The 'False Debate' About Reopening the Economy Is the One That Ignores the Enormous Human Cost of Sweeping COVID-19 Control Measures

A New York Times Magazine forum highlights the moral implications of suppressing economic activity.

Princeton University bioethicist Peter Singer (Chatham House/Creative Commons)

Jon Allsop, who writes the Columbia Journalism Review's daily newsletter, argues that the conversation about when and how to relax COVID-19 lockdowns is a "false debate" that misleadingly pits "lives" against "livelihoods." In reality, Allsop says, there is "no choice to be made between public health and a healthy economy—because public health is an essential prerequisite of a healthy economy."

While that is true at some level, broad business closure and stay-at-home orders nevertheless entail tradeoffs that cannot be wished away by such anodyne assurances. Those tradeoffs are a recurring theme of a recent roundtable in The New York Times Magazine that Allsop himself mentions. The title of the forum is telling: "Restarting America Means People Will Die. So When Do We Do It?" The five panelists—especially Princeton bioethicist Peter Singer—repeatedly call attention to the moral implications of reducing COVID-19 transmission by shutting down large sectors of the economy.

Singer forthrightly questions "the assumption…that we have to do everything to reduce the number of deaths." That assumption is manifestly wrong, as reflected in the decisions that government agencies make when they assess the cost-effectiveness of health and safety regulations—decisions that routinely take into account not just the deaths that might be prevented but the resources expended to do so. Those assessments assign a large value to preventable deaths, but the value is not and cannot be infinite.

"At some point," Singer says, "we are willing to trade off loss of life against loss of quality of life. No government puts every dollar it spends into saving lives. And we can't really keep everything locked down until there won't be any more deaths. So I think that's something that needs to come into this discussion. How do we assess the overall cost to everybody in terms of loss of quality of life [and] loss of well-being as well as the fact that lives are being lost?"

Singer is equally frank in discussing the weight that should be assigned to COVID-19 deaths, whether they are prevented by current control measures or allowed by loosening those restrictions:

This is killing mostly older people. I think that's really relevant. I think we want to take into account the number of life years lost—not just the number of lives lost.

The average age of death from COVID in Italy is 79½. So you do have to ask the question: How many years of life were lost? Especially when you consider that many of the people who have died had underlying medical conditions. The economist Paul Frijters roughly estimates that Italians lost perhaps an average of three years of life. And that's very different from a younger person losing 40 years of life or 60 years of life.

Similarly, the British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson has estimated that "as much as half to two-thirds" of the people who will die from COVID-19 in the U.K. would have died "anyhow" by the end of the year because deaths from the disease are concentrated among people who are old and/or have serious preexisting medical conditions.

Another participant in the New York Times forum—Zeke Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania—reinforces Singer's point. "I am a big believer in using life-years saved, rather than just number of deaths avoided, as the goal," he says, noting that allocation of scarce medical resources such as ventilators and organs routinely takes that factor into account. Emanuel argues that COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened in June if appropriate testing, surveillance, and contact tracing is possible by then.

Singer emphasizes that the economic cost of aggressive control measures is morally important and not simply a matter of elevating crass financial concerns above issues of life and death (the way that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, among many others, has misleadingly framed the issue):

If we're thinking of a year to 18 months [the projected amount of time required to develop and deploy a vaccine] of this kind of lockdown, then we really do need to think about the consequences other than in terms of deaths from COVID-19. I think the consequences are horrific, in terms of unemployment in particular, which has been shown to have a very serious effect on well-being, and particularly for poorer people. Are we really going to be able to continue an assistance package to all of those people for 18 months?

That's a question each country will have to answer. Maybe some of the affluent countries can, but we have a lot of poor countries that just have no possibility of providing that kind of assistance for their poor people. That's where we'll get into saying, "Yes, people will die if we open up, but the consequences of not opening up are so severe that maybe we've got to do it anyway." If we keep it locked down, then more younger people are going to die because they're basically not going to get enough to eat or other basics. So those tradeoffs will come out differently in different countries.

The economic cost, Singer notes, go far beyond the immediate impact on people forcibly deprived of their livelihoods:

We need to think about this in the context of the well-being of the community as a whole….We are currently impoverishing the economy, which means we are reducing our capacity in the long term to provide exactly those things that people are talking about that we need—better health care services, better social-security arrangements to make sure that people aren't in poverty. There are victims in the future, after the pandemic, who will bear these costs. The economic costs we incur now will spill over, in terms of loss of lives, loss of quality of life, and loss of well-being.

I think that we're losing sight of the extent to which that's already happening. And we need to really consider that tradeoff.

The "false debate," in other words, is not the discussion that considers the enormous human cost of suppressing economic activity. It's the discussion that pretends there is no such tradeoff.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. JohannesDinkle
    April.13.2020 at 4:23 pm

    If saving lives is the only ethical path, then a national 20 mph speed limit is called for. Think of the lives saved! Many more than those who will die from the coronavirus.

    1. Jerryskids
      April.13.2020 at 4:40 pm

      You bastard! A national 5 mph speed limit is the maximum tolerable!

      Personally I think we need a balance between lives saved and lives lost, I think we should maintain a national lockdown until the number of deaths caused by the National Guard troops shooting quarantine violators equals the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus. That seems about fair.

  2. De Oppresso Liber
    April.13.2020 at 4:38 pm

    Where is Gujarat the retard who claimed NY was over counting Covid Deaths?
    https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2020/04/13/deaths-from-heart-attacks-have-surged-in-new-york-city

    1. mad.casual
      April.13.2020 at 4:50 pm

      Officials are likely to be underestimating how many may have died from covid-19

      In between the lines: NYC healthcare professionals are asserting that COVID is causing heart attacks.

  3. Geraje Guzba
    April.13.2020 at 4:40 pm

    It’s an election year. Reasonable discussions, in the realm of reality, governed by logic and equanimity, are prohibited.

    If our elites are not bouncing back and forth between increasingly deluded extremes, while looking for every opportunity to skewer their opponents for not being extreme enough, what the fuck do we have left to rely upon in November when it comes time to choose between Team Red and Team Blue?

  4. mad.casual
    April.13.2020 at 4:46 pm

    If only there were a way to figure out, equitably and without prejudice, if people nearing death in the hospital had amassed the resources to keep themselves alive for the duration of any medical calamity they may face. Ideally, this way of figuring things out would *allow* for their loved ones, family, and community to transfer any excessive amount of clout or value to people who they deem in need of assistance it would be good.

    Seems like somebody with pre-existing conditions, little-to-no income, and ~3 yrs. left to live shouldn’t be too hard to price out. Most reasonable 79.5-yr.-olds have done this math themselves already.

  5. Axeblood
    April.13.2020 at 4:47 pm

    Would have been nice for all of us if the president wasn’t a lying, incompetent piece of shit. Maybe then we would have started the response sooner. People could have prepared themselves for the possibility of a stay at home situation. They could have organized their businesses to better weather the shutdown. Congress could have prepared the legislation sooner. But no, instead we have a complete disaster in charge of the federal govt and all thanks to Republicans. Congratulations Republicans, you have managed to fuck everything up once again.

  6. Weigel's Cock Ring
    April.13.2020 at 4:48 pm

    I’m starting to become concerned that if these scumbag mayors and governors don’t relent pretty soon, we might end up with a full-blown constitutional crisis on our hands.

    Admittedly, in our federalist system governors DO have a lot of power within their state, But I don’t believe they were ever intended to have absolute and unlimited power, nor do I believe they have the authority to suspend the United States constitution within their state indefinitely without legitimate just cause.

    At some point, the Trump administration might have to actually consider suing some of them in order to get the United States Supreme Court to intervene on behalf of the citizenry. I would be very curious indeed to hear what they would have to say about this issue.

