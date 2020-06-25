Racism

Firing Nakedly Racist Cops Is Just the First Step in Addressing Racially Biased Policing

A North Carolina officer was fired after saying, "We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them fucking niggers."

Black Lives Matter
(PPI/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

A North Carolina police department fired three officers this week for making some disturbingly racist comments.

James Gilmore, Jesse Moore, and Kevin Piner were dismissed from their positions in the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) after the comments were uncovered during a routine inspection of Piner's in-car camera this month. The comments were made in separate conversations with Gilmore and Moore.

In one of the recorded conversations, Piner muses about an impending civil war, declaring: "We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them fucking niggers." At another point, Moore refers to a black woman he arrested as a "nigger" and calls a black judge a "fucking Negro magistrate." The conversations also degrade protesters, drug users, and even fellow officers: Piner, for example, calls a co-worker a "pussy" for discouraging Moore from breaking an uncooperative woman's car window.

"There are certain behaviors that one must have in order to be a police officer and these three officers have demonstrated that they do not possess it," Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams wrote in a statement. "When I first learned of these conversations, I was shocked, saddened and disgusted. There is no place for this behavior in our agency or our city and it will not be tolerated." 

Firing these officers is more than justified, but it should just be a first step. The racism displayed by these officers is very upfront, and therefore easier for the casual observer to acknowledge. But a subtler racial bias maintains a broad presence in policing.

For several years, criminal justice reporter Radley Balko has compiled examples of the presence of racial bias in policing all across the country. This growing list contains more than 120 studies in which black Americans were disproportionately arrested or treated more harshly for similar crimes.

In 2017, for example, a

study of 4.5 million traffic stops by the 100 largest police departments in North Carolina found that blacks and Latinos were more likely to be searched than whites (5.4 percent, 4.1 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively), even though searches of white motorists were more likely than the others to turn up contraband (whites: 32 percent, blacks: 29 percent, Latinos: 19 percent).

Racial bias, conscious or unconscious, contributes to disparities in other parts of the criminal justice system, such as the death penalty and sentencing. And when the anti-police-brutality protests this summer were met with yet more brutality, Americans could see examples of unequal treatment occur in real time.

Williams is absolutely correct: Racism should have no place in policing. But firing explicit racists is only part of what must be done to address the practices that unfairly target minorities. Black Americans, for example, are much more likely to be arrested for drug possession than white Americans are, even though blacks are no more likely to be drug users; drug sentencing tends to be doled out disproportionately too. Maybe next we could do something about the drug war?

Zuri Davis is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. R Mac
    June.25.2020 at 5:22 pm

    Shoulda just kept their mouths shut and shot some dogs.

  2. Sidd Finch v2.01
    June.25.2020 at 5:38 pm

    This growing list contains more than 120 studies in which black Americans were disproportionately arrested or treated more harshly for similar crimes.

    I’ve read the descriptions of the first 25 or so. Even if you for some reason ignore with huge difference in criminality, the studies don’t show big enough differences in police behavior for individuals to notice in their normal lives. The assumption seems to be that blacks are righteously outraged about 30% disparities in this and that, while cops are bastards for not ignoring the 1000% disparity in murder.

  3. Rich
    June.25.2020 at 5:46 pm

    Maybe next we could do something about the drug war?

    “Good idea! Hire *lots more* Black DEA agents!”

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.25.2020 at 5:49 pm

    4.5 million traffic stops in North Carolina, population 10 million.

    That’s way too many. Even if half the population is black and gets disproportionately stopped because traffic cops are racist control freaks, that’s way too many.

  5. Sidd Finch v2.01
    June.25.2020 at 5:51 pm

    Can we stop it with the drug use surveys. It’s well-known that different races respond to “are you breaking the law” surveys differently. This isn’t some theoretical concern.

  6. MatthewSlyfield
    June.25.2020 at 5:51 pm

    Anyone wanna bet on how long it takes the police union to get the firings reversed?

    1. Sidd Finch v2.01
      June.25.2020 at 6:00 pm

      If you think you can keep a government job in 2020 while you’re on video, at work, talking about killing niggers you’re in a different universe.

    2. Commenter_XY
      June.25.2020 at 6:35 pm

      Not happening. NFW that gets reversed, the Chief was right to fire them.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    June.25.2020 at 6:31 pm

    It is apparently easier to terminate officers for bad words than for bad acts. That seems backwards. Glad these ones are gone, though.

    Honestly, I thought any racism in police departments would at least be somewhat subtle or coded. That they felt confident enough to run their mouths so blatantly suggests the culture is pretty ugly in Wilmington. Probably a lot of other places, too. This part of it is going to be an impossible fix.

  8. Sheldonius Rex
    June.25.2020 at 6:41 pm

    Anyone got a link to the audio? Otherwise I refuse to believe they weren’t taken out of context. It’s not that I don’t believe that some cops are rayciss, it’s just that this story seems entirely too on the nose to be real. Like the mattress raep girl and Russian collusion, it’s too many squares on the progressive hero fantasy bingo card to not be made up.

