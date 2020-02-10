Voter Turnout

California Took Voters' Choices Away. Now One Lawmaker Wants to Make Voting Mandatory.

You have this Democrat or this other Democrat. What other options do you need?

(Jason Kolenda / Dreamstime.com)

When a state is almost completely dominated by one party, some people aren't very enthusiastic about voting. One California lawmaker thinks he has a solution to that: Make voting mandatory.

Last week, Assemblymember Marc Levine (D–San Rafael) introduced AB-2070, a bill that would require every person who registers to vote to "cast a ballot, marked or unmarked in whole or in part, at every election." The legislation says it will be up to the secretary of state to enforce this mandate, but it doesn't really say how.

To explain himself, Levine put out a statement filled with tiresome bromides about the importance of voting:

Democracy is not a spectator sport—it requires the active participation of all its citizens. California is a national leader on expanding voting rights to its citizens. Those rights come with a responsibility by registered voters to cast their ballot and make sure that their voice is heard by their government. This is not a time to be complacent at the ballot box. My AB 2070 will ensure that the voices of all California voters are heard loud and clear.

That's an odd argument, given that California has gone out of the way to limit voters' choices at the polls in November elections.

In 2012, the state implemented a "jungle primary" system. This means that in the primary (which always has a lower turnout than the fall election), all the candidates for statewide races and the state legislature are put in a big scrum for voters to choose from, regardless of political party. The top two vote-getters in each contest then face off in November, again regardless of the political party. These frequently lead to voters getting the choice of only two candidates from the same political party.

That's why Kamala Harris faced off against a fellow Democrat when she was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. It's why Sen. Dianne Feinstein didn't face a Republican, let alone any third-party candidates, when she won re-election in November 2018. Indeed, this is the system that helped Levine keep his seat in 2018: He defeated another Democrat, Dan Monte. No Republicans ran against Levine at all in 2018. Maybe they took a lesson from 2016's election, when a second Democrat crowded Republican Gregory Allen out of the race.

If democracy requires "active participation," it's a bit strange that California has implemented a system that pushes so many people away. When Harris won her Senate seat, nearly two million Californians who cast a ballot didn't even bother to vote in that race. When voters are given only two candidates from the same political party, greater numbers of them decide not to make a choice at all.

Levine doesn't actually care if people even vote on these ballots. He just wants to force people to mail them back in. They can be completely blank. Apparently, he doesn't actually care about "active participation" after all.

That's telling. Public narratives about an election's "success" often revolve around voter "participation" but tend to ignore digging in on whether people are actually voting in particular races. Sending in blank ballots may not be active participation, but it avoids embarrassments like 2014's record-low 42.2 percent turnout of registered voters. And that makes it easier for politicians like Levine to convince themselves that Sacramento's actions have the general public's stamp of approval.

Australia has mandatory voting, as do about 30 other countries. But you won't find Australians showing up to the polls to get handed a ballot where nearly all their choices are narrowed down to a single political party. Americans tend to take a very dim view toward countries that force citizens to vote but then don't give them any real choices. North Korea has mandatory voting too, after all.

If candidates can't convince voters even to mail back a sheet of paper, why should we allow them to pretend the public is willing to "participate" in their charade? Americans' right to refuse to vote needs to be preserved precisely because it speaks to the apathy and disenchantment of the electorate.

Voting disclosure: As a Californian I've voted in several races, but skipped several myself, often voting only on ballot initiatives. The last actual human being I cast a vote for was Gary Johnson for president in 2016.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.10.2020 at 12:55 pm

    In 2012, the state implemented a “jungle primary” system. This means that in the primary (which always has a lower turnout than the fall election), all the candidates for statewide races and the state legislature are put in a big scrum for voters to choose from, regardless of political party. The top two vote-getters in each contest then face off in November, again regardless of the political party.

    I’m not trying to be a dick here, but isn’t this the system that Reason has championed at times? Happy to be corrected on this if I’m wrong.

    1. AlbertP
      February.10.2020 at 1:06 pm

      I have never read anything on Reason promoting this “top two” system of voting. Seeing how it guarantees no third party (and in some instances, no second party) candidates will ever make it on a state-wide ballot, and that it allows for no “write-in” candidates, I cannot imagine anyone remotely libertarian, or even a democracy-loving person, supporting it.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        February.10.2020 at 1:15 pm

        A quick targeted google search indicates I’m wrong, that they’ve been pretty consistent criticizing the top-two system. There was an article from Welch pointing out that in one election it didn’t seem to hurt third party candidates, but that election looked like an outlier. Maybe it was ranked-choice voting that some of the writers thought was a good idea.

        1. AlbertP
          February.10.2020 at 1:22 pm

          +

    2. Ron
      February.10.2020 at 1:07 pm

      I’m positive they have but you know never mind

      1. Leo Kovalensky II
        February.10.2020 at 1:39 pm

        Link or it didn’t happen.

    3. $park¥ is the Worst
      February.10.2020 at 1:10 pm

      There have been articles in the past supporting ranked choice voting. I don’t know if the two are the same.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        February.10.2020 at 1:16 pm

        Yeah, I think you’re right.

      2. Leo Kovalensky II
        February.10.2020 at 1:44 pm

        Those are very different things.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ranked_voting

        Reason typically supports ranked choice as a way for 3rd parties to break the duopoly of not wanting to throw one’s vote away on a 3rd party for fear that the 2 major parties will win anyway. It seems like a legitimate idea, but I’m still not 100% sold on it.

        1. AlbertP
          February.10.2020 at 1:46 pm

          +

    4. wearingit
      February.10.2020 at 1:11 pm

      Not if it hurts Republicans- look who’s backing this shitty rag.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.10.2020 at 12:57 pm

    No, sorry, I do not understand this hate for the “top two” “jungle” primary. Under the old system, the Republican always lost in most districts, and sometimes the GOP wouldn’t even have a candidate. Under this new system, the GOP still doesn’t have a candidate.

    The only difference is whether a sacrificial Republican’s name appears on the ballot for everyone to laugh at. It makes no difference in the end.

    Consider a hypothetical close district, half Dems and half GOP. Those two will be the top two under either system.

    Consider a typical district with a high majority of either party (there are some rural districts with Republican majorities). The top two will probably be from the one party. The minority candidate will not appear. Before, he appeared as a pro forma joke.

    No difference.

    1. AlbertP
      February.10.2020 at 1:11 pm

      The “top two” laws doesn’t effect local elections, only state-wide ones.

      And while, when I lived in CA, I would certainly have been deluded to think that someone other than a dem would be elected to serve as the US Senator, it also eliminated my chance to show my displeasure at the “status quo” by voting for a third-party candidate, which is my usual pattern. So yeah, it does matter.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        February.10.2020 at 1:24 pm

        You can always write in somebody. Or just not vote.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          February.10.2020 at 1:28 pm

          Or just not vote.

          California’s working on that.

        2. Square = Circle
          February.10.2020 at 1:35 pm

          You can always write in somebody.

          No, I don’t believe you can. If I’m only offered two candidates from the same party, I leave it blank.

        3. AlbertP
          February.10.2020 at 1:48 pm

          There is NO “write-in” voting in CA on State-wide elections.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.10.2020 at 1:00 pm

    As for mandatory voting, fuck if I care. I register and vote (no new laws, no new bond measures, no incumbents) out of habit, and because I used to write letters to reps and always mentioned I was a voter. I am under no delusions about it meaning anything, and I have stopped writing letters because the form responses always were unrelated to what I had written.

  4. AlbertP
    February.10.2020 at 1:02 pm

    In the 2016 election, five million (5,000,000) registered voters in CA did not vote. What? Throw them all in jail?

  5. $park¥ is the Worst
    February.10.2020 at 1:02 pm

    bill that would require every person who registers to vote

    I think I see a loophole.

    1. Ron
      February.10.2020 at 1:09 pm

      Solved with mandatory registration which they are talking about doing whenever you get your license renewed

      1. AlbertP
        February.10.2020 at 1:13 pm

        One can choose to “opt-out” of voter registration when handled through the CA DMV, as it is here in Oregon. (Not supporting the system, mind you, just clarifying.)

      2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        February.10.2020 at 1:25 pm

        They’ll get lots of blank or bungled ballots. And if they complain of an empty ballot, that’s proof they aren’t secret.

        1. Square = Circle
          February.10.2020 at 1:37 pm

          They’ll get lots of blank or bungled ballots.

          ^ This.

  6. Rick
    February.10.2020 at 1:25 pm

    The problem is NOT the “Jungle” primary. The problem is that one party, the “Repbulican” party will not allow undelcared voters to vote for their candidates, unlike the “Democartic” party that does. Thus if you are registered to vote, but have not state a party preference, you can choose to vote for no candidate, a democratic candidate, an independent candiate, but NOT a republican candidate.
    This is a decision made by the republican party, and until they fix this they can continue to not have a candidate on genearl election ballot.

    1. Square = Circle
      February.10.2020 at 1:38 pm

      You’re talking about two different things.

  7. Steve Hogan
    February.10.2020 at 1:25 pm

    Should this bill be passed, I fully expect that, in the next session, someone will introduce a bill to have all of the mail-in ballots pre-checked with the approved choices (in the name of “helping” the poor proletariat who might not be able to handle the manual nature of this task). Then, in the session following, another bill to simple not mail the ballots but rather just count them as printed, thus avoiding the expense of postage………. The benefits of one-party rule.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.10.2020 at 1:27 pm

      No, that step would prove ballots aren’t secret, and I think any judge would slap that down.

  8. Brian
    February.10.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Violates 1A and right to privacy (is this a place that privacy can apply outside of a uterus?).

    1. NoVaNick
      February.10.2020 at 1:50 pm

      Blank ballots can easily be marked for the preferred candidate by the counters (no need to guess which party this would be in CA), which is probably exactly what they are hoping for. So if this comes to pass, make sure to at least write in a candidate, real or imaginary, because then your ballot can’t be reused.

    2. Leo Kovalensky II
      February.10.2020 at 2:00 pm

      This is really all that should matter in the debate.

  9. Jerryskids
    February.10.2020 at 1:50 pm

    I wouldn’t mind being forced to vote if they’re still using a paper ballot. Get my ballot, go into the little cubicle, close the curtain, take a dump on the floor, wipe my ass with the ballot, come out, shove my ballot in the box, tell the ladies “You’re out of toilet paper in stall 3 over there”, stroll on out the door. If they wanna do something about it, I’ll just tell them I’m old and easily confused and couldn’t tell the difference between a voting booth and a public toilet because they both smell the same to me.

    1. $park¥ is the Worst
      February.10.2020 at 1:58 pm

      Look at the prude over here wanting a curtained stall to shit in. Everyone else is doing it out on the sidewalk.

  10. MikeU
    February.10.2020 at 2:00 pm

    This makes a great deal of sense if seen as a package with an eventual “and abolish the electoral college” as an effort to get as many “team blue” votes as possible (considering how huge a spread there’d be if all Californians just saved time by going straight party voting—if that’s an option there, which I do not know).

Please to post comments