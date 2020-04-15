Coronavirus

How China Corrupted the World Health Organization's Response to COVID-19

Trump isn't absolved of his own failures in confronting the pandemic, but the WHO's response to the coronavirus destroyed much of its credibility and damaged the field of public health.

|

HD Download

The World Health Organization (WHO) put out questionable guidance on how to deal with the coronavirus, it was slow to communicate the magnitude of the threat, and it whitewashed the Chinese government's early handling of the crisis.

President Donald Trump, who put a hold on WHO funding yesterday, isn't absolved of his own failures in confronting COVID-19. But there's no doubt that the WHO's response destroyed much of its credibility, damaged the field of public health, and failed to contain the pandemic.

The WHO's actions in response to COVID-19, in part, stemmed from its overly deferential stance towards China, which is its second-biggest financial contributor among 194 member states.

"A phenomenal collective action by the people of China to this response" is how Bruce Aylward, head of the joint WHO-China mission, described China's handling of the outbreak on February 25, 2020, a day after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China's "rapid response," which he claimed "changed the course of this epidemic."

The WHO also praised China for releasing the virus's genome while neglecting to mention that it took them at least 17 days to do so. It didn't report human-to-human transmission until late January—even though Chinese doctors suspected it at least a month earlier. Although the extreme lockdown of Wuhan likely saved thousands of lives, WHO scientists weren't allowed into Wuhan until 3 weeks after the outbreak first came to light, leaving open many questions about measures the government took in the interim. Meanwhile, the WHO praised the country for its supposed openness.

"China took action at the epicenter, and that helped prevent the spread to other provinces and the rest of the world," Ghebreyesus said on February 15. 

"As China has shown, this does not need to be a pandemic if we take action," WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan said on February 28. 

As the virus continued spreading across Europe and reached America, the WHO recommended "no interference with international travel."

One country that ignored this advice was Taiwan, which also warned the WHO that it suspected that the virus was spreading through human-to-human transmission, yet was ignored. Taiwan, which has one of the lowest rates of known COVID-19 infections per capita, was prevented from joining the WHO as a member country in 2015 by China, which refuses to acknowledge Taiwan's independence.

In late March, World Health Organization epidemiologist Bruce Aylward declined to answer a Hong Kong reporter's question about Taiwan—or even acknowledge its existence.

As Taiwan was distributing face masks to its citizens, the WHO was advising the rest of the world that they were unnecessary—and initially, the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Surgeon General followed its lead.

But health experts pointed to mounting evidence that masks can help slow the spread of respiratory disease, especially among asymptomatic carriers, a population that the WHO maintains is virtually nonexistent despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

In mid-February, the WHO trumpeted good news from  China, claiming confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 had declined, ignoring evidence that it may have been a statistical anomaly. U.S. intelligence, meanwhile, believes that China has entirely misrepresented both case numbers and death tolls, according to Bloomberg News.

Finally on March 11, after Italy was already in full national lockdown with more than 10,000 cases, the WHO finally acknowledged the true magnitude of the crisis, declaring a global pandemic.

As the death toll climbs above 100,000, the global economy remains in crisis, and billions of lives are disrupted, it's important to remember that if the World Health Organization had done its job, the nightmare we're living through might not have happened at all.

Produced by Zach Weissmueller. Graphics by Lex Villena.

Music: Cold String by Tiny Music, 6 by Lex Villena

Photo Credits: Kyodo/Newscom, Creative Touch Imaging Ltd/ZUMA Press/Newscom, Creative Touch Imaging Ltd/ZUMA Press/Newscom, SplashNews/Newscom, Imagine China/Newscom, CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Newscom, Creative Touch Imaging Ltd, Liang Xu Xinhua News Agency/Newscom, Cheng Min Xinhua News Agency/Newscom, MONUSCO/Alain Coulibaly, Nicolas Economou/ZUMA Press/Newscom, Taipei, Taiwan skyline Author 台湾でSamuel in Taiwan (CC 2.0), Agazzi Sergiom, Nina Larson Ethiopia"s Tedros elected new WHO chief, Metzel Mikhail/ZUMA Press/Newscom, Thorkild Tylleskar World Health Organization Executive Board Room, OWID Covid 19 Cases Worldwide

NEXT: Meet the Philly Judge Standing in the Way of Efforts To Stop Coronavirus Spread in Jails

HD Download

Zach Weissmueller is a senior producer at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.15.2020 at 1:43 pm

    Trump isn’t absolved of his own failures in confronting the pandemic, but

    Phew!

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.15.2020 at 2:41 pm

      If you point out Trump’s failures, you have a clear case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

  2. Fats of Fury
    April.15.2020 at 1:49 pm

    Only 3300 reported dead in China from WuFlu. Everyone else died from lead poisoning. (hot lead).

  3. Fats of Fury
    April.15.2020 at 1:51 pm

    Orson Bean to be reclassified as a WuFlu victim. He was run down by a Carolla.

  4. factsnotbs
    April.15.2020 at 1:52 pm

    John Truman Wolfe, published author, Amazon Best Seller, has written an exposé on the World Health Organization (WHO) as the real criminal in this Coronavirus pandemic. He’s got it all detailed with dates and facts…
    https://go.aws/2yTECrh

  5. lap83
    April.15.2020 at 1:54 pm

    “it’s important to remember that if the World Health Organization had done its job”

    I don’t know, if your employer tells you to jump…isn’t that now your job?

  6. Fats of Fury
    April.15.2020 at 1:55 pm

    WHO’s on first? To be sure this strikes me as an Adhanom-en fallacy.

  7. Commenter_XY
    April.15.2020 at 1:56 pm

    One country that ignored this advice was Taiwan, which also warned the WHO that it suspected that the virus was spreading through human-to-human transmission, yet was ignored. Taiwan, which has one of the lowest rates of known COVID-19 infections per capita, was prevented from joining the WHO as a member country in 2015 by China, which refuses to acknowledge Taiwan’s independence.

    The Chinese Communist Party leadership obfuscated and lied about the transmissability and lethality of the Wuhan coronavirus. This is no longer in dispute. Their lies and actions have now caused the deaths of thousands of Americans. There are a whole lot of businesses who do business with China, and maybe that works for them. Good luck, fellas. But I am totally done with buying Chinese anything now. At an individual level, I hope there are many millions who think the same way as I do, and voluntarily choose to not buy Chinese products.

    Red China must now pay a price for their behavior. You do not kill Americans with your actions and get off scot-free. We need a little reset with China. I would immediately do the following.

    1. Sell Taiwan every weapon system they want and can afford – and then give them plenty more
    2. Station a carrier right there in the South fucking China sea, right there in Taiwan.
    3. And six months later – recognize Taiwan as an independent country.

    Red China must be made to pay a severe, and permanent price for their actions. They can fucking forget tariff relief.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      April.15.2020 at 1:58 pm

      Amen.

    2. Geraje Guzba
      April.15.2020 at 2:02 pm

      RACIST!

      The Chinese are the world’s largest minority, white man!

  8. Rufus The Monocled
    April.15.2020 at 1:57 pm

    1) Who? Oh, you mean the CHO! The Chicomasshole Health Organization.
    2) Lefties and Chemjeff hardest hit.
    3) Aylward is asshole. Canada’s finest.
    4) If you look closely enough you can see guns pointed at the heads of WHO officials. Erm, I mean CHO. But at least they’re diverse right? After all, it’s 2015!
    5) Tedros must resign.

    1. H. Farnham
      April.15.2020 at 2:28 pm

      “Chicomasshole”

      Why you gotta bring Boston Hispanics into this?

  9. Geraje Guzba
    April.15.2020 at 1:57 pm

    Still haven’t seen a coherent explanation of exactly what it is that Reason is deeming to be Trump’s “failure,” other than the thoroughly debunked “he said it was a HOAX” narrative and some indecipherable version of “tariffs made the virus worse.”

  10. Rufus The Monocled
    April.15.2020 at 2:02 pm

    And any media outlet or person refusing to call it the Wuhan virus and going with Covid-19 are playing right into the Chicoms hands.

    They’re the ones who labelled it that and media outlets (including the Ascot Times (aka New York Times) and CNN) went with it.

    Then China cried like the little bitches they are we bent over like Ginger Lynn in a gangbang.

    1. American Socialist
      April.15.2020 at 2:24 pm

      Scientists stopped naming diseases based upon their geographic location right around 1850. Just because you want to invoke racist and xenophobic dog whistles doesn’t mean the rest of us should.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        April.15.2020 at 2:36 pm

        Listen you illiberal, ignorant jackass before you go off on in the Internet calling people ‘racists’ and using retard language like ‘dog whistles’ attempting to shut them down at the very least don’t be a complete moron about it.

        It’s probably time to start slapping people like you in the face for making fucken baseless charges of ‘racism’. It is YOU and your ilk who poison civil discourse with your astonishing arrogance of stupidity.

        1850 eh? Spanish flu, Hong Kong Flu, West Nile, Russian flu, Asian flu etc. The narrative changed because China whined and fuckheads like you obliged.

        I mean this with very single fibre in my body: Go fuck yourself.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_virus_species

        1. bignose
          April.15.2020 at 2:38 pm

          Fuck. Beat me to it.

        2. Chipper Morning Wood
          April.15.2020 at 2:43 pm

          Rufus, would you consider using the term “chinks” racist?

      2. bignose
        April.15.2020 at 2:37 pm

        Scientists stopped naming diseases based upon their geographic location right around 1850.

        The insistence on “Wuhan virus”, “Chinese coronavirus” etc seems silly to me, but no, “scientists” have done no such thing. See Spanish Flu, Ebola, MERS, and probably a shit ton of other examples.

      3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        April.15.2020 at 2:38 pm

        It’s racist and xenophobic to correctly assert that the virus originated in Wuhan, China?

        And the Wuhan virus is how everyone was referring to it right up until their Commie overlords told em to knock it off. It only became racist once all the woke people stopped using it.

  11. American Socialist
    April.15.2020 at 2:19 pm

    Yeah, but they’ve basically wiped the disease out from their country while I sit at home and tell my boss that I’m working very, very hard. How come a dictatorship of a proletariat is able to handle this situation and the greatest free market economy in the world mucks it up and becomes the epicenter of a modern plague. Something doesn’t quite fit in the Ayn Rand Howard Roarkian Model of Trains Falling Apart in a Society Full of Commies Model.

    1. Earnesto Concernada
      April.15.2020 at 2:30 pm

      Chinese communism is vastly superior to American plutocracy. They at least know how to get big things done on a national level.

  12. American Socialist
    April.15.2020 at 2:21 pm

    Since Mexico has like 30 times less cases than the US do you think they’ll start paying for the border wall? That might make sense for them.

Please to post comments