The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Police

Police Unions and the Problem of Police Misconduct

The available evidence suggests that police unions are a major obstacle to holding rogue police officers accountable.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd had a history of misconduct. According to news reports, he had previously been placed on leave after using lethal force and was the subject of at least 17 complaints. Details of the complaints are sparse in the reports. This is not surprising as police disciplinary records are often not maintained in publicly accessible form, if they are maintained at all. Minneapolis also seems to have a history of not disciplining police.

The New York Times editorialized this week that the killing of George Floyd is yet another reason to reconsider the doctrine of qualified immunity. Under this doctrine, as currently applied by the Supreme Court, police officers are often immune from civil suit for violent misconduct. I blogged about a recent Reuters report on this problem, and the Cato Institute has created this resource on the problems with qualified immunity.

Limiting (if not eliminating) qualified immunity would certainly help (though there's a reasonable debate whether this is more properly done through legislative reform than through the courts). On the other hand, the effects of eliminating qualified immunity may be limited if police departments indemnify their officers. Should qualified immunity be limited, you can be sure such protection will immediately rise to the top of the agenda for every police union in the country.

If one wants to tackle the structural obstacles to holding rogue police officers accountable, it seems to me one has to address the power of police unions. As a Reuters report from a few years back documented, police union contracts in major cities routinely include provisions that erase disciplinary records and obstruct meaningful discipline (let alone prosecution) of police officers who abuse their authority.

Recent academic research further demonstrates that police disciplinary procedures established through union contracts obstruct accountability and (as I noted in this post) collective bargaining for police officers appears to increase police misconduct. This is not surprising. Through collective bargaining, police unions demand protections from disciplinary procedures that would not otherwise be approved, oppose consent decrees and other measures to increase police accountability, and (given the power of police unions in state and local politics) they receive relatively little pushback.

Most police officers may discharge their duties faithfully and effectively. Police deserve our appreciation and respect for the hard work they do. At the same time, when police officers engage in misconduct, discipline and accountability are essential. Obstructing the discipline of the minority of police officers who engage in misconduct undermines the relationship between police forces and the communities they are charged to serve and protect. It also prevents justice when police officers use deadly force without cause.

If we want there to be fewer events like the killing of George Floyd, it's to tackle police unions.

Advertisement

NEXT: Wild Rock Doc Laurel Canyon Travels Back to L.A.’s Stellar ‘60s Scene

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Commenter_XY
    May.30.2020 at 11:01 am

    Qualified Immunity = A License to Act with Impunity

    Time for police unions to stop opposing transparency into their member’s misconduct. Those records need to be made public. Isn’t their motto to serve & protect? How was George Lloyd served?

  2. Eddy
    May.30.2020 at 11:04 am

    FDR himself spoke out against public-sector collective bargaining (while his TVA, admittedly, collectively bargained with some of its employees).

    Politifact, obviously embarrassed at FDR’s opposition, nonetheless, after much hemming and hawing, admitted it. Of course, “[t]o be sure, Roosevelt’s views were in part a product of his time” and [s]cholars…believe FDR’s views might have evolved in favor of public sector bargaining.”

    https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2013/aug/13/scott-walker/Did-FDR-oppose-collective-bargaining-for-governmen/

    So the opponents of police unions have FDR on their side, but the unions have the advantage of having alternate-universe FDR on their side, so I guess it balances out.

    1. Dr. Ed
      May.30.2020 at 11:26 am

      George Meaney was also opposed to public sector unions.

  3. jdgalt1
    May.30.2020 at 11:21 am

    The problem with police unions is compounded by their political reach. They have effectively bought and paid for every governor of California since Reagan. This makes it next to impossible for legislators to reform the situation. It would help a lot if federal judges could fill that void.

    1. santamonica811
      May.30.2020 at 11:25 am

      Utter bullshit. Law Enforcement is, of course, a powerful political voice in just about all state and local areas. But your example, California, disproves your own argument. California is now a very liberal state, and the law enforcement vote (which is reliably, but not universally, more conservative than the average voter out there) sways NO statewise elections for general offices, and has not for the past 12+ years. (Specifically law enforcement-type offices, like Atty General, are probably exceptions to the above.)

  4. santamonica811
    May.30.2020 at 11:21 am

    “If we want there to be fewer events like the killing of George Floyd, it’s to tackle police unions.”

    I think there’s a typo or two in this last sentence. I don’t think this is an actual sentence…it seems to be missing a word or two in order to be complete.

    The problem seems to be with capitulating to some of the anti-transparency and anti-accountability policies pushed by individual police (and therefore, by police unions). This does not seem to be a police union issue as much as it is a “weak and feckless legislature afraid to go against police unions and being labeled as Soft. On. Crime” issue. After all, if the political class refused to submit to these (I would argue, unreasonable on their face) union demands, there would be the occasional work strikes, but also, would not have this lack of transparency and lack of accountability. And if conservative (and liberal) media then refused to portray city/state efforts to reform as being “Anti First Responders,” then public support for these reforms would be there, across the political spectrum.

Please to post comments