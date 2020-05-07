Russia Probe

Justice Department Moves To Dismiss Charges Against Michael Flynn

Feds now say the national security advisor's lie wasn’t “material” and they cannot prove it.

(Polaris/Newscom)

The Justice Department is moving to drop its case against Michael Flynn, former national security advisor to President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors charged Flynn with lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn confessed to the charges in 2017.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Shea today submitted a motion to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to dismiss charges against Flynn. "Based on an extensive review and careful consideration of the circumstances," the motion reads, "continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice."

Flynn pleaded guilty to charges that he lied to the FBI about communicating in 2016 with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. This was prior to Trump taking office, and Flynn wanted Russia to moderate its response to sanctions from President Barack Obama's administration. These communications were uncovered during the investigation of Trump's campaign to determine whether he or his staff were being influenced by the Russian government.

Flynn is now trying to retract his guilty plea and get it tossed out. Today's motion is certainly going to bolster his argument.

The motion is 20 pages long and operates on a complex argument that, among other things, Flynn's lie was not a crime because the Justice Department has determined that the counterintelligence investigation against Flynn was itself not justified. The interview did not have a proper basis and was not "conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore [the government] does not believe Mr. Flynn's statements were material even if untrue."

This is an extraordinary argument from the Justice Department. In general, (as Reason has noted previously when writing about the Flynn case) the FBI and Justice Department have very wide latitude under federal statute to determine whether a lie is "material" to an investigation. That Flynn lied about contacts with the Russian government during an investigation by the FBI about possible Russian infiltration or manipulation of the 2016 presidential election would seem, to the average layperson, to be a "material" lie. Indeed, one footnote acknowledges that the court has already deemed Flynn's statements to be "material" to the investigation, but that was before new disclosures about the way the Flynn interviews were being handled.

Shea writes of Flynn's calls to Kislyak: "The calls were entirely appropriate on their face. Mr. Flynn has never disputed that the calls were made. Indeed, Mr. Flynn, as the former Director of Defense Intelligence Agency, would have readily expected that the FBI had known of the calls—and told FBI Deputy Director McCabe as much."

This motion is being perceived as a sign of deep corruption in the Justice Department to protect Trump and people around Trump, because it's extremely unlikely such a motion would happen otherwise. Former federal prosecutor and current defense attorney (and Reason Contributing Editor) Ken "Popehat" White took to Twitter to note that this would never, ever fly for any other defendant:

It's right to be deeply critical of federal statutes criminalizing lying to federal agents. It's right to be deeply critical of the archaic Logan Act being brought up against Flynn to try to punish political speech. But there's no sign that this is anything but a special deal for Flynn, and the Justice Department is bending over backward to justify it. Calls for changes to federal laws? None to be seen here. The FBI will continue to attempt to trap others in lies and prosecute them.

Read the motion for yourself here.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
    May.7.2020 at 4:54 pm

    I never ever want John to stop strutting about this. Fuck Ken White.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      May.7.2020 at 5:01 pm

      Yup, and John also predicted that White would go full retard and double down on his bullshit in response to this news.

      What’s it like living rent free in that dude’s head, John?

      1. zstanley
        May.7.2020 at 5:10 pm

      2. Grwywald
        May.7.2020 at 5:41 pm

        Ken White and Scott Shackford can both suck my dick.

        1. Troubling
          May.7.2020 at 5:41 pm

          You’re out of their league.

          1. Nardz
            May.7.2020 at 5:44 pm

            He’s being charitable

    2. Nardz
      May.7.2020 at 5:44 pm

      Word

    3. R Mac
      May.7.2020 at 5:56 pm

      Haha. It’s funny because it’s true.

  2. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
    May.7.2020 at 4:55 pm

    “But there’s no sign that this is anything but a special deal for Flynn,”

    Apart from the evidence of course.

    1. Grwywald
      May.7.2020 at 4:57 pm

      Considering that they made a special deal to railroad him in the first place, I fail to see any problem.

  3. Dillinger
    May.7.2020 at 4:59 pm

    “Based on facts I was largely aware of at the time …”

  4. Compelled Speechless
    May.7.2020 at 5:00 pm

    So dismissing charges on admitted political prisoners is corruption now? Is White really comfortable with that position?

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      May.7.2020 at 5:03 pm

      I’m sure he’s quite comfortable, he Orange Man Badded pretty hard and he can always be proud of that.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        May.7.2020 at 5:07 pm

        “Dismissing a case that the FBI initially recommended dismissing is inherently corrupt.”–Shithat, 7 May 2020

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          May.7.2020 at 5:21 pm

          Initially wanting to dismiss it is a sign that they’re all Trump stooges.

          Violating Flynn’s rights, fabricating a case against him and then extorting him into a guilty plea is how the DoJ is supposed to function.

        2. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
          May.7.2020 at 5:27 pm

          Prosecutors gonna prosecute.

    2. John
      May.7.2020 at 5:06 pm

      Yes he is. He was claiming there was nothing wrong with the initial plea. He now looks like a complete fool and government hack. Rather than show an ounce of integrity and admit he was wrong, he doubles down with “this is just a special deal for Flynn on an otherwise legal plea”. White is too pathetic and his ego too enormous and too fragile to tell the truth here. So, he will continue to defend a terrible abuse of process and justice against Flynn. Whatever you think of the laws, it is clear Flynn didn’t break them. The FBI lied about him breaking the law and then DOJ extorted him into pleading guilty to something he didn’t do.

      White can’t tell the truth here. Telling the truth would be too much of a blow to his ego and his social standing among the media and establishment liberals. And with White, it is all about Ken White, the truth and integrity are not something Ken White bothers to consider.

    3. Compelled Speechless
      May.7.2020 at 5:20 pm

      Don’t get me wrong. I don’t know much about Flynn and his career and I doubt I should be defending this guy. He was there way too long to have not been party to some pretty egregious crimes against humanity. Who knows, in a different circumstance he may have been on the other side of this doing this to some other soulless “intelligence community” stooge. I just can’t imagine how you can think that letting this guy go after proving his prosecution was political is anything but a great precedent. Especially for anyone who sees themselves as even slightly libertanianish.

      1. John
        May.7.2020 at 5:23 pm

        I really have no opinion about Flynn as a person. I don’t know enough to form an intelligent opinion. But, I don’t care if he is a monster who personally water boarded Iraqi children for fun, he was a victim of a partisan FBI here and the case against him is outrageous. If he is a bad guy, then that is all the more reason to hate the FBI, DOJ and its media hacks like Ken White for forcing honest people to defend him.

        1. Compelled Speechless
          May.7.2020 at 5:26 pm

          It also doesn’t speak well for the FBI and their “pursuit of justice” that someone who has in all likely hood played a hand in either ruining peoples lives or getting even getting people killed will never see a second in court for those injustices. He goes down for daring to take a job in the cabinet of someone they just can’t abide.

          1. John
            May.7.2020 at 5:29 pm

            Appearently his biggest sin was taking intelligence operations and moving them out of Washington and into theater where they could be done in a timely manner. This meant civilians at the CIA and DIA had to deploy to big icky war zones. They never forgave him for that and worked with the FBI to destroy him as a result. Also, he wrote a letter vouching for the character of a woman who had accused Andrew McCabe of sexually harassing her. So McCabe hated his guts for that. I think it was McCabe or one of the big wigs at the FBI.

            That is the kind of honorable people these assholes are. They are all about country first not their own petty grudges or anything.

            1. Compelled Speechless
              May.7.2020 at 5:38 pm

              It’s such a predictable result. You made the FBI and the CIA gods. Masters of life and death with near impunity. Of course this attitude has been ingrained in to their culture. I can’t imagine a way these people could ever be reigned in at this point. Who watches the watchmen? The best we’re going to get is little victories like this.

          2. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
            May.7.2020 at 5:30 pm

            Ken if you wanna slander Flynn just do it and stop with the mealy mouthed crap.

        2. JesseAz
          May.7.2020 at 5:48 pm

          Flynn was actually trying to clean up the IC under Obama which is why he was fired and many think railroaded.

    4. Grwywald
      May.7.2020 at 5:25 pm

      Fuck justice when Trump looks good.

      1. John
        May.7.2020 at 5:26 pm

        Justice demands that innocent people be framed I guess. Fuck you.

        1. Grwywald
          May.7.2020 at 5:28 pm

          Get your detector calibrated.

          1. John
            May.7.2020 at 5:30 pm

            It is hopelessly broken. My apologies.

            1. Grwywald
              May.7.2020 at 5:38 pm

              No worries man.

        2. Dillinger
          May.7.2020 at 5:47 pm

          Quick Draw McGraw over here lol

  5. Red Rocks White Privilege
    May.7.2020 at 5:05 pm

    The Department of Justice’s motion to dismiss Flynn’s case is an extremely well written defense argument that would absolutely fail if made by the defense, and will be quoted extensively (to no avail) in future 1001 prosecutions. It’s transparently corrupt.

    Hoes Mad, Part XXI of a series today.

    1. John
      May.7.2020 at 5:10 pm

      They withheld Brady evidence from him and sent FBI agents to interview him for the specific purpose of getting Flynn to lie or finding a dependency that they could claim was a lie and hide the fact it was a interview concerning their investigation of Flynn so that Flynn wouldn’t know to get a lawyer and not answer their questions. And if that wasn’t enough, they changed the notes of what he said to ensure it looked like a lie.

      And Ken White is totally okay with that and thinks it fails as a legal argument. Remember, White loves to remind everyone he went to Harvard and was once an assistant US attorney. Does White think this behavior is legal? If so, how many innocent people did White send to prison during his time at DOJ?

  6. wearingit
    May.7.2020 at 5:13 pm

    The fix is in. I mean, this is the whole reason Barr was brought in. Just sweep all the ugly shit under the rug.

    I’m sure the fascists love it though.

    1. John
      May.7.2020 at 5:17 pm

      Nothing says “fascist” like the government refusing to railroad someone to prison in a case brought by political hacks in the Justice Department.

      Is that you Ken?

    2. JesseAz
      May.7.2020 at 5:30 pm

      Irony. Calling the clearing of a person who was railroaded for political reasons as fascist. Literally setting someone free of a political prosecution… you seem fascist.

    3. Chipper Morning Wood's low T value
      May.7.2020 at 5:38 pm

      Faacism is letting innocent guys go free.

      1. JesseAz
        May.7.2020 at 5:49 pm

        This is something sarcasmic would say. Like when he said the lockdowns were just strong suggestions.

  7. Weigel's Cock Ring
    May.7.2020 at 5:16 pm

    I’m sure Welchie Boy and the rest of the Reason ObamaBot P.F.L.s are seething with rage just as much as they were when George Zimmerman got acquitted.

    There’s nothing lefties despise more than a patriotic American hero like General Flynn who still believes America deserved to be put first.

  8. Adans smith
    May.7.2020 at 5:18 pm

    The FBI are the one’s corrupt. Have been since Hoover’s days.

    1. Nardz
      May.7.2020 at 5:50 pm

      And I don’t have much confidence in Wray.
      Flynn would be a good replacement

  9. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.7.2020 at 5:19 pm

    Anyone else see the DOJ coming to terms with the inevitability another four years of Trump as President?

    “We better start playing nice with his administration, this guy is gonna be our boss a while longer.”

    1. John
      May.7.2020 at 5:21 pm

      That is an interesting way to look at it. I think there is certainly some of that going on here. It appears the lead prosecutor is withdrawing from all of his cases and is on his way out of DOJ.

      I have never seen anything like this. But, I have never lived in a time where DOJ was anything but corrupt and partisan. So, maybe they have decided to mend their ways.

      1. BigT
        May.7.2020 at 5:28 pm

        The lead prosecutor should be in jail himself. Maybe he’s running away before he is removed and prosecuted himself.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        May.7.2020 at 5:33 pm

        I don’t think they’re attempting to mend their ways so much as they’re just trying to limit how much damage they take.

        As was published here earlier this week, as sad as it is this kind of thing is pretty much business as usual at the DoJ. I don’t think the DoJ wants anyone kicking over rocks on other cases they’ve prosecuted, as you noted earlier they typically go to insane lengths to put people in jail for however long they can, justice be damned. They don’t want to lose other convictions, and they know that if they stick to their guns on this one Trump’s admin is going to shed a ton of light on DoJ operations. Far better to just cut their losses.

  10. Geraje Guzba
    May.7.2020 at 5:22 pm

    //But there’s no sign that this is anything but a special deal for Flynn, and the Justice Department is bending over backward to justify it.//

    Fuck off. Even with undisputable proof that the FBI railroaded Flynn and didn’t even believe he was lying, you still can’t admit that the Russia hoax was a hoax, huh?

    Fuck off Shackford.

    1. Weigel's Cock Ring
      May.7.2020 at 5:37 pm

      Nobody loves big government, the bureaucracy, and the Deep State more than Shackturd and the rest of the Reason PFLs, provided that they’re targeting the people they want to see targeted.

      Shackturd completely bought into all the Crossfire Hurricane/Steele Dossier/”Russian Collusion” bullshit hook, line, and sinker, and desperately wanted it to all be true. Needless to say, he can never bring himself to admit that he got played for a fool and a sucker. Not even to himself.

  11. Michael
    May.7.2020 at 5:22 pm

    So the Justice Department admits the Flynn investigation was spurious, yet Reason thinks Flynn should still be prosecuted for lying because he didn’t remember the correct answer to a question that he had no reason to lie about, because he knew that the investigators already had records of the call?

    This rag has turned into a dumpster fire.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      May.7.2020 at 6:03 pm

      “This rag has turned into a dumpster fire.”

      You are wrong. They would need significant improvement to rise to the level of dumpster fire.

  12. Eddy
    May.7.2020 at 5:22 pm

    Trump pardoned that Sheriff Arpaio guy, why can’t he pardon Flynn?

    Because he’s worried about criticism by people who think he’s Hitler?

    1. John
      May.7.2020 at 5:24 pm

      You pardon guilty people. That is what a pardon is; an admission of guilty but a get out of jail free pass. Trump was right not to pardon Flynn and allow him to clear his name.

      1. Eddy
        May.7.2020 at 5:31 pm

        The DoJ admits the possibility of pardons on the grounds of innocence (though they’re not what I’d call enthusiastic about it)

        “… if a petitioner refuses to accept guilt, minimizes culpability, or raises a claim of innocence or miscarriage of justice, the United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General should address these issues….

        “…Persons seeking a pardon on grounds of innocence or miscarriage of justice bear a formidable burden of persuasion.”

        1. Eddy
          May.7.2020 at 5:32 pm

          https://www.justice.gov/pardon/about-office-0

      2. Eddy
        May.7.2020 at 5:41 pm

        I know the topic is the subject of chin-stroking legal debate, but I’ll just mention two practical arguments:

        1) The President can include in the proclamation of pardon some such phrase as “this man is innocent and therefore I pardon him.” It would be hard in that situation to claim that accepting the pardon means you’re guilty.

        2) Does the executive branch, which responsible for prosecuting people and for making sure the wrong people aren’t prosecuted, have no means of correcting a mistake if it gets a conviction of some innocent person? If the President thinks someone is innocent, must he have DoJ lawyers go hat in hand to the courts? As opposed to pardoning someone he admits to be guilty, which he concededly has the power to do? That would give the guilty more rights than the innocent.

  13. Longtobefree
    May.7.2020 at 5:30 pm

    “Based on an extensive review and careful consideration of the circumstances,” the motion reads, “continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice.”

    Continued prosecution of half the FBI, however – – – – – – – – –

  14. Longtobefree
    May.7.2020 at 5:41 pm

    Somebody is going to retire on a fat federal pension.

  15. JesseAz
    May.7.2020 at 5:47 pm

    “In general, (as Reason has noted previously when writing about the Flynn case) the FBI and Justice Department have very wide latitude under federal statute to determine whether a lie is “material” to an investigation.”

    So Reason is now for wide governmental powers to broadly determine the meaning of laws? Huh.

  16. creech
    May.7.2020 at 5:51 pm

    Amash might be able to do well just campaigning on cleaning up the FBI, sending a ton of its corrupt agents to prison, and re-focusing the
    Bureau on catching bank robbers, kidnappers, corrupt politicians, and Medicare fraudsters.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.7.2020 at 5:57 pm

      If he keeps making the same sales pitch he’s been making on national news media so far, he’s not going to be campaigning for very long. With justifiable outrage against the state and it’s actors at all time highs on both sides of the aisle and he’s trying to play the civil, level headed unity guy. He’s been sounding as vapid as Marianne Williamson.

    2. JesseAz
      May.7.2020 at 6:01 pm

      Amash supported this shit.

  17. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    May.7.2020 at 5:53 pm

    CNN and MSNBC hardest hit.

    I’m guessing Rachel Madcow is probably on suicide watch right now.

  18. toby2
    May.7.2020 at 5:54 pm

    so it’s legal for law enforcement to lie to us, it really is, but illegal for us to lie to them. “What a Country…”

Please to post comments