Coronavirus

Public Health Authorities Have Failed America at Every Level

They ignored early warning signs and pretended that everything would be OK.

|

coronavirusresponse_1161x653
(Anyaivanova / Dreamstime.com)

President Donald Trump recently slammed the World Health Organization (WHO) for how it has handled the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out that the agency had "literally called every shot wrong." He's right about that. But then, so did officials at every level of government, starting with Trump himself.

If there is any reason for the WHO to exist, it is to alert the world to burgeoning health threats. The WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom, did the opposite. He ignored early signals that this virus was spreading, assuring everyone that China, which had lobbied aggressively for him to head the WHO, had everything under control. He rejected Taiwan's pleas in mid-January to declare a "public health emergency of international concerns" after it witnessed an alarming rise of disease clusters among visitors from the mainland.

Nor did Tedros hit the alarm button after the WHO conducted its own fact-finding mission to China at the end of January. Instead he declared that the Chinese had "rolled out perhaps the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history," thus "creating a stronger first line of defense" for the global community. He reached this remarkably inaccurate conclusion by swallowing Beijing's official tally for COVID-19 case and mortality rates. British analysts estimate that those may have undercounted the actual numbers by a factor of anywhere from 15 to 40.

Obscenely, Tedros even complimented China's leadership for the "transparency it had demonstrated"—after the government had arrested researchers for telling their international peers about the growing threat. Tedros finally declared corona a global pandemic on March 11.

Tedros wasn't alone in falling for Chinese propaganda. Donald Trump did too.

The president lavishly complimented China's coronavirus response five times from late January to late February. On January 24—around the time his economic adviser Peter Navarro was warning in internal White House memos that coronavirus could take more than half a million American lives and cost close to $6 trillion—Trump tweeted that "the United States greatly appreciates their [Chinese leadership's] efforts and transparency" and assured Americans that "it will all work out well." Trump limited travel from China six days later, but that didn't stop him from complimenting President Xi Jinping on February 7 as "strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus."

Trump didn't just overestimate Xi's competence. He overestimated the competence of his own health agencies, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Trump is not coy about dissing executive agencies that he dislikes. (Just ask all the inspector generals he keeps threatening, such as Christi Grimm, who investigated the shortage of protective gear.) Yet even though the CDC foisted a defective test on the country—botching America's early response to the epidemic—Trump declared in early March that the "tests are all perfect" and "anybody that wants a test can get a test." (That is not true even now.)

Remember, the virus genome was publicly available by mid-January and the first tests were available shortly thereafter. In fact, one of the few things the WHO did right was to send hundreds of thousands of tests to dozens of labs around the world within a few weeks. If the United States had done what South Korea, Taiwan, and Germany did and allowed private and state labs to get these tests ready for mass production, we would have been able to conduct country-wide screening almost immediately. Instead the CDC decided to reinvent the wheel and develop its own test. It ordered private labs to desist and told them to wait for its test—and when the agency finally rolled the test out, it didn't work. By the end of February, only 4,000 tests had been conducted and the country had no idea how fast the virus was spreading.

Meanwhile, the feds were bungling reporting procedures, causing even more waste and delay. In early March, when private testing had yet to come up to speed and public labs were the only game in town, the FDA issued a directive requiring the CDC to retest every positive coronavirus result by these labs before certifying it. This meant that for several crucial weeks, America's coronavirus tally was lagging and everyone was underestimating how bad things were. Worse, it meant that lab resources and chemical agents, which have been in acutely short supply, couldn't be used for new tests. The FDA was apparently afraid that false positives would make the spread look worse than it was.

It wasn't just global and national authorities who screwed up. Many state and local authorities performed poorly too. Just look at New York, the worst hit state in the country.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to turn himself into the hero of the republic with his straight talk at press briefings about just how dire things are in New York. But in early March, like Trump, Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio publicly and repeatedly underestimated the seriousness of the outbreak and overestimated their ability to cope with it. De Blasio even urged city residents to go about their daily business without changing their behavior. Meanwhile, in a rare joint press conference the two held, Cuomo bragged: "Excuse our arrogance as New Yorkers—I speak for the mayor also on this one—we think we have the best health care system on the planet right here in New York."

The two were blasé not just in their words but in their actions. They both promised that health investigators would track every person who had come in contact with the first two confirmed victims—a woman who had returned from Doha and a New Rochelle lawyer—but they failed to fully follow through, The New York Times reports. Both lagged as well in seeing the need for social distancing. San Francisco and Ohio closed their schools on March 12 when the former had only 18 confirmed cases and latter a mere five. De Blasio waited another few days, until his city's case count touched 329.

Just as Tedros and Trump will admit no misgivings about their initial handling of the situation, neither will the New York duo. Cuomo insists that he took action that everyone at the time regarded as "premature." And de Blasio pooh-poohs critics with the usual bromides about "hindsight" being perfect.

There's plenty of blame to go around, but will anyone take any responsibility?

Shikha Dalmia is a senior analyst at Reason Foundation.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.13.2020 at 2:05 pm

    BTW, some Japanese politicians had some choice words for the WHO and China in regards to this thing.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      April.13.2020 at 2:08 pm

      Wh…what I mean to say is, “Like Trump, Japanese politicians had some choice words for the WHO and China.”

      1. Rich
        April.13.2020 at 2:10 pm

        😎

      2. punich
        April.13.2020 at 2:54 pm

    2. Rich
      April.13.2020 at 2:09 pm

      Got a link?

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        April.13.2020 at 2:20 pm

        Pro-Taiwan Japanese politician blasts the WHO.

  2. IceTrey
    April.13.2020 at 2:24 pm

    After living under the threat of biological terrorism for decades this pandemic has exposed the government as being woefully unprepared nee incompetent.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.13.2020 at 2:33 pm

      “the government” is an interesting choice. Is this the world government with its black helicopters? Is it just Trump, or Xi, or Putin, or …? Or just NY, or NJ, or …?

      If you had just left off the “the”! So close.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        April.13.2020 at 2:35 pm

        It really does expose government as a fraud, but few want to see the truth. If any CEOs had laid down as much blarney, they’d be under the media bus.

  3. Geraje Guzba
    April.13.2020 at 2:29 pm

    Here is the takeaway:

    Every major politician and public figure knew from day one that this coronacircus was not lethal or dangerous to 99% of people and that wrecking the economy to contain something that is fundamentally uncontainable was bad politics. But, then, after incessant media crying and the inevitable cycle of politicization, nobody with any power to try to control the situation wanted to take any risks and end up being blamed, in an election year no less, for not taking the apocalypse seriously enough and being responsible for literally “millions of deaths.”

    So, the inertia of our culture of “gotcha” politics lead everyone to take the most drastic, asinine approach available.

    You know why this was downplayed from the start? Because it was never serious to begin with. We crippled our economy for a cold. If this was 2021 or 2019, nobody would have batted an eye.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      April.13.2020 at 2:39 pm

      While you’re downplaying it somewhat, it’s pretty obvious what a destructive panic this has been, as it’s starting to become clear that we’re now on the downslope when it comes to the spread of the disease, and we might even be on the downslope when it comes to Covid-19 deaths.

      It might disingenuous of me to say this, but I think a large reason there was such a panic is because so many people in the media felt CERTAIN that a Trump presidency would mean bodies piled up the streets. After three years of mostly business as usual, their sense of impending doom-and-gloom required them to seize upon a potential threat as potentially being the downfall of civilization.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.13.2020 at 2:52 pm

        Perhaps we are on the other end of the curve. It is hard to tell. Nothing about the numbers is clear (or, to be frank, honest), apart from the fact that the virus is really not all that dangerous for anyone that doesn’t already have one foot in the grave.

        The real question is: Does it really matter where on the curve we are? If this was a virus that was indiscriminately striking down people across all demographics, the healthy and the feeble alike, I could at least begin to understand the draconian measures being unleashed. But that is not the case at all.

        It sounds callous, but if the death toll accumulating to date is primarily among those that would have perished anyway due to any number of other ailments brought about by contagious pathogens, why are we shutting anything down?

        Apart from the panic, we have suddenly pivoted to a remarkable denial about the reality, and inevitability, of death. And the crazy part is, politically speaking, Team Red and Team Blue gained nothing, and will still continue bludgeoning one another with retrospective gamesmanship until November 2020, after which all of this will promptly be forgotten.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      April.13.2020 at 3:07 pm

      You know why this was downplayed from the start? Because it was never serious to begin with.

      Bingo. Colorado’s supposedly had this running wild through the state for 4-5 months, and based on the crying from the wine moms I see on social media, a not insignificant chunk of the population continues to not obey their house arrest to extent they can figure out ways to get around it.

      So far, in that 4-5 months, Colorado’s had a little over 7,300 identified cases, about 1,400 hospitalizations, and 290 deaths. These numbers will rise as more data is provided, but that’s not particularly relevant. What is relevant is that about 40% of all the deaths are from people in nursing homes, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they actually make up the majority of hospitalizations. No numbers on underlying conditions, but I suspect when that’s tallied up, it will be similar to NYC–95% or higher will have had something related to obesity, excessive smoking or drinking, or just general old age.

      This is in a state with close to 6 million people. The ski towns got supposedly got spiked at first, but based on the doomer-tards claims of COVID’s virulency, this should have ripped through and laid low not just the majority of the town populations long before now, but their workforce as well that has to commute from places like Lake County.

      If this is the new Black Plague, it’s definitely the Millennial version because this half-assed infection run hasn’t come near to living up to the hype.

  4. Inquisitive Squirrel
    April.13.2020 at 2:34 pm

    One of the bigger takeaways from the coronavirus that I have taken is wonderment at the amount of surprise people are that governments and politicians bugled and botched a response to something. Eventually, I would hope the public dynamic is to be surprised when governments and politicians don’t botch something, as that is the more rare event. I’m tired of constantly hearing how bad this government or that government did something with underlying intimations that such a result is not par for the course.

  5. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    April.13.2020 at 2:39 pm

    There’s plenty of blame to go around, but will anyone take any responsibility?

    These are politicians we’re talking about so no.

    1. Rat on a train
      April.13.2020 at 2:58 pm

      No matter what the economic impact, they saved billions of lives.

  6. loveconstitution1789
    April.13.2020 at 2:42 pm

    STOP WITH THE KUNGFLU HYSTERIA.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      April.13.2020 at 2:56 pm

      He’s baaaaaack….

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.13.2020 at 2:58 pm

        He’s also right.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          April.13.2020 at 3:04 pm

          He’s sure not left … mostly.

          1. Geraje Guzba
            April.13.2020 at 3:06 pm

            I can’t keep going back and forth on this. I heard someone sneeze downstairs and will need at least an hour to barricade my doors.

  7. A Thinking Mind
    April.13.2020 at 2:46 pm

    The FDA was apparently afraid that false positives would make the spread look worse than it was.

    Man, they sure feel silly now, don’t they? No need to worry about overestimating the illness leading to a panic.

  8. MeisterPeeps
    April.13.2020 at 2:52 pm

    The media failed us much more than government. This article is an example of that. The media continues to present covid-19 as dramatically and hysterically more dangerous than it actually is. Yes it probably is worse than the seasonal flu for vulnerable populations; no governments should not force all people to stay at home because of that fact. The media has been infatuated with a single solution to this problem: National lockdown.

    1. Michael Ejercito
      April.13.2020 at 3:16 pm

      Inagine if the mefus had the sane skepticism of the War on Iraq as they have with national lockdowns.

  9. Hattori Hanzo
    April.13.2020 at 3:10 pm

    Progressives: “Government will save us!”

    Conservatives: “Trump will save us!”

    The rest us: “Fuck ’em all.”

Please to post comments