Senate Republican Police 'Reforms' Won't Touch Qualified Immunity

With Trump opposed too, there's little hope that a serious police reform bill will get through Congress anytime soon. 

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Senate Republicans plan to introduce police reform legislation focused on training and reporting requirements, but the bill will not eliminate legal protections for police officers who kill or injure civilians.

NPR reports that Sen. Tim Scott (R–S.C.) is hoping to bring a bill to the Senate floor before July 4th, but the package being crafted by the sole black Republican in Congress' upper chamber is unlikely to contain several of the more ambitious reforms included in a bill unveiled yesterday by House Democrats. Most importantly, Scott "ruled out" abolishing qualified immunity—the legal doctrine that protects police officers from being held liable in civil court for deaths or injuries they inflict while on duty.

Ending qualified immunity would make it easier to hold cops accountable when they harm people. In addition to the Democratic proposal, Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) has introduced a standalone bill to end qualified immunity. So far, no Republicans have signed on to co-sponsor Amash's bill—though Rep. Tom McClintock (R–Calif.) has expressed support for the effort.

But Scott told reporters on Wednesday that he does not see how those reforms would "get to the finish line." White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that any attempt to reform qualified immunity would be a "non-starter" for President Donald Trump.

Instead, Republicans in Congress appear to be coalescing around a series of ideas that would require police departments to train officers in de-escalation techniques and to require additional reporting of violent incidents to the federal Department of Justice. With Trump committed to an explicit "LAW & ORDER" campaign message, there is probably little appetite among Republican lawmakers to do much else.

Encouraging police departments to adopt less aggressive tactics doesn't do enough to fix the problems with policing in America. As long as qualified immunity remains, bad cops will have little incentive to change their behavior—the legal defense has been invoked to protect cops who steal, cops who murder children, and cops who rape nurses—and police chiefs will still have no power to purge bad cops from their squads.

If Republicans in Congress are unwilling to support qualified immunity reforms, then any bill Scott or his colleagues might eventually produce is likely to be little more than window-dressing, and the party that professes to believe in limited government will have shrunk from an opportunity to limit some of the worst behavior of government employees.

There's still hope that courts, including potentially the Supreme Court, will reassess the constitutionality of qualified immunity.

"I think there's going to be a Republican proposal and a Democrat proposal. The only thing that bothers me about that, is what usually happens when there's a Republican proposal and a Democrat proposal?" Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) told NPR. "An impasse and nothing."

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Rommel32
    June.10.2020 at 5:38 pm

    That is truly disappointing news to hear. I can only hope the SCOTUS will do better.

    1. Mlovesaw
      June.10.2020 at 5:50 pm

    2. Qsl
      June.10.2020 at 5:51 pm

      I could even understand leaving QI off the table. There is a justification for it, even if it is misapplied.

      But the rest of these are gutless, and are rearing up the ugly head of civil liberties on the left, economic prosperity on the right. Choose.

  2. JesseAz
    June.10.2020 at 5:42 pm

    Qualified Immunity is a judicial doctrine.

    “The U.S. Supreme Court first introduced the qualified immunity doctrine in 1967, originally with the rationale of protecting law enforcement officials from frivolous lawsuits and financial liability in cases where they acted in good faith in unclear legal situations.[5][6]”

    You wouldn’t ask the president to ignore USSC precedent would you? This is the wrong branch to ask for change.

    I know some of you want Trump to stop being a dictator, so stop asking him to be a dictator.

    The executive should stick to reforms they can, which isnt much since police enforcement is a state action. They can investigate constitutional abuse, but that is literally about it.

    The legislative can help by clarifying procedures and practices to reduce the reliance on the QI doctrine. But that is about it.

    To fix QI the USSC has to step in.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      June.10.2020 at 5:44 pm

      Bullshit. This is as good an opportunity to correct the Supreme Court as they come. If the Supreme Court doesn’t like it, if they think QI is a constitutional right, then they can correct the legislature.

      Nothing to do with Trump being a dictator. Everything to do with normal legislation.

      Stop reaching for the TDS bar.

      1. JesseAz
        June.10.2020 at 5:52 pm

        So what enforcement action does Trump have that can cancel out a USSC precedent? What enforcement mechanism would limit it to just not QI and expand to things like Roe?

        1. JesseAz
          June.10.2020 at 5:53 pm

          Just QI and not expand*

    2. Wearenotperfect
      June.10.2020 at 5:51 pm

      I agree except for the dictator part of your statement. Trump is so fuck you Jesse!

      1. JesseAz
        June.10.2020 at 5:53 pm

        English next time sweetie.

    3. Gaear Grimsrud
      June.10.2020 at 6:08 pm

      I agree. SCOTUS created this doctrine and it’s time for them to abolish it. And the federal government really has very little control over state and local cops. It doesn’t sign union contracts or write special legal protections into statutes, state and local politicians do. Until cops are held to the same standards as the rest of us nothing will change. And that is going to come at a political price a lot of politicians are unwilling to pay.

    4. Overt
      June.10.2020 at 6:17 pm

      This is a bizarre line to take. It is common for the Courts to interpret the law, and then for the Legislature to clarify or change the law, making that interpretation no longer useful.

      So it is perfectly valid for the US to make it against the law for a state or federal agent to violate the constitution, and to hold that person personally responsible for such violations.

      1. BYODB
        June.10.2020 at 6:25 pm

        What specific law was the court ruling on? Keep in mind that the SC believes it can legislate from the bench.

      2. JesseAz
        June.10.2020 at 6:32 pm

        QI I’d not based on legally passed legislation. There is no interpretation of the law. It was a doctrine created full cloth from a liability concern against the state. There is now that can be repealed to end QI from current precedent. It is similar to Roe’s reliance on a right to privacy. There is no law that granted the right, it was formed from judicial creation. QI is in the same boat.

        Now QI is predicated on state actors (people forget it doesnt apply to only cops) not having yet been told what is and is not a violation of a citizens rights. This is why Congress could have a role in reducing, but not eliminating, QI by carefully examining rules and procedures of a police force. The problem here then becomes a federalism problem as states are largely the branch empowered with police powers, not the feds.

        Not sure why you think this is a bizarre take. I literally told you where the doctrine began in my original comment.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    June.10.2020 at 5:42 pm

    LAW & ORDER for everybody but those who impose the LAW & ORDER. Makes sense.

  4. BigGiveNotBigGov
    June.10.2020 at 5:43 pm

    “Only in a police state is the job of a policeman easy.”
    ~ Orson Welles

  5. Wearenotperfect
    June.10.2020 at 5:45 pm

    “With Trump opposed too, there’s little hope that a serious police reform bill will get through Congress anytime soon”

    Well, I guess we’ll try again next beatdown!

    1. JesseAz
      June.10.2020 at 5:55 pm

      You think youd rage just as much at Pelosi for cutting out every GOP member of the judicial committee drafting their bill. But you dont. Such actions guarantee no reform. It is done with elite and a future talking point they can claim the right loves the police since the media wont cover the Tim Scott bill.

  6. God
    June.10.2020 at 6:05 pm

    GOP won’t touch qualified immunity because they know it’s a game changer. We have to vote Republicans out of office.

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    June.10.2020 at 6:08 pm

    “I think there’s going to be a Republican proposal and a Democrat proposal.”

    Until January. After that, the Democratic proposal will be the only one that matters.

    So carry on, clingers . . . for six more months.

    1. Colossal Douchebag
      June.10.2020 at 6:37 pm

      Open wider Rev. Nancy wants to sit on your face.

  8. Sam Johnson's Ghost
    June.10.2020 at 6:27 pm

    In relation to qualified immunity…the only way to overcome qualified immunity right now is if the there is a “clearly established” right that has been violated. And in White v. Pauley the Supreme Court said that the clearly established violation has be nearly identical to a case where a past right was violated. So, for example, in either Arizona or Nevada, a cop left a woman handcuffed and lying on hot pavement. She suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns. The courts held that there was qualified immunity because there was no clearly established law saying that cops can’t leave a person handcuffed, lying on pavement. The court said, from that point forward, leaving someone lying on smoldering hot pavement would be violation of rights. However, because of White v. Pauley, if a cop left someone handcuffed and lying on sub-zero pavement and they got frostbite and lost several toes and fingers…that would not be a clearly established violation of rights because the cases are not “nearly identical.” How outrageous is that?

  9. CZ Macure
    June.10.2020 at 6:27 pm

    Oh yeah, Team Red.

    The Team That Takes Liberty Real Serious-Like We Promise.

    1. JesseAz
      June.10.2020 at 6:34 pm

      Pelosi isnt taking it seriously either dummy. She has cut out all GOP members of the judiciary committee in drafting the liberal bill. Sure way to eventual failure.

  10. Colossal Douchebag
    June.10.2020 at 6:40 pm

    Can I get a police union high five! Winning!

