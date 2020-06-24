Russia Probe

Appeals Court Panel Rules in Favor of Michael Flynn's Release

Majority 2–1 opinion says prosecutors, not judges, have the discretion to drop the case against the former Trump aide.

(Alex Edelman/CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

A federal judge can and should agree to the Department of Justice's request to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a federal appeals court panel ruled today.

The Justice Department in May moved to get charges against Flynn dismissed. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2016 about his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak as Trump's campaign was being investigated over concerns that they were being influenced by the Russian government.

Flynn later attempted to retract his guilty plea, and then earlier this year, representatives from the Department of Justice submitted a motion agreeing with Flynn, stating that they now believe that the intelligence investigation against Flynn lacked a legitimate basis and that his lies to the FBI were not actually material to an investigation.

This was a rather unusual move from the Department of Justice, which has a lengthy record of vociferously defending the prosecution of individuals who have lied to investigators. Rather than accepting the request, U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan brought in former federal judge John Gleeson to analyze the case and make an independent recommendation. Gleeson blasted the way the Justice Department was handling the case, arguing that Flynn was being treated differently by the Justice Department due to his relationship with Trump. He recommended that Sullivan move forward and sentence Flynn for his guilty plea. Sullivan had scheduled a hearing in July for attorneys to make their cases.

Flynn's attorneys turned to the D.C. Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals to attempt to force Sullivan to accept the Justice Department's request to dismiss the charges. Today, a panel of judges agreed, 2–1, with Flynn and the Justice Department.

Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, wrote the majority opinion, and its focus was on the many longstanding court precedents giving prosecutors and the executive branch (not judges) the discretion to determine whether to drop a case.

"These clearly established legal principles and the Executive's 'long-settled primacy over charging decisions,' foreclose the district court's proposed scrutiny of the government's motion to dismiss the Flynn prosecution," Rao wrote. "A hearing may sometimes be appropriate before granting leave of court…however, a hearing cannot be used as an occasion to superintend the prosecution's charging decisions, because 'authority over criminal charging decisions resides fundamentally with the Executive, without the involvement of—and without oversight power in—the Judiciary.'"

Judge Robert Wilkins, appointed by President Barack Obama, dissented, writing that it was extremely unusual for the Court of Appeals to force a ruling requiring Sullivan to rule a certain way rather than waiting for Sullivan to issue his own ruling and then deciding whether or not that ruling was legally correct.

This ruling is not the end of the matter. Sullivan can request for a full en banc hearing by the full D.C. Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals rather than just a panel, and a judge in the court could also call for a vote for such a hearing.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    June.24.2020 at 3:25 pm

    Fuck! This is fucking bullshit somebody better do something about this.

    1. Don't look at me!
      June.24.2020 at 3:52 pm

      Lolz.

    2. Compelled Speechless
      June.24.2020 at 3:55 pm

      So you have a firm pro-taking political prisoners stance on this one?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        June.24.2020 at 4:21 pm

        Doesn’t he always?

  2. Nonstopdrivel
    June.24.2020 at 3:26 pm

    Sullivan can request for a full en banc hearing

    What an awkward construction. Typically you request a hearing or ask for a hearing. You don’t “request for” a hearing.

  3. Juice
    June.24.2020 at 3:42 pm

    So a guy flies a big banner over a soccer game in England that says “White Lives Matter.” Because of this, his girlfriend gets fired from her job and then later he gets fired from his job. If it had said “Black Lives Matter” he would have been hailed as a hero. smh

    1. SilentSkies
      June.24.2020 at 3:46 pm

      If you didn’t know already, there is no free speech in UK, which is sad. The concept of free speech isn’t really honored anywhere anyway, which is even sadder.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.24.2020 at 3:58 pm

        We’re about two weeks away from free speech being declared undeniably racist and being rescinded.

    2. Gray_Jay
      June.24.2020 at 4:42 pm

      Collective punishment: it’s what the Left does. Canning him would be one thing, but getting his girlfriend fired too?

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.24.2020 at 3:45 pm

    Gleeson blasted the way the Justice Department was handling the case, arguing that Flynn was being treated differently by the Justice Department due to his relationship with Trump.

    Yes, right from the beginning by the Obama accolytes, not just recently by Trump accolytes.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      June.24.2020 at 4:03 pm

      CNN and NYT have assured me that despite all the readily available information affirming the Obama administration partnered with the intelligence community to make up a story about the incoming president being a Russian asset out of whole cloth and taking down Flynn was a first step in enacting a plan to have him removed, you’re a paranoid conspiracy theorist and Putin, David Duke and a cyborg mashup of Nixon and Hitler (Project Nixler) run the country.

  5. Sidd Finch v2.01
    June.24.2020 at 4:03 pm

    lmao Reason is still doing the Drumpf Russia thing.

    This was a rather unusual move from the Department of Justice, which has a lengthy record of vociferously defending the prosecution of individuals who have lied to investigators.

    If weren’t an absolute drooling retard you’d notice that the DOJ is trying to drop this case on a technicality because it’s much less embarrassing than admitting both of their witnesses are under criminal investigation, one has already been fired for lying, they wrote their notes weeks after the actual interview, the notes were modified by a third party, the DOJ has claimed the notes are lost for years, and if they had to try the case that lie would be revealed. The DOJ is absolutely corruptly covering their ass here and Reason is too invested in Louise Mensch conspiracies to notice.

    1. Nardz
      June.24.2020 at 4:18 pm

      “lmao Reason is still doing the Drumpf Russia thing.”

      Well, Shackford is really committed to that story.
      If it falls apart, based on the articles he wrote, he has 0 credibility whatsoever.

  6. Sidd Finch v2.01
    June.24.2020 at 4:16 pm

    This was a rather unusual move from the Department of Justice, which has a lengthy record of vociferously defending the prosecution of individuals who have lied to investigators.

    Imagine writing this on the day we learned that both Obama and Biden requested Flynn investigations *after* the FBI concluded a months long CI.

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    June.24.2020 at 4:24 pm

    They say the average American commits at least one felony a day.

    See you in January, Mr. Flynn.

  8. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    June.24.2020 at 4:28 pm

    it was extremely unusual for the Court of Appeals to force a ruling requiring Sullivan to rule a certain way rather than waiting for Sullivan to issue his own ruling and then deciding whether or not that ruling was legally correct

    It’s clear the guys at the Justice Department know some super-secret handshake that will get them a timely ruling from the Trump appointees on the Court of Appeals when they are being stonewalled on their legitimate request by a U.S. District Judge. They couldn’t possibly have just asked could they? They have to be worried the case will be dismissed on procedural grounds.

