Russia Probe

Michael Flynn Wants To Withdraw Guilty Plea, Alleges Prosecutors Threatened To Indict His Son

The former national security advisor accuses prosecutors of misconduct—and says his former defense lawyers had conflicts of interest.

|

mikeflynn_1161x653
(Alex Edelman/CNP / Polaris/Newscom)

Two years after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, he is attempting to withdraw his plea and get his case tossed out. In a move that suggests he might be on to something, the Justice Department is backing away from a prison recommendation, saying probation would be a "reasonable sentence."

The case stemmed from the federal investigation into the alleged links between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russian interests. Flynn was accused of concealing conversations he had with a Russian ambassador during the Obama-to-Trump transition, as well as trying to hide his work representing the Turkish government. As part of his plea deal, Flynn promised to cooperate with Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation.

Mueller's eventual report failed to provide either the smoking gun that Trump's opponents wanted or the complete exoneration that Trump's supporters insist is in there. Now Flynn is accusing his former defense team of giving him bad advice, due to some complicated conflict of interest issues. (The Washington Post explains it here.) His new lawyers have also latched onto the problems the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General found with the warrant applications to snoop on Carter Page. Flynn's team argues that prosecutors withheld potentially exculpatory evidence (such as misconduct during the investigation itself) and that a wayward prosecutor was trying to suborn perjury and trying to get him to make false statements.

Flynn is now claiming that he never lied and that he "succumb[ed] to the threats from the government to save my family." (According to Flynn, the authorities threatened to indict his son as well.)

Meanwhile, prosecutors are backing off the idea that Flynn should do prison time, comparing his alleged crimes with those of former National Security Adviser Sandy Berger and Gen. David Petraeus, neither of whom went to jail for their crimes. (Berger lied about removing classified information from the National Archives. Petraeus pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information and providing access to his biographer with whom he was having an affair.) But the Justice Department still insists that Flynn is guilty and that his plea should be accepted.

A judge will have to decide what to do by the end of February, when Flynn is due to be sentenced. It's difficult to get a judge to withdraw a guilty plea. On the other hand, the new evidence gives Flynn's complaints more credibility than they would have had back in 2017.

One lesson: Prosecutors depend far too much on intimidating people into accepting plea deals rather than actually proving their case. Another: People in positions of power and influence are better able to push back against possible prosecutorial misconduct. Not everyone has the resources of Michael Flynn.

Advertisement

NEXT: For the Third Year in a Row, California Legislators Have Killed a Promising Housing Reform Bill

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Agammamon
    January.30.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Given how this whole impeachment ‘evidence’ thing has collapsed – have the writers who have thought that Trump needs to be removed from office been re-visiting their opinions on his presidency?

    It seems they have – quietly – because there’s been a recent influx of ‘Trump is ok’ articles, and not just from the new writers but from the long-term stable of ‘associate editors’ too.

    1. mad.casual
      January.30.2020 at 1:58 pm

      It seems they have – quietly – because there’s been a recent influx of ‘Trump is ok’ articles, and not just from the new writers but from the long-term stable of ‘associate editors’ too.

      I’m trying to decipher, “What changed?” or more critically; “If the Reason staff has suddenly cured themselves of TDS, how? Why?” The whole impeachment thing has waffled between the verge of collapsing and collapsed for 4 yrs. now, are they actually seeing some sort of light at the end of a tunnel or what?

      The conspiratorial/objective part of me is trying to figure out if the Kochs have finally gotten their financial house in order such that status quo on the border with Mexico and the current trade situation with China is finally working in their favor.

      1. Agammamon
        January.30.2020 at 2:26 pm

        I didn’t say they ‘cured themselves of TDS’. But even Shikia Dalmia posted an article a few days ago that was not a ‘Trump is the worst evah!’ article.

        Then you have articles that point out that life expectancy or unemployment are doing better – ensuring, of course, to point out that the President isn’t directly responsible (fair, IMO) – but still better than last year’s ‘OMG, TRUMP IS GOING TO DESTROY THE COUNTRY’ line.

        And there has been an influx of new writers that have written pretty fair and balanced articles from a genuine libertarian viewpoint.

        1. Agammamon
          January.30.2020 at 2:28 pm

          As to ‘what happened’ – I think, finally, they couldn’t ignore the fact that a) Trump isn’t that bad of a President when stacked against his predecessors and b) the impeachment was completely built on media frenzy with nothing substantial to back it up. To the point that now, in the Senate, even some of the Democrats are going ‘this is a joke’. Ukraine was a big nothingburger that made Biden and the Democratic party look bad.

          1. Agammamon
            January.30.2020 at 2:30 pm

            They fell for the same ‘where’s there’s smoke . . . ‘ thing the Democrats did with the Kavanaugh confirmation. And when that fell apart they, quietly, changed their stories from how bad Kavanaugh *must be* – because no one would make this stuff up – to ‘hey, this guy ain’t really so bad once you get to know him’.

  2. John
    January.30.2020 at 1:39 pm

    Reason should have Reason board member Ken Dopehat White come on and explain why he claimed anyone who questioned Flynn’s plea and the government case against him crazy and spent most of 2018 carrying water for DOJ on this. It would be quite entertaining.

    The government didn’t just withdraw its demand for jail time. It initially demanded jail time after Flynn hired a competent lawyer and started asking for evidence that had been withheld. The fact that they are now saying Flynn doesn’t deserve jail time raises some very serious ethical issues. What changed that caused the government to decide Flynn is no longer worthy of jail time? No one seems to be able to explain that.

    The fact that they are now trying to play nice is pretty strong evidence that they are guilty of something and are hoping that backing off will get Flynn to change his mind and stop asking so many questions.

    DOJ once framed a sitting Republican Senator. They now appear to have framed a former four star general and national security adviser to a President elect. Anyone who isn’t terrified by that and doesn’t want something done about it is a complete fool.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      January.30.2020 at 1:54 pm

      It’s not a coincidence that this happened after the IG’s FISA report dropped. The last thing DoJ wants is to go to court having to explain why they prosecuted Flynn based on the fruit of the FBI’s poisonous tree.

    2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
      January.30.2020 at 2:10 pm

      Keep crushing him John. He deserves it and you need to keep at it.

  3. Ken Shultz
    January.30.2020 at 1:42 pm

    “According to Flynn, the authorities threatened to indict his son as well.)”

    —-Scott Shackford

    I’m not sure that’s a claim. It may already be pretty close to an established fact.

    “Mr. Flynn felt he was facing more serious charges that could be mitigated by copping a plea to a single count and cooperating. A legal defense would require hundreds of thousands of dollars that a longtime military family doesn’t have, and his son, Michael Jr., was also under investigation. News reports Friday said the son won’t now be prosecuted.”

    —-Wall Street Journal, December 1, 2017

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-flynn-information-1512172863

    His son was under investigation.

    If the fact is that the FBI promised General Flynn not to prosecute his son if the general pleaded guilty, then how unlikely is it that the FBI threatened to prosecute his son if he didn’t plead guilty?

    To all of you out there who don’t like Trump, just because you don’t like him doesn’t mean you have to willfully pretend you’re stupid.

    1. John
      January.30.2020 at 1:44 pm

      It is not a claim. It is a fact. It is also SOP at the Department of Justice. You would think DOJ engaging in such tactics would raise some concerns.

      1. Ken Shultz
        January.30.2020 at 2:07 pm

        It was Comey!

      2. Ray Romano
        January.30.2020 at 2:09 pm

        If Flynn was a crackhead pedophile Mexican gang member Reason might be concerned.

      3. Ken Shultz
        January.30.2020 at 2:09 pm

        Meanwhile, unless I’m mistaken, when Flynn plead guilty, his conversations were still being recorded by Comey and the FBI under the auspices of a bogus warrant.

        Did they or didn’t they use information obtained by way of a bogus warrant to pressure Flynn into pleading guilty?

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          January.30.2020 at 2:32 pm

          Like I mentioned above, that’s probably why they changed their recommendation; they absolutely do not want to get into discovery over this.

  4. Dillinger
    January.30.2020 at 1:51 pm

    Flynn should be cleared and apologized-to most publicly.

    1. mad.casual
      January.30.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Bring up the guilty parties on charges of quid pro quo.

  5. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.30.2020 at 2:30 pm

    It is difficult to envision a reason the current Department of Justice might go easy on Flynn?

    He should go to trial, if that’s what he wishes. If acquitted, he should be freed. If convicted, he should be incarcerated.

    His son should be charged if evidence supports the charge. The son should get no special treatment, in any direction..

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    January.30.2020 at 2:33 pm

    But the Justice Department still insists that Flynn is guilty and that his plea should be accepted.

    Or else his family will regret it.

  7. Red Rocks White Privilege
    January.30.2020 at 2:35 pm

    It is difficult to envision a reason the current Department of Justice might go easy on Flynn?

    You mean the same one that prosecuted him to begin with? Or does the hicklib NPC think that the FBI lying on its FISA applications wasn’t a big deal?

    He should go to trial, if that’s what he wishes. If acquitted, he should be freed. If convicted, he should be incarcerated.

    His son should be charged if evidence supports the charge. The son should get no special treatment, in any direction..

    Being a slack-jawed, inbred hicklib, I realize it’s difficult for you to understand why this would be contested. Maybe DOL can put it in a coloring book for you.

Please to post comments