at 11:13 am

      Trump does babble and he’s on display everyday. Biden may be a worse babbler but is kept hidden for the most part. How did America come to be represented by two such idiots?

  26. Fist of Etiquette
    September.1.2020 at 10:36 am

    Marijuana decriminalization vote in three weeks.

    Won’t this vote be interesting.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      September.1.2020 at 10:37 am

      Actually, it won’t. Those allowed to not vote for it (in red districts) so long as there are enough to send it to the Senate for their fuckwaddery to be put on full display.

  27. xh daba
    September.1.2020 at 10:42 am

    “Vox‘s Matthew Yglesias makes the case for”

    So many places to take this.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      September.1.2020 at 10:44 am

      ….how to sport a sad beard and look confident like Stalin.

  28. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    September.1.2020 at 10:42 am

    Meanwhile, Biden asks America: “Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

    The question isn’t really is Biden “a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters,” the question is what will the doddering old fool do about the riots and will he resist the far left progressives that will most likely make up the majority of his administration.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      September.1.2020 at 10:55 am

      What are you a junkie? I’m Corn Pop. Corn Pop is no socialist scum. If you don’t vote for me you ain’t black. You ain’t nothing but a…a….where was I? Where am I? Oh, oh yeah. I killed fiddy men as I told Hank’s wife. I know me and….and….the girl there running next to me. K-mala. Yeh. I’m tired. Where’s my Adirondack chair and lemonade? It’s hot in here. Yeh well, those rioters this is all on Trump. Just by that hair cut he divides this country. Laugh but it’s true. You know what I’m talking about right? Asians are look and laugh alike. Those cute giggles. I sure find Asians purty. Unlike Latinos who aren’t as homogeneous like those homo blacks who all think alike. We kept them in chains and they know straight up who to vote for…CORN POP. Don’t you worry, I’ll be tough on the Chinese. I’ll make sure the NBA gets a better deal with them and we’ll do everything in our power to make sure we (meaning me…Corn Pop) get a nice cut of that new Silk Road…..I need a pair of silk slippers to go with my satin pyjamas. There sure are a lot of pretty girls out here today….hey, is that you Jim? Stand up! Oh sorry, you’re in a wheel chair. Never mind. Come see Corn Pop later I’ll fix you up with better wheels…..The Constitution is an amazing piece of paper and this is why we need to burn it…..it has to be destroyed to save it. Corn Pop and Kahamalala will write up a new one, right Kamahala?

      /Democrat aide face palm.

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        September.1.2020 at 11:04 am

        Wow. It’s like he’s right here in the room.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          September.1.2020 at 11:19 am

          I didn’t rape-rape those women. If you keep saying that I’m going to cut you. I’m kidding but not really. I’ll cut you. Oh there goes my wife kicking me in the shin under the table again. She always does that. I love you….you. I’ll also punch anyone who doesn’t agree Barry wasn’t a well-spoken negro who knew his place. Me and Barry made sure Bin Laden was killed and GM was saved because GOD DAMMIT THAT’S HOW CORN POP ROLLS. He’s made by America, for America and with America and every other kind of America. White, brown, black, green, yellow….Not yellow. I ain’t yella. I’m Corn Pop. I twist your nipple so hard you’ll scream Irish Spring and then for your Irish mommy. My stance on education is simple. CLOSE IT ALL DOWN. Do it by them computers. I don’t give a damn. Black kids are almost just as smart as white kids so they won’t miss much. Is this thing on? My God, I don’t even know anymore. I told my aides I want a mega-phone. I feel I can project my Corn Pop cred better that way. I’m a good old Scranton Corn Pop I tell ya…..I’m lonely sometimes. Not sure why I’m even running. Why I’ve been in government so long I don’t even know what I stand for other than Russia is hacking my brain. America has one choice. Corn Pop. I’ll fix you good.

      2. creech
        September.1.2020 at 11:11 am

        Yeah, that’s funny but until Joe actually does this word salad in public, or at a debate, the “undecided voters” who actually determine who wins and loses will buy into whatever “calm and collected leader” portrait the media cares to paint.

  29. Fist of Etiquette
    September.1.2020 at 10:45 am

    Patients 65 or older account for about 16 percent of confirmed cases but four-fifths of COVID-19 deaths…

    And yet DeVos wants to force them to go to school this fall.

  30. Winston in Wonderland
    September.1.2020 at 11:01 am

    At what point does this nonsense cross the line and become witness tampering?

    Any real attorneys waht to chime in?

  31. Roberta
    September.1.2020 at 11:05 am

    Can Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend still take the deal?

  32. Ken Shultz
    September.1.2020 at 11:17 am

    Now that we’re opening up the character of Breonna Taylor for discussion, can we have an official thread discussing the fact that George Floyd had more than enough fenanyl in his bloodstream to kill him when he stopped breathing?

    https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/06/05/read-george-floyd-autopsy-report-with-cause-of-death-and-other-factors/

Please to post comments