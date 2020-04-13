Free Speech

Trump Campaign Sues TV Station for Running 'Defamatory' Coronavirus Attack Ad

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of frivolous suits the president's reelection campaign has filed against media outlets.

|

TrumpPresser
(Christy Bowe/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Donald Trump's reelection campaign has sued a Wisconsin TV station for running a political ad attacking the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priorities USA, a political action committee that supports Democratic candidate Joe Biden, produced the ad. It uses sound bites from Trump's press conferences—"the coronavirus, this is their new hoax," "we have it totally under control," "we've done a great job in keeping it down to a minimum"—played over a chart showing the precipitous rise in the number of Americans infected with the virus.

Today the Trump campaign filed a defamation lawsuit in Wisconsin state court against WJFW, an NBC affiliate in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, claiming the Priorities USA ad contained "intentionally false and defamatory statements."

"It is disappointing that WJFW-NBC would knowingly continue to broadcast this blatantly false ad and perpetuate falsehoods on the American people, even after the Trump campaign provided proof in good faith of the ad's falsity," Jenna Ellis, a senior adviser for Trump's reelection campaign, said in a statement. "We fully expected the station would recognize their error and immediately cease under their FCC [Federal Communications Commission] obligations. The Trump campaign is now left with no other option than to use the force of law to ensure these false and defamatory ads cease. Defamation law helps ensure that news outlets are accountable to viewers, who should be able trust [sic] the accuracy and truth of content aired to the public."

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of defamation suits filed by the Trump campaign against media outlets. In February, it sued The New York Times, followed by another suit against the Washington Post in March. Both of those defamation claims concerned opinion pieces about the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia.

A Washington Post fact-checker concluded last month that the Priorities USA ad deceptively edits Trump's "hoax" comment, which was in the middle of a longer rant about Democrats' claim that his administration was doing nothing to halt the spread of the virus. 

The Trump campaign previously threatened television stations in March, warning in cease-and-desist letters that they could have their broadcast licenses yanked for running the commercial.

Running the ad "could put your station's license in jeopardy," the campaign told the stations. "Your station has an obligation to cease and desist from airing it immediately to comply with FCC licensing requirements."

As Bloomberg reported last month, the threats were almost certainly bluster:

The FCC doesn't appear to have grounds to act against the stations for airing contentious ads, said Jack Goodman, a Washington broadcast attorney, said in an interview. The ad "is core political speech" protected by First Amendment guarantees of free speech, Goodman said.

"This is the sort of letter that stations get in political years, day in and day out," Goodman said. "It's intended to intimidate."

Trump has declared many times that libel laws should be "opened up" to remove the strong protections that news outlets have enjoyed from defamation lawsuits since the landmark 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan.

Trump and his proxies likely have little to no intention of fully pursuing these suits in court, which would open the president up to discovery—a prospect The New York Times gleefully noted when threatened by Trump in the past.

But that doesn't mean that they won't have an effect. "The concern here is not that one of these suits would win on the merits—it's the chilling effect that it has on public discussion of political affairs," Columbia Journalism Review correspondent Jonathan Peters told The Hill.

These efforts are ham-fisted attempts to use the threat of legal action to punish the president's critics and to show his base that he fights the Fake News. There's a term for this tactic: "strategic lawsuit against public participation," or SLAPP. 

There are less cumbersome words that also apply. Such as "bullying."

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. loveconstitution1789
    April.13.2020 at 2:40 pm

    Defamation is defamation.

    Or we can go to where no 1A rights can be violated for any reason.

    The state cannot infringe on any worship right. There can be no law against “terrorist threats”, no regulation of the internet, nor force used to have kids attend public school. Peaceful assembly (even with guns) cannot be regulated or stopped. Lawsuits against government cannot be stopped even during KungFlu hysteria (the courts shall remain open and hearing cases).

    1. loveconstitution1789
      April.13.2020 at 2:41 pm

      The media is full of liars and defamers of character.

      1. Ken Shultz
        April.13.2020 at 2:46 pm

        Ya think?

    2. Geraje Guzba
      April.13.2020 at 3:18 pm

      I can never get a clear read on what the libertarian position is on defamation law. Reason always seem to skew the coverage to be as anti-Trump as possible, but it seems at heart their objection is to defamation law.

      Are libertarians just against the entire concept of defamation?

  2. Ken Shultz
    April.13.2020 at 2:44 pm

    It’s just a publicity stunt. Reporting on this is basically giving him free advertising.

    The California Dairy Board used to run a commercial which said, “Great milk comes from happy cows, and happy cows come from California”. PETA sued them for false advertising claiming that California’s cows weren’t really happy. The point wasn’t to win the lawsuit. The point was to get journalists everywhere to put PETA’s name in the headlines. It was basically free advertising, and practically every news outlet in California was covering it at the time.

    This is like that. Candidate Trump won in 2016 by trolling the media, constantly, and getting all that free advertising. He hardly spent any money at all. If there’s anything really interesting in this story, it’s about the present opinion of the American people regarding the media. To put it mildly, the American people hate the news media. In an election year, you want to run against whomever the voters hate most, and there’s hardly anyone the American people hate more than the news media.

    Last Gallup poll I saw showed that 77% of independents had a negative opinion of the news media. The reason the Trump campaign can get away with making a mockery of the news media with a lawsuit like this is because the news media is so widely hated by the people who might defend them. No doubt, Trump shouldn’t be suing journalists like this, but if he feels like he can get away with that (even profit from it at the polls), journalists everywhere should be asking themselves why. Why do the American people hate journalists right now so much?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      April.13.2020 at 2:59 pm

      Running the ad “could put your station’s license in jeopardy,” the campaign told the stations. “Your station has an obligation to cease and desist from airing it immediately to comply with FCC licensing requirements.”

      Did PETA use threats of government regulatory force or just file a stupid lawsuit? Cause this sounds more like the mafia to me – It be a shame if some thugs came around and destroyed your store.

    2. Jerryskids
      April.13.2020 at 3:11 pm

      There’s no such thing as bad advertising. “Banned In Boston” was the clickbait of its time in the publishing world.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    April.13.2020 at 2:58 pm

    He’s just jealous of the frivolous impeachment. No one ever said Trump was a deep thinker, well, except for all the Trumpistas bragging about his 36DD chess.

    1. Brandybuck
      April.13.2020 at 3:08 pm

      > his 36DD ches[t]

      Those moobs are to kill for!

  5. Brandybuck
    April.13.2020 at 3:04 pm

    > “intentionally false and defamatory statements.”

    Except they’re the president’s own words. And since the president speaks in sound bites, they’re not even out of context because they never had a context to live in.

    Also, does the president not realize that this is a democracy and people other than him are allowed to run for office? Legally?

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.13.2020 at 3:17 pm

      Even if they are your words, presenting them in a defamatory context, while insisting the portrayal is factually accurate, still makes them actionable as defamation.

      There is nothing crazy about this. It is standard defamation law.

