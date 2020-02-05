Impeachment

Good and Bad Reasons for Acquitting Trump

Republicans should think twice before endorsing the dangerous myth that impeachment requires a criminal violation.

|

Marco-Rubio-2-4-20-Newscom
(Stefani Reynolds/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

Marco Rubio's widely mocked justification for acquitting Donald Trump, which conspicuously avoided condemning or approving the president's conduct, was not exactly a profile in courage. The Florida Republican nevertheless laid out a defensible position that rejected a dangerously broad claim by Trump's lawyers, and in that respect he set an example his fellow senators should follow if they want to preserve impeachment as a remedy for grave abuses of presidential power.

"Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office," Rubio said. While many of Trump's critics portrayed that line as self-evidently absurd, there is a valid distinction between impeachment and removal, and between the constitutionality and the wisdom of using those powers.

For months, Trump's defenders have been warning us that the promiscuous use of impeachment is a lethal threat to democracy and our constitutional order. Since no Congress has actually removed a president in the 231 years since George Washington started his first term (although Richard Nixon resigned under threat of impeachment), those concerns seem misplaced as a general matter.

If anything, as the Cato Institute's Gene Healy has argued, the impeachment power has been sorely neglected in the face of many abuses that would have justified its use. Still, it is reasonable to wonder whether a hasty, party-line impeachment, followed by a hasty, party-line acquittal, is the best way to invigorate this check on presidential power.

Impeachment has always been and will always be a largely partisan process. But an impeachment cannot be credible if the public believes it is driven solely by political or personal animus.

As someone who does not feel at home in either of the two major parties, I was persuaded that Trump committed a serious abuse of power by pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate a political rival, partly by withholding congressionally approved military aid. But the House's case, which suffered from an arbitrary, self-imposed deadline, was not strong enough to convince a single Republican that impeachment was warranted.

Since Rubio voted with almost all of his fellow Republicans against hearing witnesses or seeking relevant documents, he could not credibly complain that the evidence was inadequate to prove the allegations against the president. Instead he argued that even if all of the charges were true, they would not justify Trump's removal nine months before he faces re-election, taking into account both "the severity of the wrongdoing alleged" and "the impact removal would have on the nation" given "the bitter divisions and deep polarization our country currently faces."

Notably, Rubio did not agree that Trump's actions vis-à-vis Ukraine were "perfectly appropriate," as the president's lawyers insisted. And he explicitly rejected "the argument that 'Abuse of Power' can never constitute grounds for removal unless a crime or a crime-like action is alleged"—a position at odds with the historical evidence and the scholarly consensus.

Even if you agree with Rubio (and half of your fellow Americans) that Trump's conduct did not justify his removal, you should hesitate before endorsing the idea that impeachment requires a criminal violation or something closely resembling it. There are many ways in which a president can violate the public trust without violating the law.

If "an impeachable offense requires a violation of established law," as Trump's lawyers maintained, Congress would have to tolerate a president who accedes to a foreign invasion, who uses prosecutorial discretion to nullify laws he does not like, who stubbornly stonewalls inquiries into his misconduct, who withholds federal funds to coerce state officials into assisting his re-election, who uses the IRS or the Justice Department to target his enemies, or who pardons himself or his cronies to avoid scandal or criminal liability. Keeping in mind that the White House will not always be occupied by a member of their party, Republicans should think long and hard before they help weave this blanket of presidential impunity.

© Copyright 2020 by Creators Syndicate Inc.

Advertisement

NEXT: Trump Admitted His Trade Policies Have Hurt Manufacturing Jobs in His State of the Union, but You Probably Missed It

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Nonstopdrivel
    February.5.2020 at 12:09 am

    Since Rubio voted with almost all of his fellow Republicans against hearing witnesses or seeking relevant documents, he could not credibly complain that the evidence was inadequate to prove the allegations against the president.

    The House of Representatives could have called those witnesses during the impeachment proceedings. They chose to proceed to a vote before hearing from said witnesses. They cannot credibly complain that the Senate’s likely failure to convict was attributable to inadequate evidence.

    1. soldiermedic76
      February.5.2020 at 12:26 am

      I feel they never really wanted to hear from those witnesses because there was a better then even chance it would undermine their already flimsy case. The witnesses they did call could only offer their opinions as to Trump’s motives. And the Lynch pin of their case was what Trump’s motives were. Did Trump do this for political purposes or because he actually was worried about corruption, including Biden’s? Or maybe a combination of both, political purposes and worry about corruption? I tend to think it was both, and I am not sure which motive was the bigger motivator. But if it was 50-50% is that impeachable? 60-40 (in favor of corruption)? 60-40 the other direction? 90-10 in either direction? Where would the cutoff be? If it was for purely political purposes but Biden is corrupt, isn’t it better the country learn before voting for him? Just because something is political does that automatically make it bad for the country?

      1. soldiermedic76
        February.5.2020 at 12:28 am

        If Trump pushes for more criminal justice reeform for purely political purposes is that bad for the country? Johnson and equal rights was for purely political purposes but do we consider that bad for the country?

        1. soldiermedic76
          February.5.2020 at 12:30 am

          Arguing something is wrong because it was political lacks any semblance of pragmatism.

    2. Geraje Guzba
      February.5.2020 at 12:27 am

      So, instead of criminal conduct, or something sufficiently close to criminal conduct, relied upon so as to provide a standard to guide future behavior, Reason is endorsing the notion that a President can be impeached for anything, at anytime, just because.

      Libertarians for arbitrariness in the application of the law!

  2. bs
    February.5.2020 at 12:55 am

    “Libertarians” should think twice before digging in to a big pot of their comfort food of nihilism.

    Do better, Sullum.

  3. bs
    February.5.2020 at 12:59 am

    Congress would have to tolerate a president who accedes to a foreign invasion, who uses prosecutorial discretion to nullify laws he does not like, who stubbornly stonewalls inquiries into his misconduct, who withholds federal funds to coerce state officials into assisting his re-election, who uses the IRS or the Justice Department to target his enemies, or who pardons himself or his cronies to avoid scandal or criminal liability.

    You mean like Obama? Reason cheered many of those actions, but you were calling for his impeachment, right?

    Since Rubio voted with almost all of his fellow Republicans against hearing witnesses or seeking relevant documents, he could not credibly complain that the evidence was inadequate to prove the allegations against the president.

    You mean besides the witnesses that the House already brought? No? Oh, you mean that he should have endorsed a fishing expedition, because investigations are good because they can exonerate you or something.

  4. Ken Hagler
    February.5.2020 at 1:17 am

    “I was persuaded that Trump committed a serious abuse of power by pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate a political rival, partly by withholding congressionally approved military aid. But the House’s case, which suffered from an arbitrary, self-imposed deadline, was not strong enough to convince a single Republican that impeachment was warranted.”

    Possibly because they were aware that none of those things ever happened. Reason’s coverage of this nonsense has been a textbook example of the “big lie” propaganda technique.

Please to post comments