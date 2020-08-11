Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Is a Cop Who Wants To Be (Vice) President

Joe Biden announced today that Harris will be his Democratic running mate.

|

(Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/Newscom)

The Democratic 2020 veepstakes are over, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) is the winner. Joe Biden announced Tuesday afternoon that he had picked Harris to be his running mate as he seeks to become the next president of the United States.

The good news is that it keeps Harris—who has a long and authoritarian history on criminal justice issues—far from the Department of Justice. There was some speculation that should Biden win, he would name Harris as attorney general. As American's top cop, Harris would have the potential to do much more damage than as vice president.

The bad news is that it puts Harris next in line for the presidency should anything happen to Biden and sets her up nicely for a future presidential run. In Harris, we would get a leader with President Donald Trump's penchant for unchecked executive power and modern Democrats' tendency to consider no issue outside the reach of government.

The pick is somewhat surprising. Rumor had it that Biden hadn't forgiven Harris' backhanded busing stunt during the Democratic candidate debates last summer, and that influential operatives were urging him not to choose her because of it.

In addition, Harris—who served as a district attorney in San Francisco and attorney general of California before becoming a senator in 2016—has a troubling history when it comes to law-and-order issues and is despised for it by many young left-of-center voters; she consistently chose to protect law enforcement prerogatives and to stonewall reform in California, beyond the minimum demands of her role as the state's top cop. That's a particular liability as Americans streets are still erupting with protests over police violence and calls for criminal justice reform.

For more details on Harris's past and a glimpse of why she'll be dangerous in the White House in any capacity, here's some of Reason's previous coverage:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Bender B. Rodriguez
    August.11.2020 at 5:44 pm

    Willie Brown’s chew toy advances to the finals.

    1. NoVaNick
      August.11.2020 at 6:05 pm

      Thought he was her chew toy, or a certain part of him anyway

      1. Echo Chamber
        August.11.2020 at 6:35 pm

        Release the talking points!

        1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
          August.11.2020 at 6:42 pm

          In other news, LP nominee Jo Jorgensen was bitten by a bat.

    2. Commenter_XY
      August.11.2020 at 6:18 pm

      Heels Up Harris was soundly rejected by Team D for POTUS. Team D has to know that a vote for Brain-Damaged Biden is a vote to make Horizontal Harris POTUS.

      I just don’t see Team D getting very enthused about this Team D ticket.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.11.2020 at 6:29 pm

        They only have to be enthused about throwing out Trump.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      August.11.2020 at 6:21 pm

      Fortunately, she drew a lucky lot and will compete against a pair of superstitious, obsolete bigots.

      1. John
        August.11.2020 at 6:30 pm

        The primaries are over. The bigot won and just picked her for VP. Jesus you really don’t read the news so you?

      2. Dillinger
        August.11.2020 at 6:35 pm

        you’d be more fun with a second trick.

  2. Fats of Fury
    August.11.2020 at 5:44 pm

    Who announced to Biden who his pick is?

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.11.2020 at 5:59 pm

      I don’t know, but the idea of the nominee picking someone the voters have soundly rejected is insulting. The voters should be able to pick the VP, just like the LP does.

      [checks to see who the LP voters picked as the VP candidate]

      Ummm, nevermind.

    2. mad.casual
      August.11.2020 at 6:08 pm

      Who announced to Biden who his pick is?

      Garnier Fructis?

  3. TommyK
    August.11.2020 at 5:46 pm

    Biden/Harris: the carceral ticket.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.11.2020 at 6:00 pm

      You misspelled “Carcosal.”

      1. NJ2AZ
        August.11.2020 at 6:08 pm

        you’re in Carcosa now

      2. Overt
        August.11.2020 at 6:25 pm

        You misspelled “Carnival”

    2. Square = Circle
      August.11.2020 at 6:01 pm

      Watching this pair deal with the #DefundthePolice crowd is going to be interesting.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        August.11.2020 at 6:19 pm

        This was done knowing full well that it’s a binary choice for that crowd. It’s literally Hitler or Colonel Klink.

      2. Overt
        August.11.2020 at 6:31 pm

        The Defund the Police people all live in Blue cities.

        Biden needs to win over people in the middle. And by and large, those people are responding well to Trump’s law and order schtick. If a bunch of blue voters who would vote for Biden anyways (or live in safe blue states) decide to scream about how Harris is too “Law and Order” then the Dem Strategists *think* that is a good thing.

        However, the problem they don’t understand is that voters aren’t just looking for a reason to vote for Biden. They aren’t merely standing by. They saw Biden and the Dems support Antifa and they have NO reason to trust Harris or Biden after both of them seemed to sell out Law and Order in the debates.

        1. Square = Circle
          August.11.2020 at 6:38 pm

          Biden needs to win over people in the middle.

          Yeah – I wrote this before reading what Ken & Paul posted below. It’s actually a pretty smart assumption that you’re not going to send the #DefundthePolice crowd into Trump’s arms, but you can assuage “Middle America’s” concerns by distancing yourself from them and presenting yourself as the “Rational Center.”

          And I think Ken is right that Kamala is mostly about appealing to suburban white women.

      3. StackOfCoins
        August.11.2020 at 6:32 pm

        The whole election is going to happen in a vacuum, with no debates. Why debate when you’re just there to wave a team flag?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    August.11.2020 at 5:49 pm

    Middle America loves a cop and the coasts are voting D no matter what. Only people paying attention have pause.

    1. Square = Circle
      August.11.2020 at 6:02 pm

      Sadly you’re probably right.

    2. John
      August.11.2020 at 6:31 pm

      Middle America just loves insiders from California. You called it dude.

    3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      August.11.2020 at 6:36 pm

      This, unfortunately.

  5. Adans smith
    August.11.2020 at 5:50 pm

    She is the worst of the worst. I’ll bet she thinks Biden will expire in office and she will have the power. She’s an idiot and will show it over the course of the next few months.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.11.2020 at 5:51 pm

    She was my first choice for President, but this puts her in the ideal position for 2024 or 2028. (Biden might actually serve two full terms because his physical and mental health are excellent, despite the lies of right-wing smear artists.)

    While Biden is creating a more Koch-friendly economy by opening the borders, I hope Harris takes the lead in designing a nationwide race-based busing policy for school integration.

    #LibertariansForHarris
    #LibertariansForBusing

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.11.2020 at 5:56 pm

      Biden serving out two full terms would actually be pretty hilarious. Just imagine a time lapse of Kamala’s face over that 8 year period.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.11.2020 at 6:15 pm

        Collecting all her quotes, tracking them for signs of impatience …. gold!

  7. lap83
    August.11.2020 at 5:52 pm

    Defund the police and replace with Kamala’s secret army of robot lawyers!

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.11.2020 at 5:53 pm

    Biden fucked up. Had he picked Tulsi Gabbard, I would have voted for him.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      August.11.2020 at 5:59 pm

      I was just thinking that this morning. That was his one hail Mary that may have moved independents. I don’t understand who this appeals to. Now he can say that he’s law and order too?

      1. Zeb
        August.11.2020 at 6:02 pm

        She appeals to the people who want to check the “black woman” box.

        1. Compelled Speechless
          August.11.2020 at 6:08 pm

          Which is the exact same demographic that would rather watch their mother raped and murdered before their eyes than vote for team red. Even half of democrats agree that Biden is unlikely to make it through an entire term, so this VP pick is the sale to independent voters. I don’t know an independent that thinks highly of her. Again, who does this appeal to?

          1. Overt
            August.11.2020 at 6:41 pm

            To be fair, 75% of voters already made up their mind. 4 or 5% will have an opinion of Harris based on the last few years. The remaining 20% know nothing about her, and are waiting for the evening news to tell them about her. This will all be about Trump/Pence’s ability to obliterate them in the debates. If they can’t, the News will explain patiently to the Indies how harris is a competent, boot-strapping, strong woman who was fair but firm in her salvation of California’s justice system.

          2. Trigger Warning
            August.11.2020 at 6:41 pm

            People who love everything about Jeff Sessions except his elderly whiteness.

        2. Tionico
          August.11.2020 at 6:13 pm

          but she is NOT black.
          Nor is she eligible per the US COnstitution to stand for this office.Same requirements for President also appy to Vice President, as VP is on deck for next president during the natural term of President.

          She is NOT a “natural born citizen” doesn’t matter how long she’s been a naturalised citizen, she was not born HERE of TWO US Citizen parents.

          The First Move of presidential candidate Biden in his path to trashing the COnstitution

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            August.11.2020 at 6:17 pm

            She was born in Oakland, according to Wikipedia. Where do you think she was born?

            1. Dillinger
              August.11.2020 at 6:36 pm

              Kenya.

        3. Square = Circle
          August.11.2020 at 6:18 pm

          She appeals to the people who want to check the “black woman” box.

          And who don’t really care whether her experience or background actually align with the communities who will supposedly benefit from her being there to represent them.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.11.2020 at 6:03 pm

        That was his one hail Mary that may have moved independents. I don’t understand who this appeals to.

        The DNC and establishment media.

      3. Verbum Vincet
        August.11.2020 at 6:10 pm

        On CNN’s front page:

        ‘The California senator is the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major US party’s ticket.’

        And that is of primary importance! Talk about racism…

    2. Dillinger
      August.11.2020 at 6:17 pm

      >>Had he picked Tulsi Gabbard, I would have voted for him.

      everything you write now in question.

      1. StackOfCoins
        August.11.2020 at 6:35 pm

        I like Tulsi. Maybe not her politics but she’s a helluva woman.

        1. Dillinger
          August.11.2020 at 6:37 pm

          yeah I meant Paul being serious about voting Biden. Tulsi fine.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      August.11.2020 at 6:24 pm

      Had he picked Gabbard, he might have lost. Or, far more likely, made it uncomfortably close. He is too smart and experienced to make such a foolish mistake.

    4. Roberta
      August.11.2020 at 6:50 pm

      Biden had nothing to do with this choice. Look at the circumstances, and tell me the DNC would let him pick a running mate. The DNC’s shitting bricks right now over what if Biden dies before the nomination, and how they can deny it to Sanders — which they must and for sure will. They’ve probably decided Harris is the stand-in, since that’s the only way they’d give her the VP nomination under these circumstances.

  9. Ken Shultz
    August.11.2020 at 5:54 pm

    Biden wants us to denounce Kamala Harris for being apologist for the cops and the police state.

    That’s because the press and the Democrats have gone so far overboard in favor of criminals and rioters that Biden needs to distance himself from the progressives and the news media in order to win.

    Biden is trolling us with this pick.

    Harris does nothing to help Biden win in California because Biden would already have won in California without her.

    Harris’ primary appeal is her bootlicking.

    And Biden doesn’t have to publicly say anything to show that he’s not as stupid as the social justice warriors and the idiot progressives that want to defund the police. He just said everything he needs to say without saying a word by selecting Harris.

    Biden is pulling a Trump.

    Trump wants people to denounce him for extending unemployment benefits over the objections of the Democrats, and Biden wants the social justice warriors in the Democratic party to denounce him for being pro-cop. He needs that in order to win. If the social justice warriors denounce him for being pro-cop, swing voters in swing states are thinking, then he can’t be all bad!

    Biden made a smart move.

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.11.2020 at 5:58 pm

      So be absolutely clear–denouncing Biden for picking a cop lover is carrying water for the Biden campaign.

      Now, let’s talk about what Biden’s economic plans will do to the job market. Let’s see, he’s planning to 1) introduce the Green New Deal to strip the economy of fossil fuels and 2) increase corporate taxes 33%.

      How does that translate into more jobs, Mr. Biden?

      1. Bubba Jones
        August.11.2020 at 6:19 pm

        Her problem isn’t that she is law and order. Her problem isn’t that she is overly harsh with criminals.

        Her problem is that she is overly harsh with INNOCENT people. And she willfully hides evidence of their innocence.

        So, I think the key isn’t to say she’ll be mean to BLM. The is to show normal people why they should fear her.

        I don’t think they will persuaded by her preposterous prosecution of Exxon.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      August.11.2020 at 6:00 pm

      “Harris’ primary appeal is her bootlicking.”

      Interesting choice of words. From what I hear, it’s not boots….

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.11.2020 at 6:05 pm

        If we’re talking about her sexuality, there are questions to be answered about her relationship with Willie Brown.

        Willie Brown is like California’s kingmaker. He’s probably been more powerful in his own way than anyone else in California over the last . . . . 25 years?

        “Former S.F. Mayor Willie Brown writes about dating Kamala Harris, appointing her to posts”

        https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2019/01/27/willie-brown-kamala-harris-san-francisco-chronicle-letter/2695143002/

        I’m not saying she slept her way to the top. That would be rude.

        1. Compelled Speechless
          August.11.2020 at 6:10 pm

          You didn’t need to. Willie said it for you.

          1. Ken Shultz
            August.11.2020 at 6:17 pm

            And thank goodness we don’t have to say it.

            I would never say Harris slept her way to the top because that would be wrong.

            I would never say she slept her way to the top because that would be rude.

            I would never say she slept her way to the top because that would be presumptuous.

            There are a million reasons why I would never say that Kamala Harris slept her way to the top, and before this election is over, I may exhaust the list.

            1. Compelled Speechless
              August.11.2020 at 6:23 pm

              I would never say she slept her way to the top because that might offend her and she won’t sleep with me.

              1. Ken Shultz
                August.11.2020 at 6:38 pm

                That’s another good reason to never say that she slept her way to the top!

                There are so many reasons to choose from, and all of them seem to work well!

        2. Fats of Fury
          August.11.2020 at 6:13 pm

          Willie Brown dated her brains out.

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            August.11.2020 at 6:19 pm

            Well that was short!

        3. Ken Shultz
          August.11.2020 at 6:25 pm

          “When they met, she was 29 and Brown was 60.”

          —-USA Today

          Nothing odd about that. Especially in “sex work”.

          1. Square = Circle
            August.11.2020 at 6:41 pm

            You’re not saying she slept her way to the top, are you?

    3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.11.2020 at 6:05 pm

      Biden is pulling a Trump.

      I agree. See my post below. There’s some polling data that isn’t playing well with a wide cross-section of voters on how BLM/ANTIFA have been commanding the stage.

      It’s as if a million keyboards started clacking away to write off the current narrative, and start a new one. The media’s take on this is going to be absolutely precious.

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.11.2020 at 6:10 pm

        The social justice warrior may well start protesting against Biden–which is what Biden wants.

        Biden needs to be denounced by the social justice warriors in order to win, but he can’t say anything obvious that would take away from his support among liberal women, for instance, in places like Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

        This is exactly like that time Bill Clinton executed a guy that might as well have been retarded–just to prove that he was tough on crime. Bill Clinton wanted to be denounced for being tough on crime. He needed to be denounced for being tough on crime by liberals–or he might not have won.

        That’s what Biden is doing. He’s hoping that the news media will denounce him for being pro-cop.

        What’s interesting is that the social justice warriors will be completely oblivious to their role in this. They still believe their own bullshit. They see themselves on CNN and think that means they’re popular. They’re delusional. They don’t know that Biden wants to be denounced by them because social justice warriors are so profoundly unpopular everywhere outside of news media.

    4. Cronut
      August.11.2020 at 6:08 pm

      This is what it’s about. Defund the police doesn’t poll well with middle America, and the riots are polling especially bad with regular Americans. It’s a cynical attempt to appeal to the middle.

      It’s an even more cynical attempt to lock in the black vote. But how well does Harris do with black voters? Do they even like her? And do they like her ENOUGH to pull the numbers Biden needs to pull from the black vote? Black voters aren’t stupid and I don’t think they’re going to reflexively vote for a black person just because she is black, if she doesn’t represent their interests.

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.11.2020 at 6:14 pm

        The black vote doesn’t matter as much in the general election as it does in the Democratic primaries. What really matters is white suburban women–the kind who are suddenly buying guns en masse because they’re scared to death of the riots, the violent crime wave, and the defunding of the police.

        Kamala Harris may be more popular among suburban swing voting women than she is with urban African-Americans.

        1. Square = Circle
          August.11.2020 at 6:23 pm

          Kamala Harris may be more popular among suburban swing voting women than she is with urban African-Americans.

          I think you probably hit the nail on the head.

        2. mad.casual
          August.11.2020 at 6:37 pm

          What really matters is white suburban women–the kind who are suddenly buying guns en masse because they’re scared to death of the riots, the violent crime wave, and the defunding of the police.

          Stood shoulder-to-shoulder with any of them Ken?

          I’ve talked with a couple and I’m having trouble rectifying the “I need to own a gun.” sentiment with the “I should vote Democrat because of Kamala ‘California Gun Control’ Harris.” sentiment.

          You’re reaching.

        3. Cronut
          August.11.2020 at 6:50 pm

          Sure. I haven’t really seen much on how she polls with white, suburban women. I think she’s got some issues there too, though, including her gun grabbing tendencies. And she’s not really likeable or trustwothy. I think it will be really easy to turn her into Hillary lite.

          Also, I think the black vote could be important, if they break 10-12% for Trump, especially if they realize that they’ve been abandoned by the Dems in favor of white ladies from the burbs-again.

          I understand the play, but I’m not sure this is going to put Biden over the top.

    5. mad.casual
      August.11.2020 at 6:22 pm

      If the social justice warriors denounce him for being pro-cop, swing voters in swing states are thinking, then he can’t be all bad!

      So, the swing state voters that saw through the ‘mostly peaceful’ ruse won’t see that Kamala Harris is an AG from California? The same AG from California that they all cheered when Tulsi Gabbard metaphorically body slammed in the debates?

      Sorry Ken, not buying it.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        August.11.2020 at 6:25 pm

        Clearly you’re not adept at 14D chess.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.11.2020 at 6:33 pm

        The same guilty white demographic who voted for Obama because it was a black man’s turn.

        1. John
          August.11.2020 at 6:45 pm

          But then turned around and voted for Trump

      3. Ken Shultz
        August.11.2020 at 6:36 pm

        “If the social justice warriors denounce him for being pro-cop, swing voters in swing states are thinking, then he can’t be all bad!

        Bold added.

        That statement was about Joe Biden.

        Joe Biden wants to be denounced by social justice warriors for being pro-cop like Bill Clinton wanted to be denounced by liberals for being too tough on crime for executing a functional retard.

        1. John
          August.11.2020 at 6:46 pm

          He won’t be denounced by the SJWs.

  10. Brian
    August.11.2020 at 5:55 pm

    Remember: you can’t make fun of her without being a racist.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      August.11.2020 at 5:59 pm

      And a sexist

      1. Fats of Fury
        August.11.2020 at 6:21 pm

        And an AntiHindutarian.

        1. Brandybuck
          August.11.2020 at 6:24 pm

          Shit, I have to stand in line behind the Hindus to get a chance to make fun of her. From what I can gather she’s not every well loved by either the Black or the Indian communities. She’s the darling of the bleached white Karens.

  11. Art Kumquat
    August.11.2020 at 5:56 pm

    Reason spent much time denigrating the current president as they believe they will for the next. But I have a depressing idea that If Biden is elected and Harris gets in there she may be in office longer than you think. I am not expecting critical voices to be critical of one party rule for long.

  12. Compelled Speechless
    August.11.2020 at 5:57 pm

    Two words. Tone. Deaf.

  13. Square = Circle
    August.11.2020 at 5:58 pm

    The good news is that it keeps Harris—who has a long and authoritarian history on criminal justice issues—far from the Department of Justice.

    Yeah – I guess that’s a silver lining.

    As American’s top cop, Harris would have the potential to do much more damage than as vice president.

    Sure, but is she going to stay vice president?

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.11.2020 at 6:02 pm

      Fun conspiracy theory time:

      Shortly after election, the Biden administration, with the tacit agreement of Biden himself, will declare Biden unfit for the presidency as his cognitive decline becomes too obvious for CNN and MSNBC to run cover for…

      1. Square = Circle
        August.11.2020 at 6:09 pm

        Wouldn’t surprise me at all. My mind is already to “I wonder if she’ll try to poison him?”

        I can’t decide whether Biden really wants this, just wants it out of sheer habit at this point, or whether he made some sort of agreement a la what you’re talking about – “I’m too old, I can’t actually do this, but I’ll help us win if I get to sit in the chair for a few weeks before my ‘stroke.'”

        1. mad.casual
          August.11.2020 at 6:28 pm

          My mind is already to “I wonder if she’ll try to poison him?”

          No need to poison him. There’s probably been a run on 25A legal experts in the last couple months.

          1. Square = Circle
            August.11.2020 at 6:44 pm

            Oh, I know – I just feel like she’s the kind of person who would think that way. Maybe he’s even secured his future by promising to step aside peacefully . . .

      2. Fats of Fury
        August.11.2020 at 6:31 pm

        Fun conspiracy theory time continues:
        Kamala Harris, in a display of party unity nominates Hillary as her VP.
        And when Kamala didn’t kill herself Hillary becomes president.
        The Clinton Global Initiative fires up all rockets and Bill sets up operations on
        Lolita Island. Robert Reich is hired to announce “Ze plane! Ze plane!”

        1. MK Ultra
          August.11.2020 at 6:48 pm

          Reich as Tattoo is an image that will be difficult to forget.

  14. Jones M. Murphy, Jr.
    August.11.2020 at 5:58 pm

    A cop, who has never worn a badge?

    1. Zeb
      August.11.2020 at 6:04 pm

      OK, she’s a pig. Happy?

  15. American Liberal
    August.11.2020 at 5:59 pm

    Kamela Harris is a cop who will be Vice President, then President.

  16. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.11.2020 at 6:00 pm

    Defund the police is going to be the LULZ topic of the next few months.

    FYI, interesting article in the NYT about the CHAZ in Seattle. Article wasn’t so much interesting for what it said, but for the fact that the NYT reported it… AND the timing.

    I thought the analysis from The Duran (news/foreign policy podcast) was interesting. Given that the NYT waited until now to print what everyone already knew is somewhat telling. The British half of The Duran noted that he thinks there’s probably some polling data that shows that CHAZ didn’t actually play well with the public, and that there’s an embryonic split beginning to take place between BLM and Antifa. The Media are going to start working to separate BLM from Antifa in the narrative going forward, and this article looks like a prime example of that.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      August.11.2020 at 6:03 pm

      Why would BLM need to seperate from a unicorn? How many times must Brian Stelter tell you, Antifa is a myth!

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.11.2020 at 6:08 pm

        The NYT on Antifa. One imagines the following two paragraphs took dozens of meetings to work out on how to word it.

        Many of the business owners on Capitol Hill agreed: Much of the violence they saw and the intimidation of their patrons came from a group these business owners identified as antifa, which they distinguished from the Black Lives Matter movement. “The idea of taking up the Black movement and turning it into a white occupation, it’s white privilege in its finest definition,” Mr. Khan said. “And that’s what they did.”

        Antifa, which stands for anti-fascist, is a radical, leaderless leftist political movement that uses armed, violent protest as a method to create what supporters say is a more just and equitable country. They have a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest, including the current protests in Portland.

        The New York Times just declared that a group that doesn’t exist has a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.11.2020 at 6:12 pm

        Content aside, the timing of this article (Aug 7) is what’s of equal curiosity to me. This article could have easily been done a month ago, but they waited until the story went cold before reporting this. They could have been talking to these residents and business owners while the CHAZ was in full force, but they didn’t. In fact, they seemed to be making herculean efforts to avoid it. But NOW they do an in-depth article?

        I mean, read this:

        SEATTLE — Faizel Khan was being told by the news media and his own mayor that the protests in his hometown were peaceful, with “a block party atmosphere.

        But that was not what he saw through the windows of his Seattle coffee shop. He saw encampments overtaking the sidewalks. He saw roving bands of masked protesters smashing windows and looting.

        Young white men wielding guns would harangue customers as well as Mr. Khan, a gay man of Middle Eastern descent who moved here from Texas so he could more comfortably be out.

        1. Square = Circle
          August.11.2020 at 6:25 pm

          “I am shocked, shocked, I tell you, to find there was a cover-up of this violence!”

  17. DajjaI
    August.11.2020 at 6:03 pm

    My experience battling the K-Hive on twitter is that the core of her support is from liberal white lawyers who want to launch wars on weapons and free speech, including against smart young black conservatives who are often their targets. She will introduce a new era of Jim Crowe. Thus she will actually alienate the black community. (In fact she was never embraced by them to begin with, and for good reason. She was educated in Canada where they’re taught we’re uncivilized and she secretly despises us.) It was a terrible pick, but Biden had no good options.

    1. Brandybuck
      August.11.2020 at 6:18 pm

      > Biden had no good options.

      He had no good options, but at least a dozen other opponents he shared a debate stage with that are light years better than Harris.

      What’s Tulsi Gabbard, chopped liver?

  18. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.11.2020 at 6:05 pm

    Rumor had it that Biden hadn’t forgiven Harris’ backhanded busing stunt during the Democratic candidate debates last summer

    BECAUSE HE FORGOT.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.11.2020 at 6:12 pm

      Are you trying to say that Biden picking his VP was like Memento and that’s why it took so long?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.11.2020 at 6:14 pm

        Biden has post-its stuffed up his sleeve. Imagine a shirtless Biden, covered in tattoos with the names of his wife and kids.

        1. Square = Circle
          August.11.2020 at 6:27 pm

          Imagine a shirtless Biden, covered in tattoos with the names of his wife and kids.

          Great. Now I have that image in my head. I’m at least going to imagine him covered in blood and grinning like an idiot.

        2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
          August.11.2020 at 6:38 pm

          He must have lost the polaroid of Kamala with the “DON”T BELIEVE HER LIES” written on it.

        3. Unicorn Abattoir
          August.11.2020 at 6:39 pm

          With all the sagging and stretching over the years, he’d still get the names wrong.

          1. Square = Circle
            August.11.2020 at 6:46 pm

            Oh, you just made it so much worse.

  19. Larkenson
    August.11.2020 at 6:12 pm

    Everyone talks about this RACE problem and says that this RACE problem will be over when the third-world pours into EVERY White country and ONLY into WHITE countries.

    Everyone says the final solution to this RACE problem is for EVERY White country and ONLY White countries to “assimilate,” that is, intermarry, with all those non-Whites.

    They’re pushing White Genocide!

    They claim they are “anti-racist”, what they are is anti-White.

    Anti-racist is just a codeword for anti-White.

  20. NoVaNick
    August.11.2020 at 6:12 pm

    She is the focus group candidate (woman of color-gets the wannabe woke vote), pro-police (gets the middle America vote). The dem party could really care less what the BLM groups think about Harris’ past positions. They’re like “here’s your Black woman candidate, now shut up and vote for her”. I was actually hoping he would pick Condaleeza Rice

    1. Tionico
      August.11.2020 at 6:16 pm

      Harris is not black.

      She ishalf Jamaican indian,and half India indian, as in dot not feather. NO African blood in her. Nor is she constituionally eliglble to run for Vice President. Not born HERE of TWO parents who a were US Citizens AT THE TIME OF HER BIRTH.

      Sleazzy Warren is more Indian than Harris is black/africna-american.

      1. Brandybuck
        August.11.2020 at 6:22 pm

        Harris and her sycophants claim she is Black. She’s half Jamaican, which means her father was at least partly of African descent, and from his pics probably mostly. But Jamaicans don’t normally consider themselves “Black”. And her mother was fully Indian last I checked.

        Why is she ashamed of her heritage?

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          August.11.2020 at 6:23 pm

          But Jamaicans don’t normally consider themselves “Black”.

          To be fair, Africans don’t think of American black people as ‘black’.

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.11.2020 at 6:25 pm

        She was born in Oakland. Where were you born?

  21. Sevo
    August.11.2020 at 6:16 pm

    Kamala Harris; she’s not AOC!

  22. Brandybuck
    August.11.2020 at 6:16 pm

    Huh. After all the 2020 weirdness I thought Biden would be a shoe-in. But with Harris as his running mate, I think we’re going to get another four years of Trump.

    UNLESS the voters are the mindless drones some say they are. That they will vote for the Chief Incarcerator of Black People just because the DNC tells them to. That they will believe the media narrative that she would be the first Black Womyn (vice) President, even though she is only half Jamaican. That no one will care about her abysmal record. That 2020 could possibly get any worse.

    Oh gawd, why is there no whiskey coursing down my gullet as I type…

    1. NoVaNick
      August.11.2020 at 6:26 pm

      Yep, reminds me a lot of 2004 when everyone thought W was done for. Then the dems nominated a “war hero” who turned out to be a fraud. Joe Biden is the real deal of frauds and if it weren’t for Covid messing things up, he would not have any chance.

      1. Square = Circle
        August.11.2020 at 6:31 pm

        World in 2003: “The Democrats cannot lose in 2004!”

        DNC in 2003: “Hold my beer . . . “

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      August.11.2020 at 6:31 pm

      Just not enough half-educated bigots left in America to position Trump for another Electoral College trick shot.

      Biden is the favorite. Harris helps him.

      Right-wing bigots hardest hit.

      1. Sevo
        August.11.2020 at 6:36 pm

        Hey, asshole! Sorry to see you back.
        You been missing for a while; I was hoping you’d died of the rona.

        1. Unicorn Abattoir
          August.11.2020 at 6:40 pm

          Alas, the NPC mortality rate has been low.

  23. DrZ
    August.11.2020 at 6:24 pm

    Is it Pamela or Karen?

  24. Dillinger
    August.11.2020 at 6:26 pm

    >>There was some speculation that should Biden win

    dustbin of “speculation should Biden win” will be very large. Ferraro had appeal as a human being.

  25. geo1113
    August.11.2020 at 6:27 pm

    I am shocked I tell you…Shocked!!!!

  26. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.11.2020 at 6:28 pm

    Remember how Obama single-handedly destroyed the anti-war movement? If Biden gets elected, you’re going to see Soymalia get nuked so fast it’ll make your eyes water.

    1. John
      August.11.2020 at 6:42 pm

      This is the Democrats claiming not to own soymalia. I don’t think they are going to take that very well.

      And suburban liberal white women love Harris. They don’t even care that she is a whore. But they were voting for Biden anyway.

  27. SadlyShakingHead
    August.11.2020 at 6:33 pm

    There is no greater indictment of the bankruptcy of the two party system than the way both parties continue to promote absolutely horrible candidates while the voters sheepishly continue to vote for them. America truly gets the government it deserves, good and hard.

  28. zombietimeshare
    August.11.2020 at 6:34 pm

    Great choice, Joe! finally has someone who can deliver California to the Democrats.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.11.2020 at 6:41 pm

      And then the coastal left can deliver California to the Mexicans.

  29. XM
    August.11.2020 at 6:36 pm

    It wasn’t Biden who picked Harris. It was either his inner circle or the dem leadership.

    Let’s face it, no one in the left seriously believes in Joe Biden. He has the default lefty support, but unlike either Trump or Obama, he has no dedicated followers who feel any connection to him of any kind. He looks and talks like Methuselah. Half the democrat party is willing him to stay lucid or survive, not unlike Ginsberg.

    The guy locked himself in the basement and repeating info and talking point his operatives feed him. The contact must not be all that frequent because he’s using that “virus can’t tell if you’re Chinese” line that was popular back in April.

    He’s the worst dem candidate in modern history and only got the nom because wealthy / somewhat sane white liberals couldn’t stomach Sanders and Warrens eat the rich agenda. The GOP will take the house and senate in two years. But by then parts of America might be a ghost town, so it won’t matter.

    1. Square = Circle
      August.11.2020 at 6:50 pm

      He’s the worst dem candidate in modern history

      Now that’s a tall claim. Keep in mind that he’s in the company of Walter Mondale, Mike Dukakis, and John Kerry. Not saying you’re necessarily wrong, but I’d have to sit down and do some weighing.

  30. gold std
    August.11.2020 at 6:39 pm

    Biden’s lack of strategic thinking is really on display here. Harris gets him nothing. Her SF CA grating personality will not fly with midwestern voters, she’s not really a leftist to get that base all riled up, she is not really part of the historic African American experience in this country, so her pick as the “first female black american” doesn’t quite resonate with that segment of the Dem party either either…Biden just guaranteed his own defeat

  31. Roberta
    August.11.2020 at 6:40 pm

    Why are people pretending Biden made this choice?

  32. Paulpemb
    August.11.2020 at 6:41 pm

    “In Harris, we would get a leader with President Donald Trump’s penchant for unchecked executive power and modern Democrats’ tendency to consider no issue outside the reach of government.”

    Aided by a cheerleading media whose motto will go from “Democracy dies in darkness!” to “We’ll leave the lights off for you!” so fast it will make your head spin.

    1. John
      August.11.2020 at 6:47 pm

      Harris is the kind of firm hand on the tiller the power bottoms at reason secretly desire.

  33. josh
    August.11.2020 at 6:48 pm

    There are all kinds of politicians. She’s the predator type. She has no real focus other than what will get her to the next level. If you told her the system was bad, she would play the part of concerned politician, but there would be no mental activity going on while she said it and emotionally it wouldn’t register one single bit.

    Can’t believe I’m saying this, but if Biden is going to win this thing, please let him stay healthy.

  34. Cyto
    August.11.2020 at 6:49 pm

    Are we really living In a reality where Donald Trump is An incumbent president running on a record of having passed criminal Justice reforms that roll back the excesses of Joe Biden’s nineties era crime bill? And biden is running with a vice president that has a record on the use of prosecutorial power that is somewhere to the right of Adolf Hitler?

    And we have a massive protest movement in the streets against the excesses of police in Democrat run cities that is out in force pushing for the election of Biden and now Harris?

    this cannot be reality. This has to be some sort of comical farce.

    I started calling for Allen funt to come out from behind the potted plant when trump was elected. But this is too far for even Allen funt.

Please to post comments