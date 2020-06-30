Free Speech

Partisan Hypocrisy on Display in Supreme Court Ruling on Anti-Prostitution Pledge and the First Amendment

Can the government compel speech? For Supreme Court justices, that seems to depend on the content of that speech.

Foreign groups that receive American funding to fight HIV and AIDS must still pledge to oppose sex work, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of the requirement. A similar requirement for U.S. nonprofits was struck down as unconstitutional in 2013.

In the recent case, United States Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, Inc., U.S. groups whose international affiliates must still abide by the rule sought to have it overturned, too, arguing that compelling anti-prostitution speech from these foreign affiliates was attributed to the American groups and therefore violated their First Amendment rights.

But in a 5-3 decision, the Court rejected their plea.

"In short, plaintiffs' foreign affiliates are foreign organizations, and foreign organizations operating abroad have no First Amendment rights," wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the majority's opinion. While anti-prostitution statements "may be incorrectly attributed to the American organizations," these groups "are free to choose whether to affiliate with foreign organizations and are free to disclaim agreement with the foreign affiliates' required statement of policy."

Also siding in favor of the law were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas. Justice Elena Kagan did not participate in the case.

In a dissenting opinion, Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor suggest that the court "asks the wrong question and gives the wrong answer. This case is not about the First Amendment rights of foreign organizations. It is about—and has always been about—the First Amendment rights of American organizations."

"The last time this case came before us," writes Breyer, "we held that the First Amendment forbids the Government from distorting their speech by requiring, as a condition of receiving federal funds, that they 'pledge allegiance' to a state-sponsored message. This time, the question is whether the American organizations enjoy that same constitutional protection against government-compelled distortion when they speak through clearly identified affiliates that have been incorporated overseas. The answer to that question, as I see it, is yes."

"Just as compelling a clearly identified domestic affiliate to espouse a government message distorts respondents' own protected speech, so too does compelling a
clearly identified foreign affiliate to espouse the same government message," adds Breyer, rejecting the majority's suggestion that American affiliates suffered no harm by simply contradicting the compelled messages put forth by foreign affiliates.

"When the Government demands as a condition of federal funding that their clearly identified affiliate 'espouse a specific belief as its own,' respondents may express a contrary view through some other corporate channel only on pain of appearing
hypocritical," he writes. "Leveraging Congress' Article I spending power to distort respondents' protected speech in this way therefore violates respondents' First Amendment rights—whatever else might be said about the affiliate's own First
Amendment rights (or asserted lack thereof )."

It's easy to imagine the conservative justices in this case coming to the same conclusion as Breyer if the compelled speech were of a different variety.

Republicans have (rightfully) objected to, for instance, a California law compelling crisis pregnancy centers that oppose abortion to display messages about where women could get an abortion. Would that suddenly be OK if the California centers themselves were excluded but any international anti-abortion groups they partnered with to help pregnant women in need were still compelled to advertise abortion services?

It's interesting to note that in 2018 when the Supreme Court decided that California's compelled speech law was indeed unconstitutional, Justices Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Roberts all agreed with that assessment. Meanwhile, the three justices now opposing the prostitution pledge on First Amendment grounds—Breyer, Ginsburg, and Sotomayor—all said that California's crisis pregnancy center speech law should be upheld.

Wouldn't it be nice if our Supreme Court justices could maintain the same respect for free speech and the First Amendment regardless of what subject that speech was about?

For now, however, it looks like the only way to remedy America's rule requiring groups to denounce prostitution is for Congress to once again take up the issue.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Juice
    June.30.2020 at 11:55 am

    “In short, plaintiffs’ foreign affiliates are foreign organizations, and foreign organizations operating abroad have no First Amendment rights,” wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the majority’s opinion.

    I don’t see anything in the First Amendment that agrees with this statement. Did Congress make a law? Did that law abridge free speech? If so, then it violates the First Amendment.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.30.2020 at 12:04 pm

      Let us start at the beginning; “We, the people of the United States”
      Exactly which foreign corporations does that include?
      Please be specific.

      1. JesseAz
        June.30.2020 at 12:16 pm

        This is why she wants to allow all foreigners and corporations into the US without even inspection. Then anyone can be funded.

      2. An onomous
        June.30.2020 at 12:21 pm

        “All men are created equal.”
        If natural rights exist, and the constitution merely recognizes their existence, what is the moral justification to claim that non-citizens don’t have them? Seems to me that if they apply only to US citizens, they are priveleges, not rights.

      3. TrickyVic (old school)
        June.30.2020 at 12:39 pm

        “”””Let us start at the beginning; “We, the people of the United States”””

        Sure, but 1A says Congress shall make no law. It’s a restriction on government. That restriction does not change just because foreigners benefit.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          June.30.2020 at 12:51 pm

          That’s true, but the 1st amendment doesn’t say Congress can’t pay somebody to say something, now, does it?

          It would be different if the organizations in question had any right at all to the money, but they don’t. So this isn’t an unconstitutional condition on receipt of money they’re entitled to, it’s part of what they’re being paid the money for doing.

        2. I, Woodchipper
          June.30.2020 at 12:51 pm

          this is obvious to all free thinkers

  2. MiloMinderbinder
    June.30.2020 at 12:01 pm

    The Libertarian case for for funding international NGOs.

    1. JesseAz
      June.30.2020 at 12:15 pm

      ENB long ago removed her mask as a libertarian.

      Shocked age couldnt find a Vox quote to use, namely Yglesias.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.30.2020 at 12:02 pm

    The real problem is not this tempest in a teapot, but passing out taxpayer money in the first place, to foreigners in the second place, and for such specific objectives in the third place. Only then does the fourth place freedom of speech for foreigners become a concern.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      June.30.2020 at 12:53 pm

      ^ Certainly agree with this.

      But it is troubling that the Supremes seem to think that “Congress shall make no law…” somehow only applies to US citizens. Even the liberal justices didn’t seem to challenge that notion, at least based on the summary presented here.

  4. Longtobefree
    June.30.2020 at 12:09 pm

    Slightly off topic; does the tape count as a “mask” for Communist Chinese Virus purposes?

  5. JesseAz
    June.30.2020 at 12:14 pm

    Government often conditions aid inclusively of recipients other actions. This isnt a free speech issue. Nobody is entitled to government grants.

    1. An onomous
      June.30.2020 at 12:51 pm

      Whether and when anybody is entitled to government grants is a matter of law. Can the gov compel speech as a condition of receiving welfare benefits? I bet not, on 1st amendment grounds.

  6. Brett Bellmore
    June.30.2020 at 12:44 pm

    The analogy doesn’t appear valid; Both getting (Regrettably!) and refraining from an abortion are lawful conduct, but sex work generally isn’t, though there are local exceptions.

    Further, crisis pregnancy centers are, for the most part, just engaging in speech, and doing so on their own dime, while the organizations here are asking to be funded. So the California law was compelling speech as a condition of doing something the groups had a constitutional right to do, while no foreign organization can ever have a constitutional right to US funding.

    So I don’t really see where the analogy holds, if anything it runs in the opposite direction.

  7. Dillinger
    June.30.2020 at 12:44 pm

    John said something yesterday about the SC maintaining status quo for the Elites – if it doesn’t matter to them, fuck it. danke for the redhead

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    June.30.2020 at 12:48 pm

    This case is tricky because it’s about foreign affiliation. I am 100% against compelled speech so I’m tempted to be critical of this ruling. But I’m not sure if its a precedent or contagion that would spread.

    I am glad to see the ‘liberal’ side of the court rail against compelled speech though.

  9. Leo Kovalensky II
    June.30.2020 at 12:50 pm

    Wouldn’t it be nice if our Supreme Court justices could maintain the same respect for free speech and the First Amendment regardless of what subject that speech was about?

    AHAHAHAHAHAHA (breath) AHAHAHAHHAHA

    Disappointing from Gorsuch, I’m not going to lie. The 1A has no citizenship clause. “Congress shall make no law” is pretty easy to interpret. The rule of law is a myth.

  10. Uncle Jay
    June.30.2020 at 12:56 pm

    Free speech for the masse?
    Never!
    We are fortunate to have a large number of well indoctrinated elites to do our thinking and speaking or us, thank you very much.
    Free speech only creates confusion and chaos among the great unwashed not to mention fear and apprehension to our enlightened betters who take the time and trouble to oppress us daily.
    We must always be on constant guard the cancer of unfettered speech if we are to live in a true free socialist utopia.
    So report anyone who has the temerity to say what they think to your local Thought Police station so we can all get on with our meaningless lives and serve our obvious betters the best we can.

