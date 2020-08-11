Police

Colorado Cop Says He Didn't Mean 'KILL THEM ALL' Literally

Colorado Springs Police Sergeant Keith Wrede insists he was just "going crazy" to Metallica and doesn't want protesters to die.

|

Keith Wrede Colorado Springs Police Department
(Screenshot via Colorado Springs Police Department)

A Colorado police officer who has been on the force for 20 years was suspended after posting "KILL THEM ALL" on a June Facebook live stream showing protesters blocking an Interstate 25 exit in Colorado Springs.

On June 30, a group of 20 protesters used the interstate to march downtown as part of the nationwide anti-police brutality protests happening in the wake of George Floyd's death. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) Sergeant Keith Wrede posted "KILL THEM ALL" and "KILL 'EM ALL" on a live stream of the protests while logged on to his now-deleted Facebook account.

Wrede was interviewed by the CSPD's internal affairs division about the comments on July 15. According to a transcript from the exchange, Wrede said he posted the comments via a personal Facebook account that he created under the name "Steven Eric," which Wrede told investigators was a mixture of his late brother's first name and his own middle name.

"My only understanding was that they were blocking I-25," he told investigators when asked about the nature of the protest. Wrede also said the protesters were part of the Black Lives Matter movement and that he "understood what they were trying to accomplish in the street that day," which he says included issues such as "the murder of George Floyd, police reform, killing cops, trying to kill cops."

Wrede also created a post on his account that night likening the Black Lives Matter movement to a "terrorist" organization. "Calling for violence, outwardly calling for violence, outwardly making it okay to kill the police is, to me, a terrorist act," Wrede told investigators.

Wrede said his comments were not actually a call to kill protesters. Rather, Wrede said he was "going crazy" listening to Metallica's Kill 'Em All album leading up to the incident. Wrede added that he understood that someone could be inspired to commit violence based on his comments and also understood that his comments could damage already sensitive relations between the police and the community. He said the comments were a "momentary lapse of judgment" and were the result of his own anxiety being released "in a very unprofessional manner."

In a Monday letter to the community, CSPD Chief Vince Niski said that Wrede was suspended for 40 hours, removed from his specialized unit, and will be reassigned.

"It was determined that the comments were made off-duty out of frustration and there was no indication of any physical action or intent to cause harm," Niski wrote. "I am in no way minimizing Sergeant Wrede's words. His comments were unacceptable, have damaged our relationship with members of our community, and fell short of our standards."

As for the decision to keep Wrede on the force, Niski said that he could not "deprive the community of a good police officer and his services because of an isolated incident of an error in judgment."

KRDO, which captured the Facebook live stream where Wrede made his comments, reported that Wrede was "involved" in the June 1 arrest of protester Justin Salmons. Officers can be seen in a bystander video punching Salmons in the torso and back while holding him down. Reason contacted CSPD to verify the nature of Wrede's alleged involvement in that incident, but did not receive a timely response.

NEXT: "Nigerian Singer Sentenced to Death for Blasphemy"

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Gaear Grimsrud
    August.11.2020 at 4:03 pm

    Get off of social media.

    1. iondrej
      August.11.2020 at 4:25 pm

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.11.2020 at 4:04 pm

    So… when you post on a facebook livestream, ANYONE can see it?

  3. Brandybuck
    August.11.2020 at 4:06 pm

    Cop admits his desire to kill the all, Reason Commentariat steps up to defend him.

    1. John
      August.11.2020 at 4:11 pm

      No one has defended him. But reason defends people who want to attack and kill this guy and every other LEO by lying and pretending they are peaceful.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        August.11.2020 at 4:30 pm

        I will, guy saying something stupid on the internet doesn’t matter one bit. Unless theirs evidence he’s actually a violent psychopath then I’ll just take it as someone venting. Venting is healthy (in moderation); when I was in high school and got my beer stolen by cops, I’d pop in grand theft auto and kill all those pig motherfuckers.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          August.11.2020 at 4:35 pm

          It’s not… optimal to have someone who’s positively identified as being an agent of and representative of the city’s police department making bombastic statements as he* did. I don’t believe for a minute it was a legal ‘true threat’ any more than an ESPN reporter’s “burn it all down” was a true threat. However, a suspension may be in order.

          I think it’s more important to focus on the real threats, like someone trying to burn down a building with people still inside.

          *By gendering him, I may have committed the worst offense imaaginable.

    2. JesseAz
      August.11.2020 at 4:40 pm

      Typical type of post from the TDS crew here.

      1. wearingit
        August.11.2020 at 5:08 pm

        TDS…..on nothing to do with Trump.

        Projection much?

  4. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    August.11.2020 at 4:22 pm

    CSPD also issued a “stay at home” order for residents of a neighborhood here when the BLM “protests” here “intensified”. The order basically said it was too dangerous to be in that neighborhood and that CSPD was going to do fuckall about it, so all the law abiding people who live there should just hide in their basements until this blows over.

    That happened just a week or two ago, so it seems they went from “KILL EM ALL” to “just let them burn the place down” in the span of about a month.

  5. Juice
    August.11.2020 at 4:26 pm

    Colorado Cop

    Like VP Kamala Harris?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.11.2020 at 4:36 pm

      I just went from “probably not voting” to “definitely voting for Trump”.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      August.11.2020 at 4:40 pm

      I just saw. HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA. This will be looked back on in 15 years as Biden’s “Palin moment.”

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        August.11.2020 at 4:45 pm

        I hope so.

      2. Juice
        August.11.2020 at 4:53 pm

        He didn’t want to win. I don’t even think he wants to run anymore. I’m waiting for him to drop out at the last minute.

        1. Ron
          August.11.2020 at 5:02 pm

          Deja vu didn’t people say that about Trump

        2. H. Farnham
          August.11.2020 at 5:11 pm

          California Senator. Biden showing his political savvy, ensuring that California electors don’t go to Trump in November.

    3. Juice
      August.11.2020 at 4:53 pm

      Aw fuck. Why did I read Colorado as California? Oh well.

      1. Dillinger
        August.11.2020 at 5:06 pm

        was very confusing lol

  6. Sidd Finch v2.01
    August.11.2020 at 4:35 pm

    Colorado Cop Says He Didn’t Mean ‘KILL THEM ALL’ Literally

    Are you saying he did?

  7. Compelled Speechless
    August.11.2020 at 4:38 pm

    One cop rhetorically saying “kill them all” on bottomless cesspool of social media = worthy of scorn and a full editorial. Anti-fa burning down building occupied by actual living people = shrug and keep it hush hush.

    Cops are people that are prone to hyperbole like anyone else. Same take I have on university admins saying all white people are the devil. Let me know when actual rights are violated. By the way, I know it doesn’t seem like it because no one is saying it at DC cocktail parties, but everyone who doesn’t live in the super hip gentrified communities on the coasts is getting really tired of the rioter’s bullshit and the media’s gaslighting. This guy’s frustration (as over the top as it is) is unfortunately starting to become more sympathetic than you think.

    1. Gray_Jay
      August.11.2020 at 5:04 pm

      Ehh. It’s not a good idea for a police officer to get on social media and start letting his bias flag fly. It looks bad, among other things, when he has to explain such conduct during other testimony.

      I blame his training and trainers, for not sufficiently beating into his skull that he needed to not use Facebook, Twitter, et al, for more than checking up on friends and family.

      LOL at Biden picking Harris. Because he was going to lose California if he didn’t? Because Harris is uniquely suited to bring America together? Just amazing. Thank God he didn’t pick Obama, Demings, or someone else with half Harris’s baggage.

  8. JesseAz
    August.11.2020 at 4:42 pm

    Anti-fa burning down building occupied by actual living people

    You mean peaceful protesters roasting mostly peaceful marshmallows in a building.

    1. JesseAz
      August.11.2020 at 4:42 pm

      placement fail. Move it to Compelled’s.

  9. Lord of Strazele
    August.11.2020 at 4:43 pm

    What’s your definition of a “good” cop?

    In my opinion they should barely exist. We don’t need 75% of them. Just to give a recent example of their worthlessness. Someone I know called the cop to report the theft of a dog. It was all on video so there was hardly any question about the facts. Do you know how those cops responded? They wanted to give the guy a ticket for not having his dog on fucking leash. The fucking dog was stolen from a fenced yard. This shit happened last week. Wake the fuck up. This ain’t liberals versus conservative. These cops prey on all us. They see us as the other. You want to talk to me about gang violence in Chicago? The cops are the biggest most violent gang in this country and there is no fucking comparison. Fire all of these mfers any chance you get.

    1. Dillinger
      August.11.2020 at 4:53 pm

      is NAP violation to imagine someone robbing this dude?

      1. Lord of Strazele
        August.11.2020 at 5:07 pm

        The cops are robbing me this very second. I’m paying for these fucking losers to dress up and play god. Fuck these people. That profession attracts the worst kinds of people in our society. And then to make it even worse the cop culture reinforces a culture of violence. Thses cops fucking hate you by the way. Get in their way for one second and you’ll find out how sucking their dicks on the internet will get you.

        In addition, the other day I made some harsh statements condemning two cops to hell for killing the gamer guy who answered the door with a gun in his hand. But honesty I wouldn’t put those cops in hell if I had that power. I would forgive them. I just think they should be doing other jobs. Something useful. I know you fuckers on the right don’t want to hear it but the police culture in this country is beyond unsalvageable. Alot of it has to do with the fact that we used to have slavery in this country and then the Jim Crow and drug war. All of that negative shit poisoned the police culture. It’s cesspool of rightwingers. The ugly rightwingers. The ones none of us should like.

        1. Lord of Strazele
          August.11.2020 at 5:08 pm

          *Beyond salvageable

        2. Gray_Jay
          August.11.2020 at 5:09 pm

          I genuinely wonder how some of you function without a keeper.

          It’s a free country…shrug.

        3. Dillinger
          August.11.2020 at 5:10 pm

          >> I’m paying for these fucking losers to dress up and play god.

          funny. the high-school-apex football players gotta job somewhere.

    2. Sidd Finch v2.01
      August.11.2020 at 5:11 pm

      ^^ shit that didn’t happen

  10. sarcasmic
    August.11.2020 at 4:52 pm

    Just like Fuck The Police doesn’t really mean fuck the police.

  11. MK Ultra
    August.11.2020 at 5:05 pm

    To my knowledge, no member of Cock Sparrer has ever murdered a record executive.

  12. Longtobefree
    August.11.2020 at 5:06 pm

    Never apologize.

  13. wearingit
    August.11.2020 at 5:08 pm

    Surely the type of guy you can trust to police the community…

Please to post comments