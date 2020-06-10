Coronavirus

Wearing Masks Is an Effective Way to Control the COVID-19 Pandemic, Says New Study

"My mask protects you, your mask protects me"

|

MaskedShoppingDreamstime
(Michele D’Ottavio | Dreamstime.com)

Population-wide use of facemasks could effectively control the coronavirus pandemic by substantially reducing the chances that an infected wearer will pass along his viruses to another person, according to a new study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society  A.

A team of British researchers reached this conclusion using computer modeling to evaluate several plausible scenarios of how wearing facemasks could affect epidemic trends. "Our approach is to accept that, with a new disease, it is impossible to get accurate experimental evidence for potential control interventions," they argue, "but that this problem can be approached by using mathematical modeling tools to provide a framework to aid rational decision-making."

The researchers take into account such variables as how infectious the coronavirus is, the proportion of the population that wears masks, and how effective masks are at containing exhaled and excluding inhaled virus-laden aerosol droplets. They also analyze how wearing facemasks during lockdowns affect epidemic trends.

In one scenario, the researchers find that the spread of the virus can be dramatically lowered and the epidemic controlled if everybody routinely wore facemasks in public that were only 50 percent effective. Universal masking pushes the basic reproduction or 'R' number—that is the number of people an infected individual passes the virus onto—to below 1.0, which is the level required for the pandemic to slow. It turns out that many homemade masks are even more effective than that. In fact, an earlier study reports that often they are nearly as efficient as standard surgical masks at blocking respiratory droplets.

"In all modeling scenarios, routine facemask use by 50 percent or more of the population reduced COVID-19 spread to an R less than 1.0, flattening future disease waves and allowing less-stringent lockdowns," notes the press release accompanying the study. The study also found that people wearing masks whenever they are in public is twice as effective at reducing 'R' than if they wait to don masks only after symptoms appear.

As the pandemic was taking off my Reason colleague Jacob Sullum pointed out that the public received a lot of contradictory advice about mask-wearing. The new study bolsters the case for the routine use of masks in public.

The study authors acknowledge that there may some cultural reluctance to wear facemasks in Western societies because it may be taken as implying that the wearer considers others as a threat. In fact, the researchers point out to the contrary that using a mask more effectually protects others from the wearer's microbes. "My facemask protects you, your facemask protects me," is the apt slogan that the researchers use to summarize the epidemiological benefits of wearing masks.

The researchers also suggest that mask-wearing would also offer another benefit by reinforcing the message that it is necessary to keep to a safe distance from one another. As it happens, a new study by an Italian researcher reported that that is exactly what happens. He rigged both maskless and masked folks with proximity sensors and measured more than 12,000 encounters with other people on sidewalks and in stores to find out how they reacted to people wearing masks. The result is that people did not consistently maintain social distancing with the maskless but did with mask wearers.

In the press release, lead author Cambridge University epidemiological modeler Richard Stutt concluded, "If widespread facemask use by the public is combined with physical distancing and some lockdown, it may offer an acceptable way of managing the pandemic and re-opening economic activity long before there is a working vaccine."

NEXT: NYC's Official Guide to Pandemic Sex Is Awkward but Accurate

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. BigT
    June.10.2020 at 5:17 pm

    If widespread facemask use by the public is combined with physical distancing and some lockdown, it may offer an acceptable way of managing the pandemic and re-opening economic activity long before there is a working vaccine.”

    Or just riot.

    1. Nail
      June.10.2020 at 5:30 pm

      Woops I accidentally flagged this trying to close an ad. My bad.

      1. JesseAz
        June.10.2020 at 5:37 pm

        Overt racism. Think you have to kneel for him now.

        1. Mlovesaw
          June.10.2020 at 5:51 pm

          Corona is big threat of the century which effect physically, mentally and financially/PMb To over come these difficulties and make full use of this hostage period and make online earning.

          For more detail visit the given link…….► Home Profit System

      2. Gray_Jay
        June.10.2020 at 5:39 pm

        It doesn’t seem to matter, Nail. Though you won’t see that post on mobile if you refresh the page.

        Makes a handy ‘ignore’ button.

  2. Overt
    June.10.2020 at 5:22 pm

    Modeling is not science. Science is making a hypothesis and testing it against evidence. Every actual empirical study of masks has indicated that they provide little to no help.

    I can almost guarantee, Mr Bailey, that these studies are WILDLY overestimating a mask’s ability to slow a disease. I just spent 20 minutes waiting on my lunch at a local food court. Every person walking in had a mask. 90% of those people used their mask in a way that rendered any protection moot, including: Touching their faces multiple times, then touching surfaces; taking the mask off briefly; wearing the mask with huge gaps; wearing the mask below the nose.

    If those masks did anything to stop the spread, it was reducing that spread by 1% not anywhere near 50%.

    1. Juice
      June.10.2020 at 6:40 pm

      A model is the hypothesis or theory to be tested, so it’s part of science, but it’s not the end of the story.

  3. Longtobefree
    June.10.2020 at 5:23 pm

    “A team of British researchers reached this conclusion using computer modeling . . . ”

    Really??!!! Another damn British computer model? Hell no.
    Sorry folks, science says C19 can beat anything but an N95 or better; properly fitted and leak checked.
    The “cloth face coverings” (CDC words, not mine; specifically NOT called “masks”) are a farce.
    Both the CDC and WHO have ‘revised’ their guidance based mostly on political correctness and fear of funding cute.

    The CDC CURRENTLY refuses to say masks help or hinder with the real flu, so I have suspicions about the changing magic Communist Chinese Virus.

    Every time I got out, I see people with “cloth face coverings” hanging around their necks, over just the mouth, pulling the mask off and putting it back on etc.
    It is street theater, pure and simple. The “cloth face covering” is just the left’s latest symbol of oppression.

    For those who can’t be bothered to search, for the real flu, the gospel according to CDC;
    Unvaccinated Asymptomatic Persons, Including Those at High Risk for Influenza Complications
    No recommendation can be made at this time for mask use in the community by asymptomatic persons, including those at high risk for complications, to prevent exposure to influenza viruses

    1. Longtobefree
      June.10.2020 at 5:25 pm

      Damn, fine typo/auto-correct:
      and fear of funding cute.
      should be
      and fear of funding cuts.

    2. R Mac
      June.10.2020 at 6:14 pm

      Yeah I stopped reading after that statement. But I clicked the article, so mission accomplished Ron.

    3. Kwix
      June.10.2020 at 6:40 pm

      No recommendation can be made at this time for mask use in the community by asymptomatic persons, including those at high risk for complications, to prevent exposure to influenza viruses

      It’s almost like you didn’t read the damned article.

      reports that often they are nearly as efficient as standard surgical masks at blocking respiratory droplets

      The CDC says “masks can’t prevent you from getting the flu if someone coughs on you”. It doesn’t address the person doing the coughing. If that jackhole wears the mask, you have a much lower chance of getting sick.

  4. JesseAz
    June.10.2020 at 5:27 pm

    All models are wrong, some are useful. – Box

    This paper is completely predicated on a non validated model. The model reproduces the assumptions built into the models themselves. It is not based off of real world or isolated testing.

    Some of the papers I cross references are some of the papers that have been highly questioned such as:

    3. van Doremalen N et al. 2020 Aerosol and surface stability of SARS-CoV-2 as compared with SARS-CoV-1. N. Engl. J. Med. 382, 1564–1567. (doi:10.1056/NEJMc2004973)

    The Aerosol studies initially cast aspirations of finite molecules distributing widely and quickly and were lately rebutted by other studies post analysis. Yet these models widely rely on the early aerosol studies.

    In fact a lot of the papers cited are from early in the pandemic when the models were predicting 2 million deaths in the US.

    But of course, since the assumptions built into these models are wide spread, easily aerosolized, spread of Covid… of course facemasks will work. That is the assumption they built the models on.

    1. JesseAz
      June.10.2020 at 5:28 pm

      Here is even the WaPo contradicting the base assumptions of the study based on newer data.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/04/29/studies-leave-question-airborne-coronavirus-transmission-unanswered/

  5. Deb Hertsol
    June.10.2020 at 5:36 pm

    I have Trigeminal Neuralgia.

    I won’t wear a mask.

  6. JesseAz
    June.10.2020 at 5:37 pm

    “Cambridge University epidemiological modeler Richard Stutt concluded,”

    Was it yesterday someone linked to a study of epidemiologists and a third said they wouldnt leave their house under any conditions? Kind of demonstrates a base irrational fear.

  7. I'm Not Sure
    June.10.2020 at 5:47 pm

    “Our approach is to accept that, with a new disease, it is impossible to get accurate experimental evidence for potential control interventions…”

    So we’ll substitute inaccurate assumptions, generate some models that provide the desired results and call it good.

    What could possibly go wrong?

  8. Ron
    June.10.2020 at 5:57 pm

    the problem with models is the variables. In math you can have one known and one variable on one side of the equation and an outcome on the other but without a known outcome you can never determine the variable hence these models are wrong, unless you insert the outcome you want, they picked their results to solve the variables and these problems have not just one variable but millions of variables so you would have to run every variable to every variable for an almost infinite number of outcomes. this is not like flying to the moon where we know where we are and where it is and their movements.
    I recently read an article where a couple of scientist proved that a certain thing was an unsolvable, I think they may be wrong on that particular subject but that may apply to this subject.
    the modeling is wrong and biased to the answer they want for either political or pride reason to support their initial failures

  9. Colossal Douchebag
    June.10.2020 at 6:01 pm

    sophistry [ sof-uh-stree ] (noun, plural soph·ist·ries) — a subtle, tricky, superficially plausible, but generally fallacious method of reasoning.

  10. Dillinger
    June.10.2020 at 6:10 pm

    “stay in your burquas, sheep!” finds new study

  11. Don't look at me!
    June.10.2020 at 6:21 pm

    There is no way in hell a piece of cotton cloth is going to prevent a sub micron sized virus from passing right through, particularly when under high pressure, as in sneezing or coughing.

  12. Rossami
    June.10.2020 at 6:33 pm

    So no actual data, just a bunch of computer model results.

    At risk of getting on my soap box (again), computer models do not generate data. Computer models cannot ever confirm a hypothesis. Computer models are merely mathematical restatements of your original hypothesis.

    Computer models can be used to confirm that your hypothesis is internally consistent. That’s valuable in it’s own right. But you don’t actually know anything about the truth of the hypothesis until you compare your model predictions to actual, measured, external results.

  13. Gray_Jay
    June.10.2020 at 6:35 pm

    I disagree with the study, but with neither of Mr. Bailey’s choice of the photograph to accompany this piece, nor his choice in gin. ‘Junipero’ is a lovely beverage, and pegs the needle for juniper-tasting strong gin. Sipsmith’s ‘VJOP’ is good too, albeit 50 percent again more expensive.

  14. Juice
    June.10.2020 at 6:37 pm

    LOL. I rolled over a nail and went to a shop today to get a patch. It’s basically outside and today it was bright, sunny, and 90 degrees. There was a big sign on the side of the garage, “No mask. No service.” My guess is they’re just making it look like they are “law” abiding because when I went inside to pay the dude wasn’t wearing a mask.

Please to post comments