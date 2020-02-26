Donald Trump

Trump Campaign Files Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times

Trump has long complained that libel laws need to be loosened to allow more lawsuits against media outlets.

|

(Kevin Dietsch/CNP/AdMedia/SIPA)

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times today alleging that an opinion piece in the paper on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election defamed the campaign.

The lawsuit is another escalation in Trump's longstanding fight against the press, which he calls "fake news" and "the enemy of the people." The lawsuit concerns an opinion piece written by Max Frenkel and published in the newspaper on March 27, 2019. In that piece, headlined "The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo," Frenkel, who is not named in the suit, writes that there was "no need for detailed electoral collusion between the Trump campaign and Vladimir Putin's oligarchy because they had an overarching deal: the quid of help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from the Obama administration's burdensome economic sanctions."

The Trump campaign's lawsuit, filed in New York state court, claims that The New York Times published the claims of collusion despite "knowing them to be false, and knowing it would misinform and mislead its own readers, because of The Times' extreme bias against and animosity toward the Campaign, and The Times' exuberance to improperly influence the presidential election in November 2020."

Trump has repeatedly opined that libel laws need to be "opened up" to remove the strong protections that news outlets have enjoyed from defamation lawsuits since the landmark 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan.

On the 2016 campaign trail, Trump said, "I'm going to open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money. We're going to open up those libel laws. So when The New York Times writes a hit piece which is a total disgrace or when The Washington Post, which is there for other reasons, writes a hit piece, we can sue them and win money instead of having no chance of winning because they're totally protected."

In 2018, Trump once again said his administration would take "a strong look" at libel laws after his erstwhile personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, filed a defamation lawsuit against BuzzFeed News for publishing a dossier full of salacious claims about the president. "Our current libel laws are a sham and a disgrace and do not represent American values or American fairness," Trump said.

Trump has also threatened to sue news outlets many times over supposedly unfair news coverage, such as when The New York Times interviewed two women who accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by Charles Harder, an attorney who has represented Trump before. He sent a laughable letter last October to CNN threatening to sue the network for false advertising for calling itself "the most trusted name in news." He also represented Hulk Hogan in the former wrestling star's successful privacy lawsuit against Gawker, which effectively killed the website.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for The New York Times said the Trump campaign "has turned to the courts to try to punish an opinion writer for having an opinion they find unacceptable." 

"Fortunately, the law protects the right of Americans to express their judgments and conclusions, especially about events of public importance," the statement continued. "We look forward to vindicating that right in this case."

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. John
    February.26.2020 at 5:23 pm

    The editorial in question said

    There was no need for detailed electoral collusion between the Trump campaign and Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy because they had an overarching deal: the quid of help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from the Obama administration’s burdensome economic sanctions,

    That is not an opinion protected by the 1st Amendment. That is an objective statement of fact. And it is also completely false.

    The only way that Times isn’t liable here is if they can show they had some reason to think this was true or at least didn’t know it wasn’t true.

    The Times slandered Trump here. And Trump has a good shot at winning even under the “the media is under no obligation to make any effort to ensure what they say about public figures is true” standard of NYT v. Sullivan. There is simply no way that the writer of this editorial, a former Times editor, had any way of knowing that this was true or any reasonable way to claim he did. This is probably malice or reckless disregard. It will certainly get passed a 12b6 motion and get to discovery. And discovery is always entertaining.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      February.26.2020 at 5:33 pm

      The Times slandered Trump here.

      No it didn’t. Unless the paper spoke those words. Just saying.

      1. John
        February.26.2020 at 5:34 pm

        The libeled him. Distinction without difference. Just saying.

    2. SQRLSY One
      February.26.2020 at 5:34 pm

      Wait for POTUS Comrade Bernie to be in power, and see how he will charge dissidents for LYING when they say that Government Almighty does NOT Deeply Love Us All!!! Your type of speech control will be hoist by your own petard! “How DARE you say that Government Almighty does NOT Deeply Love Us All”?!?!?

      “That is not an opinion protected by the 1st Amendment. That is an objective statement of fact. And it is also completely false.”

      Are you going to write that AGAIN for us all, when POTUS Comrade Bernie is in power? Because it is FACT that Government Almighty does Love Us All?

      What is and is not “fact”? Your “facts” v/s “non-facts” look pretty damned squishy to me!

      1. John
        February.26.2020 at 5:37 pm

        You made a deal with the Russians and betrayed the country is an objective fact. You either made such a deal or you didn’t. It is not stating an opinion. There is no way to make it any simpler for you. It is actionable libel. It is not an opinion. That has been the law for hundreds of years. This is nothing new.

        So why don’t you do everyone a favor and shut the fuck up. Let the adults talk for once.

      2. John
        February.26.2020 at 5:37 pm

        And yes if the Times lies and says Bernie made a deal with the Russians, he can sue them too. Even Comrade Bernie has a right to remedy under the law. Even retards like you have that right.

        1. SQRLSY One
          February.26.2020 at 5:41 pm

          “You made a deal with the Russians and betrayed the country is an objective fact.”

          Ha! That is claiming omniscience into what exactly was or was not going on in The Donald’s Pretty Little Egotistical Head, and what exactly is “betrayed the country”. If I scratch my asshole during the National Anthem, is that betraying the nation, or not? TOTALLY subjective!

          1. John
            February.26.2020 at 5:44 pm

            No it is not. Either he talked to the Russians and agreed to a quid pro quo or not. An agreement is an event. A meeting of the minds. It either happened or it didn’t. The Times said it happened. We know now that was a lie. The only issue is whether the Times printed that lie with malice or a reckless disregard for the truth.

            It is that simple.

            1. SQRLSY One
              February.26.2020 at 5:57 pm

              “A meeting of the minds. It either happened or it didn’t.”

              And you know the FACTS about it all? A claim of historical omniscience if I have ever seen one! It reminds me of this…

              https://io9.gizmodo.com/in-1995-new-mexico-voted-on-a-bill-requiring-psycholog-5882671
              In 1995, New Mexico voted on a bill requiring psychologists to dress as wizards

              Oh tell me please, Oh Great Wizard, what was I thinking about, 34 hours ago?

              1. Inquisitive Squirrel
                February.26.2020 at 6:31 pm

                This is a weird deflective comment. What does John’s knowledge have to do with anything? The people with the knowledge that it is not true filed the complaint, not John.

  2. John
    February.26.2020 at 5:27 pm

    He also represented Hulk Hogan in the former wrestling star’s successful privacy lawsuit against Gawker, which effectively killed the website.

    So he is one of the great people of the 21st Century. It is hard to imagine doing a greater service to humanity than running Gawker out of business.

  3. Jerryskids
    February.26.2020 at 5:31 pm

    Hahahaha! What a whiny little baby! All the shit he’s talked about the failing NYT and how they’re the fake news enemy of the people and now he’s trying to sue them because they’re being unfair and saying mean things about him? Trump’s a manly man, ain’t he?

    1. John
      February.26.2020 at 5:33 pm

      They lied and said that he made a deal with the Russians and betrayed the country. Why shouldn’t he sue them? Since when is slander okay?

      How about the Times tell the fucking truth for once?

    2. JFree
      February.26.2020 at 6:01 pm

      He cuts down trees, he skips and jumps
      He likes to press wild flowers
      He puts on women’s clothing
      And hangs around in bars…?

    3. Nardz
      February.26.2020 at 6:01 pm

      Jerryskids
      February.26.2020 at 5:31 pm
      Hahahaha! What a whiny little baby!

      Oh, irony

  4. Ricky Steamboat
    February.26.2020 at 5:44 pm

    Time for another Reason installment of GAWKER DID NOTHING WRONG.

    Learn to code you sub-average piece of shit

    1. John
      February.26.2020 at 5:45 pm

      Reason is all about privacy and property rights. That is why it is totally okay for Gawker to put up a stolen private video over the objection of its owner.

      1. SQRLSY One
        February.26.2020 at 6:34 pm

        Oh, come on! You expect us to believe this crap?

        How much justice do you want? How much money and fame do you have? Just like OJ Simpson with his 9-month trial! Peons like me don’t get that! I get a 2-day trial at best!

        Hooker Hulk Hogan (famed “family values” Great Fake Wrestler) has a valuable REPUTATION to defend! So He gets $115 million for having His Sacred Essence hurt… BY THE TRUTH!!! Me, a mere peon? I go to court with some soap opera about my wife or husband or donkey, or 15 geese and blue paint, anchovies and 4 dwarves, and a sing-along, ding-a-dong song, and ripped-off “property rights” for the resulting smut? Me, being a peon, I will get $3.53 in compensation if I am lucky!

        And YOU support the smut-Pimp-Daddy function of Government Almighty! Are you a “family values” kind of conservative?

  5. Longtobefree
    February.26.2020 at 6:05 pm

    Sounds malicious to me – – – – – – –

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.26.2020 at 6:34 pm

    President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed a libel lawsuit against The New York Times today alleging that an opinion piece in the paper on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election defamed the campaign.

    I don’t like the optics of this lawsuit, but the fact that the NYT continues to aggressively peddle this fully-debunked, histrionic conspiracy theory tells us all we need to know about the NYT.

