Surveillance

Amendment Revived to Protect Americans' Internet Search Records From Warrantless Collection

The House will consider a surveillance reform proposal that failed in the Senate by just one vote.

|

zoelofgren_1161x653
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Good news today for fans of internet privacy. Several members of the House of Representatives have arranged to resurrect a plan to stop the federal government from collecting or accessing Americans' web browsing and online search histories without a warrant.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D–Calif.) announced this afternoon that she and Rep. Warren Davidson (R–Ohio) have succeeded in weekend negotiations to get the House to consider an important surveillance reform amendment that died by a single vote in the Senate.

As the House and Senate have been hammering out legislation to renew expired provisions of the USA Freedom Act (which itself reformed the surveillance authorities of the PATRIOT Act), lawmakers unhappy with the extent that these laws have been used to secretly collect Americans' data have been pushing for stronger protections.

One proposed Senate amendment by Sen. Ron Wyden (D–Ore.) and Sen. Steve Daines (R–Mont.) would prohibit using surveillance authorities to secretly (and without a warrant) collect Americans' browser and search histories through third-party record collections, such as those of internet service providers.

When the amendment came to the Senate floor on May 13, the final vote was 59-37, one vote shy of the 60-vote threshold to amend the USA Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2020. Four senators were absent from that vote, including Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), and it would have likely reached the 60-vote threshold had they been there.

Fortunately, complicated bicameral legislative processes sometimes save the day. The USA Freedom Reauthorization Act had already passed the House with some modest reforms (the records collection program revealed by Edward Snowden is officially dead, though it unofficially died last year). The Senate added an additional amendment by Sen. Mike Lee (R–Utah) and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D–Vt.) to bolster the process that allows the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court to name independent advisers to represent the interests of American citizens and advocate on behalf of those targeted by these secretive surveillance processes.

Because that amendment passed, the bill then heads back to the House for another vote. This gives Lofgren and Davidson the opportunity to amend it again, thereby restoring the Wyden-Daines proposal.

"Without this prohibition, intelligence officials can potentially have access to information such as our personal health, religious practices, and political views without a warrant," Lofgren noted in a statement today. "As such, I urge my colleagues to support the Lofgren-Davidson amendment and Americans' Fourth Amendment rights."

The amendment is expected before the House Rules Committee Wednesday morning and, assuming it passes, could be voted on Wednesday evening on the House floor. If it passes, it will head back to the Senate again for yet another vote.

Watch ReasonTV's recent interview with Wyden about surveillance reforms:

Advertisement

NEXT: Tim Waters and Frank Buckley Respond to Critics in the Balkinization Symposium on Secession

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    May.26.2020 at 4:40 pm

    Uncle Sam already knows I lust for Lexi “Taco” Belle.

    1. Case of the Mondays
      May.26.2020 at 4:43 pm

      More likely you lust after what is leaking out of her.

      1. EmmaLana11
        May.26.2020 at 5:28 pm

        I Make Money At H0me.Let’s start work offered by Google!!Yes,this is definitely the most financially rewarding Job I’ve had . Last Monday I bought a great Lotus Elan after I been earning $9534 this-last/5 weeks and-a little over, $10k last month . . I started this four months/ago and immediately started to bring home minimum $97 per/hr

        Heres what I do…… Online Earn

  2. Nardz
    May.26.2020 at 4:49 pm

    That’s nice.
    I’m sure Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Facebook, and Google will totes demand to see a warrant before handing that data over.
    And I wonder what kind of access those 400+ employees who bounced back and forth between the Obama administration and Google have…

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.26.2020 at 4:58 pm

      So, this was basically already illegal because of the 4th amendment and they did it anyway and covered it up so the public would be none the wiser that each and everyone of them was under surveillance. No one in the government was punished for doing it including James Clapper who explicitly and feloniously lied about it to congresses’ collective face.
      Does anyone believe for even one second that even if this passes, it will even so much as slow down whatever mass surveillance program their running now? Right, we’ll tell them that we really mean it this time and they’ll get such a finger wagging if they don’t listen. For realsies.

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        May.26.2020 at 5:17 pm

        Does anyone believe for even one second that even if this passes, it will even so much as slow down whatever mass surveillance program their running now?

        B-b-but… this time they pinky swore!

  3. Sometimes a Great Notion
    May.26.2020 at 5:03 pm

    Sen. Mike Lee (R–Utah) and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D–Vt.) to bolster the process that allows the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court to name independent advisers to represent the interests of American citizens and advocate on behalf of those targeted by these secretive surveillance processes.

    How will this even work (seems really stupid to me)? The IC will need to give security clearance to the advocate so they will be hand picked by the same people trying to get the warrant. 10-20 years from now we will get a story of how the advocates got nice cushy jobs from Northrop Grumman because they played ball and the IC recommended them to their buddies in the “private” sector. Meanwhile business as usual at FISA and they will point to the advocate for why more reforms aren’t needed.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    May.26.2020 at 5:12 pm

    This will be useful only if it includes ways for victims to find out and sue, and if the snoops are personally held accountable by going to prison for years and years.

    In other words, not at all.

  5. Dillinger
    May.26.2020 at 5:14 pm

    hopes not high.

Please to post comments