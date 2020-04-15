Coronavirus

People, Not Politicians, Will Decide When the Coronavirus Shutdown Ends

It's not the politicians who have the power to reopen America, or at least the parts that are now closed. It's individuals, families, businesses, and religious congregations.

(Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/Newscom)

In the fight between the governors and President Trump over who has the authority to reopen America, the politicians have it wrong.

The politicians can help by eventually lifting lockdown orders and school closures. That will make it easier for individuals, families, businesses, and religious congregations to resume more normal patterns of activity without the hassle of a legal challenge.

But when America reopens, it won't be the response to top-down orders from politicians. That's not how America works, not how the world works. If the president or governor says "open" and hospitals and funeral homes are clogged with Covid-19 critical cases and fatalities, plenty of people are going to remain in place based on the assessment that it's not worth risking death to comply with some politician's restart timeline. America is not a light switch or a sink faucet that can be turned on and off at will.

As Nate Silver, who has been an admirably level-headed guide to the pandemic throughout, put it, "people will vote with their feet."

What are the relevant motives?

Children want to see their parents. Parents want to see their children. Grandparents want to see their grandchildren. People who haven't yet started families want to go on in-person dates.

Business owners want to make money. They've invested labor, capital, and reputation in stores, restaurants, factories, and offices that are now empty or idle. The profit motive is a strong motive. The first restaurant or bar or theater or concert hall or museum to re-open, if it does so safely, will draw a crowd of paying customers.

The religious motive is also strong. The New Boston Post, in a memorable editorial, put it this way: "Christians need churches to tend to their souls. …church leaders need to begin the process of reopening their churches. By 'process' we mean series of steps that lead to churches eventually reopening their doors to anyone who wants to come. …Each bishop or pastor or church council should come up with a plan today that sets forth a date certain when the church these people administer is going to open."

The editorial went on: "Church leaders should begin this process without any regard for the civil authorities. The civil authorities have their proper role, but it is limited. Our federal and state constitutions explicitly limit the role of government when it comes to religion. Can governors order churches to close? No."

Timothy P. Carney, writing in The Washington Examiner, makes a similar point: "Let the church close every other pew. Maybe allow only one family per pew. Pastors could bar socializing, hugging, and shaking hands and instruct every family or individual to stay at least 6 feet away from every other family or individual."

Carney writes, "A well-spaced mass, shul, or worship service in the church building could be far safer than it is currently to shop at Home Depot. Since we allow shopping at Home Depot, let's allow worshiping at church."

Against all these are the motives to stay alive and to avoid infecting others.

Who has the best information to weigh these risks, the costs and benefits of each trip out versus staying home? Not a governor or a president, but an individual. Different people may have different tolerances for risk. For some people that trip to a restaurant or a place of worship may be a risk worth taking. For others it is not. For sure, each individual decision can affect other people—one person who takes too much risk and gets sick means one fewer hospital slot available for someone else. But that is true in many areas of American life, and it hasn't until now caused the country or states to be locked down.

The best plan for reopening America is one that sticks to American values—one that emphasizes freedom, competition, choice and diversity, not one-size-fits-all compulsion or command-and-control authoritarianism. It's a conception, outlined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, in which government's role is protecting natural or God-given freedoms of individuals, families, businesses and religions, rather than turning them off or on a schedule, even in the service of public health.

Ira Stoll is editor of FutureOfCapitalism.com and author of JFK, Conservative.

  1. Dr. Ed
    April.15.2020 at 7:17 am

    It’s not even this — Joe Sixpack is p*ssed — the elites don’t realize this. Rush Limbaugh does, Rush Limbough who lives or dies on daily audience numbers in a way that politicians don’t.

    We’re not far from pitchforks and torches — petty bureaucrats have been twisting the knife in so many petty ways that this is going to end badly if it doesn’t end soon.

    1. MikeT1986
      April.15.2020 at 7:53 am

      Some parts of the economy are hosed by reality though.

      I work in commercial aerospace, no amount of restriction lifting is going to make the next year not-terrifying. The impact of just the previous month+ has been huge on the business. Which is true to the article’s point. People’s individual behaviors and decisions will determine which parts of the government can actually open back up.

      I’d bet people won’t be running to concerts in May (at least not up in the north east) even if the governors declared them essential businesses.

  2. JesseAz
    April.15.2020 at 7:27 am

    “If the president or governor says “open” and hospitals and funeral homes are clogged with Covid-19 critical cases and fatalities, plenty of people are going to remain in place based on the assessment that it’s not worth risking death to comply with some politician’s restart timeline. ”

    The hospitals arent clogged with people. Some are even laying off workers as they are still not having non covid patients in some locales. Likewise you somehow missed the arrests of protestors seeking to re open the economy.

    A bit of a dishonest article here Ira. You could have pointed the protests that have started, empty hospitals etc. Instead you slanted it as a defense of the governors stay at home orders enforced by cops.

    1. mad.casual
      April.15.2020 at 7:36 am

      In Ira’s defense, his hot-take, clickbait title is the most accurate, libertarian, and TDS-free and the article follows it pretty faithfully.

      Can governors order churches to close? No.

      Even though it’s not Stoll’s own words, it’s the most Reasonable/libertarian thing I’ve seen on the topic.

      1. mad.casual
        April.15.2020 at 7:37 am

        I’ve seen on the topic.

        Here at Reason that is.

        1. sarcasmic
          April.15.2020 at 7:43 am

          Where else do you go for a libertarian point of view?

          1. mad.casual
            April.15.2020 at 8:00 am

            Vicious Tyrant Trump Wants To Let People Leave Their Homes

            WASHINGTON, D.C.—By all accounts, President Donald Trump has now gone completely mad with power. In a press briefing, he laid out his insidious plan.

            “When I’m done with this country, everyone will be able to leave their houses whenever they want and do whatever they want,” Trump told the press with an evil grin. “They’ll be able to peaceably assemble in whatever size groups they desire! Muhahaha!”

            “You’re a mad man!” a CNN reporter cried. “You don’t have the power to let people have freedom! You’re a tyrant!”

            “My power is absolute!” Trump screamed. “No one can stop me! Soon everyone will be able to go back to work and buy whatever they feel like from the store even if bureaucrats don’t like it!”

            “Noooo!” cried an MSNBC reporter. “You have to arrest people who don’t do what the government tells them! Who do you think you are? Someone stop him!”

            But no one came to stop him, and Trump just laughed an evil laugh.

            It is unknown if anything can be done about Trump, but many hope that the Constitution has enough checks and balances to keep one man from giving out freedom by fiat.

            1. sarcasmic
              April.15.2020 at 8:04 am

              So, nowhere.

        2. kunleben
          April.15.2020 at 8:22 am

          That is really true…

  3. Adans smith
    April.15.2020 at 7:31 am

    If this over reach of authority would get most people to be less depended on government and demand less interference in their lives that would be a plus. A small one compared to the damage to the economy. I’m not optimistic about it though. Too many want government to do something and solve all problems.

  4. Commenter_XY
    April.15.2020 at 7:31 am

    I look at this somewhat differently, I guess. To me, the synagogue is essential to my life. So much of my life is guided by the values I follow inside (and outside) the synagogue. I would wager there is a sizable number of congregants of many religions who feel exactly the same way. It seems somewhat arbitrary the way our governor defined ‘essential’.

    Now, in the People’s Republic of NJ, we are in the thick of it. It is quite bad here, particularly in the northern part of the state. So I can understand a temporary ban. That was put into place a month ago.

    Everybody ‘gets’ social distancing. We are not fools. We are not children who do not know better. And Rabbis are not stupid. They need congregants healthy and alive to sustain the synagogue. Religious laypeople don’t have a death wish. Quite the contrary; Torah commands us to choose life. Christians are no different.

    We also have a better handle on transmission, and how that happens. Now that the ‘curve’ is flattening, I think it is time to open synagogues, with concessions made to reality: space out people 10′ apart (not terribly difficult to do).

    My bottom line is that our 1A rights to freely exercise our religion is essential to our liberty, and what it means to be American.

  5. Bretzky
    April.15.2020 at 7:49 am

    In other words, life is risky and most people know and accept that fact.

    1. sarcasmic
      April.15.2020 at 7:53 am

      Nobody gets out of life alive.

  6. Rob Misek
    April.15.2020 at 8:27 am

    Bullshit.

    People are stupid.

    During states of emergency where the irresponsible actions of one can lead to the suffering and death of many, dipshits need to be forced to act responsibly.

