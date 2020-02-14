William Barr

Even Without Trump's Tweets, the Attorney General's Intervention on Roger Stone's Behalf Would Have Looked Bad

If Barr is so concerned about the appearance of integrity, why did he insert himself into a high-profile case involving a presidential pal?

|

Bill-Barr-ABC-interview-2-13-20
(ABC News)

Is Attorney General William Barr defending the independence and integrity of the Justice Department, or is he just trying to quell the controversy over Roger Stone's sentencing and reassure prosecutors who are anxious about political interference with their work? Is he annoyed by the president's tweets about the case because they "make it impossible for me to do my job," as he told ABC News yesterday, or because they make it impossible to pretend that the decision to override the original sentencing recommendation was untainted by Donald Trump's personal interests?

Barr obviously wants the public to believe he is a straight shooter who does what he thinks is right in criminal cases without regard to the president's preferences, and I suspect that is how he views himself. He does not want to go down in history as a political hack who did the White House's bidding instead of doing his duty, who let the Justice Department become a vehicle for helping Trump's friends and hurting his enemies. Barr's interest in protecting his own reputation may be the department's strongest shield against a president who seems genuinely puzzled by the idea that he should not use his power over the executive branch to dictate prosecutorial decisions.

Yet Barr chose to intervene in Stone's case, a decision that would have hurt his reputation even if Trump had kept his mouth shut. According to Barr's account in the ABC interview, Timothy Shea, a former Barr adviser whom he named the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia on January 30, "came by to briefly chat with me" about the Stone case on Monday. Shea told Barr the prosecutors assigned to the case "very much wanted" to recommend a seven-to-nine-year sentence, "but he thought that there was a way of satisfying everybody and providing more flexibility." After that "brief discussion," Barr said, "I was under the impression that what was going to happen was very much what I had suggested, which is deferring to the judge and then pointing at various factors and circumstances."

When Barr learned from news reports on Monday night that the prosecutors had filed a memorandum recommending the sentence they had originally favored, he said, "I was very surprised. Once I confirmed that that's actually what we filed, I said that night to my staff that we had to get ready, because we had to do something in the morning to amend that and clarify what our position was."

Then this happened:

"I had made a decision that I thought was fair and reasonable in this particular case," Barr said, "and once the tweet occurred, the question is, 'Well, now what do I do?' Do you go forward with what you think is the right decision, or do you pull back because of the tweet? And that just sort of illustrates how disruptive these tweets can be."

Barr insists he never discussed the Stone case with the president or anyone else at the White House. But even assuming that's true, the case of a longtime Trump crony who was convicted of trying to protect the president by lying to a congressional committee and tampering with a witness was obviously of strong personal interest to Barr's boss. In case there was any doubt about that, Trump already had publicly commented on the case, complaining in November and again in January that Stone was being prosecuted for lying while various Trump foes had gotten away scot-free after committing what he viewed as similar offenses. He also had praised Stone as "tough, loyal guy" and commended him for saying, "I will never testify against Trump."

Given all that, why was Shea conferring with Barr about Stone's sentence to begin with? While Barr initially made it sound as if that conversation was a mere "chat" in which he "suggested" what prosecutors might do, he made it clear later in the interview that he viewed the sentencing recommendation as a decision he was called upon to make. Apparently he did not communicate his decision clearly enough, because Shea let his prosecutors follow their initial inclination. And by Barr's account, he knew he could not let that stand even before the president's tweet.

"I have a problem with some of the tweets," Barr said. "I'm happy to say that in fact, the president has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case. However, to have public statements and tweets made about the department, about people in the department, our men and women here, about cases pending in the department, and about judges before whom we have cases, make[s] it impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors in the department that we're doing our work with integrity."

If Barr is so concerned about the appearance of integrity, why did he insert himself into a high-profile case involving a presidential pal, urging lenience for a man whose loyalty Trump had publicly praised and whose prosecution he had publicly criticized? As I wrote the other day, there were sound reasons to believe a prison sentence of seven or more years would be disproportionate given the nature and consequences of Stone's crimes. But federal judges sentence around 70,000 defendants every year, and many of those cases involve injustices as bad or worse. Why did Roger Stone merit the attorney general's help when thousands of nonviolent offenders who are not the president's friends are routinely receiving "very unfair" sentences (even according to Trump), many of which could be mitigated by prosecutorial restraint?

"I will make those decisions based on what I think is the right thing to do, and I'm not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody," Barr said, "whether it's Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president. I'm going to do what I think is right."

Barr acknowledged that Trump's tweets might leave a different impression. "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me," he said. "The fact that the tweets are out there and correspond to things we're doing at the department sort of give grist to the mill, and that's why I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases."

But even if Trump had not said anything about the case this week, it would be reasonable to question the wisdom and propriety of Barr's decision to intervene on Stone's behalf. An attorney general's self-restraint is especially important when he serves a president who seems incapable of it.

Advertisement

NEXT: Thousands of Old Los Angeles County Marijuana Convictions Will Be Expunged

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. darkflame
    February.14.2020 at 2:29 pm

    I mean, wouldn’t exactly be the first time a president has inserted himself into a case. Or are we gonna pretend Obama didn’t try to influence the Trayvon Martin case with “he could have been my kid”? Hell, Buchanan went so far as to show up to the murder case of Dan Sickles and make a show of treating him as a friend in front of the entire court to let them know that he had powerful friends (coincidentally, it’s the first murder case where the temporary insanity plea worked).

    The big difference here is that the prosecutors were trying to do the same thing, in the opposite direction. Or are we gonna pretend that Mueller’s pals pushing to give Stone 9-10 years for a crime that usually gets 3 is “unbiased”?

    1. mad.casual
      February.14.2020 at 2:32 pm

      Or are we gonna pretend Obama didn’t try to influence the Trayvon Martin case with “he could have been my kid”?

      Yeah, Barr can have the prosecutors over for a Beer Summit.

    2. JesseAz
      February.14.2020 at 3:03 pm

      Crime usually doesnt even get prosecuted. Let alone in general being well under 4 years.

      1. darkflame
        February.14.2020 at 3:28 pm

        good catch.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      February.14.2020 at 3:05 pm

      Oh unreason is on the TDS binge again.

      Obama butted into the Trayvon Martin case.

      Governors butt into criminal cases all the time.

      The Attorney General of Illinois is butting into the Smollett case.

      If you don’t want the President voicing an opinion in a federal criminal case, don’t use the prosecution of the defendant as a political tool against the PRESIDENT.

  2. mad.casual
    February.14.2020 at 2:31 pm

    FFS. Putin’s plan for Barr and Trump to collude to get Stone’s sentence reduced without pardoning him worked!

    Just when I think it couldn’t get any more retarded, Reason goes and makes it retardeder.

  3. Mickey Rat
    February.14.2020 at 2:34 pm

    Was the 7 to 9 year sentence recommendation justified by the circumstances of the case or was this prosecutors from the Mueller investigation taking out their sour grapes on one person they got a conviction on?

    If Stone should not get leniency because he is a friend of Trump, then neither should he get harshness because of it.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

      To save you a few minutes on Google –
      The reason the four prosecutors cited for bumping the sentence from probation only to 7 to 9 was the presence of a threat of violence, taking the phrase “prepare to die, cocksucker” as justification. Rather than a minor misquote from The Princess Bride’, the prosecutors pretended that Stone was one heartbeat away from spraying DC with bullets. The sworn deposition of the supposed victim of this deadly threat states it was not considered a real threat, just Stone being Stone.
      So yeah, Barr should step in, slap those political operatives disguised as government officials up side the head, and make the recommendation relate to the actual event.
      Note: some phrases enhanced for readability

    2. darkflame
      February.14.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Fairly certain it’s just because he was Trump’s buddy, and they’re taking their impotent rage out on him. Which is why I don’t have too many qualms about what Trump’s doing.

  4. Ken Shultz
    February.14.2020 at 2:34 pm

    The Trump administration announced that they’ve reached a preliminary show of good faith deal–as a precursor to a long term deal to get us out of Afghanistan.

    https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/us-taliban-reach-agreement-reduce-violence-opening-door/story?id=68988537

    I don’t know if the Russians are behind this in an ungodly plot to trick average Americans into voting for Trump again, but I wouldn’t put it past them.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.14.2020 at 2:45 pm

      Not the Russians; that’s yesterday. Ukraine and Iran.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      February.14.2020 at 3:12 pm

      The best news of the week? Month? Year?

      Make it happen!

  5. wearingit
    February.14.2020 at 2:37 pm

    So, if Barr is Trump’s bitch and Trump is Putin’s bitch, does that make Barr a bitch-by-proxy?

    1. mad.casual
      February.14.2020 at 2:38 pm

      I think Sullum enjoys the clusterfuck happening in his head a little too much.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.14.2020 at 2:42 pm

      LOL! Good one!

      #TrumpRussia
      #ItsMuellerTime

    3. JesseAz
      February.14.2020 at 3:00 pm

      I honestly dont get Reasons appearance on this. The standard for lying to Congress has generally been not even a trial. We have many examples of this from Hillary’s lawyers (destroying evidence), destroying a server under subpoena (Hillary’s IT), Clapper and Brennan lying to Congress, McCabe lying to investigators, Comey lying to Congress, leadership of various companies lying to Congress (Twitter, Facebook). None of these people were even indicted, especially given actual evidence like the IG recommendations for McCabe.

      When people are indicted they are generally given days in jail or even a year. Yet Stone being threatened with almost a decade for lying about a non crime being reduced to 4 years is the politically unseemly interference? I just dont get this.

      How can any libertarian support 9 years forging about a non crime. And stop the bullshit about violent threats, the supposed victim said he was never threatened and was used to Stones bombastic personality. Stone was also set up for an early morning raid for fucks sake.

      The only political motivations apparent here is Team Mueller and political activists at the DoJ targeting the president’s associates.

      1. JesseAz
        February.14.2020 at 3:02 pm

        Not sure why this got posted as a reply.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        February.14.2020 at 3:07 pm

        The DOJ is supposedly not going to prosecute McCabe for lying.

        These Lefties and government bureaucrats are two-faced liars and get away with it.

        If you prosecute regular people for lying to the government and police agencies like the FBI, then you should prosecute bureaucrats who get caught lying too.

        1. JesseAz
          February.14.2020 at 3:11 pm

          I really hope Barr understands the optics of McCabe. The fact that he was incensed about Trump’s tweets and even an appearance of impropriety… he has to be incensed over mccabe who the IG apparently gave the Doj an open and shut obstruction case. The fact that the government class and those around it are virtually immune to the same process and petty crimes the DOJ prosecutes others with os astounding.

          McCabe’s post news interview was fucking so ignorant. He complained about how it took 2 years for justice and how much this hurt his family. You know for a fact he has prosecuted people for less with more delays than he was subject to.

      3. mad.casual
        February.14.2020 at 3:14 pm

        I honestly dont get Reasons appearance on this. The standard for lying to Congress has generally been not even a trial. We have many examples of this from Hillary’s lawyers (destroying evidence), destroying a server under subpoena (Hillary’s IT), Clapper and Brennan lying to Congress, McCabe lying to investigators, Comey lying to Congress, leadership of various companies lying to Congress (Twitter, Facebook). None of these people were even indicted, especially given actual evidence like the IG recommendations for McCabe.

        Even if all of the above, it’s entirely within the President’s purview to pardon them outright. It may be improper and abso-fucking-lutely reek of nepotism but Clinton pardoned his half-brother for a no-shit drug conviction.

    4. JesseAz
      February.14.2020 at 3:09 pm

      And you’re a fucking idiot.

  6. Dyzalot
    February.14.2020 at 2:41 pm

    Most people don’t even get prosecuted for this stuff, let alone get a nine year sentence for it. Let me know when Clapper and Comey are prosecuted for lying to Congress.

    1. Longtobefree
      February.14.2020 at 2:46 pm

      McCabe just got his pass – – – – – – –

    2. TrickyVic (old school)
      February.14.2020 at 2:57 pm

      The balls on Clapper. Lied to congress. Came back and told them so to their face and nothing happened.

  7. Ken Shultz
    February.14.2020 at 2:47 pm

    In other messy clean up news from the 2016 election, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, was just found guilty of “extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and wire fraud” because he threatened to accuse Nike of all sorts of salacious things if they didn’t pay him off and hire him to do an internal investigation.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/michael-avenatti-found-guilty-11581708458?

    It’s hard to believe a porn star and a subsequently convicted extortionist would work together to take advantage of a presidential candidate at a precarious time in the election cycle, and I don’t if what they said was true. As election season heats up, however, it’s good to see some of the chickens from the last election coming home to roost.

    I’d love to see Mr. Comey’s name come up in regards to an investigation sometime soon, and I hope President Trump’s recent tweets in defense of Mr. Stone haven’t undermined whatever the Attorney General had in store for the former leadership at the FBI. I doubt it did.

    I refuse to believe that Trump tweeting something interferes with the facts and logic of justice. Mr. Stone either deserves or doesn’t deserve the sentence they were asking for him–regardless of what Trump tweets–and if Mr. Comey or anyone else at the top of the FBI circa 2016 deserves to be prosecuted and indicted, I’m sure that will remain true regardless of whatever Trump tweets, too.

    Just because Trump’s tweets make Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer upset doesn’t mean they really matter. Those guys walk around in a permanent state of conniption all the time.

    1. Idle Hands
      February.14.2020 at 3:19 pm

      under the Ukraine scandal shouldn’t Trump be impeached for his justice department investigating a rival presidential candidate and political rival?

  8. TrickyVic (old school)
    February.14.2020 at 2:54 pm

    How does this look worse that a tarmac meeting between the AG and the spouse of the target?

    1. loveconstitution1789
      February.14.2020 at 3:08 pm

      +10000

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      February.14.2020 at 3:15 pm

      It doesn’t. Did you support that meeting?

      1. TrickyVic (old school)
        February.14.2020 at 3:26 pm

        No.

        But I can support a reduction in sentencing after a verdict if the sentencing appears too harsh. I would have supported the same if Hillary’s sentence was too harsh.

        1. TrickyVic (old school)
          February.14.2020 at 3:28 pm

          And I really don’t like the Clintons. But just because I don’t like them doesn’t mean I think justice should be harsher on them. Which makes me different than a lot of people I’m around.

    3. darkflame
      February.14.2020 at 3:21 pm

      +100000

  9. Bearded Spock
    February.14.2020 at 2:59 pm

    Lol, just two days ago Sullum was going on about how poor Roger Stone deserved a lighter sentence.

    Today he’s all upset that AG Barr intervened to make it happen.

    I firmly believe the outbreak of TDS at Reason HQ is so advanced and entrenched that if Trump descheduled marijuana tomorrow Reason would bitch that he didn’t do it sooner. Or that he bypassed Congress.

    That Nasty Orange Man will never be accepted into polite Beltway society, no matter what he does.

  10. Jerryskids
    February.14.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Even Without Trump’s Tweets, the Attorney General’s Intervention on Roger Stone’s Behalf Would Have Looked Bad

    Well, I certainly can’t argue with that. To some people, all things Trump look bad. Barr’s very existence looks bad. But if you’re suggesting that Barr should just look the other way when his subordinates are fucking somebody up the ass because “it looks bad” if he intervenes to stop the ass-fucking, well, that would make Barr a pretty horrible person, wouldn’t it?

  11. Nardz
    February.14.2020 at 3:09 pm

    Stone’s case will almost certainly be overturned on appeal.
    The judge should be disbarred for numerous violations of Stone’s civil rights.
    McCabe should be executed.
    Nobody should give a shit what the Ds/MSM whine about.

  12. JohannesDinkle
    February.14.2020 at 3:14 pm

    McCabe lied to the public while Director of the FBI – probably not a crime – and to the FBI about illegally leaking information to a journalist – both actual crimes.
    He faces nothing.
    Clapper lied on camera to a Senate committee. Nothing to see here.
    Brennen lied to the Senate. Move along.
    Stone lied to the FBI about something that was not illegal. 9 – 10 years in prison.
    What the first three have in common is they are ‘one of us.’
    Stone is ‘one of them.’

    1. darkflame
      February.14.2020 at 3:25 pm

      What about Schiff lying about he and his staff not having any previous contact with the whistleblower during the impeachment circus, couldn’t that be a crime as well?

Please to post comments