Reason Roundup

The Trump Campaign Sues Another Newspaper

Plus: Judge rejects Gabbard's Google lawsuit, Bloomberg drops out, and more...

|

Trump
(Polaris/Newscom)

Donald Trump's reelection campaign says The Washington Post defamed the president. It's truly the golden era of frivolous defamation suits filed by political figures and groups who wish to quash free speech that doesn't suit them. (Sigh. Scream.) The latest of these legally dubious—but nonetheless threatening—endeavors comes from the Trump 2020 presidential campaign. After suing The New York Times for alleged libel last month, Donald J. Trump For President Inc. has now filed a complaint against The Washington Post.

In both cases, the president's people object to opinion pieces that were clearly labeled as such. Op-eds aren't immune from libel claims. But for something to rise to the level of defamation against a public figure (especially one so thoroughly public and newsworthy as the president of the United States), the item published must not only be false and reputation-damaging; it must issue from an entity that knew it was false and maliciously published it anyway. 

As C.J. Ciaramella noted in February, "Trump has repeatedly opined that libel laws need to be 'opened up' to remove the strong protections that news outlets have enjoyed from defamation lawsuits since the landmark 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan."

Since that case, "the American system of libel law has made it harder for public officials and public figures to recover," explains attorney Mike Godwin:

The theory is that the First Amendment provides stronger protections when people utter—or publish—critical opinions about politicians. This long-standing precedent does not please President Trump, who'd like to make it easier to sue his critics for libel (and win), and it recently has been criticized by Justice Clarence Thomas.

The new case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that The Washington Post "published false and defamatory statements of and concerning the Campaign in two articles published in June 2019." 

One piece, published June 13, 2019, concerned Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russia and the Trump 2020 campaign (released last April). The lawsuit objects to a sentence in which the op-ed author characterized the report as saying the campaign "tried to conspire" with Russia.

The second piece concerned the 2020 election. The suit objects to this line: "Who knows what sort of aid Russia and North Korea will give to the Trump campaign, now that he has invited them to offer their assistance?"

It concludes that the newspaper published these pieces "as part of a systematic campaign of bias" against the Trump campaign.  

You can read the whole complaint here.

Even if there's little chance Trump's campaign will prevail here, suits like these send a chilling message to journalists and publishers, especially when they're effectively coming from the leader of the country.

See also: "Whether or Not Trump's Libel Threat Violates the First Amendment, It's Clearly an Assault on Free Speech."

ELECTION 2020

Bye bye, Bloomberg! (And good riddance!) Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg quit his presidential campaign on Wednesday after failing to gain the Super Tuesday boost he was seeking.

Former Vice President Joe Biden ultimately got the most delegates on Super Tuesday, securing approximately 670. His chief rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), got 589.

QUICK HITS

  • The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is on trial.
  • The FBI gets a rebuke from the FISA court.
  • A judge has rejected the lawsuit that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) filed against Google.

NEXT: She Said He Said He Saw Demons. Then He Had to Give Up His Guns.

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2020 at 9:38 am

    The FBI gets a rebuke from the FISA court.

    “Don’t make us start paying attention to your requests!”

    1. Commenter_XY
      March.5.2020 at 11:01 am

      The FBI deserves much more than a rebuke. It should be dramatically downsized to something just short of total elimination. The FBI has completely lost the trust of the people, and has little credibility. What amazes me is the utter lack of accountability. Aside from termination of employment for just a few FBI employees, what really has been done to hold the FBI to account. Damned little.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2020 at 9:40 am

    Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg quit his presidential campaign on Wednesday after failing to gain the Super Tuesday boost he was seeking.

    He can go back to advocating anti-constitutional policies and harassing staffers.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.5.2020 at 10:08 am

      Advertising industry has the sads.

    2. Longtobefree
      March.5.2020 at 10:36 am

      He can go back to advocating anti-constitutional policies and harassing staffers.

      He will continue, not go back to – – – – – –

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2020 at 9:41 am

    It’s truly the golden era of frivolous defamation suits filed by political figures and groups who wish to quash free speech that doesn’t suit them.

    Still better than attempting it legislatively. So there’s that.

    1. soldiermedic76
      March.5.2020 at 10:17 am

      I wonder if reason thinks once you are President you can’t survive for libel and slander? He has the right to sue, just like everyone else. Now it is up to the courts to decide if their continued repeating of charges that the Mueller report largely discredited is grounds to hold then liable. I for one think the press needs to be checked a little. Not administratively but for the courts to say you love to play fast and lose with facts, even repeating discredited claims, for your own purposes, you might want to rethink that. And considering how many people (look at some of the posters here) actually still believe these charges, at least in part because the media keeps repeating them, I think his campaign can prove damages. Unfortunately, Reason’s take is his campaign standing up for itself is a threat to the 1A.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        March.5.2020 at 10:21 am

        Authoritarian right-wing cranks are among my favorite culture war casualties.

        Carry on, clingers.

        So far and so long as your betters permit.

        1. TrickyVic (old school)
          March.5.2020 at 10:26 am

          We know you prefer authoritarian left-wing cranks.

          Our betters would not support authoritarianism from the left or right.

        2. R Mac
          March.5.2020 at 10:36 am

          So boring. Have you considered a hobby instead of posting the exact same stupid comment repeatedly?

          1. $park¥ is the Worst
            March.5.2020 at 10:54 am

            Oh FFS, so many trolls do that here and this is the only guy you pick on?

            1. bignose
              March.5.2020 at 11:09 am

              Yeah but those trolls aren’t lefties, so it’s not a problem.

            2. MikeT1986
              March.5.2020 at 11:09 am

              Yes but you’re a known liar and something something.

              Also we’re all Tulpa’s sock puppet.

              Or unreason’s sock trolls.

            3. JesseAz
              March.5.2020 at 11:09 am

              Wow, someone white knighting Arthur. Good work.

        3. soldiermedic76
          March.5.2020 at 10:48 am

          How is it authoritarian to point out the President receives the same protection as anyone else in the country?

          1. JFree
            March.5.2020 at 11:07 am

            He doesn’t. He is by virtue of his job the major THREAT to the 1st Amendment. It is one reason why his campaign is suing rather than he himself. To claim victimhood by pretending they are different entities.

            1. De Oppresso Liber
              March.5.2020 at 11:09 am

              “Gee golly, how is the president different from any other citizen? I can’t think of a single thing.”

            2. JesseAz
              March.5.2020 at 11:11 am

              1st Amendment is about passing laws, not about using courts to sue.

              It’s not that many words. Which one was the hard part for you?

      2. $park¥ is the Worst
        March.5.2020 at 10:24 am

        Gweneth Paltrow is going to be in big trouble if she can be sued for making gullible people believe stupid things.

        1. Cyto
          March.5.2020 at 11:09 am

          I don’t blame Paltrow as much as I blame those who go along with it. She made appearances all over morning news shows last week. They treated her with complete credulity, even though this was in the aftermath of vagina scented candles.

          You should not have a serious news show and cover Paltrow and Goop as anything other than scam artists. Yet they ooh and aah over her latest idiotic proclamations about what this or that product will cure.

          The last few days Today has had Dr. Oz on to tell me about Coronavirus. The guy is a grade-a snake oil salesman. If you want credibility when covering national news, maybe don’t include health scams on your news broadcast as straight health advice.

  4. Geraje Guzba
    March.5.2020 at 9:42 am

    Oh, god forbid that newspapers are deterred by the chilling message that deliberately publishing bullshit will expose them to liability.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      March.5.2020 at 10:13 am

      They can publish all the crap they want under the heading of opinion editorials. I don’t see that as the problem. People not knowing the difference between opinions and facts is the problem.

      1. soldiermedic76
        March.5.2020 at 10:19 am

        Where is DoL to cite an opinion piece as fact? I was trying to explain that to someone on Reddit last night. The accused me of using the Fake News defense. He couldn’t understand that opinion pieces don’t equal evidence.

        1. $park¥ is the Worst
          March.5.2020 at 10:26 am

          someone on Reddit … couldn’t understand that opinion pieces don’t equal evidence.

          Shocking!

          1. soldiermedic76
            March.5.2020 at 10:49 am

            I know right. But on the plus side he did refer to me as a shithead who was too stupid to understand what evidence was and he couldn’t continue to explain it any plainer. 🙂

            1. $park¥ is the Worst
              March.5.2020 at 10:53 am

              Wait, John is on Reddit?

              1. JesseAz
                March.5.2020 at 11:13 am

                Defend Hicklib Arthur, attack John. hilarious.

        2. De Oppresso Liber
          March.5.2020 at 11:13 am

          Opinion pieces usually contain facts. A good opinion piece contains citations, is based in fact, and can be cited. I wouldn’t cite an opinion piece as evidence for an event, but I would cite an opinion piece as showing what someone who is a subject matter authority thinks about a topic, or just to show what other opinions are, etc..

          It’s not my fault you either don’t understand citations or are hopelessly blinded by tribalism so that you look for any excuse to excuse dear leader.

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        March.5.2020 at 10:34 am

        Article even covers that, no they can’t. You can’t publish something you know to be false that defames someone, call it an opinion, and get out of slander/libel charges.

        The “you know it to be false” part is hard to prove, but if it happened it’s still libel regardless of what section of your newspaper you put it in.

        1. Geraje Guzba
          March.5.2020 at 10:46 am

          //The “you know it to be false” part is hard to prove, but if it happened it’s still libel regardless of what section of your newspaper you put it in.//

          When it comes to the assertion that Trump’s campaign conspired or colluded with the Russians for the purpose interfering with an election, I think it is safe to say that, at this point, anyone insisting that it actually happened, as a matter of fact, absolutely knows it to be false.

          Any newspaper that published, or continues to publish, such assertions of fact after April 2019 should absolutely be sued, and they should absolutely lose the lawsuit.

          1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
            March.5.2020 at 10:54 am

            You are correct, I was speaking in generalities, not anything specific to this case.

            It is usually hard to prove someone knew something was false before they said it, I don’t think it’s particularly hard to do in this case.

            And as John as noted, typically this gets resolved by publishing a retraction. If you come to realize you were wrong and then admit it, that’s usually enough to get you out of legal trouble. These papers won’t do that because they’re not interested in reporting facts, they’re interested in Orange Man Badding. It’s hilarious because there are a lot of legitimate things to Orange Man Bad about, you don’t have to make them up.

            1. Jerryskids
              March.5.2020 at 11:12 am

              It’s my opinion that Trump colluded directly with Putin to rig the 2016 election, right after they had finished fucking a pair of young boys and just before they dumped a garbage can full of cyanide into the Moscow city water reservoir.

              Now, I have no reason to believe any of that’s true, but can I actually prove that it’s false? See, that’s the dodge with the Russian Collusion Hoax, you can’t actually say you know it to be false, you can only say that there’s no evidence to suggest that it’s true. Which is not the same thing, just as a “Not Guilty” verdict is not the same as saying the defendant is innocent. As Robert Mueller was conspicuously and suspiciously careful to point out – “we can’t prove that Trump likes fucking little boys, but we can’t prove that he doesn’t either, so, you know, draw your own conclusions about our statement that we can’t prove that Trump doesn’t like fucking little boys.” Wink, wink.

          2. darkflame
            March.5.2020 at 11:08 am

            All I gotta say is it’s about goddamn time someone did it.

      3. mad.casual
        March.5.2020 at 10:55 am

        People not knowing the difference between opinions and facts is the problem.

        Is your honest counterargument that the media would never subversively intermingle fact, opinion, and outright fiction? Or that an op-ed from a subject matter expert or legal scholar carries no bearing on the law or cannot do damage to someone’s finances or reputation?

        At least the apocryphal “I cannot tell a lie.” story has the advantage of being anachronistic.

    2. De Oppresso Liber
      March.5.2020 at 10:18 am

      I’m sure you’d have the exact same opinion if obama sued trump or fox news for spreading birtherism, aka actual libel.

      1. soldiermedic76
        March.5.2020 at 10:19 am

        And low and behold here he is.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          March.5.2020 at 11:14 am

          And lo and behold, you have no substance to contribute.

      2. Nardz
        March.5.2020 at 10:23 am

        I doubt anybody would have a problem if Onama would have done just that, except, possibly, Obama himself

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          March.5.2020 at 11:15 am

          Sure thing. I’m very sure this comments section wouldn’t have imploded with cries of authoritarianism.

      3. TrickyVic (old school)
        March.5.2020 at 10:23 am

        Didn’t the birtherism come from the Hillary camp originally?

        1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
          March.5.2020 at 10:35 am

          Shhhh we’re Orange Man Badding here.

        2. darkflame
          March.5.2020 at 11:10 am

          Stop bringing your facts to the fake news convention!

        3. De Oppresso Liber
          March.5.2020 at 11:16 am

          No, that’s another Trump campaign lie when he needed to weasel out of that one.

          But even if: Ok? So? Trump and Fox News were happy to print and repeat it.

      4. R Mac
        March.5.2020 at 10:38 am

        Faux News!

        1. R Mac
          March.5.2020 at 10:45 am

          Seriously though, you gotta cite of Fox ever spreading birtherism?

          1. soldiermedic76
            March.5.2020 at 10:50 am

            Asking questions and reporting on it is the same as pushing it don’t you know.

            1. soldiermedic76
              March.5.2020 at 10:50 am

              Especially when you report on it without first ridiculing the notion.

      5. Geraje Guzba
        March.5.2020 at 10:47 am

        I’m sure you can go fuck yourself to death.

  5. Conchfritters
    March.5.2020 at 9:43 am

    Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg quit his presidential campaign on Wednesday after failing to gain the Super Tuesday boost he was seeking.

    “A fool and his money are lucky enough to get together in the first place.” Gordon Gecco

  6. Jerryskids
    March.5.2020 at 9:44 am

    “Trump sues another paper”, “Trump says some shit”, “Trump does some shit”. You know he only does this stuff to get attention and yet you amplify his attention-seeking and you do it for free. You know, as much free advertising as you give Trump, it’s a wonder the FEC hasn’t thrown all y’all’s asses in jail for such gross, blatant, unrepentant violations of the campaign finance laws. You say you hate him, but you’re doing everything you can to get him re-elected.

    1. Jerryskids
      March.5.2020 at 9:57 am

      All you have to note is that it’s the Trump Campaign suing, not Trump personally. It’s a campaign expenditure. And I’d have to guess some of the most effective and efficient campaign expenditure ever seen – how much would any other candidate have to spend to get thousands of column-inches and dozens of minutes of national television advertising for a campaign message to be broadcast coast-to-coast for days and weeks on end? Mike Bloomberg paid something like half a billion dollars, didn’t he?

      1. Illocust
        March.5.2020 at 10:02 am

        Hell, and it’s awful good coverage. It reminds every reader that the Democrats spent the last four years obsessed with an obviously fake story and that nearly every single member of the media was stupid enough to buy it.

        1. De Oppresso Liber
          March.5.2020 at 10:22 am

          Read the Mueller Report. It wasn’t fake. Always remember the 3 discreet versions of the trump tower cover up we got from the trumps. Including now undisputed lying to Congress by trump jr.

          1. Nardz
            March.5.2020 at 10:24 am

            You’re as delusional as a global apocalypse activist

          2. TrickyVic (old school)
            March.5.2020 at 10:29 am

            The report that says there was no evidence the Trump conspired with the Russians but expected to benefit from the Russians?

          3. Geraje Guzba
            March.5.2020 at 10:48 am

            You fucking read it. Nobody is as retarded as you are, Jeff.

    2. TrickyVic (old school)
      March.5.2020 at 10:14 am

      “”You know he only does this stuff to get attention and yet you amplify his attention-seeking and you do it for free””

      Yet liberals take the bait every time. Liberals in my facebook feed post about Trump every day. My Trump voting friends do not.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2020 at 9:47 am

    …and it recently has been criticized by Justice Clarence Thomas.

    He seemed to be taking an originalist view of the 1st Amendment. This is why we can’t have nice SCOTUS things.

    1. Cyto
      March.5.2020 at 11:14 am

      Worse, what if we went with “plain meaning of the words in the law” standard before delving into “original intent”. Those “make no law” and “Shall not be infringed” phrases certainly would be a little tougher to wiggle around if we just went with “no law” meaning “no law” before we start haggling over who intended what.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2020 at 9:49 am

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is on trial.

    Apparently for trying to outlaw abortion.

  9. Conchfritters
    March.5.2020 at 9:50 am

    I didn’t think that anyone read newspapers anymore. Trump suing them might not have any merit, but forcing them to litigate by itself might drive them into bankruptcy! Wizard chess move.

    If Warren freaking Buffet cashes out of them, you don’t need to read a newspaper article to tell you that newspapers are fucked.

  10. JesseAz
    March.5.2020 at 9:50 am

    Oh noes. Journalists are under attack. The world is ending. Run. Scream. Panic!!!

    Really dont care about this. The courts have a civil system set up to address it. They tend to favor the press already. If you were as upset with journalistic malpractice I might care more. But journalism is terrible and filled with unethical reporting. At least that’s what anonymous sources say.

    1. Mother's lament
      March.5.2020 at 10:12 am

      “quash free speech that doesn’t suit them. (Sigh. Scream.)”

      Oh noes! People get vindictive when you lie about them to further your political bosses agendas? It IS the end of free speech!

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 10:19 am

        I am more and more convinced that NYT v. Sullivan and the public figure doctrine has contributed greatly to the downfall of the media. Thanks to the public figure doctrine, the media can say anything they want about a public figure just so long as they don’t have reason to believe it isn’t true. This creates the perverse incentive of making investigation of a source’s claim undesirable. If some source tells the Post “Donald Trump took a crap on the table during a cabinet meeting”, the Post can print that as fact as long as they take the source’s word for it. If, however, they investigate a little, they might find proof it is not true and thus make it impossible to print without risking legal liability. So, at some point in the last 60 years, the press just stopped confirming sources and will print literally anything someone tells them that fits their agenda and that they think might move copy or generate page views. And they can’t figure out why no one trusts them anymore or has any respect for them.

        Had it not been for the public figure doctrine, they couldn’t do that. They would have to do actual reporting and figure out if something is true before printing it.

        1. BearOdinson
          March.5.2020 at 10:55 am

          THIS!!

          And looking at the 2 examples that the campaign is suing over, they are pretty defamatory. And arguably the writers knew they were wrong.

        2. Geraje Guzba
          March.5.2020 at 10:56 am

          Reckless disregard as to falsity will also suffice to establish liability, even if the target of defamation is a public figure. The lack of due diligence and investigation concerning outlandish claims that appear on their face to be entirely unsupported can qualify as recklessness.

          Granted, recklessness is still hard to prove without Project Veritas styled confessions caught on tape but, as we have seen, there are plenty of journalists out there that disagree with the notion that publishing bullshit is good practice. Discovery of e-mails and other internal communications is likely to lay bare the doubts entertained by those at the bottom rungs of the organization sufficient to establish reckless disregard; which is usually why these things settle if they ever get to discovery.

          1. John
            March.5.2020 at 11:15 am

            All that you say is true. Most lies are not outrageous. Especially in Washington, there is an entire industry of anonymous leaks to slander your rivals and enemies. The public figure doctrine makes an actual suit by a public figure almost certain to never occur no matter the lie. Only in the rare case where the lie is something totally outragious and damaging and circumstances where the subject of the lie is certain the paper knew it was a lie are public figure libel suits ever brought. You can count on one hand the number of these kinds of suits that are successful.

            I can only think of two in my lifetime, Carol Burnett against the National Enquirer and the DA of Waco Texas against a Texas TV station that conspired with a US attorney and the FBI to frame him for taking bribes.

            I am sure there are some journalists interested in doing their jobs. But they are in the minority especially among those writing about Washington politics. The standard is print anything that fits the narrative that a source tells you. if it is wrong, the retraction will be ignored and never undo the revenue made from the initial story.

    2. Mickey Rat
      March.5.2020 at 10:24 am

      And Michael Mann’s suit against National Review drags into its seventh year in the courts, without this level of pearl clutching about the horrible attack on journalistic freedom.

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 10:33 am

        If the media didn’t have double standards, they would have no standards at all.

      2. R Mac
        March.5.2020 at 10:59 am

        Too local.

  11. JesseAz
    March.5.2020 at 9:52 am

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is on trial.

    Hopefully a death sentence.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    March.5.2020 at 9:52 am

    …suits like these send a chilling message to journalists and publishers, especially when they’re effectively coming from the leader of the country.

    Maybe in other times, but not during the Trump presidency. Even facts that run counter to the story haven’t chilled journalists from rushing to publish whatever half-assedly-verified dirt they heard about this president.

  13. JesseAz
    March.5.2020 at 9:53 am

    Nobody likes james comey.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/how-can-i-return-it-biden-campaign-rejects-comey-endorsement

    1. John
      March.5.2020 at 10:11 am

      Comey has become persona nongrata among Democrats. It makes me wonder if they don’t expect him to be indicted sometime this summer.

      1. Mickey Rat
        March.5.2020 at 10:33 am

        They think he torpedoed Herself’s campaign in 2016 by reopening the Emai server investigation. He will never be forgiven for that.

        1. John
          March.5.2020 at 10:46 am

          They sure loved him a lot before the Mueller report.

          1. Mickey Rat
            March.5.2020 at 10:58 am

            They could use him against Trump then. They have no such use for him now, and embracing him for an endorsement will annoy the Clinton cronies.

  14. JesseAz
    March.5.2020 at 9:54 am

    Modern liberalism includes using publishing houses to fund democrat politicians and now attempted character assassination.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/rosie-odonnell-helping-michael-cohen-negotiate-10-million-tell-all-book-deal

  15. Sevo
    March.5.2020 at 9:55 am

    Rarely has GET A JOB! been so appropriate:

    “States scramble to prepare ahead of food stamps rule change”
    […]
    “CHICAGO — Having food stamps offers Richard Butler a stability he’s rarely known in his 25 years. He was in state custody at age 2, spent his teen years at a Chicago boys’ home and jail for burglary, and has since struggled to find a permanent home.
    […]
    But that stability is being threatened for people like Butler, who are able-bodied, without dependents and between the ages 18 and 49. New Trump administration rules taking effect April 1 put hundreds of thousands of people in his situation at risk of losing their benefits
    […]
    For instance, Butler may qualify { for a waiver) because of mental health issues that have made it difficult for him to keep a job…”
    https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/states-scramble-prepare-ahead-food-stamps-rule-change-69379113

    ‘Mental health issues’ like showing up?
    GET.
    A.
    JOB.
    DUMBASS!

    1. John
      March.5.2020 at 10:08 am

      I agree that he would be better off with a job. But many of the same people who agree with me also see no issue with importing an endless supply of Latin American peasants to do any job guys this this guy would have any hope of getting.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.5.2020 at 10:13 am

      Being an adult is , like, hard or something.

  16. JesseAz
    March.5.2020 at 9:56 am

    So the Schumer drama isnt even worth a small link? I seem to remember multiple articles on Trump disrespecting judges..

    1. John
      March.5.2020 at 10:07 am

      Trump said that he thought the liberal justices should recuse themselves was the worst thing ever. It was a total violation of the sanctity of our robed overlords. Chuck Schummer making threats against any justice who doesn’t rule the way he wants them to on abortion is no big deal, just politics, a local story in New York, because REASONS!!

      1. Nardz
        March.5.2020 at 10:28 am

        To an angry mob on the courthouse steps

    2. Jerryskids
      March.5.2020 at 10:08 am

      Well, Schumer already straightened that out by explaining his threats were taken out of context so there’s really nothing to talk about. No reasonable reporter would pursue the case.

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 10:09 am

        What context makes saying “if you do this there will be consiquences for you” not a threat? Was Schummer offering to take them out for lunch or something?

        1. Don't look at me!
          March.5.2020 at 10:14 am

          Maybe say mean things on Twitter?

          1. John
            March.5.2020 at 10:20 am

            We all know that saying mean things on Twitter is a threat to the Republic.

        2. Jerryskids
          March.5.2020 at 10:38 am

          Well I have no idea because I’m not smart like Chuck Schumer, I just know that Chuck Schumer said it was taken out of context and I believe him because I always believe what my government tells me.

      2. TrickyVic (old school)
        March.5.2020 at 10:21 am

        “”No reasonable reporter would pursue the case.””

        Is that to say all the reporters that pursued Trumps statements taken out of context are unreasonable?

        1. John
          March.5.2020 at 10:22 am

          Look Trump said the Corona virus was a hoax. Everyone knows that Vic.

        2. Jerryskids
          March.5.2020 at 10:30 am

          Don’t be silly – it doesn’t matter what Trump says, we all know what he really means. Especially in cases when we all know he means the exact opposite of what he says. Like when he says he loves the Jews, we all know he really means he thinks the Holocaust was a wonderful idea – and the fact that he goes to such great lengths to pretend to support Israel simply to disguise his virulent antisemitism is certainly a newsworthy story, isn’t it?

    3. Mickey Rat
      March.5.2020 at 10:42 am

      The cases Schumer was ranting about were on abortion regulation. You expect ENB to criticize a politician for supporting unrestricted abortion?

      1. R Mac
        March.5.2020 at 11:16 am

        Reason is just following the Libertarian Parties lead regarding violence towards people they don’t like.

        1. R Mac
          March.5.2020 at 11:16 am

          Party’s

  17. John
    March.5.2020 at 10:01 am

    Calling something an “opinion piece” does not give a newspaper a license to libel someone. So, the fact that the Post called it an “Opinion piece” is irrelevant.

    Trump has every right to bring this action. Being President doesn’t deprive you of access to the courts or seeking a remedy against tortious behavior.

    As far as the merits of the suit, the post printed an objective lie. It wasn’t an opinion, it was a statement of fact that Trump made a deal with the Russians where he would give them favorable treatment in US policy in return for Russian assistance to his Presidential campaign. It is clear beyond doubt that didn’t happen.

    I think the Post can claim they didn’t know it was false when they printed the lie and thus avoid liability for the story because Trump is a public figure. That said, the Post still owes Trump a retraction. Their refusal to retract or correct the statement after Trump no doubt has asked them to do so and it is clear that it is untrue does rise to the level of malice or reckless disregard and does expose the Post to liability.

    The Post and the Times both could end these suits tomorrow by publishing a retraction and admitting that Trump never colluded with Russia during the election. Since they won’t do that, it is hard to have much or any sympathy for them here. The only people who do are other journalists and their paid legal hacks like Ken Dopehat White who think the media should be able to lie without any worry of the consequences.

    1. Jerryskids
      March.5.2020 at 10:21 am

      the fact that the Post called it an “Opinion piece” is irrelevant

      And so is everything you just said. If I call you an asshole, can Fist sue me for libeling you? No, he cannot – he’s got no standing. The Trump Campaign cannot sue for Trump being libeled, either. They can only sue for libels committed against them. If Trump wants to sue for libel, he’s going to have to do it himself. And the fact that Trump ain’t stupid enough to spend his own money on this sort of crap ought to tell you all you need to know about what Trump thinks of the merits of the suit. He didn’t get rich by risking his own money, he got rich by risking other people’s money. And you know what they say about spending other people’s money.

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 10:26 am

        That is an interesting point. But, the Trump campaign is a legal “person” like a corporation. So, yes, they can bring suit. If you owed the campaign money, the campaign would be the one suing you not Trump himself.

        To your point about the suit, my post was not precise enough about the issue. The Post and the Times didn’t say Trump personally did that, they said his campaign did that. So, actually Trump couldn’t sue personally. The Post and the Times could rightfully claim that they never said Trump did that or that he even knew it happened. They said his campaign did it. So, it wasn’t Trump who was libeled, it was his campaign.

        So, it is the campaign as a legal entity that must bring the suit not Trump personally. It is no different than if the Times had said “Exon Mobile made a deal with Putin to interfere in the election”. The President of Exon Mobile would not be the one to sue for libel, the corporate entity that is Exon Mobile would be the plaintiff. Same thing here.

        1. Jerryskids
          March.5.2020 at 10:50 am

          You are exactly correct, which is the point I was making. The campaign is suing because it was libeled, not Trump. It’s the only way this thing can work. But notice Trump himself is not suing, and my guess is that the reason he’s not suing is not because he thinks he wasn’t libeled but because he thinks there’s no way he would win such a suit.

          (Truthfully, my guess is that Trump demanded the campaign sue on his behalf but the campaign lawyers managed to explain to him that he couldn’t legally use campaign money to pay for a personal suit and the campaign couldn’t legally sue on his behalf and Trump has begrudgingly accepted this compromise, but he ain’t happy about it. “It’s my money, why can’t I spend it however I want?” No, Donald, technically and legally and factually and in every other sense of the word, it’s not your money.)

          1. John
            March.5.2020 at 10:56 am

            No, he is not suing personally because he wasn’t personally libeled. Yes, the lie damaged him and reflected poorly on him but it wasn’t a libel against him. The Times and the Post never said Trump personally did anything. Trump personally is just collateral damage from the lie told about his campaign.

            As far as the merits of the case, they speak for themselves. Why do you think it can’t win? Do you think that what t he Post said was true? I don’t see how you can. If it wasn’t true, then as I explained above, their failure to issue a retraction even after it was clear that it was a lie and the Trump campaign asked them to do so is going to expose them to liability.

            If you think that analysis is wrong, I would like to hear why. But, “Trump isn’t suing so it must be a bogus case” doesn’t do that.

      2. Longtobefree
        March.5.2020 at 10:44 am

        A subtle but distinct difference is that you calling someone an asshole is clearly an opinion; if you called someone “clinically insane” who has been declared “sane” by a psychiatrist, it is false and libelous.

        1. John
          March.5.2020 at 10:48 am

          Exactly. This wasn’t an opinion. It was a statement of fact. They said in so many words that the Trump campaign made a deal with the Russians. That is not a matter of opinion, either they did or they did not.

    2. creech
      March.5.2020 at 10:23 am

      Trump should be more like “our greatest President ever” Abraham Lincoln who always made sure to send roses and bonbons to those newspaper editors who offended him.

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 10:28 am

        Of all the stupid things the media says about Trump, the idea that Trump, because he is willing to sue and to directly confront and attack his critics on Twitter, is some kind of new and unprecedented tyrant to hold the office has to be the stupidest thing in a distinguished group. They just must not teach history in schools anymore.

  18. Jerryskids
    March.5.2020 at 10:05 am

    And now that the CFPB is on trial, we see the wisdom of a federal death penalty. When’s the Ex-Im bank scheduled to go in the dock?

  19. John
    March.5.2020 at 10:12 am

    http://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/arizona-house-passes-bill-prevent-males-competing-female-sports#.XmBpToSKiVI.twitter

    Arizona House passes bill to prevent males from competing in female sports. I think we may have finally hit peak tranny and are starting to see a needed correction of this nonsense.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.5.2020 at 10:26 am

      “If disputed, a student may establish the student’s sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement that indicates the student’s sex based on an analysis of the student’s genetic makeup,” the bill states.

      This could become an issue when Central High School claims Riverdale’s star athlete is a tranny in order to get a leg up in the big game.

      P.S. Men should not be allowed to compete against women in athletic competitions.

    2. soldiermedic76
      March.5.2020 at 10:27 am

      It is telling when two female athletes in Connecticut (I think) filed a law suit because two biological males began winning all the female track meets, but rarely placed when they competed as males. Now the two female track stars, who were number one and two in the state prior to this and have supposedly lost scholarships as a result, are being the ones accused of being intolerant and transphobic. If they two biological males didn’t claim to be girls, but somehow still competed in female events this would be called a clear case of misogyny. And that would be correct. But they can put on a dress and claim to be girls and it is all good. Hell they don’t even have to put on a dress in most states but can continue to dress and act and live as a male, but just claim they feel like a girl and it is okay.

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 10:32 am

        They are letting a man compete in the women’s weightlifting at the Olympics this summer. The IOC has bought the tranny nonsense lock stock and barrel. Even that will end I think once a man competes in a high profile women’s event like a track and field event. People are just not going to tolerate it.

        I am still waiting for the D2 man to declare himself female and become the Wilt Chamberlain of the WNBA. The WNBA doesn’t pay anything like the NBA but it pays six figures to its stars and that is a lot more money than even an average D1 men’s player will ever make playing basketball as a man.

        1. Sometimes a Great Notion
          March.5.2020 at 10:43 am

          Plus the endorsement deals that would come from being “brave” would be a big incentive.

    3. Longtobefree
      March.5.2020 at 10:45 am

      That law clearly discriminates on the basis of sex/gender. Unconstitutional.

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 10:59 am

        No it doesn’t. It is completely constitutional. Governments have always had the right to discriminate on the basis of sex as long as it they can show doing so meets a legitimate government end and meets the “medium scrutiny” test of the equal protection clause.

  20. Throw MAGA from the Train
    March.5.2020 at 10:18 am

    I wonder if these newspapers could counter sue Trump for defamation for falsely alleging the newspapers committed defamation?

    1. John
      March.5.2020 at 10:19 am

      Yes they could. The problem is that they really did lie. And truth is an absolute defense to libel and slander.

      1. Throw MAGA from the Train
        March.5.2020 at 10:37 am

        What about the Don Jr meeting at Trump Tower with the Russian govt? The meeting Trump lied about. Do you remember that? Trump lied and lied and lied then all of sudden he admitted to it on Hannity’s show and Hannity appeared shocked by the admission. Anyway the point is there is a genuine dispute here. Sounds like enough to justify discovery and depositions. Should be fun.

        1. John
          March.5.2020 at 10:40 am

          What about it? Nothing came of it. There were multiple people at the meeting and they all said Don Jr, told them to pound sand.

          We settled this issue with the Mueller report. It is over. Everyone knows it was a hoax and didn’t happen. No matter how hard you try, you are not going to gaslight anyone but yourself into believing otherwise. Take your lies and delusions elsewhere.

        2. Cyto
          March.5.2020 at 11:03 am

          Uh… it wasn’t “the Russian government”, it was some lawyer chick associated with people associated with the Kremlin.

          And apparently the same lawyer chick worked for Fusion GPS not that long before the meeting took place. So, not exactly like a meeting with the head of the FSB.

    2. $park¥ is the Worst
      March.5.2020 at 10:37 am

      No they can’t. Because as John so helpfully admitted, Trump isn’t suing anyone, his campaign is. Trump can sit in the big cushy chair in the Oval Office and play victim without actually being a victim of anything.

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 10:42 am

        So saying an organization you run and is run for your benefit made a deal with a foreign power selling out US foreign policy doesn’t damage you at all? Really?

        Is it really your position that the Times lying and saying “Trump’s campaign did…” in no way implicates Trump or gives him any reason to complain? You maybe want to think about that a little harder and get back to us.

        1. $park¥ is the Worst
          March.5.2020 at 10:51 am

          Is Trump suing anyone?

          1. John
            March.5.2020 at 10:53 am

            What difference does that make? Again, is it your position that saying his campaign made a deal with the Russians in no way reflects upon him? A lie can be damaging without technically being actionable libel.

            1. $park¥ is the Worst
              March.5.2020 at 11:00 am

              And how is a lie about the Trump campaign dealing with Russians provably damaging to Trump? You’re going to have to make quite a pretzel to get anyone to believe that Trump was damaged in any way.

              1. John
                March.5.2020 at 11:07 am

                And how is a lie about the Trump campaign dealing with Russians provably damaging to Trump?

                The fact that you would ask that question thinking the answer isn’t obvious shows how hard headed you are and your willingness to die on any hill no matter how stupid. If it were true, it would destroy him politically. It would mean he was either a traitor himself or so negligent in running his campaign that he allowed it to be run by traitors.

                Why did you think they ran the editorial if not to damage Trump? You are embarrassing yourself so badly here even I am starting to feel sorry for you.

  21. Nardz
    March.5.2020 at 10:19 am

    So… nothing about Schumer threatening 2 members of the Supreme Court by name?
    Keep it up, leftist shills

    1. soldiermedic76
      March.5.2020 at 10:28 am

      No the liberal media is running with Robert’s rebuke is a threat to democracy.

      1. Nardz
        March.5.2020 at 10:36 am

        So does Sullum or Root eventually write the story about how Trump’s campaign suing for libel is a threat to the country, but Schumer threatening specific justices by name, at their workplace while leading an angry mob, is a defense of democracy?
        Maybe both

        1. John
          March.5.2020 at 10:43 am

          Both with Welch adding a third.

        2. Sometimes a Great Notion
          March.5.2020 at 10:48 am

          I have never once seen an article here defending Schumer. In fact they have an article from 2017 titled: Chuck Schumer’s Indecent Attacks on Neil Gorsuch.

          1. Cyto
            March.5.2020 at 10:59 am

            Looks like it is time for an update…..

            Also, he’s right about the media coverage. It is staggering. Last night a quick flip around the news and all of the coverage was about Roberts’ response – and nearly universal condemnation of Roberts’ “obviously partisan” actions.

            And I most definitely did not see any coverage of the lady who introduced Schumer – check this:

            https://twitter.com/PhilipWegmann/status/1235312993157746688

  22. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.5.2020 at 10:36 am

    More bad economic news.

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch is now only the 13th richest person on the planet.

    Mr. Koch has lost $4.51 billion this year because of Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies and the #TrumpVirus.

    #DrumpfRecession
    #VoteDemocratToHelpCharlesKoch

  23. Longtobefree
    March.5.2020 at 10:47 am

    “it must issue from an entity that knew it was false and maliciously published it anyway. ”

    Well, this describes the first example perfectly.

  24. Cyto
    March.5.2020 at 10:54 am

    Chilling …. ha! That is hysterical.

    Do any of the people who pushed the Russia collusion story seem to be chilled? The NYT actually openly admitted that they were using the Russia story to “get Trump out of office”. When Mueller came out, they actually had a meeting to discuss the demise of their pet narrative and promised that they would come up with a new angle of attack, vowing to never stop trying to get Trump. What resulted from that was a focus on racism, spearheaded by the 1619 project.

    Now, it is pretty unlikely that the president is going to prevail in a defamation suit. But it is also utterly impossible to seriously claim that the NYT did not intend to defame the President. They were quite proud of their attempts to tarnish his name by any means necessary. And they were equally unapologetic about it when they got called out for it.

    So don’t go bringing forth a bunch of crocodile tears about how you’ve been chilled into silence. It’s just stupid. Trump is no #MeToo mob coming to crush your career. And he actually, factually has been defamed and libeled by a great number of people. And although it does kinda go with the territory, you have to admit that this time around has been at a qualitatively and quantitatively different level.

    1. John
      March.5.2020 at 11:04 am

      If the Times refuses to issue a retraction, I think Trump has a chance. Without a retraction, the article is a continuing libel. If the Times and the Post won’t retract, that means they will have to show they still reasonably believe that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia such that their refusal to retract the claim doesn’t amount to malice or a reckless disregard for the truth. I don’t see how they can do that.

      If nothing else, this suit states a claim and will get to discovery. And discovery is not something the Times and the Post wants. Discovery means their editors and the author of the articles go under oath and explain just what they were thinking in publishing that. That would be entertaining to say the least.

      The last time the Post had to go to discovery, they claimed that their own editors were unaware of the paper’s own reporting. Their only defense will be to claim complete ignorance and totally debase and humiliate themselves. Couldn’t happen to a better bunch of people.

  25. mod rekal
    March.5.2020 at 11:11 am

    In my opinion this person has no good popular image. And people are discouraged. He’s just looking for popularity at a price. And in most of the things he does, he only shows good looks. Hopefully, you can modify the estuary and gain real popularity.
    Finally, thank you for your good news source.
    Good luck.

    minecraft apk

  26. JFree
    March.5.2020 at 11:16 am

    Elizabeth Warren drops out. In her statement she said:

    The US Presidency is restricted to old white men. I am returning to my tepee to make pemmican.

Please to post comments