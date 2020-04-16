Reason Roundup

It Figures That Michigan Is Among the First States To See Protests Against Social Distancing

Plus: Puerto Rico criminalizes fake news about COVID-19, wide geographic disparity in U.S. income growth, and more...

|

(@stevegrubershow/Twitter)

Protesters take over streets around Michigan State Capitol. Even as polls show a majority of Americans are reluctant to resume business as usual, residents of some states have started publicly pushing back against stay-at-home and social-distancing orders. Cities in Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio have all seen organized protests in the past week.

In Michiganwhere state leaders aren't just determining which businesses can stay open but what particular goods they can sell, and where some sheriffs have declared that they won't enforce the rules—people participated yesterday in an "Operation Gridlock" protest organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund. The organizers stressed to protesters (which Politico puts in the "hundreds" and NBC News in the "thousands") that they should remain in their cars, but many didn't listen.

The demonstration may have backfired if the goal was actually getting the state government to reconsider its rules. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a TV interview afterward that "this is the kind of behavior that extends the needs for stay-at-home orders."

Then again, a substantial number of Michigan residents had no problem defying that order yesterday.

That Michigan is one of the first places seeing substantial pushback against state stay-at-home orders is no random occurrence. Whitmer has instituted one of the nation's most severe stay-at-home policies, banning everything from the sale of paint to the use of motor-powered boats (but not canoes) while the state-run lottery remains "essential." The whole mess highlights the sadly symbiotic relationship between authorities taking things too far and people (some reasonably and strategically, some carelessly and imprudently) reacting in ways that provoke more draconian policies.

Americans have proven quite willing to play along with social-distancing directives when these directives are narrowly tailored to stopping the spread of COVID-19. If there's a lesson from Michigan for other states, it's that imposing overly-strict rules or trying to sneak pet policy transformations into precautionary measures will provoke backlash that makes public health goals even more difficult to reach. If state and local leaders want their people to consent to COVID-19 emergency measures and be partners in public health, rather than antagonists, they should look to Whitmer's examples as what not to do.

"The absolutist nature of the country's shutdown and the economic rescue package have democratic consent—enacted by a bipartisan roster of governors and overwhelming votes in Congress—but it was the kind of consent achieved by warning would-be dissenters, Are you serious? There is no choice!" writes John F. Harris at Politico today. "Many people concluded that for now there is nothing to do but suck it up. It won't be surprising if some of those people eventually have an intense desire to spit out."

FREE MINDS

Puerto Rico criminalizes misinformation. A new law makes it a crime "to transmit or allow the transmission" of any "false information with the intention of creating confusion, panic, or public hysteria, with regards to any proclamation or executive order declaring an emergency, disaster or curfew." Breaking the law can lead to six months in jail and a fine of $5,000.

"This doesn't just violate the Constitution, it makes it more difficult for journalists to cover the pandemic as it unfolds," points out Tim Cushing at Techdirt.

A lack of solid information isn't the same thing as misinformation, but criminalizing speech the government feels is inaccurate (and costs money to respond to) is only going to result in less information being spread. "Fake news" laws tend to do collateral damage to non-fake news reporting as reporters in the middle of unfolding events opt to self-censor, rather than run the risk of being prosecuted. This won't withstand a Constitutional challenge, but until the law is blocked, everyone in Puerto Rico will have to make do with a little less First Amendment.

FREE MARKETS

Do you make more money now than you did 10 years ago? The average answer to that depends on where you live, according to a new analysis from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University. Using IRS data, TRAC found that "some counties saw a doubling of average adjusted gross incomes while taxpayers in other counties experienced" sharped decreases:

For the U.S. as a whole, the average adjusted gross income (AGI) reported on a return grew by $16,735, from $55,361 for returns filed during 2008 to $72,096 for those filed in 2018. This translates into a growth rate, not adjusting for inflation, of 30.2 percent.

Individual counties, however, often experienced quite different changes during this same period. The range in dollar change in a county's respective AGI was as high as $123,096 all the way down to a decline in AGI of -$71,059. In fact, 69 out of the 3,146 counties in the nation experienced a decline in reported AGI. The change in percentage terms in AGI ranged from a low of -93.7 percent to an increase of 290.4 percent…

More here.

QUICK HITS

  • If states don't start taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails, "worst-case model estimates predict that almost two-thirds of hospital beds in Louisiana (8,000 of 12,000) and Georgia (14,000 of 23,000), two-fifths in California (28,000 of 65,000), and more than three-quarters in the most vulnerable state, Arkansas (7,000 of 9,000), will be required by prisoners between 14 and 22 days from now," reports The Appeal.
  • "It's not the politicians who have the power to reopen America, or at least the parts that are now closed. It's individuals, families, businesses, and religious congregations," writes Ira Stoll.
  • For COVID-19 patients, "the chronic condition with the strongest association with critical illness was obesity," according to a new draft paper.
  • New York has made wearing masks in public mandatory:

  • A Liberty University student is suing the school for its response to COVID-19, alleging that Liberty U. President Jerry Falwell only kept it "open" so as not to have to refund student fees for housing, meals, and amenities. "The university's statement that it is 'open' is an illusion being put forth to try to keep money that should be returned to students and their families," the lawsuit says.
  • "If we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher—much higher—if everyone had gone about business as usual," writes Rich Lowry in "The Absurd Case Against the Coronavirus Lockdown."

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 9:30 am

    Protesters take over streets around Michigan State Capitol.

    The Constitution isn’t a mass murder pact!

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      April.16.2020 at 10:12 am

      Hello.

      Funny how Whitmore is nothing more than a dumbass dictator.

      You would think politicians would be wise to think ‘eh, maybe I won’t double down and add more angst by pretending I’m a great leader issuing retard EO’s and the like.’

      Nope.

      This is how they role.

      These aren’t leaders. They’re just sheep who managed to get to the podium to rule over other sheep.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 9:31 am

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a TV interview afterward that “this is the kind of behavior that extends the needs for stay-at-home orders.”

    And you want to be my running mate. -Joe Biden

    1. Overt
      April.16.2020 at 10:03 am

      Holy Shit! This is ENB’s “analysis”?

      “The whole mess highlights the sadly symbiotic relationship between authorities taking things too far and people (some reasonably and strategically, some carelessly and imprudently) reacting in ways that provoke more draconian policies.”

      Hey ENB, please go read some treatises on liberty. Exercising your right to assemble does not “Provoke” anything.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.16.2020 at 10:11 am

        Provoke? ENB is talking like the abused partner in an abusive relationship.

      2. Rufus The Monocled
        April.16.2020 at 10:16 am

        ENB is severely fooling herself (because she’s still getting paid. She can talk about the plight of porn stars wanting an EI while the economy fizzles and burns and still collect a pay check) if she thinks people who will take to the streets are acting imprudently.

        They’re actually making a rational calculus. This pandemic is being waaaayyyy over blown.

        As a business owner myself, if this persists, I find myself potentially being the bourgeoisie we read about in the history books.

        People who are siding with the government on the shut down are fools.

    2. Echo Chamber
      April.16.2020 at 10:16 am

      “this is the kind of behavior that extends the needs for stay-at-home orders.”
      The governor called a timeout and sent them to sit in the corner away from their playmates.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 9:33 am

    A new law makes it a crime “to transmit or allow the transmission” of any “false information with the intention of creating confusion, panic, or public hysteria, with regards to any proclamation or executive order declaring an emergency, disaster or curfew.”

    The blue check twitterati better steer clear of our 51st state.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 9:34 am

    This translates into a growth rate, not adjusting for inflation, of 30.2 percent.

    BUT THE PANDEMIC PROVED IT WAS ALL FALSE.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    April.16.2020 at 9:36 am

    Such a question is of course inimical to human decency. And yet we must consider that Xi Jinping has produced the greatest program of ethnic cleansing in the world today. He has curtailed freedoms in China severely and is the father of the panopticon state. His incessant military buildup threatens neighbors while using economic and other subversive means to erode the sovereignty of countries around the world. We should not assume it was beyond his imagining to withhold a degree of support from the international community to ensure that China would not suffer alone.

    Strong evidence supports this idea. Hearing the World Health Organization (WHO) repeat and praise the Party line while giving short shrift to health advice until quite recently has alarmed many. Seeing Beijing sell defective wares and claim it as humanitarian aid has angered many more. Spreading disinformation during the crisis and hinting at using life-saving goods for leverage (original here) — while denying even the faintest hint of wrongdoing — I suspect have ruined China’s reputation for some time to come. In short, China’s good offices have been reserved almost entirely for burnishing its image at the world’s expense, while calling it “the greatest kindness and good deeds.”

    None of this can prove whether or when Xi made a deliberate decision to withhold information in order to imperil others. However, as a long-time student and admirer of China, it is with great sadness I must concede that such a state — and its increasingly paranoid leader — might very well provide less than full cooperation to stem the pandemic of the century in the crass pursuit of its own interests. This may constitute biological warfare. But even if it doesn’t Xi should be brought to account for his other crimes against humanity.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    April.16.2020 at 9:37 am

    https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/04/15/hmmm-36-boston-homeless-shelter-tested-positive-covid-19-vast-majority-without-symptoms/

    Hmmm: 36% At Boston Homeless Shelter Tested Positive For COVID-19, Vast Majority Without Symptoms

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.16.2020 at 9:53 am

      They aren’t obese.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.16.2020 at 10:02 am

        Is meth the miracle cure for COVID patients?

      2. MikeT1986
        April.16.2020 at 10:28 am

        You’d be surprised? metabolic damage and a fucked up diet can cause people to carry adipose while not well nourished.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    April.16.2020 at 9:38 am

    … “Let’s say that where we’re going it’s not a reopening, in that we are going to reopen what was. We are going to a different place, and we should go to a different place, and we should go to a better place. If we don’t learn the lessons from this situation, that all of this will have been in vain,” Cuomo said.

    “So we’re going to a different place, which is a new normal. We talk about the new normal. We’ve been talking about the new normal for years. We are going to have a new normal in public health. By the way, the way we have a new normal in an environment, the new normal in economics, a new normal in civil rights, a new normal and social justice, right? This is the way of the world now,” he said.

    “We’re moving to a new place, and we are moving to a challenging place, but also potentially better place,” Cuomo said…

    What the fuck kind of Fidel Castro/Pol Pot/Mao Tse-Dong/Bernie Sanders/Lord Garth bullshit is that? Excuse me but my uncle didn’t get cut in half by a Japanese machine gun on Saipan nor my mother survive 13 months at the hands of your fellow travelers the National Socialists to bequeath this for me. If you think I’m going to willingly, cheerfully stick my head in that noose, you’ve got another thing coming, pal.

    Go to Hell.

    1. John
      April.16.2020 at 9:47 am

      There is a reason why everyone hasn’t died from one of these viruses. In the same way that they mutate from something that affects animals but is harmless to humans into something that is deadly to humans, they eventually mutate back into something if not harmless less deadly. They don’t just magically stop mutating when they mutate into the deadly to humans form. So, this virus will like SARS and every other virus before it mutate into something less deadly and fade away in the coming months. This isn’t polio or small pox or some other great plague of humanity in the past. It is a single event.

      1. constitutionschmonstitution1789
        April.16.2020 at 9:55 am

        That was one of the oddest arguments I’ve heard anyone make. The COVID-19 virus has had minor mutations, but it is not prone to regularly mutate into another virulent form the way influenza does.

        However, mutation doesn’t make the current, virulent strains just go away.

        1. John
          April.16.2020 at 10:00 am

          No it doesn’t. But those strains do eventually go away on their own. If they didn’t, the human race would have died out before it ever left Africa.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            April.16.2020 at 10:06 am

            What even are you talking about, John. Did you mean to say there will eventually be herd immunity?

            1. Gray_Jay
              April.16.2020 at 10:24 am

              If the viruses rate of mutation is fast enough and most viral mutations make the virus less pathogenic for the host, then it’s certainly possible that a pathogenic virus may mutate to a far less pathogenic version, long before herd immunity is established in a given population.

              Alternately, this bug may not be as lethal as was originally feared. Or there are already multiple strains of the bug, and only one is really bad on old people and fatties. A lot of ways to look at this.

              It does look like this virus is a lot less lethal than the 3-10 percent CFR we were all told would result, if we keep finding clusters where 10-35 percent of people have antibodies to the virus, yet never went to the doc.

              Great news.

              1. Chipper Morning Wood
                April.16.2020 at 10:29 am

                This virus already is not that lethal to a large portion of the population. That’s why it was able to spread so fast. That’s what makes this virus so dangerous. SARS was too deadly and that’s why it didn’t spread as far.

      2. Idle Hands
        April.16.2020 at 10:27 am

        Maybe maybe not. All know is they’ve completely fucked us into a depression. Lost decade at least.

  8. John
    April.16.2020 at 9:39 am

    https://thediplomat.com/2020/04/did-xi-jinping-deliberately-sicken-the-world/

    Strong evidence supports this idea. Hearing the World Health Organization (WHO) repeat and praise the Party line while giving short shrift to health advice until quite recently has alarmed many. Seeing Beijing sell defective wares and claim it as humanitarian aid has angered many more. Spreading disinformation during the crisis and hinting at using life-saving goods for leverage (original here) — while denying even the faintest hint of wrongdoing — I suspect have ruined China’s reputation for some time to come. In short, China’s good offices have been reserved almost entirely for burnishing its image at the world’s expense, while calling it “the greatest kindness and good deeds.”

    None of this can prove whether or when Xi made a deliberate decision to withhold information in order to imperil others. However, as a long-time student and admirer of China, it is with great sadness I must concede that such a state — and its increasingly paranoid leader — might very well provide less than full cooperation to stem the pandemic of the century in the crass pursuit of its own interests. This may constitute biological warfare. But even if it doesn’t Xi should be brought to account for his other crimes against humanity.

    I am going to say yes he did. This stuff escaped from a Chinese lab and the paranoid stupid bastards decided to make the best of it by ensuring the rest of the world was damaged to the greatest extent possible.

    1. constitutionschmonstitution1789
      April.16.2020 at 9:57 am

      Occam’s razor would say it evolved naturally in bats or pangolins or something, but you apparently need to believe in some conspiracy theory about it having been created in a Chinese lab.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.16.2020 at 10:00 am

        Investigated in a Chinese lab – the lab was the closest source of the bats, they don’t live in the area naturally.

      2. John
        April.16.2020 at 10:06 am

        Occam’s razor doesn’t mean that everything must be an act of God you fucking dumb ass. It means don’t attribute malice where negligence will suffice. So, saying that the virus got out of the lab by accident is consistent with Occam’s razor. People like you need to be banned from using terms like Occam’s razor because you are not bright enough to understand what they mean.

        Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that embassy officials in January 2018 alerted U.S. officials of serious problems in the lab which was conducting risky research on bats, the very source of COVIT-19. The United Kingdom has issued a statement that they are seriously considering the lab as a possible source.

        This started in the same city where the Chinese were conducting bioweapons research on these sorts of viruses. And in 2018, the State Department had worried about the safety of these labs and the potential for something to get lose. Now two years later, cornona virus pandemic starts in the city where this lab is located.

        Only someone as fucking stupid as you are could think suspecting that the virus came from the lab and that the fears expressed in 2018 were true is a “conspiracy theory”. You are a contemptibly stupid person.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.16.2020 at 10:08 am

      What would China get out of deliberately releasing this virus? Do you think China is benefiting from this? Everyone is rethinking their business relationships with China.

      1. John
        April.16.2020 at 10:19 am

        What did Hitler get out of invading Russia? You can’t always attribute rationality to murderous and paranoid governments.

        We know the stuff got loose and we know China lied about it. We know that they also sent people overseas knowing that it would further the spread of it. Is it not possible that China realized it was going to get lose in China and there was no way to stop it? Once they understood that, they had two choices; be honest and watch the rest of the world shut down their borders and contain the spread of the disease and the resulting damage to China or lie and try to spread it to the rest of the world so that everyone is equally or more harmed and China is not left as a disadvantage.

        I think it is a pretty good guess that government as evil as China took the second option. And once the virus was lose in China, there is no stopping the damage to China’s reputation and the desire to cut ties with them. Spreading it to the rest of the world doesn’t make that any worse.

  9. Troglodyte Rex
    April.16.2020 at 9:39 am

    Fuck Michigan. They voted in a governor who needs to commit ritual suicide.

    Fuck Cuomo. God damned dago wop bastard.

    Sucks about prisoners. Maybe this will bring about prison reform, but who are we kidding?

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.16.2020 at 9:56 am

      Given the recent record of “worst case scenario “ predictions, I wouldn’t worry too much about the prisoners.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    April.16.2020 at 9:40 am

    https://amgreatness.com/2020/04/15/leftist-oligarchs-use-pandemic-to-attack-trump/

    Because when Democratic lobbyists and liberal think tanks successfully pushed for donor disclosure and transparency, they were making a simple and accurate calculation: conservative donors are more likely to be harassed than liberal donors.

    This disparity has played out for years and is worse now more than ever.

    If an individual super donor is audacious enough to contribute big bucks to a campaign or cause that threatens the interests of public-sector unions, or any other liberal power center from the plaintiff’s bar to the environmentalist lobby to the identity politics industry—much less the excommunicable sin of questioning “free trade” and “open borders”—they will become victims of relentless and professionally choreographed harassment. Their children will be harassed at school. Busloads of pumped-up activists will descend on their front lawns. Their businesses will be picketed and boycotted. Their vendors and their customers will be threatened. Sometimes this harassment will extend to vandalism and violence. This is a fact of life for conservative donors.

    It is not a fact of life for liberal Democratic donors. But these billionaires are the ones who have decided to destroy Trump, not because of his pugnacious disposition, but because of his economic nationalism. Trump’s policies, not his disposition, are helping ordinary working families in America; but these same policies threaten the financial interests of these billionaires. Their business deals with China are threatened. Their insanely profitable climate change scams are threatened. Their ability to import cheap labor and export jobs is threatened.

    President Trump, and the movement he’s catalyzed, is an existential threat to globalist billionaires who view this nation the way a Romneyesque corporate raider would view a target company: load it up with debt, replace the workers with cheap substitutes, sell off the assets, take out all the cash as dividends and management bonuses, then fire everyone, declare bankruptcy and walk away with wheelbarrows filled with loot.

    Donors to Democratic super PACs should understand that an open secret is not a secret. Everyone knows who is paying for all of this. These Democratic super PAC donors are often the same individuals who own and control and dominate online and offline media, finance, and entertainment. These individuals are the source of money for these despicable ads. These Democratic super donors are the top of the pyramid, with the bottom being Antifa thugs, union bosses, and well-paid ballot-harvesting operatives.

    These donors fund a Democratic Party that is creating the up-down coalition and destroying the middle class. While they try to make us blame the president, the mega businesses they invest in are using this crisis to break the will and the solvency of small, independent business owners. It is these American billionaires who implicitly collude with Chinese oligarchs, with whom they have more in common than ordinary Americans, to destroy this nation.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.16.2020 at 9:41 am

      https://amgreatness.com/2020/04/15/are-we-witnessing-a-targeted-hit-against-trump-voters/

      The debate about “reopening the economy” is a phony debate.

      It’s phony because “the economy” isn’t shut down. Far from it. Walmart is still open. Dollar General is open. Amazon is open. Alibaba is open.

      It just so happens that the big-box mass merchandisers and online retailers responsible for flooding our country with crap from Communist China are open.

      Meanwhile, other, very specific parts of the country are shut down.

      Family-owned shops and workshops, the backbone of America, are closed. Fast-food franchises remain open—drive-through windows are operating at full tilt—but independently owned restaurants are shuttered or trying to survive at diminished capacity doing takeout only.

      Conveniently, if not coincidentally, small-business owners make up an important segment of Trump’s base. Like the president, they have signed the front of a paycheck, experienced the brunt of the well-meaning administrative state, and endured the predations of giant corporations and subsidized Chinese competition. That’s why they love President Trump–he understands what they go through.

      While these largely family-owned, small and medium-sized enterprises are laying off workers by the millions, Amazon and Walmart are hiring.

      In the energy industry, the big guys can weather the storm while small, independent producers are getting crushed as oil prices fall off the cliff along with demand.

      Facebook, Twitter, Google, Zoom and other giant internet overlords are seeing more traffic than ever as people are locked in and white-collar professionals work from home.

      These are the same people in Silicon Valley who tilt hard to the left and censor anyone who strays from the official “we are all going to die” pandemic narrative.

      Twitter gives a soapbox to Chinese Communist Party propagandists suggesting the U.S. Army hatched the coronavirus but bans Laura Ingraham for daring to suggest an FDA-approved drug could offer hope to the stricken.

      Who else isn’t shut down?

      Government employees continue to draw paychecks, even those deemed “nonessential.”

      Let us pause for a moment to consider just how ridiculous this is: Show me a private business that pays a “nonessential” employee even in the best of times. In the real world, outside of government, if you’re not essential you’re not on the payroll (unless you’re married to the boss’s daughter).

      The “creative class” of the coastal elites, academics, media and the white-collar professionals of the urban centers remain employed—and paid—while blue-collar Americans are furloughed, laid off, and deemed “nonessential.”

      There’s a certain symmetry to this.

      Americans who work with their hands and live outside the big blue cities are considered “nonessential.” Families who own their businesses, or work for a family business rather than depend on the government or a global corporation for their livelihoods are considered “nonessential.” People who want to go to church rather than an abortion clinic are considered “nonessential.”

      Before these Americans were called “nonessential” they were called “deplorable.”

      1. Don't look at me!
        April.16.2020 at 10:02 am

        Awesome.

      2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.16.2020 at 10:04 am

        [slow clap]

      3. Chipper Morning Wood
        April.16.2020 at 10:10 am

        Yes, it’s all a nefarious plot! Right. Blue collar workers and small businesses are getting screwed because blue collar workers and small businesses always get screwed in a crisis.

        1. Rich
          April.16.2020 at 10:13 am

          blue collar workers and small businesses always get screwed in a crisis.

          Hurricanes don’t destroy Walmarts?

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            April.16.2020 at 10:27 am

            They do, but it doesn’t hurt Walmart as a company that much, because they have good insurance, reserves, and many other stores that continue to generate revenue.

      4. Rich
        April.16.2020 at 10:11 am

        Well said.

      5. Rat on a train
        April.16.2020 at 10:27 am

        Government employees continue to draw paychecks, even those deemed “nonessential.”
        Even those placed on administrative leave because they aren’t essential enough to work on site, but can’t work from home.

    2. John
      April.16.2020 at 9:49 am

      Leftists are vicious assholes who will do anything to punish people for having the wrong politics. Their opponents tend to be normal people and not do that. This is why leftists win even thought their politics are never very popular.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        April.16.2020 at 9:55 am

        QOTD, paraphrased: People say conservatives don’t protest because they have jobs to go to. They don’t have jobs now, do they?

        1. John
          April.16.2020 at 9:59 am

          Conservatives are fat, dumb, and happy and just are not angry enough to be the kind of asshole necessary to deal with leftists. At some point that might change. The question is whether it changes before it is too late to matter.

          The is that old saying about the Devil’s greatest trick was to convince everyone he doesn’t exist. The entire history of leftism is an example of that. Time and again otherwise well meaning people who should know better convince themselves that leftists don’t really mean what they say and can be reasoned with. And whenever leftists gain power, they always turn out to be exactly what their worst critics and the people who were dismissed as cranks and kooks by all of the “right thinking people” said they were.

          1. Ra's al Gore
            April.16.2020 at 10:05 am

            National media ad budgets come from big corps, major media conglomerates want/need the Chinese market for the $$.

            Follow the money, even without the possibility of direct bribes to ‘reporters’.

      2. constitutionschmonstitution1789
        April.16.2020 at 10:01 am

        WTF. In this very comment section, you Trump supporters demonstrate daily that you cannot tolerate anyone contradicting your world view without immediately going to swearing, name calling, hanging up on people, and (on Nardz’ part, especially) making empty threats of violence.

        1. Whoreonimo
          April.16.2020 at 10:07 am

          In this very comment section, you… demonstrate daily that you cannot tolerate anyone contradicting your world view without immediately going to… name calling,

          constitutionschmonstitution1789

        2. John
          April.16.2020 at 10:09 am

          No, people can’t tolerate stupidity. Everyone hates you because you are a moron. Lots of people criticize Trump on here and their points are debated and often accepted. Yours are not because you are stupid and dishonest Jeff. Stop pretending that people can’t stand you because you don’t like Trump. They don’t like you because you are an ignorant asshole.

          1. Shane Vickers
            April.16.2020 at 10:26 am

            So you picked out that it was Jeff immediately too then.

        3. JesseAz
          April.16.2020 at 10:21 am

          Maybe you should realize your own cognitive dissonance and how you dishonestly read most comments you disagree with. You’ve contributed nothing here except numerous idiotic name changes.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 9:41 am

    If states don’t start taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails…

    Prison staff are learning just how unimportant they are considered by the criminal justice industrial complex.

  12. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 9:42 am

    The demonstration may have backfired if the goal was actually getting the state government to reconsider its rules. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a TV interview afterward that “this is the kind of behavior that extends the needs for stay-at-home orders.”

    This is the thinking of tyrants.

    Another reason why peaceful assembly is so important.

    Tell the government to fuck off and get back to business as usual.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.16.2020 at 9:47 am

      https://www.foxnews.com/media/tucker-carlson-phil-murphy-bill-of-rights

      Tucker confronts NJ gov over lockdown measures: ‘I wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this’

      Murphy added that he was not denying anyone the right to worship but that amid the pandemic, “we have to find a different way to worship.”

      1. Rich
        April.16.2020 at 10:18 am

        “That’s above my pay grade, Tucker,” Murphy responded.

        Are we to understand that the governor of NJ is too low on the food chain to be aware of the U.S. Constitution? If so, he is “nonessential”.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 9:43 am

    It’s not the politicians who have the power to reopen America, or at least the parts that are now closed. It’s individuals, families, businesses, and religious congregations…

    Government of the people, by the people and for the people? What is Stoll smoking?

  14. Ra's al Gore
    April.16.2020 at 9:43 am

    https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1250722706766524417

    Why did you guys not include the earlier part of the quote?

    Trump: “We’re going to be helping Italy, Spain, France, other nations, and we’re going to be helping them strongly. I think Russia is going to need ventilators. They’re having a hard time in Moscow”

    (They’re both CNN)

    1. Troglodyte Rex
      April.16.2020 at 10:01 am

      Wow, Asha Ragnarok is just another Confused News Network whore.

  15. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    The US is investigating the theory that the COVID-19 virus was accidentally released from a Chinese lab

    Or purposeful release?

    1. constitutionschmonstitution1789
      April.16.2020 at 10:03 am

      Ooh, leave it to lc1789 to push the envelope on tin foil hat wearing.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        April.16.2020 at 10:18 am

        New round of sock trolls to follow me around today.

        1. JesseAz
          April.16.2020 at 10:23 am

          The TDS crew seems to be slowly spiraling to Kirkland levels of discourse.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    April.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    MIT study: Subways a ‘major disseminator’ of coronavirus in NYC

    https://nypost.com/2020/04/15/mit-study-subways-a-major-disseminator-of-coronavirus-in-nyc/

    1. constitutionschmonstitution1789
      April.16.2020 at 10:04 am

      No shit. Well, actually, some amount is shit.

  17. JesseAz
    April.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    The FBI knew in 2016 that russia knew of Steeles efforts and were providing misinformation. They continued to use it as a basis for FISA warrants. This information was also oddly absent from the Mueller report.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/declassified-footnotes-show-russian-intelligence-knew-about-steele-dossier-efforts-in-summer-of-2016

    1. John
      April.16.2020 at 9:51 am

      That is called perjury. Remember when I said about a year ago that the FBI was guilty of perjury before the FISA court and people needed to go to jail for it and ChemJeff and the other lefty idiot sock puppets on here said I was a conspiracy theorist? Today, the fact that the FBI lied is just “old news”. Fucking assholes.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        April.16.2020 at 10:17 am

        +1000

        Indict those government bureaucrats who committed perjury.

      2. JesseAz
        April.16.2020 at 10:24 am

        It is worse than that when you think about it. The FBI utilized known russian disinformation while accusing trump of collaborating with Russia.

        1. John
          April.16.2020 at 10:27 am

          You don’t think the FBI and IC doesn’t have a lot of close ties to their old adversaries in the KGB? I think it is possible and maybe likely that the whole thing was a joint CIA KGB operation from the start. Yes, the very people who were claiming Trump was collaborating with Russia were themselves saying that because they were collaborating with Russia.

  18. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 9:45 am

    Jussie Smollett partied with his alleged ‘attacker’ at a Chicago bathhouse: report

    So…we finally get the rub.

    1. John
      April.16.2020 at 9:51 am

      The man was reaching out across party lines and trying to make peace in MAGA Country.

    2. constitutionschmonstitution1789
      April.16.2020 at 10:05 am

      Let it go, lc. Let it go.

      1. Sevo
        April.16.2020 at 10:29 am

        Fuck off, fuck off. And die.

  19. JesseAz
    April.16.2020 at 9:46 am

    Peter Navarro accuses his own network, CBS, of altering his interview about Covid issues. The narrative framed on 60 minutes focused on how awful trump is instead of the focus of the 2 hour interview being about Chinas role.

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/14/white-house-peter-navarro-cbs-news-60-minutes-full-interview/

    1. JesseAz
      April.16.2020 at 9:47 am

      And this protect china narrative is wide spread in put media.

      Jim Acosta

      @Acosta
      · Apr 14, 2020
      Scapegoats blamed by Trump for Coronavirus pandemic:
      World Health Organization
      Members of News Media
      Democrats in Congress
      Governors
      (Not himself)

      Jim Acosta

      @Acosta
      Other scapegoats blamed by Trump:
      China
      Obama administration

    2. JesseAz
      April.16.2020 at 9:48 am

      With CNN literally publishing chinese propaganda from the communist leadership.

      https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-accused-of-literally-publishing-chinese-propaganda-in-report-citing-chinas-state-run-media

    3. constitutionschmonstitution1789
      April.16.2020 at 10:06 am

      Doesn’t change that Trump IS awful.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        April.16.2020 at 10:17 am

        poor sock troll.

        Trump is the best President in US History.

        #MAGA

      2. Sevo
        April.16.2020 at 10:29 am

        “Doesn’t change that Trump IS awful.”

        Possibly, but
        You.
        Are.
        Full.
        Of.
        Shit.

  20. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 9:47 am

    California mayor says he’ll resign after comparing Trump backers to KKK: report

    At the very least, he should attend history classes because DEMOCRATS started the KKK.

    Its the Party of slavery.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.16.2020 at 9:49 am

      Masked violent goon squads assaulting people for the benefit of the political party in charge, to keep them in charge.

      1920s: KKK
      2020s: Antifa

  21. Sleepy Cat
    April.16.2020 at 9:48 am

    “If we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher—much higher—if everyone had gone about business as usual,” writes Rich Lowry in “The Absurd Case Against the Coronavirus Lockdown.”

    https://www.timesofisrael.com/top-israeli-prof-claims-simple-stats-show-virus-plays-itself-out-after-70-days/

    A prominent Israeli mathematician, analyst and former general claims simple statistical analysis demonstrates that the spread of COVID-19 peaks after about 40 days and declines to almost zero after 70 days — no matter where it strikes, and no matter what measures governments impose to try to thwart it.

    Prof Isaac Ben-Israel, head of the Security Studies program in Tel Aviv University and the chairman of the National Council for Research and Development, told Israel’s Channel 12 (Hebrew) Monday night that research he conducted with a fellow professor, analyzing the growth and decline of new cases in countries around the world, showed repeatedly that “there’s a set pattern” and “the numbers speak for themselves.”
    While he said he supports social distancing, the widespread shuttering of economies worldwide constitutes a demonstrable error in light of those statistics. In Israel’s case, he noted, about 140 people normally die every day. To have shuttered much of the economy because of a virus that is killing one or two a day is a radical error that is unnecessarily costing Israel 20% of its GDP, he charged.
    Prof. Gabi Barbash, a hospital director and the former Health Ministry director general, insisted in a bitter TV exchange that Ben-Israel is mistaken, and that the death tolls would have been far higher if Israel and other countries had not taken the steps they did.
    But Ben-Israel said the figures — notably from countries, such as Singapore, Taiwan, and Sweden, which did not take such radical measures to shutter their economies — proved his point. (He also posted a Hebrew paper to this effect on Facebook, with graphs showing the trajectories.)

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      April.16.2020 at 9:56 am

      If the media and politicians continue to spout this garbage about saving lives, we need to get out the woodchippers. The area under the curve is exactly the same whether it is flat or sharp. It is impossible to save a single life other than those who will die unnecessarily if the hospitals are overburdened, and that isn’t even remotely the situation we are currently faced with.

      1. constitutionschmonstitution1789
        April.16.2020 at 10:11 am

        And it is widely acknowledged that many regions are currently past any point where the hospitals would be overburdened, and that hot spots are getting there.

        And Trump and state governors are talking about next steps to open back up. So, what bogeyman are you arguing against?

        1. Rakesh M.
          April.16.2020 at 10:24 am

          it is widely acknowledged

          Perhaps you should police your own fallacies before you comment on your perception of others

    2. constitutionschmonstitution1789
      April.16.2020 at 10:13 am

      “ prominent Israeli mathematician” — whole lotta appeal to authority in taking this one guy’s word for it.

      1. XinYu
        April.16.2020 at 10:16 am

        He posted his paper for your perusal. So, skip the appeal to emotion and vet it if you can.

      2. Rakesh M.
        April.16.2020 at 10:21 am

        whole lotta appeal to authority in taking this one guy’s word for it.

        1) 2 professors, not one

        2) the paper is public…sooooo… no one is asking you to take anyone’s word for anything, in fact he’s literally doing the opposite

  22. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 9:50 am

    Trump says White House to release guidelines on relaxing social distancing on Thursday

    I have been asking restaurants for weeks, “when are you going to open back up”? They reply that they dont know and are waiting for government nod.

    Corporate restaurants will no longer have the excuse of government recommendations to not reopen their dining areas.

    1. constitutionschmonstitution1789
      April.16.2020 at 10:16 am

      Using the word, “excuse”, implies they have some ulterior motive to keep their dining areas closed, as if they secretly want to lose revenue. What’s your crackpot theory that led you to use the word, “excuse”?

  23. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    April.16.2020 at 9:50 am

    all people MUST wear a mask or face covering in public

    So, the governor of New York is mandating that women cover their faces in public. Welcome to the Taliban, folks!

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.16.2020 at 10:09 am

      But they all wear them in Iran and it didn’t help much.

  24. JesseAz
    April.16.2020 at 9:50 am

    And finally…

    Kudos for Reason for finally covering the protests.

    1. constitutionschmonstitution1789
      April.16.2020 at 10:18 am

      Ding, ding, ding. Woohoo! Hallelujah!

      JesseAz said something positive about unreason.

      Seriously, it’s nice to see a positive comment.

  25. Ra's al Gore
    April.16.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1250779352096268291

    In even more important news, Euromomo just released its newest Europe-wide all-cause death count for last week. Remember, all-cause mortality is the most important dataset, as it is not subject to coding errors. Great news! Deaths appear to have peaked.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      April.16.2020 at 9:51 am

      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1250778369396006912

      For the last six days (Saturday through today) Sweden has reported 463 deaths total. That’s an increase from the same six-day period a week ago – when it reported 379 – but hardly exponential growth…

      1. Rich
        April.16.2020 at 10:22 am

        That exponential growth has been decimated.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      April.16.2020 at 9:54 am

      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1250513899113324545

      Yep, the public health folks, after a month of promising that within two weeks we’d be near collapse, are now making the big pivot to the “second wave.” I don’t know if people will put up with this. Though they’ve already put up with way more than I expected…

      It is worth remembering in the United States outside of New York City, and possibly New Orleans and Detroit, there has BEEN NO FIRST WAVE. There have barely even been ripples. That’s why the hospitals are empty.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.16.2020 at 10:00 am

        That’s why the hospitals are empty.

        Yes they are, and people are dying because their non-emergency surgeries were cancelled.

      2. constitutionschmonstitution1789
        April.16.2020 at 10:23 am

        You exaggerate.

        In most areas outside the hot spots you named, hospitals have not been empty. They have not been overwhelmed, but they have not been empty.

        Areas outside the big cities have most definitely had “community spread”, hospitalizations, and deaths. Also, about 10 – 20% of confirmed cases are among heath care workers.

        But, also, most areas have been under stay-at-home or social distancing orders, so there’s no good counterfactual data.

  26. JesseAz
    April.16.2020 at 9:52 am

    “”worst-case model estimates predict that almost two-thirds of hospital beds in Louisiana (8,000 of 12,000) and Georgia (14,000 of 23,000), two-fifths in California (28,000 of 65,000), and more than three-quarters in the most vulnerable state, Arkansas (7,000 of 9,000), will be required by prisoners between 14 and 22 days from now,” reports The Appeal.”

    The regular models were working so well. So let’s definitely listen to the worst case ones.

  27. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 9:52 am

    Cops may start slapping NYC stores and workers with fines for not wearing masks

    Laying off cops should be a priority by this Friday. There is no need for so many cops sitting around.

  28. JesseAz
    April.16.2020 at 9:53 am

    Relatedly, from the Cato Institute’s David Boaz: Data shows Americans are “mostly staying home because we decided to—we as individuals, and businesses, and civil society.”

    Which is why people continued to go to concerts just days before corporations shut down based on orders…

    Stop pushing this fucking lie.

    1. JesseAz
      April.16.2020 at 9:56 am

      “If we are going to have 60,000 deaths with people not leaving their homes for more than a month, the number of deaths obviously would have been higher—much higher—if everyone had gone about business as usual,” writes Rich Lowry in “The Absurd Case Against the Coronavirus Lockdown.”

      And I have a rock that keeps tigers at bay.

      1. John
        April.16.2020 at 10:14 am

        The old I have a rock that keeps tigers at bay canard is pure sophistry. I might have a rifle that keeps tigers at bay. So the issue is are the lockdowns a rock or a rifle? You just assume they are a rock and didn’t do any good. Yes correlation is not conclusive proof of causation. It is not disproof either.

        I am always left to wonder what the position here is. Do you think that banning all mass gatherings and such had no effect? If so, why is that? How could it not? You seem to be saying that staying that thinking that staying away from other people is a way to stop the spread of a virus is akin to thinking a rock will keep tigers away. That is a rather novel view of how viruses work to say the least.

        If you want to say that the lockdown has done more damage than the virus would have done had it been unchecked, that is at least a reasonable argument. I am not sure if it is true but I think it is at least plausible. But if your position is that the lockdown didn’t slow the spread the virus and there would have been no price to continuing on as normal, then you are just as big of a nut as the people claiming we should continue the lockdown forever.

        1. constitutionschmonstitution1789
          April.16.2020 at 10:28 am

          Good reply.

      2. constitutionschmonstitution1789
        April.16.2020 at 10:26 am

        You are such a genius. Why, oh why, doesn’t everyone listen to you. The world would be so much better off.

        Must be frustrating being able to know counterfactual facts, and nobody believes you.

  29. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 9:55 am

    JHU Sick Map

    Yup. 2M confirmed infected out of 7.8 billion people Worldwide.

    END THIS HYSTERIA!

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      April.16.2020 at 10:20 am

      Straight raw numbers.

      And for this we’ve put MILLIONS out of work and then fucken idiots wonder why people are losing it?

  30. John
    April.16.2020 at 9:56 am

    http://disq.us/p/28ntbyn

    Mostly the internet is a pool of viciousness and banality. Occasionally, you find some genuinely entertaining crazy rather than the ordinary boring and stupid kind. This qualifies as entertaining crazy and is a rare gem.

    satan-worshippers certainly raise their children to worship satan. they even sacrifice their children to molloch. Follow the bloodlines. One example, gloria vanderbilt sacrificed one of her sons, the other is pooper scooper on China News Network. Another example, check out GWHB. Did he and barb lose a child? These evil occult practices are now being revealed. Thank God for President Donald J. Trump and Patriots worldwide. WWG1WGA!

    What I hate about all of the trolls here is how boring they are. They all just come here and put up the same boring leftist talking points for the day. There used to be some very entertaining posters on here who were more than a bit nuts. Sadly, no more.

  31. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 9:56 am

    Which deaths count toward the covid-19 death toll? It depends on the state.

    The states are definitely rounding UP.

  32. Ra's al Gore
    April.16.2020 at 9:58 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1250510635252809733

    Wait, the model that got everything wrong in real-time (and even after multiple updates couldN’t match ACTUAL data) is now making estimates for a past that didn’t exist, and comparing them to current marshmallow man death figures? Oh. Sounds plausible.

    The nice thing about this estimate from the point of view of
    @IHME_UW
    is that it can never be proven wrong. And they really need that.

  33. wearingit
    April.16.2020 at 10:03 am

    Should’ve clarified that the jackasses in Michigan blocked an ambulance from the hospital. All the same people who would’ve been screaming to run over BLM protestors on the highway too I’m sure.

    Protest- that’s all well and good. But maybe do it thoughtfully you morons.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.16.2020 at 10:14 am

      Bet that never happened in 1776.

    2. XinYu
      April.16.2020 at 10:14 am

      the jackasses in Michigan blocked an ambulance from the hospital.

      Actually, that’s just what Whitmer claimed and she’s not trustworthy.

    3. Sevo
      April.16.2020 at 10:26 am

      “Should’ve clarified that the jackasses in Michigan blocked an ambulance from the hospital.”

      I’m sure you have a (real) cite for that claim, right, liar?

  34. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 10:13 am

    Over 50 Cell Towers Vandalized in UK Due to 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

    Lefties lunatics.

    END THE HYSTERIA because these Lefties are clearly insane and so are their political leaders who are fanning the flames.

    1. Don't look at me!
      April.16.2020 at 10:16 am

      Finally the “Kenneth, What’s the frequency?” story makes sense.

  35. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 10:14 am

    Life at CNN: Skeleton Staff, Record Ratings and Vanishing Ads

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

    Fuck CNN and the MSM Propagandists.

  36. loveconstitution1789
    April.16.2020 at 10:15 am

    Workers at Hollywood Reporter and Billboard Vandalize Website After Getting Laid Off

    HAHAHA. Lefties are definitely acting like IF LEFTIES CANNOT CONTROL THINGS THAN NOBODY CAN HAVE NICE THINGS

  37. eyeroller
    April.16.2020 at 10:22 am

    The Lowry article makes some reasonable points, but at one point he argues against his own premise:

    “Bennett and Leibsohn ignore the key fact that the economy began to shut down before there were widespread official shutdown orders. People voted with their feet, because they were fearful of a highly transmissible, virulent disease.”

    Exactly!

    1. Sevo
      April.16.2020 at 10:25 am

      Yeah, and the fake PANIC!!! headlines in the press really didn’t have anything to do with it, right?

  38. Rufus The Monocled
    April.16.2020 at 10:23 am

    The Pandemic and the folly of man.

    If the Mongols or Huns were alive today holy shit, they’d have a world empire in about two weeks we’ve become so soft and addicted to vapid stupidity.

    Soldier: ‘Hey Attila, the horses are antsy today!’
    Attila (Assessing the situation). ‘It’s ok. We won’t need them’.

  39. Sevo
    April.16.2020 at 10:23 am

    “Wildlife collapse from climate change is predicted to hit suddenly and sooner”
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/wildlife-collapse-from-climate-change-is-predicted-to-hit-suddenly-and-sooner/ar-BB12GihU

    Pretty sure the catastrophists have this headline permanently set in type and they roll it out once every 6-8 months.

  40. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 10:24 am

    The Small Business Administration has granted most of the $338 billion set aside for Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses.

    Bernie should concede the election, since these breadlines mean the economy is working.

  41. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 10:25 am

    I am issuing an Executive Order today that all people MUST wear a mask or face covering in public in situations where social distancing is not possible.

    So when you’re being beaten by NYPD for wearing a mask you better be wearing a mask.

  42. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 10:26 am

    …writes Rich Lowry in “The Absurd Case Against the Coronavirus Lockdown.”

    Now do guns?

  43. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 10:27 am

    For COVID-19 patients, “the chronic condition with the strongest association with critical illness was obesity,” according to a new draft paper.

    It’s always obesity’s fault, isn’t it, medical community?

  44. Rufus The Monocled
    April.16.2020 at 10:27 am

    And fuck the ‘we’re in this together’ propaganda. Not to mention the notion that somehow ‘heroes’ for being sheep. I want to rip up those stupid LBQTQTGNTTAWWT rainbows in windows. I loathe empty positivity.

    ‘People are about to lose their jobs. What can I do?’ /snaps finger. ‘I got it! I’m gonna get kids to draw rainbows!’

    #bakingbread; #reflectingonlife; #cherishthesmallthings; #learningalanguage; #suckmyballs; #ihateeveryoneexceptmycat.

  45. Weigel's Cock Ring
    April.16.2020 at 10:28 am

    IF in fact it’s really true that protestors are creating gridlock and blocking emergency vehicles, they shouldn’t. It’s wrong when America-hating left wing scumbags do that, and it’s also wrong when normal Americans who want their jobs back do it. Don’t do that, people. Even when your cause is just, you won’t win any sympathy that way.

    As for this:

    Relatedly, from the Cato Institute’s David Boaz: Data shows Americans are “mostly staying home because we decided to—we as individuals, and businesses, and civil society.”

    What absolute fucking horse shit. So the people struggling to pay this month’s bills voluntarily decided to be in this spot? The decline of Cato (which used to be pretty great) is as sad as the decline of Reason.

  46. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2020 at 10:28 am

    …please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.

    No breeches gets stitches.

